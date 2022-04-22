VGI Partners : Application for quotation of securities - VGI

Application for quotation of +securitiesAnnouncement Summary
Entity name
For personal use only
VGI PARTNERS LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Friday April 22, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer
Total number of +securities to be quoted
|
Number of +securities to
|
code
|
Security description
|
Issue date
|
VGI
|
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
698,061
|
22/04/2022
be quoted
Refer to next page for full details of the announcementApplication for quotation of +securities
1 / 7
Application for quotation of +securitiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details
For personal use only
1.1 Name of entity
VGI PARTNERS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2 Registered number type ABN
1.3 ASX issuer code VGI
1.4 The announcement isNew announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement 22/4/2022
Registration number 33129188450
Application for quotation of +securities
2 / 7
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
For personal use only
+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
Application for quotation of +securities
3 / 7
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
For personal use only
Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description No security currently exists
FROM (Existing Class) +Security description N/A
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description VGI : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of +securities issued under the +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer 698,061
Please provide details of a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
An offer of fully paid ordinary shares in VGI under the VGI restricted share plan (Plan) which are subject to certain dealing restrictions and forfeiture conditions (Restricted Shares).
The Restricted Shares are being issued for nil cost to employees.
The Restricted Shares will carry the same voting and dividend rights as all other ordinary shares in VGI.
The Restricted Shares will be subject to forfeiture if a holder ceases their employment with VGI prior to the end of the escrow period for a reason other than death, permanent disablement, retirement or redundancy (being a Good Leaver Event).
Holders that cease their employment due to a Good Leaver Event, the Restricted Shares will become unrestricted shares at a date determined by the board or at the end of the escrow period (being 21 June 2024).
Are any of these +securities being issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associateNo
Issue date 22/4/2022
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Application for quotation of +securities
4 / 7
Application for quotation of +securities
Issue details
For personal use only
Number of +securities to be quoted
698,061
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities n/a
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted
0.000000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Application for quotation of +securities
5 / 7
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.