    VGI   TH3740010Y09

VGI PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(VGI)
VGI Public : Publication of the minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2022 on the Company's website

03/18/2022 | 09:23am EDT
Date/Time
18 Mar 2022 19:58:59
Headline
Publication of the minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2022 on the Company's website
Symbol
VGI
Source
VGI
Full Detailed News
Financials
Sales 2022 4 287 M 129 M 129 M
Net income 2022 -89,9 M -2,71 M -2,71 M
Net cash 2022 2 297 M 69,2 M 69,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 -606x
Yield 2022 0,19%
Capitalization 45 639 M 1 374 M 1 374 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,1x
EV / Sales 2023 7,31x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 78,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 5,30 THB
Average target price 6,36 THB
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
Managers and Directors
Shun Leung Lap Chief Executive Officer
Chitkasem Moo-Ming Chief Financial Officer
Keeree Kanjanapas Chairman
Kin Tak Chan Chief Operating Officer & Director
Jaruporn Viyanant Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VGI PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-19.70%1 374
STRÖER SE & CO. KGAA-1.88%4 284
CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC.10.27%1 720
PLAN B MEDIA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED5.88%1 023
APG|SGA SA-5.53%602
ELETROMIDIA S.A.36.50%377