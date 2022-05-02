VGI Health Technology : Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

VGI HEALTH TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

ACN 111 082 485

NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING

Notice is given that a General Meeting of the Shareholders of VGI Health Technology Limited (Company) will be held:

Date: Friday, 3 June 2022 Time: 10.00am Venue: 'MLC Centre' Suite 03, level 45, 19-29 Martin Place Sydney, NSW 2000

In accordance with the Corporations Act as recently amended by the Corporations Amendment (Meetings and Documents) Bill 2021 (Cth) the Company will not be mailing physical copies of this

Notice of Meeting to Shareholders, and instead this Notice of Meeting will be sent electronically to Shareholders where the Company has a record of their email address, or will otherwise be made available to Shareholders where the Company does not have a record of their email address through a URL set out in a Letter sent to them by mail. Please see page 3 for further details regarding the despatch of this Notice of Meeting to Shareholders.

Certain terms and abbreviations used in this Notice of Meeting and the Explanatory Memorandum are defined in the Glossary to the Explanatory Memorandum.

1.

RESOLUTION 1 - APPROVAL OF THE DISPOSAL OF A SUBSTANTIAL ASSET TO A RELATED PARTY OF THE COMPANY (INVICTUS BIOPHARMA HOLDINGS LTD)

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

'That, subject to and conditional on the passing of Resolutions 2 to 4 (inclusive), for the purposes of NSX Listing Rule 6.43 and section 208 of the Corporations Act, and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to sell and dispose of all of the shares it owns in Invictus BioPharma Pty Ltd (Invictus) to a related party of the Company, Invictus BioPharma Holdings Ltd (Purchaser), on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Memorandum.'

Independent Expert's Report

Shareholders should carefully consider the report prepared by the Independent Expert for the purposes of Shareholder approval under section 208 of the Corporations Act. The

Independent Expert's Report comments on the fairness and reasonableness of the disposal the subject of this Resolution to non-associated Shareholders.

Voting Exclusion Statement

The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by or on behalf of:

• Dr Glenn Tong;

• KR and GT Nominees Pty Ltd (an entity controlled by Dr Glenn Tong);

• Richard Estalella;

• David Kingston; and

• any other person including a related party of the Company who may obtain a financial benefit or a material benefit as a result of the disposal of Invictus, except a benefit solely in the capacity of a holder of ordinary securities, if the Resolution is passed,

and any associates of those persons listed above.

However, this does not prevent the casting of a vote in favour of the Resolution if:

• it is cast by a person as proxy appointed by writing that specifies how the proxy is to vote on this Resolution; and

• it is not cast on behalf of a related party or associate of this related party mentioned above.

2.

RESOLUTION 2 - APPROVAL OF THE PROVISION OF A FINANCIAL BENEFIT TO A RELATED PARTY OF THE COMPANY (DR GLENN TONG)

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

'That, subject to and conditional on the passing of Resolutions 1, 3 and 4, for the purposes of section 208 of the Corporations Act, and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to provide a financial benefit to a related party of the Company, Dr Glenn Tong, as a director of the Purchaser, on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Memorandum.'

Independent Expert's Report

Shareholders should carefully consider the report prepared by the Independent Expert for the purposes of Shareholder approval under section 208 of the Corporations Act.

Voting Exclusion Statement

The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by or on behalf of:

• Dr Glenn Tong;

• KR and GT Nominees Pty Ltd (an entity controlled by Dr Glenn Tong);

• Richard Estalella;

• David Kingston; and

• any other person including a related party of the Company who may obtain a financial benefit or a material benefit as a result of the disposal of Invictus, except a benefit solely in the capacity of a holder of ordinary securities, if the Resolution is passed,

and any associates of those persons listed above.

However, this does not prevent the casting of a vote in favour of the Resolution if:

• it is cast by a person as proxy appointed by writing that specifies how the proxy is to vote on this Resolution; and

• it is not cast on behalf of a related party or associate of this related party mentioned above.

3.

RESOLUTION 3 - APPROVAL OF THE PROVISION OF AN INDIRECT FINANCIAL BENEFIT TO A RELATED PARTY OF THE COMPANY (RICHARD ESTALELLA)

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

'That, subject to and conditional on the passing of Resolutions 1, 2 and 4 for the purposes of section 208 of the Corporations Act, and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to provide an indirect financial benefit to a related party of the Company, Richard Estalella, as a director of the Purchaser, on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Memorandum.'

Independent Expert's Report

Shareholders should carefully consider the report prepared by the Independent Expert for the purposes of Shareholder approval under section 208 of the Corporations Act.

Voting Exclusion Statement

The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by or on behalf of:

• Dr Glenn Tong;

• KR and GT Nominees Pty Ltd (an entity controlled by Dr Glenn Tong);

• Richard Estalella;

• David Kingston; and

• any other person including a related party of the Company who may obtain a financial benefit or a material benefit as a result of the disposal of Invictus, except a benefit solely in the capacity of a holder of ordinary securities, if the Resolution is passed,

and any associates of those persons listed above.

However, this does not prevent the casting of a vote in favour of the Resolution if:

• it is cast by a person as proxy appointed by writing that specifies how the proxy is to vote on this Resolution; and

• it is not cast on behalf of a related party or associate of this related party mentioned above.

4.

RESOLUTION 4 - APPROVAL OF THE PROVISION OF AN INDIRECT FINANCIAL BENEFIT TO A RELATED PARTY OF THE COMPANY (DAVID KINGSTON)

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

'That, subject to and conditional on the passing of Resolutions 1 to 3 (inclusive), for the purposes of section 208 of the Corporations Act, and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to provide an indirect financial benefit to a related party of the Company, David Kingston, as a director of the Purchaser, on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Memorandum.'

Independent Expert's Report

Shareholders should carefully consider the report prepared by the Independent Expert for the purposes of Shareholder approval under section 208 of the Corporations Act.

Voting Exclusion Statement

The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by or on behalf of:

• Dr Glenn Tong;

• KR and GT Nominees Pty Ltd (an entity controlled by Dr Glenn Tong);

• Richard Estalella;

• David Kingston; and

• any other person including a related party of the Company who may obtain a financial benefit or a material benefit as a result of the disposal of Invictus, except a benefit solely in the capacity of a holder of ordinary securities, if the Resolution is passed,

and any associates of those persons listed above.

However, this does not prevent the casting of a vote in favour of the Resolution if:

• it is cast by a person as proxy appointed by writing that specifies how the proxy is to vote on this Resolution; and

• it is not cast on behalf of a related party or associate of this related party mentioned above.

EXPLANATORY MEMORANDUM

An Explanatory Memorandum in respect of the Resolutions set out above is enclosed with this Notice of Meeting.

By Order of the Board

Steven Yu

Director