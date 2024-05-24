A: 8, MacGregor Road,

Ikoyi, Lagos. RC 829196 T: 0818 998 9898 E: info@vfdgroup.com W: www.vfdgroup.com

Lagos, 24 May 2024

VFD GROUP PLC- NOTIFICATION OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

We hereby inform the Nigerian Exchange Limited ("NGX") and the investing public that a Board of Directors Meeting of VFD Group Plc ("the Company") is scheduled to hold on Thursday, 30 May 2024 via the Microsoft Teams Meeting Platform by 5pm. The Board will consider as an agenda item Q1 Management Accounts for year-to-date2024 (Q1 2024 Accounts), as well as recommendations on bonus shares and dividends amongst other items.

The NGX will be notified of further details after the Meeting.

In compliance with NGX Issuers' Rules, the Company commenced a Closed Period on 1 January 2024. Therefore, no Insider of the Company may directly or indirectly deal in the shares of the Company until 24 hours after the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 and Q1 2024 Accounts have been filed with NGX.

For: VFD Group Plc

Gbeminiyi Shoda

Company Secretary

Chairman: Olatunde Busari (SAN) Group Managing Director: Nonso Okpala Executive Directors: Adeniyi Adenubi | John Okonkwo |

Gbenga OmolokunNon-ExecutiveDirectors: Azubike Emodi | Mobolaji Adewumi | Chuks Celestine Ozigbo | Kelvin Orogun | Femi Akinware

Independent Non-ExecutiveDirectors: Adegboyega Fatoki | Omolola Bolusire | Rashida Saleh | Nneka Okekearu