The Nigerian Exchange Group Presentation of Forecast to the Nigerian Exchange Group Company: VFD Group Plc Period: Quarter 3, 2024 Income Statement - Forecast 30-Sep-24 N'000 Total N'000 Gross earnings 17,759,524 Investment and similar income 16,764,035 Investment and similar expense (10,361,792) Net investment income 6,402,244 Other income 995,489 Operating income 7,397,732 Net impairment charge on financial and other assets (309,065) Net operating income after impairment charges 7,088,667 Personnel expenses (1,093,619) Depreciation and amortisation (534,688) Other operating expenses (2,342,677) Total operating expenses (3,970,985) Profit/(loss) before tax 3,117,683 Income tax expense (935,305) Profit/(loss) for the period 2,182,378 Statement of Cash Flows - Forecast 30-Sep-24 N'000 Net cash generated by/(used in) operating activities 2,717,066 Net cash (used in) investing activities (6,903,329) Net cash (used in)/generated by financing activities 5,137,039 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 950,776 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of Qtr 8,373,708 Cash and cash equivalents at end of Qtr 9,324,484

Cashflow forecasts for the Quarter not practically possible as the preceding Quarter is not yet ended. The numbers here are therefore estimates.