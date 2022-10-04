Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED
  5. VGI Health Technology Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VTL   AU0000152597

VGI HEALTH TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

(VTL)
End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED  -  2022-06-28
0.0300 AUD   -70.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VGI Health Technology Limited NAFLD/NASH Phase II Clinical Study

10/04/2022 | 05:58pm EDT
NAFLD/NASH Phase II Clinical Study

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - VGI Health Technology Limited (NSX:VTL) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Invictus Ops Pty Ltd (Invictus), has commenced dosing of patients for its Phase II clinical study in Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)/Non-Alcoholic SteatoHepatitis (NASH).

Dosing of Invictus' NAFLD/NASH drug candidate IVB001 has commenced for 1 patient at The Gallipoli Medical Research Foundation in Queensland and 3 patients at The John Hunter Hospital in New South Wales. A total of 80 patients will be recruited and dosed for this study which is a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase II clinical study on NAFLD/NASH to analyse the efficacy and safety of IVB001, a drug candidate based on the non-invasive and direct delivery of tocotrienols using Invictus' patented transmucosal delivery platform.

Dr David Kingston, the Chief Scientific Officer of VTL, said "Unlike many other Phase II clinical studies, the present study is based on efficacy signals derived from clinical studies on orally administered tocotrienols rather than animal studies and we have seen some promising results in NAFLD/NASH patients who have been administered a dietary supplement which is closely aligned to the drug candidate IVB001. This study is showing a lot of promise and we hope to be able to address the great unmet need presented by NAFLD/NASH."



About VGI Health Technology Limited:

VGI Health Technology Limited (NSX:VTL) is an Australian public listed biotechnology company developing and commercialising novel dietary supplements and prescription medicines based on natural products (tocotrienols) which have wide therapeutic potential, including: Delayed Onset Muscle Soreness, muscle recovery, exercise endurance, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD), Non-Alcoholic SteatoHepatitis (NASH), pancreatic cancer, hyperlipidaemia, hypertension and diabetes. VTL owns and controls patent and other intellectual property rights for novel approaches to non-invasively delivering tocotrienols directly to the target tissues. The Company has a product development program for evidence-based nutraceuticals and a clinical development program for prescription medicines.



Source:
VGI Health Technology Limited



Contact:

Glenn Tong
CEO and Managing Director 
Ph: +61 (0) 412 193 350

Andrew Crook
Investor and Media Relations
Ph:+61 (0) 419 788 431

Catriona Glover
Company Secretary
Tel: +61 (0) 402 328 200

© ABN Newswire 2022
