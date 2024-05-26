UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED & SEPERATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED
31 MARCH 2024
VFD Group Plc
Unaudited Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements
For the Period Ended 31 March 2024
Table of Contents
i
Corporate Information
1
Certification of Unaudited Financial statements
2
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
3
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
4
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
5
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
6
Notes to the Financial Statements
7
i
VFD Group Plc
Unaudited Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements
For the Period Ended 31 March 2024
CORPORATE INFORMATION
DIRECTORS:
Chairman
Olatunde Busari (SAN)
Nonso Okpala
Group Managing Director
Adeniyi Adenubi
Executive Director
John Okonkwo
Executive Director
Gbenga Omolokun
Executive Director
Rashida Saleh
Independent Non-Executive Director
Azubike Emodi
Non-Executive Director
Mobolaji Adewumi
Non-Executive Director
Chuks Celestine Ozigbo
Non-Executive Director
Kelvin Orogun
Non-Executive Director
Femi Akinware
Non-Executive Director
Omolola Bolusire
Independent Non-Executive Director
Adegboyega Fatoki
Independent Non-Executive Director
Nneka Okekearu
Independent Non-Executive Director
RC No.
RC 829196
COMPANY SECRETARY:
Oluwagbeminiyi Shoda
REGISTERED OFFICE:
8 MacGregor Road
Ikoyi
Lagos
BANKERS:
United Bank for Africa Plc
Zenith Bank Plc
First Bank of Nigeria Limited
Access Bank Plc
VFD Microfinance Bank Limited
AUDITORS:
PricewaterhouseCoopers Nigeria
Landmark Towers, 5B, Water Corporation Road
Victoria Island
Lagos, Nigeria
REGISTRAR:
Africa Prudential Plc
220, Ikorodu-Isosun Road
Palmgrove, 102216, Lagos
TAX IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:
11895754-0001
1
VFD Group Plc
Unaudited Consolidated and Separate Financial
Statements For the Period Ended 31 March 2024
CERTIFICATION PURSUANT TO SECTION 60(2) OF INVESTMENT AND SECURITIES ACT No. 29 OF 2007
We, the undersigned, hereby certify the following with regards to our Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ended 31 March 2024, that:
- We have reviewed the report.
- To the best of our knowledge, the report does not contain:
- any untrue statement of a material fact, or
- omit to state a material fact, which would make statements misleading in the light of circumstances under which such statements were made.
- To the best of our knowledge, the financial statements and other financial information included fairly represent in all material respects the financial condition and result of the operation of the Company as of and for the period presented in the report.
- We:
- are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal control.
- have designed such internal controls to ensure that material information relating to the Company is made known to such officers by others within those entities, particularly during the year in which those periodic reports are being prepared.
- have evaluated the effectiveness of the Company's internal controls as of date within 90 days prior to the report.
- We have disclosed to the auditors of the Company and Board Audit committee.
- all significant deficiency in the design or operation of internal controls which would adversely affect the
Company's ability to record, process, summarize and report financial data and have identified for the Company's auditors, any material weakness in internal controls, and
- Any fraud, whether or not material, that involves management or other employees who have significant roles in the Company's internal controls.
- We have identified in the report whether or not there were significant changes in internal controls or other factors that could significantly affect internal controls subsequent to the date of evaluation, including any corrective actions with regard to significant deficiencies and material weaknesses.
John Okonkwo
Nonso Okpala
FRC/2013/ICAN/00000004692
FRC/2013/ICAN/00000004697
Director of Finance
Group Managing Director
24 May 2024
24 May 2024
2
Consolidated and Seperate Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
For the Period Ended 31 March 2024
Group
Company
Year-to-DateYear-to-Date
Year-to-DateYear-to-Date
#REF!
Notes
31 March
31 March
31 March
31 March
#REF!
