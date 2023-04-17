Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. VF Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VFC   US9182041080

VF CORPORATION

(VFC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:43:09 2023-04-17 am EDT
22.51 USD   +0.11%
10:08aVf : Managing Sustainability Across VF Brands, Products and Operations
PU
06:15aNorth American Morning Briefing: Subdued Open -2-
DJ
04/15Vf : Brands – Timberland®, Vans®, and The North Face® – Set to Roll Out New Product Collections With Rubber Sourced From Farms Using Regenerative Agriculture Practices in 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VF : Managing Sustainability Across VF Brands, Products and Operations

04/17/2023 | 10:08am EDT
Protecting the outdoors is part of VF's DNA. In this "How We Do It" episode, Jeannie Renée-Malone, Vice President of Global Sustainability, shares how VF's investments across the organization enable our brands to reach sustainability goals on a larger and faster scale.

Through our environmental sustainability efforts, we are elevating our commitment to take bold action on climate change to protect our planet for generations to come.

Our enterprise-wide environmental sustainability strategy prioritizes sustainable materials, circularity, and sustainable packaging to drive scalable change by reducing the environmental impact of VF and our family of brands. We're investing in renewable energy adoption across our value chain, raising our voice for climate policy and increasing access to water for everyone.

Learn more about VF's committment to the betterment of our planet.

Attachments

Disclaimer

VF Corporation published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 14:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on VF CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 11 601 M - -
Net income 2023 377 M - -
Net Debt 2023 5 504 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,2x
Yield 2023 8,00%
Capitalization 8 737 M 8 737 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,23x
EV / Sales 2024 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 27 650
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart VF CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
VF Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VF CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 22,48 $
Average target price 30,13 $
Spread / Average Target 34,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benno O. Dorer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matt Puckett VP-Global Financial Planning & Analysis
Richard T. Carucci Chairman
Velia Carboni Executive VP-Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Clarence Otis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VF CORPORATION-18.58%8 737
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE31.31%491 714
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.14.94%46 828
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-11.14%20 183
MONCLER S.P.A.33.21%19 576
RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION13.63%7 922
