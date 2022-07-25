Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. VGI Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VGI   TH3740010Y09

VGI PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(VGI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-07-21
4.340 THB   +2.84%
07:44aVGI PUBLIC : Right adjustment of VGI01C2301A
PU
07:34aVGI PUBLIC : Right adjustment of VGI13C2211A
PU
07:34aVGI PUBLIC : Right adjustment of VGI13C2210A
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VGI Public : Right adjustment of VGI13C2208B

07/25/2022 | 07:34am EDT
Headline:

Right adjustment of VGI13C2208B

Security Symbol:

VGI13C2208B

Announcement Details

Right adjustment of DW / No right adjustment of DW

Subject

Adjustment

Symbol

VGI13C2208B

The Full name

DERIVATIVE CALL WARRANTS ON VGI PUBLIC COMPANY

LIMITED ISSUED BY KGI SECURITIES (THAILAND) PUBLIC

COMPANY LIMITED LAST TRADING IN AUGUST 2022 # B

Before Exercise Price (THB/share)

6.25

After Exercise Price (THB/share)

6.221

Before Adjustment Exercise Ratio (DW : share)

0.60 : 1

After Adjustment Exercise Ratio (DW : share)

0.59722 : 1

After Adjustment Exercise Ratio (Calculate)

1.67442

The reason for adjustment

To ensure that the benefits of the Derivative Warrant holders

are not less than the existing status according to formula

which is specified in the Term and Condition of Derivative

Warrant issuers and Derivative Warrant holders. The reasons

for adjustment of this event are as follows:

- dividend payment

Effective Date

26-Jul-2022

Signature _________________

(MR. CHIH - HUNG LIN )

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER Authorized Persons to Disclose Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

VGI pcl published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 11:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
