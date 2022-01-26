VGI Health Technology : Dec '21 Quarterly Cashflow Report
01/26/2022 | 05:29pm EST
Name of entity
VGI Health Technology Ltd
ABN
Quarter ended ("current quarter")
35 111 082 485
December 2021
Consolidated statement of cash flows
Current quarter
Year to date
Cash flows related to operating activities
$A'000
(6 months)
$A'000
1.1
Receipts from customers
1.2
Payments for
(a)
staff costs
(221)
(445)
(b)
advertising and marketing
-
(1)
(c)
research and development
(295)
(517)
(d)
leased assets
-
-
(e)
other working capital
608
727
1.3
Dividends received
-
-
1.4
Interest and other items of a similar nature
-
-
received
1.5
Interest and other costs of finance paid
(16)
(39)
1.6
Income taxes paid
-
-
1.7
Other (provide details if material)
-
315
Net operating cash flows
76
40
Current quarter
Year to date
$A'000
(6_months)
$A'000
1.8
Net operating cash flows (carried forward)
76
40
Cash flows related to investing activities
1.9
Payment for acquisition of:
(a) businesses (item 5)
-
-
(b) equity investments
-
-
(c) intellectual property
(17)
(43)
(d) physical non-current assets
-
-
(e) other non-current assets
-
-
1.10
Proceeds from disposal of:
(a) businesses (item 5)
-
-
(b) equity investments
-
-
(c) intellectual property
-
-
(d) physical non-current assets
-
-
(e) other non-current assets
-
-
1.11
Loans to other entities
-
-
1.12
Loans repaid by other entities
-
-
1.13
Other (provide details if material)
-
-
(17)
(43)
Net investing cash flows
1.14
Total operating and investing cash flows
59
(3)
Cash flows related to financing activities
1.15
Proceeds from issues of shares, options,
-
-
etc.
1.16
Proceeds from sale of forfeited shares
-
-
1.17
Proceeds from borrowings
4
(144)
1.18
Repayment of borrowings
-
-
1.19
Dividends paid
-
-
1.20
Other (conversion of convertible notes)
-
-
Net financing cash flows
4
(144)
Net increase (decrease) in cash held
63
(147)
1.21
Cash at beginning of quarter/year to date
17
227
1.22
Exchange rate adjustments to item 1.20
-
-
1.23
Cash at end of quarter
80
80
Payments to directors of the entity and associates of the directors
Payments to related entities of the entity and associates of the related entities
Current quarter
$A'000
1.24
Aggregate amount of payments to the parties included in item 1.2
(167)
1.25
Aggregate amount of loans to the parties included in item 1.11
-
1.26 Explanation necessary for an understanding of the transactions
During the Quarter ended 30 September 2021, VTL received $315,137 in Research and Development tax incentives from the Australian Taxation office. This was related to the Research and Development expenditure for the year ended 30 June 2020.
Non-cash financing and investing activities
Details of financing and investing transactions which have had a material effect on consolidated assets and liabilities but did not involve cash flows
N/A
Details of outlays made by other entities to establish or increase their share in businesses in which the reporting entity has an interest
N/A
Financing facilities available
Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the position. (See AASB 1026 paragraph 12.2).
Amount available
Amount used
$A'000
$A'000
3.1
Loan facilities
1,500
763
3.2
Credit standby arrangements
-
-
Reconciliation of cash
Reconciliation of cash at the end of the quarter
Current quarter
Previous quarter
(as shown in the consolidated statement of cash
$A'000
$A'000
flows) to the related items in the accounts is as
follows.
4.1
Cash on hand and at bank
80
17
4.2
Deposits at call
4.3
Bank overdraft
4.4
Other (provide details)
Total: cash at end of quarter (item 1.22)
80
17
Acquisitions and disposals of business entities
Acquisitions
Disposals
(Item 1.9(a))
(Item 1.10(a))
5.1
Name of entity
N/A
N/A
5.2
Place
of
incorporation
or
registration
Consideration for
acquisition or disposal
Total net assets
Nature of business
Compliance statement
This statement has been prepared under accounting policies which comply with accounting standards as defined in the Corporations Act (except to the extent that information is not required because of note 2) or other standards acceptable to NSX.
This statement does give a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.
Sign here:
............................................................ Date: 27 January 2022
(Company secretary)
Print name:
Catriona Glover
Notes
The quarterly report provides a basis for informing the market how the entity's activities have been financed for the past quarter and the effect on its cash position. An entity wanting to disclose additional information is encouraged to do so, in a note or notes attached to this report.
The definitions in, and provisions of,AASB 1026: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report except for the paragraphs of the Standard set out below.
6.2 - reconciliation of cash flows arising from operating activities to operating profit or loss
9.2 - itemised disclosure relating to acquisitions
9.4 - itemised disclosure relating to disposals
12.1(a) - policy for classification of cash items
12.3 - disclosure of restrictions on use of cash
13.1 - comparative information
3.Accounting Standards. NSX will accept, for example, the use of International Accounting Standards for foreign entities. If the standards used do not address a topic, the Australian standard on that topic (if any) must be complied with.