2024
2023
2024
2023
=N=' 000
=N=' 000
=N=' 000
=N=' 000
Gross earnings
15,349,969
6,612,960
5,785,996
2,192,672
Investment and similar income
2
12,660,825
4,958,701
4,185,659
1,382,794
Investment and similar expense
3
(7,860,964)
(4,347,118)
(3,928,845)
(2,292,209)
Net Investment Income
4,799,861
611,583
256,814
(909,415)
Other income
4
2,577,070
1,385,694
1,495,057
554,249
Impairment of financial assets
7
(507,634)
33,801
-
-
Share of profit from associate
4.1
112,074
23,762
105,281
10,826
Net gains on financial assets at fair valued through profit or loss
244,803
244,803
Net revenue
6,981,371
2,299,643
1,857,151
(99,537)
Personnel expenses
5
(853,552)
(675,528)
(146,472)
(156,506)
Other operating expenses
6
(2,480,397)
(1,199,364)
(645,930)
(472,331)
-
Depreciation and amortisation
9
(607,138)
(204,474)
(57,875)
(36,398)
Total expenses
(3,941,087)
(2,079,366)
(850,277)
(665,235)
Profit before income tax
3,040,284
220,277
1,006,875
(764,772)
Income tax expense
8
(419,435)
-
(302,062)
-
Profit/(loss) for the period
2,620,849
220,277
704,813
(764,772)
Other comprehensive income, net of income tax
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Net fair value loss on investments in equity instruments designated
as FVTOCI
(330,400)
-
(328,979)
311,855
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Net fair value gain/(loss) on investments in financial instruments
designated as FVTOCI
953,235
Other comprehensive income for the period, net of taxes
(330,400)
953,235
(328,979)
311,855
Total comprehensive income for the period
2,290,449
1,173,512
375,834
(452,917)
Profit/(Loss) for the period attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
1,892,252
(93,313)
704,813
(764,772)
Non Controlling Interest
728,596
313,589
-
-
2,620,848
220,277
704,813
(764,772)
Other comprehensive income attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
(238,549)
737,576
(328,979)
311,855
Non Controlling Interest
(91,851)
215,659
-
-
27.1
(330,400)
953,235
(328,979)
311,855
Earnings per share-basic (Kobo)
1,034
116
278
(402)
Consolidated & Separate Statement of Financial Position
As at 31 March 2024
Group
Company
Notes
31 March
31 December
31 March
31 December
2024
2023
2024
2023
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
Audited
=N=' 000
=N=' 000
=N=' 000
=N=' 000
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
11
23,423,306
8,373,710
3,830,808
756,157
Funds under management
69,584,287
62,018,613
-
-
Investment in financial assets
12
63,346,445
52,035,503
63,231,939
53,886,066
Loans and advances
25,610,358
19,533,384
-
-
Investment in subsidiaries
13
-
-
22,564,623
22,631,987
Investment in associates
10
5,202,188
5,080,036
4,550,530
4,447,982
Property, plant and equipment
28
15,500,425
14,691,086
596,950
590,540
Intangible assets
29
223,287
379,512
30,861
22,380
Investment property and development property
15
25,712,445
28,168,614
-
600,000
Receivables & prepayments
16
27,322,391
21,421,300
12,666,684
6,766,002
Inventories
6,834
-
-
-
Deferred tax assets
17.1
484,595
2,041,790
309,524
1,550,440
Goodwill
14
5,492,130
5,533,579
-
-
TOTAL ASSETS
261,908,691
219,277,127
107,781,920
91,251,556
LIABILITIES
Funds under management
70,097,884
61,788,494
-
-
Borrowings
18
86,182,218
81,599,925
77,469,205
67,047,548
Other liabilities
19
21,033,550
12,632,224
423,167
6,058,655
Deposit liabilities
20
41,049,524
26,999,662
-
-
Current tax liabilities
21
1,564,835
1,772,426
825,216
570,723
Deferred tax liabilities
17.2
1,453,098
1,953,826
872,428
908,594
TOTAL LIABILITIES
221,381,109
186,746,558
79,590,016
74,585,520
SHAREHOLDERS' FUND
Share capital
22
126,685
95,014
126,685
95,014
Share premium
23
20,028,808
7,880,427
20,028,808
7,880,427
Retained earnings
24
12,893,118
4,964,372
1,124,691
936,115
Regulatory risk reserve
25
-
16,085
-
-
Statutory reserves
26
138,522
209,403
-
-
Other reserves
27
7,340,449
7,434,061
6,911,720
7,754,480
Attributable to equity holders of the parent
29,179,859
20,599,361
28,191,904
16,666,036
Non-controling Interest
11,347,723
11,931,208
-
-
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' FUND
40,527,582
32,530,569
28,191,904
16,666,036
