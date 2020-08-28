VGP : reports results for first half 2020 - Press Release - 24.08.2020

VGP REPORTS RESULTS FOR FIRST HALF 2020

24 August 2020, 7:00am, Antwerp (Berchem), Belgium: VGP NV ('VGP' or 'the Group'), the Antwerp-basedEuropean provider of high-qualitylogistics and semi-industrialreal estate, today announces the results for half-yearended 30 June 2020:

Operating performance resulting in a net profit of € 196.9 million

Result positively affected by the entering into a new 50:50 joint venture with Allianz Real Estate in respect of VGP Park München

€ 20.1 million worth of signed and renewed lease agreements during H1 2020, bringing total annualised rental income to € 165.2 million (+6.6% YTD) 1

Delivered 12 projects for a total of 190,000 m 2 of lettable area in first half of 2020

33 projects under construction for a total of 795,000 m 2 of lettable area as of 30 June 2020 o Total portfolio value increased to €3.23 billion (+16.6%YTD) 1

VGP invested in its future pipeline with 1.17 million m 2 of new land bought and a further 1.97 million m 2 committed subject to permits

Impact of Covid-19 remains limited so far

Covid-19 remains limited so far All our construction activities have resumed in full



The impact on rental payments is very limited: nearly all due payments were received on time with very limited rental payment reprofiling

Broadened partnership with Allianz through launch of third joint venture for VGP Park München

Balance sheet further strengthened through €200.0 million capital raising reducing gearing to 35.0% as of 30 June 2020

VGP's Chief Executive Officer, Jan Van Geet, said: "Despite the challenging market environment due to the various Covid-19 lockdowns, we have achieved many new milestones during the first half of 2020. Demand for our buildings remained strong resulting in a broad-based and mostly pre-let construction pipeline. Furthermore, our new joint venture with Allianz in our VGP Park München has taken our cooperation to a next level and made our balance sheet stronger than ever before."

Jan Van Geet added: "We have acquired a couple of big trophy land plots during the period, despite fierce competition on the market, thanks to the agility of our team and our reputation. I expect these land plots to be the main driver of value creation going forward as we already register a lot of appetite for these new locations."

Jan Van Geet concluded: "We permanently focus on opportunities to continue to expand our portfolio pipeline; besides, we are working hard to become a major supplier of renewable energy for our tenants."

1 Compared to 31 December 2019; inclusive of Joint Ventures at 100%

0/4