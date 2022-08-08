VF : Shonna Tsacoumangos Discusses Her New Role on VF's Executive Leadership Team

Shonna Tsacoumangos was recently promoted to Vice President of Enterprise Program Management & Value Realization and she is the newest member of VF's Executive Leadership Team. After nearly a decade of experience at VF - from joining as an Innovation & Strategy Director for Jeanswear in 2014 to leading the relocation and build of our VF Denver office - Shonna discusses how her unconventional career journey has helped shape her growth and her vision for what's ahead.

