VFD Group Plc

Unaudited Consolidated and Separate Financial

Statements For the Period Ended 31 March 2024

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

1. Significant accounting policies

Accounting policies are the specific principles, bases, conventions, rules and practices applied by an entity in preparing and presenting financial statements.

The significant accounting policies applied in the preparation of these consolidated financial statements are set out below. These policies have been consistently applied to all periods presented in these financial statements.

Basis of Preparation

The consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis, except for financial assets held at Fair Value through Profit or Loss (FVTPL) or Fair Value though Other Comprehensive Income (FVOCI) which are measured at fair value, and financial assets held at amortised cost, which are measured at amortised costs.

Functional and Presentation Currency

The consolidated financial statements are presented in Nigerian Naira (N) and all values are rounded up to the nearest thousand (N'000), except when otherwise indicated.

Basis of Consolidation

The consolidated financial statements comprise the financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries as at 30 September 2023. Control is achieved when the Company is exposed, or has rights, to variable returns from its involvement with the investee and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the investee. Specifically, the Company controls an investee if and only if it:

has power over the investee (i.e. existing rights that give it the current ability to direct the relevant activities of the investee)

is exposed, or has rights, to variable returns from its involvement with the investee, and

has the ability to use its power over the investee to affect its returns.

When the Company has less than a majority of the voting or similar rights of an investee, the Company considers all relevant facts and circumstances in assessing whether it has power over an investee, including:

The contractual arrangement with the other vote holders of the investee

Rights arising from other contractual arrangements

The Company's voting rights and potential voting rights.

The Company re-assesses whether or not it controls an investee if facts and circumstances indicate that there are changes to one or more of the three elements of control.

Consolidation of a subsidiary begins when the Company obtains control over the subsidiary and ceases when the Company loses control of the subsidiary. Assets, liabilities, income and expenses of a subsidiary acquired or disposed of during the year are included in the statement of comprehensive income from the date the Company gains control until the date the Company ceases to control the subsidiary.

Profit or loss and each component of other comprehensive income (OCI) are attributed to the equity holders of the parent and to the non-controlling interests, even if this results in the non-controlling interests having a deficit balance. A change in the ownership interest of a subsidiary, without a loss of control, is accounted for as an equity transaction. If the Company loses control over a subsidiary, it: