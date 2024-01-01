VFS Thread Dyeing Limited has approved 2% Cash Dividend for the year ended June 30, 2023.
VFS Thread Dyeing Limited Approves Cash Dividend for the Year Ended June 30, 2023
January 01, 2024 at 10:03 am EST
