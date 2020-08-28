MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Euronext Bruxelles > VGP VGP BE0003878957 VGP (VGP) Add to my list Report Report Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 08/28 09:26:58 am 122 EUR +2.52% 09:14a VGP : Persbericht - VGP rapporteert. resultaten voor eerste helft 2020 - 24.08.2020 PU 09:04a VGP : reports results for first half 2020 - Press Release - 24.08.2020 PU 09:04a VGP : reports results for first half 2020 - Press Release (including notes) - 24.08.2020 PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary All News Press Releases Official Publications Sector news VGP : reports results for first half 2020 - Press Release (including notes) - 24.08.2020 0 08/28/2020 | 09:04am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields VGP REPORTS RESULTS FOR FIRST HALF 2020 24 August 2020, 7:00am, Antwerp (Berchem), Belgium: VGP NV ('VGP' or 'the Group'), the Antwerp-basedEuropean provider of high-qualitylogistics and semi-industrialreal estate, today announces the results for half-yearended 30 June 2020: Operating performance resulting in a net profit of € 196.9 million Result positively affected by the entering into a new 50:50 joint venture with Allianz Real Estate in respect of VGP Park München € 20.1 million worth of signed and renewed lease agreements during H1 2020, bringing total annualised rental income to € 165.2 million (+6.6% YTD) 1 Delivered 12 projects for a total of 190,000 m 2 of lettable area in first half of 2020 33 projects under construction for a total of 795,000 m 2 of lettable area as of 30 June 2020 o Total portfolio value increased to €3.23 billion (+16.6%YTD) 1 VGP invested in its future pipeline with 1.17 million m 2 of new land bought and a further 1.97 million m 2 committed subject to permits

Impact of Covid-19 remains limited so far

Covid-19 remains limited so far All our construction activities have resumed in full

The impact on rental payments is very limited: nearly all due payments were received on time with very limited rental payment reprofiling

Broadened partnership with Allianz through launch of third joint venture for VGP Park München

Balance sheet further strengthened through €200.0 million capital raising reducing gearing to 35.0% as of 30 June 2020 VGP's Chief Executive Officer, Jan Van Geet, said: "Despite the challenging market environment due to the various Covid-19 lockdowns, we have achieved many new milestones during the first half of 2020. Demand for our buildings remained strong resulting in a broad-based and mostly pre-let construction pipeline. Furthermore, our new joint venture with Allianz in our VGP Park München has taken our cooperation to a next level and made our balance sheet stronger than ever before." Jan Van Geet added: "We have acquired a couple of big trophy land plots during the period, despite fierce competition on the market, thanks to the agility of our team and our reputation. I expect these land plots to be the main driver of value creation going forward as we already register a lot of appetite for these new locations." Jan Van Geet concluded: "We permanently focus on opportunities to continue to expand our portfolio pipeline; besides, we are working hard to become a major supplier of renewable energy for our tenants." 1 Compared to 31 December 2019; inclusive of Joint Ventures at 100% 1/53 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS New leases signed Signed and renewed rental income of € 20.1 million driven by 200,000 m² of new lease agreements signed, corresponding to € 11.4 million of new annualised rental income 1

During the period for a total of 164,000 m² of lease agreements were renewed corresponding to € 8.8 million of annualised rental income o f which 30,000 m² (€ 1.7 million) related to the own portfolio and 134,000 m² (€ 7.1 million) related to the joint ventures 2 . Renewed contracts within the joint ventures portfolio included various prolongations by 1-5 years.

f which 30,000 m² (€ 1.7 million) related to the own portfolio and 134,000 m² (€ 7.1 million) related to the joint ventures . Renewed contracts within the joint ventures portfolio included various prolongations by 1-5 years. Terminations represented a total of € 1.2 million or 25,000 m², all within the joint ventures'portfolio

The signed annualised committed leases represent € 165.2 million 3 (equivalent to 2.84 million m² of lettable area), a 6.6% increase since December 2019. Construction activity A total of 12 projects completed delivering 190,000 m² of lettable area, representing €9.9 million of annualised committed leases (as of 24 th of August 2020 this has increased to 311,000 m 2 of lettable area)

of August 2020 this has increased to 311,000 m of lettable area) Additional 33 projects under construction which will create 795,000 m² of future lettable area, representing €49.5 million of annualised leases once built and fully let - the portfolio under construction is 73.4% pre-let Implications of Covid-19 VGP's business is progressing well in 2020 despite the Covid -19 pandemic. The entire VGP team has been operational throughout the crisis with full access to central systems. None of the VGP workforce has been furloughed and the Group has not taken any government support.