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' FUND
261,908,691
219,277,127
107,781,920
91,251,556
0
These financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 23 May, 2024 and signed on its behalf by:
by the Directors listed below:(0) 7,434,061
Olatunde Busari (SAN)
Nonso Okpala
(Chairman)
(Group Managing Director)
FRC/2019/NBA/00000019449
FRC/2013/ICAN/00000004697
John Okonkwo
(Executive Director, Finance)
FRC/2013/ICAN/00000004692
Consolidated and Separate Statement of Cashflows
For the Period Ended 31 March 2024
Group
Company
Notes
31 March
31 December
31 March
31 December
2024
2023
2024
2023
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
Audited
N' 000
N' 000
N' 000
N' 000
Profit/(loss) for the period
2,620,849
(1,021,026)
704,813
(4,991,733)
Adjustments for;
Income tax recognised in profit or loss
8
419,435
-
302,062
-
Gain on disposal of property plant and equipment
-
(2,455)
-
(2,455)
Gain on investment property
(124,177)
-
(124,177)
-
Share of profit from associate
(112,074)
(375,138)
(105,281)
165,291
Gain on fair value of investment property
-
(229,930)
-
(100,000)
(Impairment)/Write back of financial assets
-
171,077
-
(338,901)
Depreciation & amortization
9
607,138
1,469,992
57,875
Dividend income
-
(1,290,395)
-
(1,290,395)
Goodwill written off
-
320,839
-
(329,084)
Net gain from financial assets at FVTPL
-
(3,293,632)
-
(3,722,233)
Gain on disposal of financial assets
-
(73,589)
-
(57,952)
Gain on disposal of shares
-
(393,396)
-
(479,120)
Gain on disposal of investment property
-
(68,989)
-
(68,989)
Exchange gain or loss
-
(2,129,640)
-
449,856
Investment and similar expenses
-
31,450,076
-
12,391,733
Interest from loans & advances
-
(7,088,198)
-
-
Interest from debt instruments at EIR
-
(1,814,762)
-
(1,420,734)
Interest from placements & investment income
-
(15,016,731)
-
(3,446,506)
Operating Profit before working capital changes
3,411,171
614,103
835,292
(3,241,221)
Movement in working capital
Decrease/(increase) in receivables & prepayments
(2,005,335)
4,151,605
(1,703,651)
14,043,657
Decrease/(increase) in inventories
6,834
-
-
-
(Increase)/decrease in managed funds
(875,618)
-
-
-
(Increase)/ decrease in financial assets
(19,605,893)
-
(15,166,442)
-
Increase/(decrease) in fund liabilities
-
(9,085,332)
-
Increase/(decrease) in deposit liabilities
-
12,474,553
-
-
Increase/ (decrease) in other assets
-
-
-
-
Increase/ (decrease) in other liabilities
(2,844,123)
5,514,040
(1,886,771)
1,909,894
Increase/(decrease) in loans and advances
1,851,162
228,456
-
Increase/ (decrease) Development properties
(3,423,735)
Cash generated from operations
(21,912,963)
10,473,689
(17,921,572)
12,712,329
Income taxes paid
21
-
(162,725)
-
(150,710)
Interest received
-
23,990,556
-
6,586,922
Interest paid
-
(44,127,733)
-
(18,587,600)
Net cash generated by/(used in) operating activities
(21,912,963)
(9,826,213)
(17,921,572)
560,942
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of investment property
(2,001,557)
(559,813)
Proceeds on disposal of investment property
(724,177)
3,138,805
(724,177)
2,009,657
Purchase of property and equipment
(63,100)
(7,339,341)
(63,100)
(555,887)
Proceeds on disposal of property and equipment
1,323
1,231,509
1,323
47,039
(Increase)/decrease in operating leases
(154,537)
-
-
(Purchase of)/proceeds from intangible assets
(10,989)
(257,739)
(10,989)
(7,100)
Net Purchase of financial assets
-
-
-
Purchase of financial assets
-
(36,016,237)
-
(34,368,694)
Dividend received
-
1,290,395
-
1,290,395
Investment in associates
112,074
-
105,281
Investment in subsidiary
-
-
(1,921,199)
(2,275,620)
Proceeds on maturity/liquidation of financial assets
-
19,927,783
-
11,551,154
Proceed on partial disposal of investment in subsidiary
-
1,066,602
-
1,066,602
Proceed on partial disposal of investment in associate
-
271,640
-
209,545
Proceed from disposal operating lease assets
-
-
-
-
Proceed from disposal operating lease assets
-
-
-
Additional investment in associates
-
(49,167)
-
-
Net cash (used in) investing activities
(839,407)
(18,737,306)
(2,612,862)
(21,592,722)
Cash flows from financing activities
Dividend received
-
-
-
-
