VF : Managing Sustainability Across VF Brands, Products and Operations

Protecting the outdoors is part of VF's DNA. In this "How We Do It" episode, Jeannie Renée-Malone, Vice President of Global Sustainability, shares how VF's investments across the organization enable our brands to reach sustainability goals on a larger and faster scale.

Through our environmental sustainability efforts, we are elevating our commitment to take bold action on climate change to protect our planet for generations to come.

Our enterprise-wide environmental sustainability strategy prioritizes sustainable materials, circularity, and sustainable packaging to drive scalable change by reducing the environmental impact of VF and our family of brands. We're investing in renewable energy adoption across our value chain, raising our voice for climate policy and increasing access to water for everyone.