-19 pandemic. The entire VGP team has been operational throughout the crisis with full access to central systems. None of the VGP workforce has been furloughed and the Group has not taken any government support. The lockdown measures implemented by governments across Europe to combat the spread of the virus resulted in widespread disruption across many sectors of the economy. In some cases, this has impacted the operations and cash flows of VGP's customers, which has in some limited cases affected the level of rent we were able to collect from such customer. VGP has worked constructively to support customers facing genuine cash flow challenges by offering to reschedule rental payments or reprofiling. None of our customers so far has requested to return their rented space. Land bank has continued to expand Acquisition of 1.17 million m² of development land and a further 1.97 million m 2 committed subject to permits which brings the remaining total owned and secured land bank for development to 6.89 million m², which supports 3.12 million m² of future lettable area.

committed subject to permits which brings the remaining total owned and secured land bank for development to 6.89 million m², which supports 3.12 million m² of future lettable area. A further 0.85 million m² of new land plots identified which are under negotiation and having a development potential of 0.41 million m² of future lettable area. Of which 160,000 m² (€ 8.3 million) related to the own portfolio Joint ventures refers to VGP European Logistics, VGP European Logistics 2 and VGP Park München, All three 50:50 joint ventures with Allianz Real Estate For joint venture at 100% 2/53 Setup of new business line VGP Renewable Energy driving increase in photovoltaic investments In July 2020, our first photovoltaic project was delivered in Nijmegen, Netherlands (1.5MWP) and further 16 photovoltaic projects are under construction for total 17.6 MWP. This is split between Germany (10.4MWP) and the Netherlands (7.2MWP). In addition, several pipeline projects are currently being identified in Germany and Spain. As of year-end 2019 we had 16.5MWP installed on VGP's roofs which are owned and operated by third parties. Expansion of partnership with Allianz Real Estate through launch of third joint venture In June 2020, VGP and Allianz Real Estate entered into a new 50:50 joint venture for the development of VGP Park München. This is the third joint venture with Allianz Real Estate.

The managerial and governance setup of the new partnership is similar to the first two joint ventures between the two partners with VGP serving the new joint venture as its sole asset, property and development manager. Contrary to the two existing joint ventures which concentrate on the acquisition of income-generating assets developed by VGP, this new joint venture will initially be focussed on the development of VGP Park München .

income-generating assets developed by VGP, this new joint venture will initially be focussed on the development of VGP Park München . Once fully developed the park will consist of five logistic buildings, two stand -alone parking houses and one office building for a total gross lettable area of approx. 270,000 m 2 . The park is almost entirely pre-let to KraussMaffei Technologies and BMW. BMW has formally taken the decision to also move its competence centre for batteries to VGP Park München. This will result in the park being 100% pre-let. This new lease contract is currently being exchanged with BMW.

-alone parking houses and one office building for a total gross lettable area of approx. 270,000 m . The park is almost entirely pre-let to KraussMaffei Technologies and BMW. BMW has formally taken the decision to also move its competence centre for batteries to VGP Park München. This will result in the park being 100% pre-let. This new lease contract is currently being exchanged with BMW. There are currently already 3 buildings and 2 parking houses under construction . The delivery of the first building to BMW occurred at the beginning of August 2020. The subsequent completions are scheduled to occur in November 2020 (1 parking house), 1 building (currently under negotiation) by mid-2021 with all but one of the remaining buildings being delivered by November 2022. The last building is expected to be delivered by the beginning of 2026. Balance sheet further strengthened through capital raising whilst two additional joint venture closings are anticipated before the end of the year On 21 April 2020 VGP successfully completed an offering of new shares for a total consideration of €200.0 million by means of a private placement via an accelerated bookbuild offering to international institutional investors.

