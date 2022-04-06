Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  VF Corporation
  News
  Summary
    VFC   US9182041080

VF CORPORATION

(VFC)
  Report
VF : Timberland's Susie Mulder Reflects on Year One as Global Brand President

04/06/2022 | 12:32pm EDT
It has officially been a year since Susie Mulder took the reins as Timberland®'s first female brand president. We sat down with Susie to get the inside scoop about her journey thus far - from key learnings and highlights from the past year to her leadership approach and vision for the brand.

Disclaimer

VF Corporation published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 16:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11 852 M - -
Net income 2022 1 334 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 091 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,0x
Yield 2022 3,54%
Capitalization 21 677 M 21 677 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,17x
EV / Sales 2023 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 33 600
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart VF CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
VF Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VF CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 55,74 $
Average target price 72,34 $
Spread / Average Target 29,8%
Managers and Directors
Steven E. Rendle Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Matt Puckett VP-Global Financial Planning & Analysis
Velia Carboni Executive VP, Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Clarence Otis Independent Director
W. Alan McCollough Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VF CORPORATION-23.87%21 677
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-9.09%363 639
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-3.18%48 478
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-21.32%22 385
MONCLER S.P.A.-17.24%15 549
RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION-6.92%7 873