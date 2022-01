VGI Health Technology : NE1-Elite® and NE1-Heart® nutraceutical products listed on Amazon

VGI Health Technology Limited

ABN: 35 111 082 485

Address: Level 45, MLC Centre, 19 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000

www.vgiht.com | Tel: +61 2 8279 8908

VGI Health Technology's NE1-Elite® and NE1-Heart® nutraceutical products listed on Amazon

Sydney New South Wales, 20 January 2022 - Invictus Nutraceuticals, Inc. (Florida, USA), a wholly owned subsidiary of VGI Health Technology Limited (NSX:VTL), is pleased to announce that both NE1-Elite® and NE1-Heart® are now available for sale on Amazon in the United States.

Amazon invests billions of dollars each year in logistics, tools, services and programs to help sellers build their brand. Invictus Nutraceuticals develops and commercializes nutraceutical products based on two proprietary and patented delivery platforms for improving the bioavailability and efficacy of tocotrienols (a natural product which is one part of vitamin E).

NE1-Elite® reduces Delayed Onset Muscle Soreness (DOMS) and improves muscle recovery after workout along with being Informed Sport Certified (banned substance free tested).

NE1-Heart® maintains heart health and increases the antioxidant status in the body.

Richard Estalella, the President and CEO of Invictus Nutraceuticals, Inc. said "We are delighted to have Amazon be the foundation of our national online selling business. Being able to leverage Amazon's scale to reach more customers is very exciting and this is a major milestone for the commercialisation of our nutraceutical products."

Invictus Nutraceuticals, Inc. will initiate marketing and promotional programs on the Amazon platform in the near future.

