VGI Health Technology : executes Term Sheet for sale of the Invictus BioPharma Group

IVBHL is to grant VTL an exclusive perpetual licence to manufacture, market and sell pharmaceutical products based on the Invictus Group's intellectual property rights in the

IVBHL is to grant VTL an exclusive perpetual global licence to manufacture, market and sell nutraceutical products based on the Invictus Group's intellectual property rights, with a royalty payable of 10% of net profit after tax.

IVBHL will transfer the ownership of the US subsidiary, Invictus Nutraceuticals, Inc., to VTL for nil consideration.

VTL agrees to hand over the Invictus Group free of financial indebtedness on completion of this transaction. The Invictus Group includes Invictus Biotechnology Pty Ltd. which owns the patent rights to the "Transmucosal Delivery of Tocotrienols" patent estates and also the licensed patent rights from Monash University for tocotrienol prodrugs.

Issue of shares in the capital of IVBHL equating to no less than 20% of the total capital on issue in IVBHL (following any seed round capital raise dilution). These shares are to be issued to VTL on completion of the transaction.

The Key Terms that have been agreed in principle by VTL and IVBHL are as follows:

The Term Sheet prescribes an Exclusivity Period which extends for three months after the date of execution of the Term Sheet or the execution of a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA), whichever is the earlier. During this Exclusivity Period, VTL will not directly or indirectly negotiate, plan, solicit, initiate or respond to any other proposal or offer to acquire all or a substantial part of the Invictus Group.

Sydney, New South Wales, 14 February 2022 - VGI Health Technology Limited (NSX:VTL or Company) is pleased to announce that it has executed a non-binding Term Sheet for the sale of its wholly- owned subsidiary, the Invictus BioPharma Pty Ltd Group (Invictus Group) to Invictus BioPharma Holdings Ltd (IVBHL). IVBHL is a company founded by VTL's CEO and Managing Director, Dr Glenn Tong, VTL's Chief Scientific Officer and Chair of its Scientific Advisory Board, Dr David Kingston and VTL's wholly-owned US subsidiary, Invictus Nutraceuticals Inc's, President and CEO Mr Richard Estalella.

The completion of the sale and purchase of the Invictus Group to IVBHL is subject to, and conditional upon, VTL obtaining all required shareholder approvals to the transaction pursuant to the Corporations Act (Cth) 2001 (Corporations Act) and the NSX Listing Rules (including, but not limited to, approval under Chapter 2E of the Corporations Act, including the requirement to procure an Independent Expert's Report, and NSX Listing Rules 6.41 and 6.43).

Anticipated Timing for the Transaction

The anticipated timing for this transaction is as follows:

Execute SPA - 25 February 2022 Complete NOM/IER - 18 March 2022 ASIC review period of NOM/IER ends - 1 April 2022 Issue NOM/IER to Shareholders of VTL - 5 April 2022 EGM - 3 May 2022 Completion - 10 May 2022

Upon completion of this transaction, VTL will focus on the manufacturing, marketing and sale of nutraceutical products which are both proprietary and patent protected, an example being NE1- Elite® and NE1-Heart®, both of which are available through Amazon.com in the US and listed as Listed Medicines on Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administrations' Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods.

Upcoming Board and Management Changes

VTL Changes

Upon completion of this transaction, Drs Tong and Kingston will resign from their present roles in VTL and existing Director Mr Steven Yu will be appointed Managing Director. The Company is in discussions to appoint a new Director reflecting a more revenue generating focussed business of VTL post completion. Mr Estalella will act as an advisor to VTL in relation to the commercialisation of nutraceutical products, particularly in the US (including Canada and South America), Japan and the EU.

IVBHL Changes

Drs Tong and Kingston will take up the roles of Executive Chairman and CEO in the case of Dr Tong and Chief Medical Officer and Chair of the Scientific Advisory Board in the case of Dr Kingston for IVBHL. At the same time, Mr Estalella will resign from his present role in Invictus Nutraceuticals, Inc. and be appointed an Executive Director and the Vice President of Corporate Affairs for IVBHL.

IVBHL

Upon completion of the proposed transaction, IVBHL will be a clinical-phase drug development company which will focus on the development of drugs based on the transmucosal delivery of tocotrienols and tocotrienol prodrugs. Two drug candidates based on the transmucosal delivery of tocotrienols, IVB001 targeting Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)/Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) and IVB003 targeting Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma (Pancreatic Cancer) are presently commencing Phase II clinical studies. Two tocotrienol prodrug candidates, IVB002 and IVB004, are presently being optimised in a continuing collaborative research project with Professor Christopher Porter's research group at the Monash Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences

