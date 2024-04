VGI Partners Global Investments Limited is an Australia-based investment company. The principal activity of the Company is to provide shareholders with access to a concentrated portfolio, predominantly comprised of long investments and short positions in global listed securities. The Company invests in North America, United Kingdom/Europe and Asia. It also invests in various sectors, including Exchanges & Financial Services, e-commerce and Internet, exchanges and financial services, information technology, gaming and entertainment, Medtech and industrial automation. The Company's investment manager is Regal Partners Limited (RPL).