Dividend paid to owners of equity capital
-
(1,499,316)
-
(1,499,316)
Proceeds from share issue
12,180,052
12,180,052
Proceeds from borrowings
11,960,932
69,693,507
11,415,227
58,077,920
Bank overdraft
-
-
-
-
Repayment of borrowings
-
(34,435,745)
-
(35,651,893)
Net cash (used in)/generated by financing activities
24,140,984
33,758,446
23,595,279
20,926,711
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
1,388,614
5,194,927
3,060,844
(105,069)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
22,047,863
2,979,874
756,157
232,540
Effect of exchange rate movement on cash balances
(13,171)
198,907
13,807
628,686
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
23,423,306
8,373,710
3,830,808
756,157
Consolidated and Separate Statement of Changes in Equity
For the Period Ended 31 March 2024
(a)
Group
Share
Retained
Share
Regulatory risk
Statutory reserve
Other
Non-controlling
Total
Capital
Earnings
Premium
reserve
=N=' 000
Reserves
interest
=N=' 000
=N=' 000
=N=' 000
=N=' 000
=N=' 000
=N=' 000
=N=' 000
At 1 January 2024
95,014
10,067,874
7,880,427
252
138,028
8,973,001
7,548,978
27,154,595
Opening balance adjustment
204,395
494
(1,302,152)
3,798,745
(1,097,263)
Right Issue
31,671
12,148,381
12,180,052
Transfer from profit or loss account
2,620,849
2,620,849
Transfer to/(from) regulatory reserve
(252)
(252)
Fair value reserves
(330,400)
(330,400)
At 31 March 2024
126,686
12,893,118
20,028,808
-
138,522
7,340,449
11,347,723
40,527,582
Company
At 1 January 2024
95,014
932,115
7,880,427
7,883,451
16,791,008
Opening balance adjustment
(512,237)
(642,751)
(1,154,988)
Rights issue
31,671
12,148,381
12,180,052
Transfer from profit or loss account
704,813
704,813
Fair value reserve
(328,979)
(328,979)
At 31 March 2024
126,685
1,124,691
20,028,808
-
-
6,911,720
-
28,191,904
Group
Share
Retained
Share
Regulatory risk
Statutory reserve
Other
Non-controlling
Total
Audited
Capital
Earnings
Premium
reserve
=N=' 000
Reserves
interest
=N=' 000
=N=' 000
=N=' 000
=N=' 000
=N=' 000
=N=' 000
=N=' 000
At 1 January 2023
95,014
9,725,803
7,880,427
1,044
139,731
6,689,647
6,787,335
31,318,999
Correction of prior period error
-
1,281,748
-
(177)
(587)
-
-
1,280,984
Impact of IAS 29 adoption
-
(103,256)
-
-
-
-
-
(103,256)
Restated balance at 1 January 2023
95,014
10,904,295
7,880,427
867
139,144
6,689,647
6,787,335
32,496,727
18,453,272
(7,548,977)
34,703,573
345,666
9,722,208
7,894,644
6,787,338
#REF!
Transfer from profit or loss account
-
(2,462,793)
-
-
-
-
1,712,352
(750,441)
Other comprehensive loss/(income)
Fair value movement on equity instrument
-
-
-
-
-
(364,981)
253,741
(111,240)
Unrealised foreign exchange translation difference
-
-
-
-
-
1,109,395
255,255
1,364,650
Total comprehensive (loss)/income
-
(2,462,793)
-
-
-
744,414
2,221,349
502,969
Transaction with owners in their capacity as owners
Share of newly consolidated subsidiary
(1,892,337)
3,409,001
1,516,664
Transfer between reserves
(85,477)
15,218
70,259
Dividend paid
(1,499,316)
(486,475)
(1,985,791)
At 31 December 2023
95,014
4,964,372
7,880,427
16,085
209,403
7,434,061
11,931,209
32,530,569
Company
At 1 January 2023
95,014
6,269,983
7,880,427
7,396,388
21,641,812
Transfer from profit or loss account
-
(3,834,552)
(3,834,552)
Other comprehensive income
-
Fair value movement on equity instrument
-
358,092
358,092
Total comprehensive income for the year
-
(3,834,552)
-
-
-
358,092
-
(3,476,460)
Transaction with owners in their capacity as owners
Dividend paid
-
(1,499,316)
-
-
-
-
-
(1,499,316)
At 31 December 2023
95,014
936,115
7,880,427
-
-
7,754,480
-
16,666,036
650,802
VFD Group Plc
Unaudited Consolidated and Separate Financial
Statements For the Period Ended 31 March 2024
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
1. Significant accounting policies
Accounting policies are the specific principles, bases, conventions, rules and practices applied by an entity in preparing and presenting financial statements.
The significant accounting policies applied in the preparation of these consolidated financial statements are set out below. These policies have been consistently applied to all periods presented in these financial statements.
