The Nigerian Exchange Group

Presentation of Forecast to the Nigerian Exchange Group

Company: VFD Group Plc

Period: Quarter 3, 2024

Income Statement - Forecast

30-Sep-24

N'000

Total

N'000

Gross earnings

17,759,524

Investment and similar income

16,764,035

Investment and similar expense

(10,361,792)

Net investment income

6,402,244

Other income

995,489

Operating income

7,397,732

Net impairment charge on financial and other assets

(309,065)

Net operating income after impairment charges

7,088,667

Personnel expenses

(1,093,619)

Depreciation and amortisation

(534,688)

Other operating expenses

(2,342,677)

Total operating expenses

(3,970,985)

Profit/(loss) before tax

3,117,683

Income tax expense

(935,305)

Profit/(loss) for the period

2,182,378

Statement of Cash Flows - Forecast

30-Sep-24

N'000

Net cash generated by/(used in) operating activities

2,717,066

Net cash (used in) investing activities

(6,903,329)

Net cash (used in)/generated by financing activities

5,137,039

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

950,776

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of Qtr

8,373,708

Cash and cash equivalents at end of Qtr

9,324,484

Cashflow forecasts for the Quarter not practically possible as the preceding Quarter is not yet ended. The numbers here are therefore estimates.

John Okonkwo

Nonso Okpala

(Director of Finance)

(Group Managing Director)

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

VFD Group plc published this content on 10 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2024 21:04:04 UTC.