Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED
  5. VGI Health Technology Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VTL   AU0000152597

VGI HEALTH TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

(VTL)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VGI Health Technology : Dec '21 Quarterly Cashflow Report

01/26/2022 | 05:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NSX Quarterly Report

Quarterly Report

Name of entity

VGI Health Technology Ltd

ABN

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

35 111 082 485

December 2021

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

Cash flows related to operating activities

$A'000

(6 months)

$A'000

1.1

Receipts from customers

1.2

Payments for

(a)

staff costs

(221)

(445)

(b)

advertising and marketing

-

(1)

(c)

research and development

(295)

(517)

(d)

leased assets

-

-

(e)

other working capital

608

727

1.3

Dividends received

-

-

1.4

Interest and other items of a similar nature

-

-

received

1.5

Interest and other costs of finance paid

(16)

(39)

1.6

Income taxes paid

-

-

1.7

Other (provide details if material)

-

315

Net operating cash flows

76

40

Page 1

NSX Quarterly Report

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(6_months)

$A'000

1.8

Net operating cash flows (carried forward)

76

40

Cash flows related to investing activities

1.9

Payment for acquisition of:

(a) businesses (item 5)

-

-

(b) equity investments

-

-

(c) intellectual property

(17)

(43)

(d) physical non-current assets

-

-

(e) other non-current assets

-

-

1.10

Proceeds from disposal of:

(a) businesses (item 5)

-

-

(b) equity investments

-

-

(c) intellectual property

-

-

(d) physical non-current assets

-

-

(e) other non-current assets

-

-

1.11

Loans to other entities

-

-

1.12

Loans repaid by other entities

-

-

1.13

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

(17)

(43)

Net investing cash flows

1.14

Total operating and investing cash flows

59

(3)

Cash flows related to financing activities

1.15

Proceeds from issues of shares, options,

-

-

etc.

1.16

Proceeds from sale of forfeited shares

-

-

1.17

Proceeds from borrowings

4

(144)

1.18

Repayment of borrowings

-

-

1.19

Dividends paid

-

-

1.20

Other (conversion of convertible notes)

-

-

Net financing cash flows

4

(144)

Net increase (decrease) in cash held

63

(147)

1.21

Cash at beginning of quarter/year to date

17

227

1.22

Exchange rate adjustments to item 1.20

-

-

1.23

Cash at end of quarter

80

80

Page 2

NSX Quarterly Report

Payments to directors of the entity and associates of the directors

Payments to related entities of the entity and associates of the related entities

Current quarter

$A'000

1.24

Aggregate amount of payments to the parties included in item 1.2

(167)

1.25

Aggregate amount of loans to the parties included in item 1.11

-

1.26 Explanation necessary for an understanding of the transactions

During the Quarter ended 30 September 2021, VTL received $315,137 in Research and Development tax incentives from the Australian Taxation office. This was related to the Research and Development expenditure for the year ended 30 June 2020.

Non-cash financing and investing activities

  1. Details of financing and investing transactions which have had a material effect on consolidated assets and liabilities but did not involve cash flows
    N/A
  2. Details of outlays made by other entities to establish or increase their share in businesses in which the reporting entity has an interest
    N/A

Financing facilities available

Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the position. (See AASB 1026 paragraph 12.2).

Amount available

Amount used

$A'000

$A'000

3.1

Loan facilities

1,500

763

3.2

Credit standby arrangements

-

-

Page 3

NSX Quarterly Report

Reconciliation of cash

Reconciliation of cash at the end of the quarter

Current quarter

Previous quarter

(as shown in the consolidated statement of cash

$A'000

$A'000

flows) to the related items in the accounts is as

follows.

4.1

Cash on hand and at bank

80

17

4.2

Deposits at call

4.3

Bank overdraft

4.4

Other (provide details)

Total: cash at end of quarter (item 1.22)

80

17

Acquisitions and disposals of business entities

Acquisitions

Disposals

(Item 1.9(a))

(Item 1.10(a))

5.1

Name of entity

N/A

N/A

5.2

Place

of

incorporation

or

registration

  1. Consideration for
    acquisition or disposal
  2. Total net assets
  3. Nature of business

Compliance statement

  1. This statement has been prepared under accounting policies which comply with accounting standards as defined in the Corporations Act (except to the extent that information is not required because of note 2) or other standards acceptable to NSX.
  2. This statement does give a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.

Sign here:

............................................................ Date: 27 January 2022

(Company secretary)

Print name:

Catriona Glover

Page 4

NSX Quarterly Report

Notes

  1. The quarterly report provides a basis for informing the market how the entity's activities have been financed for the past quarter and the effect on its cash position. An entity wanting to disclose additional information is encouraged to do so, in a note or notes attached to this report.
  2. The definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 1026: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report except for the paragraphs of the Standard set out below.
  • 6.2 - reconciliation of cash flows arising from operating activities to operating profit or loss
  • 9.2 - itemised disclosure relating to acquisitions
  • 9.4 - itemised disclosure relating to disposals
  • 12.1(a) - policy for classification of cash items
  • 12.3 - disclosure of restrictions on use of cash
  • 13.1 - comparative information

3. Accounting Standards. NSX will accept, for example, the use of International Accounting Standards for foreign entities. If the standards used do not address a topic, the Australian standard on that topic (if any) must be complied with.

Page 5

Disclaimer

VGI Health Technology Ltd. published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 22:28:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VGI HEALTH TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
05:29pVGI HEALTH TECHNOLOGY : Dec '21 Quarterly Cashflow Report
PU
01/24VGI HEALTH TECHNOLOGY : VTL contracts with Resonance Health for its NASH Phase II Clinical..
PU
01/24VGI HEALTH TECHNOLOGY LIMITED (NSX : VTL) Contract with Resonance Health (ASX:RHT)
AQ
01/19VGI HEALTH TECHNOLOGY LIMITED (NSX : VTL) Nutraceutical Products Listed on Amazon
AQ
01/19VGI HEALTH TECHNOLOGY : NE1-Elite® and NE1-Heart® nutraceutical products listed on Amazon
PU
01/18VGI HEALTH TECHNOLOGY LIMITED (NSX : VTL) Quarterly update
AQ
01/18VGI HEALTH TECHNOLOGY : Quarterly update for December '21 quarter
PU
2021VGI HEALTH TECHNOLOGY : PCT Patent Application for Transmucosal Delivery of Tocotrienols l..
PU
2021VGI HEALTH TECHNOLOGY LIMITED (NSX : VTL) Patent application lodged
AQ
2021VGI HEALTH TECHNOLOGY LIMITED (NSX : VTL) partners with ENDRA Life Sciences in NAFLD/NASH ..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -3,90 M -2,78 M -2,78 M
Net cash 2021 0,02 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,08x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 34,6 M 24,8 M 24,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 0,87%
Chart VGI HEALTH TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
VGI Health Technology Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Glenn Tong CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Ian Forbes Chief Financial Officer
Louis James Panaccio Independent Non-Executive Chairman
David Kingston Chief Scientific Officer
Jiayi Yu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VGI HEALTH TECHNOLOGY LIMITED0.00%25
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-5.19%86 352
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-4.49%63 067
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS3.42%57 743
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-12.11%50 700
BIONTECH SE-39.30%37 796