In the offering a total of 2,000,000 new shares (approximately 10.8% of VGP's outstanding shares on completion of the offering) were placed at an issue price of €100.00 per share, representing a discount of 4.58% compared to the last traded price of the Group's share on 21 April 2020 of €104.8.

In line with their pre-commitments, Little Rock SA, controlled by Mr Jan Van Geet, and VM Invest NV, controlled by Mr Bart Van Malderen, have each subscribed for 33.81% and 20.16% of the new shares respectively, and received full allocations.

pre-commitments, Little Rock SA, controlled by Mr Jan Van Geet, and VM Invest NV, controlled by Mr Bart Van Malderen, have each subscribed for 33.81% and 20.16% of the new shares respectively, and received full allocations. In terms of further expansion with the joint ventures we anticipate two additional closings before the end of 2020. The seventh closing with VGP European Logistics (first joint venture) is 3/53 anticipated with a transaction value1 of >€150 million as well as the second closing with VGP European Logistics 2 (second joint venture) with a transaction value of > € 200 million These steps will ensure VGP can maintain its financial purchasing power and to be able to finance the investment pipeline and to benefit from additional investment opportunities. KEY FINANCIAL METRICS Operations and results H1 2020 H1 2019 Change (%) Committed annualised rental income (€mm) 165.2 129.3 27.8% IFRS Operating profit (€mm) 217.9 96.1 126.7% IFRS net profit (€mm) 196.9 75.0 162.5% IFRS earnings per share (€ per share) 10.19 4.04 152.3% Portfolio and balance sheet 30 Jun 20 31 Dec 19 Change (%) Portfolio value, including joint venture at 100% (€mm) 3,231 2,771 16.6% Portfolio value, including joint venture at share (€mm) 2,167 1,897 14.3% Occupancy ratio of standing portfolio (%) 99.9 99.8 - EPRA NAV per share (€ per share) 52.42 39.89 31.4% IFRS NAV per share (€ per share) 50.28 37.66 33.5% Net financial debt (€mm) 685.8 604.2 13.5% Gearing2(%) 35.0 37.2 - CONFERENCE CALL FOR INVESTORS AND ANALYSTS VGP will host a conference call at 10:30 (CEST) on 24 August 2020 The conference call will be available on: Belgium: 0800 58228 (toll free) / +32 (0)2 404 0659

UK: 0800 358 6377 (toll free) / +44 (0)330 336 9105

US: 866-548-4713 (toll free) / +1 323-794-2093

CONTACT DETAILS FOR INVESTORS AND MEDIA ENQUIRIES

Martijn Vlutters Tel: +32 (0)3 289 1433 (VP - Business Development & Investor Relations)
Petra Vanclova Tel: +42 0 602 262 107 (External Communications)
Anette Nachbar Tel: +49 152 288 10363
Brunswick Group

