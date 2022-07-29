VF : Transcript Q1 2023

Corrected Transcript 28-Jul-2022 VF Corp. (VFC) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Total Pages: 21 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2022 FactSet CallStreet, LLC

VF Corp. (VFC) Corrected Transcript Q1 2023 Earnings Call 28-Jul-2022 CORPORATE PARTICIPANTS Allegra Perry Matt Puckett Vice President-Investor Relations, VF Corp. Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President, VF Corp. Steven E. Rendle Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, VF Corp. ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... OTHER PARTICIPANTS Laurent Vasilescu Michael Binetti Analyst, BNP Paribas Exane Analyst, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC Mackenzie Boydston Brooke Roach Analyst, BTIG LLC Analyst, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Matthew R. Boss Ike Boruchow Analyst, JPMorgan Securities LLC Analyst, Wells Fargo Securities LLC Robert Drbul Analyst, Guggenheim Securities LLC ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION SECTION Operator: Greetings. Welcome to the VF Corporation First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Allegra Perry, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin. ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Allegra Perry Vice President-Investor Relations, VF Corp. Good afternoon, and welcome to VF Corporation's first quarter fiscal 2023 conference call. Participants on today's call will make forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These uncertainties are detailed in documents filed regularly with the SEC. Unless otherwise noted, amounts referred to on today's call will be on an adjusted constant dollar basis, which we've defined in the press release that was issued this afternoon and which we use as lead numbers in our discussion because we believe they more accurately represent the true operational performance and underlying results of our business. You may also hear us refer to reported amounts, which are in accordance with US GAAP. Reconciliations of GAAP measures to adjusted amounts can be found in the supplemental financial tables included in the press

VF Corp. (VFC) Corrected Transcript Q1 2023 Earnings Call 28-Jul-2022 release, which identify and quantify all excluded items and provide management's view of why this information is useful to investors. On June 28, 2021, the company completed the sale of its Occupational Workwear business. Accordingly, the company has reported the operating results and cash flows of this business in discontinued operations for all periods through the date of the sale. Unless otherwise noted, results on today's call are based on continuing operations. Joining me on the call will be VF's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Steve Rendle; and EVP and Chief Financial Officer, Matt Puckett. This quarter's earnings presentation has been designed as a visual aid to our prepared remarks. You have the option to follow along via the slide window in the webcast portal. The presentation is also available to download on our website. Following our prepared remarks, we'll open the call for questions. I'll now hand over to Steve. ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Steven E. Rendle Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, VF Corp. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining our first quarter fiscal 2023 earnings call. I'll take you through an operational update of our business, which will be followed by a review of our financial performance by our CFO, Matt Puckett. I want to start by addressing the evolution of the macro environment since we last met in mid-May. Excluding China, consumer health is generally good across our markets, although I won't be the first person to point out that sentiment has softened, leading to changing behavior amongst consumers, who are being forced to be more choiceful and cautious in their spending in the near term. From our point of view, we see this being largely confined to the value end of the marketplace, where VF has very little exposure. To date, we've seen limited impact on the mid- to higher-end consumer, where the majority of our brands are positioned in terms of demographic and distribution. We have a strong and resilient family of brands that are well positioned within their respective segments. And across the VF portfolio, we have a greater number of high-performing brands today than ever before. Our TAMs are healthy and maintain good momentum, and we remain underpenetrated in certain areas, with the opportunity to gain further share in growing markets. We are continuing to invest in our brands, enabling the creation of innovative products and capabilities to drive enhanced consumer engagement and loyalty across all touch points. We're working closely with our retail partners to drive sell-through and ensure our family of brands remains at the forefront of consumers' minds. Through our well-established strategic platforms and capabilities, we are mitigating headwinds faced across the marketplace and the persistent impact of COVID in China while reinforcing our competitive advantages. Amidst this backdrop, we delivered a healthy top line performance in Q1, achieving revenue of $2.3 billion, up 7% on a constant dollar basis, ahead of our initial expectations. And in fact, excluding China, the business grew low double-digits. Our Big 4 brands grew 6% in aggregate, led by The North Face and Timberland. The remainder of the portfolio grew 16%. And lastly, before I go into more details on the brands, I'd like to highlight that we remain committed to returning cash to shareholders with our dividend, which amounted to $194 million in the quarter. 3 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2022 FactSet CallStreet, LLC

VF Corp. (VFC) Corrected Transcript Q1 2023 Earnings Call 28-Jul-2022 I'll start with Vans. I'd like to take a minute to update you on the work underway, then go into the details of the brand's performance. Behind the scenes, our teams are diligently working to address the key headwinds we've identified. First, on China, which was largely in line with our cautious expectations, reflecting macro challenges and COVID disruption. Driving energy and engagement, Vans opened its first owned Taiwan store in June, along with a brand mobile app. We launched a new collaboration with Brain Dead, which sold out completely in the first hour. Our 618 shopping event was expanded onto the [ph] Douyin and Douluo (5:20) platforms and rose by mid-single digits versus last year. Finally, we partnered with Tencent on 58 virtual products for Phase 1 of our Metaverse activation and in four days, achieved 43 million impressions. We remain confident of the long-term growth opportunity Vans has in China. Second, we're seeing early signs of positive response from customers on our ongoing efforts to rebuild our core Classic strategy and energy around our 5 icons. The Classic Since Forever campaign is showing improved ROI in the first two months with over 25 million views globally. Phase 2 of the campaign launched with support from Anderson Paak, Vans' music influencer including live appearances in London stores and a live performance at our House of Vans venue. The first signature product drops on our US online platform sold out in 24 hours. Brand heat has begun to show some bright spots. We saw nearly 8% growth in Vans family members versus Q4, reaching nearly 24 million members globally, which represents a 41% increase versus last year. We also generated strong sell-through of Sailor Moon and Stranger Things collaborations, including exclusive online customs pre-releases. Our Stranger Things collaboration was the second biggest customs launch since Harry Potter, and the in-line product will launch in early September. We hosted prelaunch events for our new Pinnacle business unit at Paris Fashion Week with top-tier accounts, including a sell-in event and a Twitch live stream of the Brain Dead launch. The Joe Freshgoods Pinnacle collabs sold through quickly with three times average sales price in resale market. The second drop is coming in holiday. Finally, in our Americas DTC business, we're working through a set of agile actions to capture and optimize traffic and drive higher conversion, such as front-of-store merchandising updates and quick floor set changes. We're seeing a positive initial response across key product styles. We continue to monitor our customer satisfaction levels where we are scoring above the peer set. Vans Q1 sales declined by 4%. Excluding China, global sales were up 4%. As mentioned, a number of targeted actions are being implemented at Vans under the leadership of Kevin Bailey. While our financial performance is not yet where we'd like it to be, we are encouraged by the work underway to reignite momentum. The brand is healthy, which is clearly evident when we launch truly innovative product as indicated with the recent global collaborations, all of which resonated with our consumers and generated high rates of sell-through. We continue to see strong growth in our Vans Family membership where members have higher frequency and rates of spend. Overall, we're encouraged with the early progress being made with actions underway and confident in the brand's long-term prospects to reignite growth. The North Face had another outstanding quarter, with sales up 37%, representing broad-based growth across regions and channels. Growth during the quarter was fueled by our 365 product initiatives with warm weather apparel and accessories as well as rainwear generating strong performances. 4 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2022 FactSet CallStreet, LLC