Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. VF Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VFC   US9182041080

VF CORPORATION

(VFC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:30 2022-10-03 pm EDT
31.38 USD   +4.91%
02:04pVf : and The VF Foundation Invest in Youth to Build Diverse Pipeline of Talent In the Fashion Industry
PU
09/30Guggenheim Lowers VF's Price Target to $50 From $60, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
09/30Barclays Adjusts Price Target on VF to $35 From $46, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VF : and The VF Foundation Invest in Youth to Build Diverse Pipeline of Talent In the Fashion Industry

10/03/2022 | 02:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

At VF, we believe diverse representation in creative roles provides the opportunity to draw from unique perspectives and insights, resulting in more relevant products. The retail and fashion design industries, however, are lacking in diversity. Through the work of our brands, the Inclusion, Diversity, Equity & Action (IDEA) team and The VF Foundation, we're partnering with organizations to build purposeful solutions that create a pipeline of diverse talent in the industry.

Timberland®, together with CNSTNT DVLPMNT, is helping to empower the next generation of Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) designers. Founded by Timberland footwear designer, Christopher Dixon, CNSTNT:DVLPMNT challenges BIPOC students to not only think of themselves as consumers, but also as creatives. By fusing comic art with a fun design curriculum, their interactive Creative Discovery Tools help students learn basic footwear vocabulary, practice sketching exercises and improve efficiency. Timberland recently wrapped up this year's program with elementary school kids in New York.

Based in Amsterdam, Project Fearless is a space for girls and non-binary youth to get hands-on experience, break stereotypes, find their voice and create an impact. The organization focuses on ages 9-14 - the transformational years when girls feel pressure from social standards, leading to loss of confidence and resilience. Courses at Project Fearless are designed to help participants practice new skills in a broad variety of areas such as film and journalism, entrepreneurship, skating and skateboard design, running, kickboxing and more. New passions and friendships flourish under the mentorship of strong female role models who are all pursuing their own definition of success.

In March 2022, Project Fearless took over the Vans®store in Rotterdam to design shoes with a "Use Your Voice" theme. By using shoes as their canvas, they helped spread their fearless messages to other girls and women.

Creatives Want Change (CWC) is dedicated to the cultivation of Black creative talent beginning at the high school level and continuing into early professional development. CWC helps Black youth find pre-college educational opportunities in fashion including internships, apprenticeships and mentors in the industry. Participants can also receive college scholarships to alleviate post-graduation debt.

The VF Foundation contributed funding to Creatives Want Change in 2021, helping 25 BIPOC students prepare for a career in the fashion industry. Twenty-five more students are expected to participate in 2022. VF also participated in CWC's mentorship program. Eunice Lee, Sportswear Design Director at The North Face®, mentored CWC Fellow Dayne Thompson through the highly competitive application process. Dayne was recently accepted into New York's prestigious Parsons School of Design.

The Fashion Scholarship Fund (FSF) works directly with the country's most talented young students from diverse backgrounds, awarding over $1 million each year in scholarships. They also provide scholars with a wide range of internship and career opportunities, mentoring, networking, professional development and unprecedented access to the industry's most influential leaders and companies.

The VF Foundation and Kipling®partnered with FSF to create a summer program for community college students to visit their New York City office to learn more about the fashion/retail industry. Two students, Marlene and Lauren, were selected for an all-expenses-paid pilot program where they spent nearly three days job shadowing, learning about product lifecycles and building relationships. Dickies® also recently hosted an FSF intern over the summer.

At VF, we want our products to reflect our communities, and that includes the voices and experiences within them. We know there is strength in our diversity and power in our collective.

Disclaimer

VF Corporation published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 18:02:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VF CORPORATION
02:04pVf : and The VF Foundation Invest in Youth to Build Diverse Pipeline of Talent In the Fash..
PU
09/30Guggenheim Lowers VF's Price Target to $50 From $60, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
09/30Barclays Adjusts Price Target on VF to $35 From $46, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
09/30Cowen Adjusts VF's Price Target to $36 from $50, Maintains Market Perform Rating
MT
09/30Deutsche Bank Adjusts VF Price Target to $43 From $56, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
09/29Credit Suisse Adjusts VF's PT to $45 From $59 to Reflect 'Tougher' Business Conditions;..
MT
09/29Stifel Adjusts Price Target on VF to $35 From $43, Reiterates Hold Rating
MT
09/29Wells Fargo Adjusts VF's Price Target to $40 From $50, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
09/29Citigroup Adjusts VF's Price Target to $35 From $47, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
09/29BMO Capital Adjusts Price Target on VF to $33 From $45, Maintains Market Perform Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VF CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 11 851 M - -
Net income 2023 1 013 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 842 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,9x
Yield 2023 6,73%
Capitalization 11 620 M 11 620 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,39x
EV / Sales 2024 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 27 650
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart VF CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
VF Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VF CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 29,91 $
Average target price 43,43 $
Spread / Average Target 45,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven E. Rendle Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Matt Puckett VP-Global Financial Planning & Analysis
Velia Carboni Executive VP-Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Clarence Otis Independent Director
Juliana L. Chugg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VF CORPORATION-59.15%11 620
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-16.04%300 516
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-28.58%35 646
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-29.58%20 021
MONCLER S.P.A.-33.79%11 174
PAGE INDUSTRIES LIMITED25.34%6 945