VG Life Sciences : Attorney Letter with Respect to Current Information

July 11, 2022

OTC Markets, Inc.

300 Vesey Street

12th Floor

New York, NY 10282

Re: VG LIFE SCIENCES INC. (SPRV)

Dear Sir or Madam:

I have been asked by VG Life Sciences Inc. (the "Issuer") to provide OTC Markets, Inc. a letter with respect to the information publicly disclosed by the Issuer and published in the OTC Disclosure and News Service. I understand that this letter will be posted by the Issuer and will be published, accompanying the Issuer's disclosure, in the OTC Disclosure and News Service. OTC Markets, Inc. is entitled to rely on such letter in determining whether the Issuer has made adequate current information publicly available within the meaning of Rule 144(c)(2) under the Securities Act of 1933.

I am a U.S. resident and have been retained by the Issuer for the purpose of rendering this letter and related matters. I am serving as disclosure counsel for the Issuer and have been retained also for the purpose of reviewing the current information supplied by the Issuer. I have examined such corporate records and other documents and such questions of law as I have considered necessary or appropriate for the purpose of rendering this letter.

I am licensed to practice law in the state of PA, DE and NY. I am allowed to practice before the SEC and am not prohibited from practicing before it. This letter applies to the laws of the United States of America. As to matters of fact, I have relied on information obtained from public officials, officers of the Issuer and other sources and all such sources are believed to be reliable.

I have reviewed all the documents provided to OTC Markets, Inc. by the Issuer in connection with the following reports, all posted to OTCMarkets.com: 2021 Annual Report (posted to OTCMarkets.com on March 31, 2022), 2020 Annual Report (posted to OTCMarkets.com on February 22, 2021), and quarterly report for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 (posted to OTCMarkets.com on July 6, 2022). The information referred to herein (i) constitutes "adequate current public information" concerning the Securities and the Issuer and "is available" within the meaning of Rule 144(c)(2) under the Securities Exchange Act; (ii) includes all of the information that a broker-dealer would be required to obtain from the Issuer to publish a quotation for the securities under Rule 15c2-11 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; (iii) complies as to form with the Sheets Guidelines for Providing Adequate Current Information, which are located on the internet at www.otcmarkets.com; and (iv) will be posted in the OTC Disclosure and News Service.