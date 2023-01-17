Advanced search
    VFC   US9182041080

VF CORPORATION

(VFC)
01/17/2023
30.61 USD   -1.67%
10:22aUBS Adjusts VF Price Target to $29 From $26, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
01/09Vf : Foundation Supports the U.S. Regenerative Cotton Fund
PU
01/09North American Morning Briefing: 'Soft Landing' -4-
DJ
VF Corporation Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings and Conference Call Date

01/17/2023 | 04:31pm EST
VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) plans to release its third quarter fiscal 2023 financial results on Tuesday, February 7th, 2023 at approximately 4:05 p.m. ET. Following the news release, VF management will host a conference call at approximately 4:30 p.m. ET to review results.

The conference call will be broadcast live on the Internet, accessible at ir.vfc.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archived version will be available at the same location.

About VF

Founded in 1899, VF Corporation is one of the world’s largest active-lifestyle companies which connects people to the activities and experiences they cherish most through a portfolio of outdoor, active, workwear and streetwear brands including Vans®, The North Face®, Timberland® and Dickies®. Our purpose is to power movements of sustainable and active lifestyles for the betterment of people and our planet. We connect this purpose with a relentless drive to succeed to create value for all stakeholders and use our company as a force for good. For more information, please visit vfc.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 11 541 M - -
Net income 2023 322 M - -
Net Debt 2023 5 177 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 32,6x
Yield 2023 6,27%
Capitalization 12 094 M 12 094 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,50x
EV / Sales 2024 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 27 650
Free-Float 99,7%
Managers and Directors
Benno O. Dorer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matt Puckett VP-Global Financial Planning & Analysis
Richard T. Carucci Chairman
Velia Carboni Executive VP-Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Clarence Otis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VF CORPORATION12.75%12 094
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE16.59%429 896
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-1.53%40 227
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED1.85%23 232
MONCLER S.P.A.12.08%16 141
RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION12.43%7 838