ABOUT VGP

VGP is a leading pan-European developer, manager and owner of high -quality logistics and semi- industrial real estate. VGP operates a fully integrated business model with capabilities and longstanding expertise across the value chain. The company has a development land bank (owned or committed) of 6.89 million m² and the strategic focus is on the development of business parks. Founded in 1998 as a family-owned real estate developer in the Czech Republic, VGP with a staff of over 230 employees today owns and operates assets in 12 European countries directly and through three joint ventures with Allianz Real Estate (VGP European Logistics, VGP European Logistics 2 and VGP Park München). As of June 2020, the Gross Asset Value of VGP, including the joint ventures at 100%, amounted to €3.23 billion and the company had a Net Asset Value (EPRA NAV) of € 1,079 million. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels and on the Prague Stock Exchange (ISIN: BE0003878957). For more information, please visit: http://www.vgpparks.eu Forward-lookingstatements: This press release may contain forward -looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management regarding future events, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. VGP is providing the information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release considering new information, future events or otherwise. The information in this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or an invitation to buy securities in VGP or an invitation or inducement to engage in any other investment activities. VGP disclaims any liability for statements made or published by third parties and does not undertake any obligation to correct inaccurate data, information, conclusions or opinions published by third parties in relation to this or any other press release issued by VGP. 5/53 BUSINESS REVIEW During the first half of 2020 VGP's business has continued to grow despite the unprecedented disruption caused by Covid-19. Our primary focus is and will remain the health, safety and well-being of our employees and partners. Throughout the period the VGP team has remained operational, mostly working from home, with full access to systems. Where allowed, our construction sites remained operational and the timing impact particularly on pre -let projects has remained minimal. All construction activities have now been resumed in full. The expansion of the strategic partnership with Allianz Real Estate through the formation of a third 50:50 joint venture was completed during these exceptional market circumstances. On 23 June 2020 VGP sold 50% of the shares of VGP Park München GmbH to Allianz Real Estate. As a result of the transaction VGP has deconsolidated all assets and liabilities of VGP Park München and has recognized a gain on the disposal in full (see note 3 for further information). VGP received initial sales proceeds in the amount of € 83.3 million and the remainder of the sales proceeds in the amount of € 88.2 million will be settled at the moment of completion of the respective buildings. Currently it is expected that € 22.2 million will be received within the next 6-12 months with the bulk of the remaining balance expected to be received at the end of 2022. Both joint venture partners will fund the remaining development costs proportionally to their respective shareholding. The signed annualised committed leases amount to € 165.2 million1 at the end of June 2020 and represent a total of 3,128,000 m² of lettable area. Of this total space 851,000 m² belong to the own portfolio (958,000 m² as at 31 December 2019) and 2,277,000 m² to the three joint ventures (1,989,000 m² at 31 December 2019). During the first half of 2020 VGP delivered a total of 12 projects representing 190,000 m² of lettable area (as of 24th of August 2020 this has increased to 311,000 m 2 of lettable area), with an additional 33 projects under construction representing 795,000 m² of future lettable area. The net valuation of the property portfolio as at 30 June 2020 showed a net valuation gain of € 204.6 million (against a net valuation gain of € 65.3 million per 30 June 2019). The own investment property portfolio consists of 11 completed buildings representing 196,000 m² of lettable area whereas the joint ventures property portfolio consists of 99 completed buildings representing 1,904,000 m² of lettable area. Gearing level of the Group as at 30 June 2020 was 35.0%, versus 37.2% as at 31 December 2019, primarily due to the €200 million capital raising partially offset by investments into new construction works. 1 Including joint ventures. As at 30 June 2020 the annualised committed leases for the joint ventures stood at € 128.2 million (Dec 2019: € 102.3 million). 6/53 OPERATING RESULT (in thousands of €) June June 2020 2019 Revenue1 12,382 14,804 Gross rental income 4,650 7,354 Property operating expenses (577) (922) Net rental income 4,073 6,432 Joint venture management fee income 6,134 4,943 Net valuation gains / (losses) on investment properties 204,619 65,296 Administration expenses (15,517) (9,853) Share of net profits of joint ventures and associates 18,565 29,301 Operating profit / (loss) 217,874 96,119 Net financial results (8,164) (7,138) Profit before taxes 209,710 88,981 Taxes (12,770) (13,949) Profit for the period 196,940 75,032 Net rental income The net rental income decreased to € 4.1 million for the first half of 2020 compared to € 6.4 million for the first half of 2019 primarily due to first closing with the second joint venture in July 2019 and the fifth and sixth closing with the first joint venture in April and November 2019 respectively, partially offset by the full impact of the income generating assets delivered during 2019. Including VGP's share of the joint venture on a "look-through" basis net rental income increased by 2.7 million, or 11% compared to H1 2019 (from € 24.2 million for the period ending 30 June 2019 to

