    VFC   US9182041080

VF CORPORATION

(VFC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:50 2022-08-08 am EDT
46.56 USD   +1.95%
VF : Shonna Tsacoumangos Discusses Her New Role on VF's Executive Leadership Team

08/08/2022 | 10:15am EDT
Shonna Tsacoumangos was recently promoted to Vice President of Enterprise Program Management & Value Realization and she is the newest member of VF's Executive Leadership Team. After nearly a decade of experience at VF - from joining as an Innovation & Strategy Director for Jeanswear in 2014 to leading the relocation and build of our VF Denver office - Shonna discusses how her unconventional career journey has helped shape her growth and her vision for what's ahead.

Interested to see how you can grow at VF? Check out our open positions and find your calling.

Disclaimer

VF Corporation published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 14:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 12 139 M - -
Net income 2023 1 102 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 647 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,3x
Yield 2023 4,40%
Capitalization 17 743 M 17 743 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,84x
EV / Sales 2024 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 27 650
Free-Float 94,5%
