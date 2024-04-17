Lagos, Nigeria

16 April 2024

VFD Group Plc: Notification of Late Filing of Audited Financial Statements for the Year Ended 31 December 2023

VFD Group Plc. ("the Company") hereby informs its esteemed shareholders, members of the investing public, and other stakeholders that further to the announcement issued on 8 April 2024 notifying the investing public of a delay in filing the Company's Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 (2023 AFS) with the Nigerian Exchange Limited ("the Exchange"), the Company regrets its inability to file the 2023 AFS by the announced extended due date of 15 April 2024.

The implementation of the International Accounting Standard (IAS) 29 - Financial Reporting in Hyper-Inflationary Economies with our auditors is taking longer than planned and continues to affect the timely completion of the audit.

The implementation will be completed, and the audited accounts filed with the Exchange on or before 30th April 2024. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this delay might have caused.

This Press Release can also be accessed via the Company's website, www.vfdgroup.com.

Investor Relations Information

VFD Group Plc has a dedicated investors' portal on its corporate website, which can be accessed via this link: www.vfdgroup.com/investor-information The Company's Investors'

Relations Officer can also be reached through electronic mail at melvin.ezeoke@vfdgroup.com for any investment-related enquiry.

Signed

John Okonkwo

Executive Director, Finance, Risk and Compliance