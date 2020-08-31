Log in
VGP : H1 2020 Financial Results

08/31/2020 | 02:10am EDT

H1 2020

Results Presentation

24 August 2020

www.vgpparks.eu

1. Highlights H1 2020

H1 2020 results - Highlights

  • Record net profit for the period of €196.9 million
    • Positively affected by the new 50:50 VGP Park München joint venture
  • Resilient business performance and impact of Covid-19 remains limited so far
    • Additional signed and renewed rental income of €20.1 million YTD
      • Total signed rental income of € 165.2 million (+6.6% YTD)
    • 33 buildings with 795,000 m² under construction
    • Completed the acquisition of a number of trophy land plots during the period
      • Owned and secured land bank of 6.89mm m² (+11.0% YTD)
    • Delivered 12 projects with 190,000 m² of lettable area
  • Expanded partnership with Allianz Real Estate
    • Launched third 50:50 joint venture in respect of VGP Park München
  • Permanently focus on opportunities to continue to expand our portfolio pipeline
    • Reduced gearing to 35.0% as of 30 June 2020, following successful capital raising

3

Resilient financial performance

Strong growth of total portfolio value1

€3,231m

€2,249m

+44%

1H19

1H20

€165.2m

Continued growth in committed annualised

€129.3m

rental income1

+28%

1H19

1H20

  • Record net profit
    Positively affected by the new 50:50 VGP Park München joint venture

€196.9m

€75.0m

+163%

1H19 1H20

  • Record earnings per share
    Despite dilution caused by new share issue

€10.19

€4.04

+152%

1H19 1H20

1 Including JVs portfolio at 100%

4

Disclaimer

VGP NV published this content on 24 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2020 06:09:02 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 24,9 M 29,7 M 29,7 M
Net income 2020 286 M 341 M 341 M
Net Debt 2020 1 812 M 2 157 M 2 157 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,55x
Yield 2020 3,65%
Capitalization 2 499 M 2 972 M 2 974 M
EV / Sales 2020 173x
EV / Sales 2021 126x
Nbr of Employees 230
Free-Float 31,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 114,67 €
Last Close Price 121,40 €
Spread / Highest target 7,08%
Spread / Average Target -5,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,0%
Managers
NameTitle
Jan van Geet Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bart van Malderen Chairman
Jan Procházka Chief Operating Officer
Dirk Stoop Chief Financial Officer
Miquel-David Martinez Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VGP38.27%2 972
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-13.75%38 473
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-5.28%33 813
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-24.71%32 300
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED12.05%31 654
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.1.79%28 630
