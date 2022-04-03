Log in
VGI Health Technology Limited US Divisional Patent to be Granted

04/03/2022 | 04:44pm EDT
US Divisional Patent to be granted

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - VGI Health Technology Limited (NSX:VTL) is pleased to announce that the United States Patent and Trademarks Office (USPTO) intends to grant a divisional patent for the 'Transmucosal Delivery of Tocotrienols' to its wholly-owned subsidiary Invictus Biotechnology Pty Ltd.

Previously, a US patent directed to a method of treating post exercise muscle soreness or delayed onset muscle soreness (DOMS) by transmucosal administration of a tocotrienol was granted in June 2020. The present divisional patent application extends this coverage to pharmaceutical compositions containing delta tocotrienol which have been formulated for transmucosal delivery. This composition can be used for the treatment or prevention of additional indications such as fibrosis and cancer. Once granted, the patent formally entitled 'Transmucosal Delivery of Tocotrienol' will provide commercial rights in the US until 13 November 2032.

VTL's CEO and Managing Director, Dr Glenn Tong said "The US is one of the highest priority markets for both our drug development program and our nutraceuticals business and we are very pleased with this strengthening of our intellectual property rights coverage internationally."

VTL has corresponding patents granted in the US, Canada, Japan, the European Union, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and South Africa.



About VGI Health Technology Limited:

VGI Health Technology Limited (NSX:VTL) is an Australian public listed biotechnology company developing and commercialising novel dietary supplements and prescription medicines based on natural products (tocotrienols) which have wide therapeutic potential, including: Delayed Onset Muscle Soreness, muscle recovery, exercise endurance, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD), Non-Alcoholic SteatoHepatitis (NASH), pancreatic cancer, hyperlipidaemia, hypertension and diabetes. VTL owns and controls patent and other intellectual property rights for novel approaches to non-invasively delivering tocotrienols directly to the target tissues. The Company has a product development program for evidence-based nutraceuticals and a clinical development program for prescription medicines.



Source:
VGI Health Technology Limited



Contact:

Glenn Tong
CEO and Managing Director 
Ph: +61 (0) 412 193 350

Andrew Crook
Investor and Media Relations
Ph:+61 (0) 419 788 431

Catriona Glover
Company Secretary
Tel: +61 (0) 402 328 200

© ABN Newswire 2022
