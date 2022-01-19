Log in
VGI Health Technology : NE1-Elite® and NE1-Heart® nutraceutical products listed on Amazon

01/19/2022 | 05:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VGI Health Technology Limited

ABN: 35 111 082 485

Address: Level 45, MLC Centre, 19 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000

www.vgiht.com | Tel: +61 2 8279 8908

VGI Health Technology's NE1-Elite® and NE1-Heart® nutraceutical products listed on Amazon

Sydney New South Wales, 20 January 2022 - Invictus Nutraceuticals, Inc. (Florida, USA), a wholly owned subsidiary of VGI Health Technology Limited (NSX:VTL), is pleased to announce that both NE1-Elite® and NE1-Heart® are now available for sale on Amazon in the United States.

Amazon invests billions of dollars each year in logistics, tools, services and programs to help sellers build their brand. Invictus Nutraceuticals develops and commercializes nutraceutical products based on two proprietary and patented delivery platforms for improving the bioavailability and efficacy of tocotrienols (a natural product which is one part of vitamin E).

NE1-Elite® reduces Delayed Onset Muscle Soreness (DOMS) and improves muscle recovery after workout along with being Informed Sport Certified (banned substance free tested).

NE1-Heart® maintains heart health and increases the antioxidant status in the body.

Richard Estalella, the President and CEO of Invictus Nutraceuticals, Inc. said "We are delighted to have Amazon be the foundation of our national online selling business. Being able to leverage Amazon's scale to reach more customers is very exciting and this is a major milestone for the commercialisation of our nutraceutical products."

Invictus Nutraceuticals, Inc. will initiate marketing and promotional programs on the Amazon platform in the near future.

1

VGI Health Technology Limited

For more information please contact:

Glenn Tong, CEO and Managing Director

Catriona Glover, Company Secretary

Ph: +61 (0) 412 193 350

Tel: +61 (0) 402 328 200

Andrew Crook, Investor and Media Relations

Ph:+61 (0) 419 788 431

About VGI Health Technology Limited

VGI Health Technology Limited trading as VGI Health Technology is an Australian public listed biotechnology company (NSX:VTL) developing and commercialising novel dietary supplements and prescription medicines based on natural products (tocotrienols) which have wide therapeutic potential, including: Delayed Onset Muscle Soreness, muscle recovery, exercise endurance, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD), Non-Alcoholic SteatoHepatitis (NASH), pancreatic cancer, hyperlipidaemia, hypertension and diabetes. VTL owns and controls patent and other intellectual property rights for novel approaches to non-invasively delivering tocotrienols directly to the target tissues. The Company has a product development program for evidence-based nutraceuticals and a clinical development program for prescription medicines.

For more information see: https://www.vgiht.com

Investors interested in trading shares on the NSX should contact a broker who is an NSX Participant: https://www.nsx.com.au/broker_list_print.asp

2

Disclaimer

VGI Health Technology Ltd. published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 22:45:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
