The Nigerian Exchange Group
Presentation of Forecast to the Nigerian Exchange Group
Company: VFD Group Plc
Period: Quarter 3, 2024
Income Statement - Forecast
30-Sep-24
N'000
Total
N'000
Gross earnings
17,759,524
Investment and similar income
16,764,035
Investment and similar expense
(10,361,792)
Net investment income
6,402,244
Other income
995,489
Operating income
7,397,732
Net impairment charge on financial and other assets
(309,065)
Net operating income after impairment charges
7,088,667
Personnel expenses
(1,093,619)
Depreciation and amortisation
(534,688)
Other operating expenses
(2,342,677)
Total operating expenses
(3,970,985)
Profit/(loss) before tax
3,117,683
Income tax expense
(935,305)
Profit/(loss) for the period
2,182,378
Statement of Cash Flows - Forecast
30-Sep-24
N'000
Net cash generated by/(used in) operating activities
2,717,066
Net cash (used in) investing activities
(6,903,329)
Net cash (used in)/generated by financing activities
5,137,039
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
950,776
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of Qtr
8,373,708
Cash and cash equivalents at end of Qtr
9,324,484
Cashflow forecasts for the Quarter not practically possible as the preceding Quarter is not yet ended. The numbers here are therefore estimates.
John Okonkwo
Nonso Okpala
(Director of Finance)
(Group Managing Director)
