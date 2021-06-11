VG Acquisition : Virgin Group's VG Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with 23andMe, Inc (Form 8-K)

Virgin Group's VG Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with 23andMe, Inc.

NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 - VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: VGAC), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Virgin Group ('VGAC' or the 'Company') today announced that its shareholders voted to approve the previously announced merger agreement with 23andMe, Inc. ('23andMe') at VGAC's extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the 'Special Meeting') held earlier today.

More than 87% of the votes cast at the Special Meeting were in favor of the approval of the merger agreement. VGAC shareholders also voted overwhelmingly to approve the other proposals presented at the Special Meeting.

As previously announced, the consummation of the business combination with 23andMe is expected to occur on June 16, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Upon the closing, VGAC will change its name to 23andMe Holding Co. ('New 23andMe'), and New 23andMe Class A common stock and New 23andMe warrants will be listed on The Nasdaq Global Select Market ('Nasdaq'). Trading is expected to begin on Nasdaq on June 17, 2021, under the new ticker symbol 'ME' for the New 23andMe Class A common stock and 'MEUSW' for the New 23andMe warrants.

About 23andMe, Inc.

23andMe, Inc., headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, is a leading consumer genetics and research company. Founded in 2006, 23andMe's mission is to help people access, understand, and benefit from the human genome. 23andMe has pioneered direct access to genetic information as the only company with multiple Food and Drug Administration authorizations for genetic health risk reports. 23andMe has created the world's largest crowdsourced platform for genetic research, with 80% of its customers electing to participate. The 23andMe research platform has generated more than 180 publications on the genetic underpinnings of a wide range of diseases, conditions, and traits. The platform also powers the 23andMe therapeutics group, currently pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across a spectrum of disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, in addition to other therapeutic areas. More information is available at www.23andMe.com .

About VG Acquisition Corp.