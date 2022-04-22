VGI Partners : Application for quotation of securities - VGI

Application for quotation of +securitiesAnnouncement Summary

Entity name

VGI PARTNERS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday April 22, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security Number of +securities to code Security description Issue date VGI ORDINARY FULLY PAID 698,061 22/04/2022 be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementApplication for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securitiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

VGI PARTNERS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code VGI

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 22/4/2022

Registration number 33129188450

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description No security currently exists

FROM (Existing Class) +Security description N/A

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description VGI : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +securities issued under the +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer 698,061

Please provide details of a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

An offer of fully paid ordinary shares in VGI under the VGI restricted share plan (Plan) which are subject to certain dealing restrictions and forfeiture conditions (Restricted Shares).

The Restricted Shares are being issued for nil cost to employees.

The Restricted Shares will carry the same voting and dividend rights as all other ordinary shares in VGI.

The Restricted Shares will be subject to forfeiture if a holder ceases their employment with VGI prior to the end of the escrow period for a reason other than death, permanent disablement, retirement or redundancy (being a Good Leaver Event).

Holders that cease their employment due to a Good Leaver Event, the Restricted Shares will become unrestricted shares at a date determined by the board or at the end of the escrow period (being 21 June 2024).

Are any of these +securities being issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associateNo

Issue date 22/4/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

698,061

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities n/a

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

