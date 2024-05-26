UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED & SEPERATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED

31 MARCH 2024

VFD Group Plc

Unaudited Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements

For the Period Ended 31 March 2024

i

VFD Group Plc

Unaudited Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements

For the Period Ended 31 March 2024

CORPORATE INFORMATION

DIRECTORS:

Chairman

Olatunde Busari (SAN)

Nonso Okpala

Group Managing Director

Adeniyi Adenubi

Executive Director

John Okonkwo

Executive Director

Gbenga Omolokun

Executive Director

Rashida Saleh

Independent Non-Executive Director

Azubike Emodi

Non-Executive Director

Mobolaji Adewumi

Non-Executive Director

Chuks Celestine Ozigbo

Non-Executive Director

Kelvin Orogun

Non-Executive Director

Femi Akinware

Non-Executive Director

Omolola Bolusire

Independent Non-Executive Director

Adegboyega Fatoki

Independent Non-Executive Director

Nneka Okekearu

Independent Non-Executive Director

RC No.

RC 829196

COMPANY SECRETARY:

Oluwagbeminiyi Shoda

REGISTERED OFFICE:

8 MacGregor Road

Ikoyi

Lagos

BANKERS:

United Bank for Africa Plc

Zenith Bank Plc

First Bank of Nigeria Limited

Access Bank Plc

VFD Microfinance Bank Limited

AUDITORS:

PricewaterhouseCoopers Nigeria

Landmark Towers, 5B, Water Corporation Road

Victoria Island

Lagos, Nigeria

REGISTRAR:

Africa Prudential Plc

220, Ikorodu-Isosun Road

Palmgrove, 102216, Lagos

TAX IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

11895754-0001

1

VFD Group Plc

Unaudited Consolidated and Separate Financial

Statements For the Period Ended 31 March 2024

CERTIFICATION PURSUANT TO SECTION 60(2) OF INVESTMENT AND SECURITIES ACT No. 29 OF 2007

We, the undersigned, hereby certify the following with regards to our Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ended 31 March 2024, that:

  1. We have reviewed the report.
  2. To the best of our knowledge, the report does not contain:
    1. any untrue statement of a material fact, or
    2. omit to state a material fact, which would make statements misleading in the light of circumstances under which such statements were made.
  4. To the best of our knowledge, the financial statements and other financial information included fairly represent in all material respects the financial condition and result of the operation of the Company as of and for the period presented in the report.
  5. We:
    1. are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal control.
    2. have designed such internal controls to ensure that material information relating to the Company is made known to such officers by others within those entities, particularly during the year in which those periodic reports are being prepared.
    3. have evaluated the effectiveness of the Company's internal controls as of date within 90 days prior to the report.
  7. We have disclosed to the auditors of the Company and Board Audit committee.
    1. all significant deficiency in the design or operation of internal controls which would adversely affect the

Company's ability to record, process, summarize and report financial data and have identified for the Company's auditors, any material weakness in internal controls, and

    1. Any fraud, whether or not material, that involves management or other employees who have significant roles in the Company's internal controls.
  2. We have identified in the report whether or not there were significant changes in internal controls or other factors that could significantly affect internal controls subsequent to the date of evaluation, including any corrective actions with regard to significant deficiencies and material weaknesses.

John Okonkwo

Nonso Okpala

FRC/2013/ICAN/00000004692

FRC/2013/ICAN/00000004697

Director of Finance

Group Managing Director

24 May 2024

24 May 2024

2

Consolidated and Seperate Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

For the Period Ended 31 March 2024

Group

Company

Year-to-DateYear-to-Date

Year-to-DateYear-to-Date

Notes

31 March

31 March

31 March

31 March

2024

2023

2024

2023

=N=' 000

=N=' 000

=N=' 000

=N=' 000

Gross earnings

15,349,969

6,612,960

5,785,996

2,192,672

Investment and similar income

2

12,660,825

4,958,701

4,185,659

1,382,794

Investment and similar expense

3

(7,860,964)

(4,347,118)

(3,928,845)

(2,292,209)

Net Investment Income

4,799,861

611,583

256,814

(909,415)

Other income

4

2,577,070

1,385,694

1,495,057

554,249

Impairment of financial assets

7

(507,634)

33,801

-

-

Share of profit from associate

4.1

112,074

23,762

105,281

10,826

Net gains on financial assets at fair valued through profit or loss

244,803

244,803

Net revenue

6,981,371

2,299,643

1,857,151

(99,537)

Personnel expenses

5

(853,552)