Basis of Preparation
The consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis, except for financial assets held at Fair Value through Profit or Loss (FVTPL) or Fair Value though Other Comprehensive Income (FVOCI) which are measured at fair value, and financial assets held at amortised cost, which are measured at amortised costs.
Functional and Presentation Currency
The consolidated financial statements are presented in Nigerian Naira (N) and all values are rounded up to the nearest thousand (N'000), except when otherwise indicated.
Basis of Consolidation
The consolidated financial statements comprise the financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries as at 30 September 2023. Control is achieved when the Company is exposed, or has rights, to variable returns from its involvement with the investee and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the investee. Specifically, the Company controls an investee if and only if it:
- has power over the investee (i.e. existing rights that give it the current ability to direct the relevant activities of the investee)
- is exposed, or has rights, to variable returns from its involvement with the investee, and
- has the ability to use its power over the investee to affect its returns.
When the Company has less than a majority of the voting or similar rights of an investee, the Company considers all relevant facts and circumstances in assessing whether it has power over an investee, including:
- The contractual arrangement with the other vote holders of the investee
- Rights arising from other contractual arrangements
- The Company's voting rights and potential voting rights.
The Company re-assesses whether or not it controls an investee if facts and circumstances indicate that there are changes to one or more of the three elements of control.
Consolidation of a subsidiary begins when the Company obtains control over the subsidiary and ceases when the Company loses control of the subsidiary. Assets, liabilities, income and expenses of a subsidiary acquired or disposed of during the year are included in the statement of comprehensive income from the date the Company gains control until the date the Company ceases to control the subsidiary.
Profit or loss and each component of other comprehensive income (OCI) are attributed to the equity holders of the parent and to the non-controlling interests, even if this results in the non-controlling interests having a deficit balance. A change in the ownership interest of a subsidiary, without a loss of control, is accounted for as an equity transaction. If the Company loses control over a subsidiary, it:
7
VFD Group Plc
Unaudited Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements
For the Period Ended 31 March 2024
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 (CONTINUED)
- Derecognises the assets (including any goodwill) and liabilities of the subsidiary
- Derecognises the carrying amount of any non-controlling interests
- Derecognises the cumulative translation differences recorded in equity
- Recognises the fair value of the consideration received
- Recognises the fair value of any investment retained
- Recognises any surplus or deficit in profit or loss
- Reclassifies the parent's share of components previously recognised in OCI to profit or loss or retained earnings, as appropriate, as would be required if the Company had directly disposed of the related assets or liabilities.
Transaction eliminated on consolidation
Intra-group balances, and income and expenses arising from intra-group transactions, are eliminated in preparing the consolidated financial statements. Unrealized losses are eliminated in the same way as unrealized gains, but only to the extent that there is no evidence of impairment.
Investment in joint ventures
A joint venture is a type of joint arrangement whereby the parties that have joint control of the arrangement have rights to the net assets of the joint venture. Joint control is the contractually agreed sharing of control of an arrangement, which exists only when decisions about the relevant activities require the unanimous consent of the parties sharing control.
The Group's investment in joint venture is accounted for using the equity method.
Under the equity method, the investment in a joint venture is initially recognised at cost. The carrying amount of the investment is adjusted to recognise changes in the Group's share of net assets of the joint venture since the acquisition date. Goodwill relating to the joint venture is included in the carrying amount of the investment and is not tested for impairment separately.
The statement of profit or loss reflects the Group's share of the results of operations of the joint venture. Any change in OCI of those investees is presented as part of the Group's OCI. In addition, when there has been a change recognised directly in the equity of the joint venture, the Group recognises its share of any changes, when applicable, in the statement of changes in equity. Unrealised gains and losses resulting from transactions between the Group and the joint venture are eliminated to the extent of the interest in the associate or joint venture.
The aggregate of the Group's share of profit or loss of a joint venture is shown on the face of the statement of profit or loss outside operating profit and represents profit or loss after tax and non-controlling interests in the subsidiaries of the joint venture. The financial statements of the joint venture are prepared for the same reporting period as the Group.
After application of the equity method, the Group determines whether it is necessary to recognise an impairment loss on its investment in its joint venture. At each reporting date, the Group determines whether there is objective evidence that the investment in the joint venture is impaired. If there is such evidence, the Group calculates the amount of impairment as the difference between the recoverable amount of the joint venture and its carrying value, and then recognises the loss as 'Share of profit of a joint venture' in the statement of profit or loss.
8
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
VFD Group plc published this content on 25 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2024 22:39:06 UTC.