VFS Thread Dyeing Ltd is a manufacturer and supplier of sewing thread products for the apparel industry. The principal activities of the Company include dyeing and finishing of different types of sewing thread yarn. The Company is primarily engaged in dyeing and finishing of sewing thread of different types for the 100% export-oriented ready-made garment industry in Bangladesh. Its export oriented sewing thread of Spun Polyester, Core Spun and Synthetic Filament of all grades and nylon yarn. It operates in one segment, which is the business of Dyeing & finishing of Sewing Thread. Its products include Spun Polyester Sewing Thread, Poly Core Spun, and Synthetic Filament Yarn and are used for stitching knitwear, sportswear, leathers, and other industrial products. Among all different products of the Company, the Spun Polyester Yarn and Textured Polyester (Synthetic Filament Yarn) are used in readymade garment products, while the Core Spun is used in fashion apparel (Lingerie & Swimsuits).