(675,528)

(146,472)

(156,506)

Other operating expenses

6

(2,480,397)

(1,199,364)

(645,930)

(472,331)

-

Depreciation and amortisation

9

(607,138)

(204,474)

(57,875)

(36,398)

Total expenses

(3,941,087)

(2,079,366)

(850,277)

(665,235)

Profit before income tax

3,040,284

220,277

1,006,875

(764,772)

Income tax expense

8

(419,435)

-

(302,062)

-

Profit/(loss) for the period

2,620,849

220,277

704,813

(764,772)

Other comprehensive income, net of income tax

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Net fair value loss on investments in equity instruments designated

as FVTOCI

(330,400)

-

(328,979)

311,855

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Net fair value gain/(loss) on investments in financial instruments

designated as FVTOCI

953,235

Other comprehensive income for the period, net of taxes

(330,400)

953,235

(328,979)

311,855

Total comprehensive income for the period

2,290,449

1,173,512

375,834

(452,917)

Profit/(Loss) for the period attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

1,892,252

(93,313)

704,813

(764,772)

Non Controlling Interest

728,596

313,589

-

-

2,620,848

220,277

704,813

(764,772)

Other comprehensive income attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

(238,549)

737,576

(328,979)

311,855

Non Controlling Interest

(91,851)

215,659

-

-

27.1

(330,400)

953,235

(328,979)

311,855

Earnings per share-basic (Kobo)

1,034

116

278

(402)

Consolidated & Separate Statement of Financial Position

As at 31 March 2024

Group

Company

Notes

31 March

31 December

31 March

31 December

2024

2023

2024

2023

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

Audited

=N=' 000

=N=' 000

=N=' 000

=N=' 000

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

11

23,423,306

8,373,710

3,830,808

756,157

Funds under management

69,584,287

62,018,613

-

-

Investment in financial assets

12

63,346,445

52,035,503

63,231,939

53,886,066

Loans and advances

25,610,358

19,533,384

-

-

Investment in subsidiaries

13

-

-

22,564,623

22,631,987

Investment in associates

10

5,202,188

5,080,036

4,550,530

4,447,982

Property, plant and equipment

28

15,500,425

14,691,086

596,950

590,540

Intangible assets

29

223,287

379,512

30,861

22,380

Investment property and development property

15

25,712,445

28,168,614

-

600,000

Receivables & prepayments

16

27,322,391

21,421,300

12,666,684

6,766,002

Inventories

6,834

-

-

-

Deferred tax assets

17.1

484,595

2,041,790

309,524

1,550,440

Goodwill

14

5,492,130

5,533,579

-

-

TOTAL ASSETS

261,908,691

219,277,127

107,781,920

91,251,556

LIABILITIES

Funds under management

70,097,884

61,788,494

-

-

Borrowings

18

86,182,218

81,599,925

77,469,205

67,047,548

Other liabilities

19

21,033,550

12,632,224

423,167

6,058,655

Deposit liabilities

20

41,049,524

26,999,662

-

-

Current tax liabilities

21

1,564,835

1,772,426

825,216

570,723

Deferred tax liabilities

17.2

1,453,098

1,953,826

872,428

908,594

TOTAL LIABILITIES

221,381,109

186,746,558

79,590,016

74,585,520

SHAREHOLDERS' FUND

Share capital

22

126,685

95,014

126,685

95,014

Share premium

23

20,028,808

7,880,427

20,028,808

7,880,427

Retained earnings

24

12,893,118

4,964,372

1,124,691

936,115

Regulatory risk reserve

25

-

16,085

-

-

Statutory reserves

26

138,522

209,403

-

-

Other reserves

27

7,340,449

7,434,061

6,911,720

7,754,480

Attributable to equity holders of the parent

29,179,859

20,599,361

28,191,904

16,666,036

Non-controling Interest

11,347,723

11,931,208

-

-

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' FUND

40,527,582

32,530,569

28,191,904

16,666,036

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' FUND

261,908,691

219,277,127

107,781,920

91,251,556

0

These financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 23 May, 2024 and signed on its behalf by:

by the Directors listed below:(0) 7,434,061

Olatunde Busari (SAN)

Nonso Okpala

(Chairman)

(Group Managing Director)

FRC/2019/NBA/00000019449

FRC/2013/ICAN/00000004697

John Okonkwo

(Executive Director, Finance)

FRC/2013/ICAN/00000004692

Consolidated and Separate Statement of Cashflows

For the Period Ended 31 March 2024

Group

Company

Notes

31 March

31 December

31 March

31 December

2024

2023

2024

2023

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

Audited

N' 000

N' 000

N' 000

N' 000

Profit/(loss) for the period

2,620,849

(1,021,026)

704,813

(4,991,733)

Adjustments for;

Income tax recognised in profit or loss

8

419,435

-

302,062

-

Gain on disposal of property plant and equipment

-

(2,455)

-

(2,455)

Gain on investment property

(124,177)

-

(124,177)

-

Share of profit from associate

(112,074)

(375,138)

(105,281)

165,291

Gain on fair value of investment property

-

(229,930)

-

(100,000)

(Impairment)/Write back of financial assets

-

171,077

-

(338,901)

Depreciation & amortization

9

607,138

1,469,992

57,875

Dividend income

-

(1,290,395)

-

(1,290,395)

Goodwill written off

-

320,839

-

(329,084)

Net gain from financial assets at FVTPL

-

(3,293,632)

-

(3,722,233)

Gain on disposal of financial assets

-

(73,589)

-

(57,952)

Gain on disposal of shares

-

(393,396)

-

(479,120)

Gain on disposal of investment property

-

(68,989)

-

(68,989)

Exchange gain or loss

-

(2,129,640)

-

449,856

Investment and similar expenses

-

31,450,076

-

12,391,733

Interest from loans & advances

-

(7,088,198)

-

-

Interest from debt instruments at EIR

-

(1,814,762)

-

(1,420,734)

Interest from placements & investment income

-

(15,016,731)

-

(3,446,506)

Operating Profit before working capital changes

3,411,171

614,103

835,292

(3,241,221)

Movement in working capital

Decrease/(increase) in receivables & prepayments

(2,005,335)

4,151,605

(1,703,651)

14,043,657

Decrease/(increase) in inventories

6,834

-

-

-

(Increase)/decrease in managed funds

(875,618)

-

-

-

(Increase)/ decrease in financial assets

(19,605,893)

-

(15,166,442)

-

Increase/(decrease) in fund liabilities

-

(9,085,332)

-

Increase/(decrease) in deposit liabilities

-

12,474,553

-

-

Increase/ (decrease) in other assets

-

-

-

-

Increase/ (decrease) in other liabilities

(2,844,123)

5,514,040

(1,886,771)

1,909,894

Increase/(decrease) in loans and advances

1,851,162

228,456

-

Increase/ (decrease) Development properties

(3,423,735)

Cash generated from operations

(21,912,963)

10,473,689

(17,921,572)

12,712,329

Income taxes paid

21

-

(162,725)

-

(150,710)

Interest received

-

23,990,556

-

6,586,922

Interest paid

-

(44,127,733)

-

(18,587,600)

Net cash generated by/(used in) operating activities

(21,912,963)

(9,826,213)

(17,921,572)

560,942

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of investment property

(2,001,557)

(559,813)

Proceeds on disposal of investment property

(724,177)

3,138,805

(724,177)

2,009,657

Purchase of property and equipment

(63,100)

(7,339,341)

(63,100)

(555,887)

Proceeds on disposal of property and equipment

1,323

1,231,509

1,323

47,039

(Increase)/decrease in operating leases

(154,537)

-

-

(Purchase of)/proceeds from intangible assets

(10,989)

(257,739)

(10,989)

(7,100)

Net Purchase of financial assets

-

-

-

Purchase of financial assets

-

(36,016,237)

-

(34,368,694)

Dividend received

-

1,290,395

-

1,290,395

Investment in associates

112,074

-

105,281

Investment in subsidiary

-

-

(1,921,199)

(2,275,620)

Proceeds on maturity/liquidation of financial assets

-

19,927,783

-

11,551,154

Proceed on partial disposal of investment in subsidiary

-

1,066,602

-

1,066,602

Proceed on partial disposal of investment in associate

-

271,640

-

209,545

Proceed from disposal operating lease assets

-

-

-

-

Proceed from disposal operating lease assets

-

-

-

Additional investment in associates

-

(49,167)

-

-

Net cash (used in) investing activities

(839,407)

(18,737,306)

(2,612,862)

(21,592,722)

Cash flows from financing activities

Dividend received

-

-

-

-

Dividend paid to owners of equity capital

-

(1,499,316)

-

(1,499,316)

Proceeds from share issue

12,180,052

12,180,052

Proceeds from borrowings

11,960,932

69,693,507

11,415,227

58,077,920

Bank overdraft

-

-

-

-

Repayment of borrowings

-

(34,435,745)

