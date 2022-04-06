VF : Timberland's Susie Mulder Reflects on Year One as Global Brand President

It has officially been a year since Susie Mulder took the reins as Timberland®'s first female brand president. We sat down with Susie to get the inside scoop about her journey thus far - from key learnings and highlights from the past year to her leadership approach and vision for the brand.