-

(35,651,893)

Net cash (used in)/generated by financing activities

24,140,984

33,758,446

23,595,279

20,926,711

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

1,388,614

5,194,927

3,060,844

(105,069)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

22,047,863

2,979,874

756,157

232,540

Effect of exchange rate movement on cash balances

(13,171)

198,907

13,807

628,686

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

23,423,306

8,373,710

3,830,808

756,157

Consolidated and Separate Statement of Changes in Equity

For the Period Ended 31 March 2024

(a)

Group

Share

Retained

Share

Regulatory risk

Statutory reserve

Other

Non-controlling

Total

Capital

Earnings

Premium

reserve

=N=' 000

Reserves

interest

=N=' 000

=N=' 000

=N=' 000

=N=' 000

=N=' 000

=N=' 000

=N=' 000

At 1 January 2024

95,014

10,067,874

7,880,427

252

138,028

8,973,001

7,548,978

27,154,595

Opening balance adjustment

204,395

494

(1,302,152)

3,798,745

(1,097,263)

Right Issue

31,671

12,148,381

12,180,052

Transfer from profit or loss account

2,620,849

2,620,849

Transfer to/(from) regulatory reserve

(252)

(252)

Fair value reserves

(330,400)

(330,400)

At 31 March 2024

126,686

12,893,118

20,028,808

-

138,522

7,340,449

11,347,723

40,527,582

Company

At 1 January 2024

95,014

932,115

7,880,427

7,883,451

16,791,008

Opening balance adjustment

(512,237)

(642,751)

(1,154,988)

Rights issue

31,671

12,148,381

12,180,052

Transfer from profit or loss account

704,813

704,813

Fair value reserve

(328,979)

(328,979)

At 31 March 2024

126,685

1,124,691

20,028,808

-

-

6,911,720

-

28,191,904

Group

Share

Retained

Share

Regulatory risk

Statutory reserve

Other

Non-controlling

Total

Audited

Capital

Earnings

Premium

reserve

=N=' 000

Reserves

interest

=N=' 000

=N=' 000

=N=' 000

=N=' 000

=N=' 000

=N=' 000

=N=' 000

At 1 January 2023

95,014

9,725,803

7,880,427

1,044

139,731

6,689,647

6,787,335

31,318,999

Correction of prior period error

-

1,281,748

-

(177)

(587)

-

-

1,280,984

Impact of IAS 29 adoption

-

(103,256)

-

-

-

-

-

(103,256)

Restated balance at 1 January 2023

95,014

10,904,295

7,880,427

867

139,144

6,689,647

6,787,335

32,496,727

18,453,272

(7,548,977)

34,703,573

345,666

9,722,208

7,894,644

6,787,338

Transfer from profit or loss account

-

(2,462,793)

-

-

-

-

1,712,352

(750,441)

Other comprehensive loss/(income)

Fair value movement on equity instrument

-

-

-

-

-

(364,981)

253,741

(111,240)

Unrealised foreign exchange translation difference

-

-

-

-

-

1,109,395

255,255

1,364,650

Total comprehensive (loss)/income

-

(2,462,793)

-

-

-

744,414

2,221,349

502,969

Transaction with owners in their capacity as owners

Share of newly consolidated subsidiary

(1,892,337)

3,409,001

1,516,664

Transfer between reserves

(85,477)

15,218

70,259

Dividend paid

(1,499,316)

(486,475)

(1,985,791)

At 31 December 2023

95,014

4,964,372

7,880,427

16,085

209,403

7,434,061

11,931,209

32,530,569

Company

At 1 January 2023

95,014

6,269,983

7,880,427

7,396,388

21,641,812

Transfer from profit or loss account

-

(3,834,552)

(3,834,552)

Other comprehensive income

-

Fair value movement on equity instrument

-

358,092

358,092

Total comprehensive income for the year

-

(3,834,552)

-

-

-

358,092

-

(3,476,460)

Transaction with owners in their capacity as owners

Dividend paid

-

(1,499,316)

-

-

-

-

-

(1,499,316)

At 31 December 2023

95,014

936,115

7,880,427

-

-

7,754,480

-

16,666,036

650,802

VFD Group Plc

Unaudited Consolidated and Separate Financial

Statements For the Period Ended 31 March 2024

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

1. Significant accounting policies

Accounting policies are the specific principles, bases, conventions, rules and practices applied by an entity in preparing and presenting financial statements.

The significant accounting policies applied in the preparation of these consolidated financial statements are set out below. These policies have been consistently applied to all periods presented in these financial statements.

Basis of Preparation

The consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis, except for financial assets held at Fair Value through Profit or Loss (FVTPL) or Fair Value though Other Comprehensive Income (FVOCI) which are measured at fair value, and financial assets held at amortised cost, which are measured at amortised costs.

Functional and Presentation Currency

The consolidated financial statements are presented in Nigerian Naira (N) and all values are rounded up to the nearest thousand (N'000), except when otherwise indicated.

Basis of Consolidation

The consolidated financial statements comprise the financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries as at 30 September 2023. Control is achieved when the Company is exposed, or has rights, to variable returns from its involvement with the investee and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the investee. Specifically, the Company controls an investee if and only if it:

  • has power over the investee (i.e. existing rights that give it the current ability to direct the relevant activities of the investee)
  • is exposed, or has rights, to variable returns from its involvement with the investee, and
  • has the ability to use its power over the investee to affect its returns.

When the Company has less than a majority of the voting or similar rights of an investee, the Company considers all relevant facts and circumstances in assessing whether it has power over an investee, including:

  • The contractual arrangement with the other vote holders of the investee
  • Rights arising from other contractual arrangements
  • The Company's voting rights and potential voting rights.

The Company re-assesses whether or not it controls an investee if facts and circumstances indicate that there are changes to one or more of the three elements of control.

Consolidation of a subsidiary begins when the Company obtains control over the subsidiary and ceases when the Company loses control of the subsidiary. Assets, liabilities, income and expenses of a subsidiary acquired or disposed of during the year are included in the statement of comprehensive income from the date the Company gains control until the date the Company ceases to control the subsidiary.

Profit or loss and each component of other comprehensive income (OCI) are attributed to the equity holders of the parent and to the non-controlling interests, even if this results in the non-controlling interests having a deficit balance. A change in the ownership interest of a subsidiary, without a loss of control, is accounted for as an equity transaction. If the Company loses control over a subsidiary, it:

7

VFD Group Plc

Unaudited Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements

For the Period Ended 31 March 2024

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 (CONTINUED)

  • Derecognises the assets (including any goodwill) and liabilities of the subsidiary
  • Derecognises the carrying amount of any non-controlling interests
  • Derecognises the cumulative translation differences recorded in equity
  • Recognises the fair value of the consideration received
  • Recognises the fair value of any investment retained
  • Recognises any surplus or deficit in profit or loss
  • Reclassifies the parent's share of components previously recognised in OCI to profit or loss or retained earnings, as appropriate, as would be required if the Company had directly disposed of the related assets or liabilities.

Transaction eliminated on consolidation

Intra-group balances, and income and expenses arising from intra-group transactions, are eliminated in preparing the consolidated financial statements. Unrealized losses are eliminated in the same way as unrealized gains, but only to the extent that there is no evidence of impairment.

Investment in joint ventures

A joint venture is a type of joint arrangement whereby the parties that have joint control of the arrangement have rights to the net assets of the joint venture. Joint control is the contractually agreed sharing of control of an arrangement, which exists only when decisions about the relevant activities require the unanimous consent of the parties sharing control.

The Group's investment in joint venture is accounted for using the equity method.

Under the equity method, the investment in a joint venture is initially recognised at cost. The carrying amount of the investment is adjusted to recognise changes in the Group's share of net assets of the joint venture since the acquisition date. Goodwill relating to the joint venture is included in the carrying amount of the investment and is not tested for impairment separately.

The statement of profit or loss reflects the Group's share of the results of operations of the joint venture. Any change in OCI of those investees is presented as part of the Group's OCI. In addition, when there has been a change recognised directly in the equity of the joint venture, the Group recognises its share of any changes, when applicable, in the statement of changes in equity. Unrealised gains and losses resulting from transactions between the Group and the joint venture are eliminated to the extent of the interest in the associate or joint venture.

The aggregate of the Group's share of profit or loss of a joint venture is shown on the face of the statement of profit or loss outside operating profit and represents profit or loss after tax and non-controlling interests in the subsidiaries of the joint venture. The financial statements of the joint venture are prepared for the same reporting period as the Group.

After application of the equity method, the Group determines whether it is necessary to recognise an impairment loss on its investment in its joint venture. At each reporting date, the Group determines whether there is objective evidence that the investment in the joint venture is impaired. If there is such evidence, the Group calculates the amount of impairment as the difference between the recoverable amount of the joint venture and its carrying value, and then recognises the loss as 'Share of profit of a joint venture' in the statement of profit or loss.

8