26.9 million for the period ending 30 June 2020) 2 . Annualised committed rent income During the first half of 2020 we saw continued leasing growth despite the exceptional market circumstances. The demand for lettable area resulted in the signing of new lease contracts during the first half of 2020 of € 12.5 million in total of which € 11.4 million related to new or replacement leases (€ 3.0 million on behalf of the joint ventures) and € 8.8 million (€ 7.1 million on behalf of the joint ventures) were related to renewals of existing lease contracts. The renewals within the joint ventures portfolio includes various prolongations by 1-5 years. During the period lease contracts for a total amount of € 1.2 million (all related to the joint ventures' portfolio) were terminated. Revenue is composed of gross rental income, service charge income, property and facility management income and property development income. See attached section 'Supplementary notes not part of the condensed financial information' for further details 7/53 Net, the annualised committed leases increased to € 165.2 million as at the end of June 20201 (compared to € 155.0 million as at 31 December 2019). Germany and the Netherlands were the main drivers of growth in new or replacement leases with € 4.3 million of new leases signed during the year in Germany (€ 0.9 million on behalf of the joint ventures) and € 4.0 million in the Netherlands (own portfolio). Other contributing countries include the Czech Republic for € 1.0 million (all on behalf of the joint ventures), Spain for € 1.0 million (own portfolio), Romania for € 0.9 million (all on behalf of the joint ventures), Slovakia € 0.1 million (all on behalf of joint ventures) and finally Hungary for € 0.1 million (all on behalf of the joint ventures). As at 30 June 2020, the weighted average term of the combined own and joint venture portfolio stood at 8.7 years2 (compared to 8.9 years as at 31 December 2019). The own portfolio stood at 10.3 years3 and the joint venture portfolio stood at 8.2 years4. The Group's completed property portfolio, including the own and joint ventures' property portfolio, reached an occupancy rate of 99.9% at the end of June 2020 compared to 99.8% at the end of December 2019. The signed annualised committed leases represent € 165.2 million5 at the end of June 2020 represent a total of 2,837,000 m² of lettable area. Of this total space 718,000 m² belong to the own portfolio (749,000 m² as at 31 December 2019) and 2,119,000 m² to the joint ventures (1,913,000 m² at 31 December 2019). Net valuation gains on the property portfolio As at 30 June 2020 the net valuation gains on the property portfolio reached € 204.6 million compared to a net valuation gain of € 65.3 million for the period ended 30 June 2019. The net valuation gain was mainly driven by: (i) € 41.1 million unrealised valuation gain on the own portfolio, (ii) € 22.9 million unrealised gain on assets being developed on behalf of the VGP European Logistics and VGP European Logistics 2 joint ventures, and (iii) € 140.6 million realised valuation gain on the VGP Park München transaction. The own property portfolio, excluding development land but including the buildings being constructed on behalf of the Joint Venture, is valued by the valuation expert at 30 June 2020 based on a weighted average yield of 5.81% (compared to 5.76% as at 31 December 2019) applied to the contractual rents increased by the estimated rental value on unlet space. The reported slight increase in yield is due to the change in the portfolio mix following the entering of the VGP Park München joint venture in June 2020. The (re)valuation of the own portfolio was based on the appraisal report of the property expert Jones Lang LaSalle. 1 Including joint ventures. As at 30 June 2020 the annualised committed leases for the joint ventures stood at € 128.2 million compared to € 102.3 million as at 31 Dec '19 2 Weighted average term of the combined committed leases up to the first break stands at 8.2 years at 30 Jun '20 3 Weighted average term of the own portfolio committed leases up to the first break stands at 10.0 years at 30 Jun '20 4 Weighted average term of the JVs portfolio committed leases up to the first break stands at 7.7 years at 30 Jun '20 5 Including joint ventures. At 30 Jun '20 the annualised committed leases for the joint ventures stood at € 128.2 million (Dec 2019: € 103.1 million). 8/53 Income from joint ventures The joint venture management fee income increased by € 1.2 million to € 6.1 million. The increase was mainly due to the growth of the joint ventures' portfolio. Property and facility management fee income increased from € 3.7 million for the period ending 30 June 2019 to € 4.7 million for the period ending 30 June 2020. The development management fee income generated during the period was € 1.4 million compared to € 1.2 million for the period ending 30 June 2019. Share in net profit of the joint ventures VGP's share of the joint ventures' profit for the period decreased by € 10.7 million from € 29.3 million for the period ending 30 June 2019 to € 18.6 million for the period ending 30 June 2020, reflecting the decreased net valuation gain contribution of the joint ventures' portfolio due to the relative stabilisation of the yields on the investment properties. Net rental income at share increased to € 22.8 million for the period ending 30 June 2020 compared to €17.8 million for the period ended 30 June 2019. The increase reflects the underlying growth of the joint ventures' portfolio resulting from the different closings made between the VGP European Logistics and VGP European Logistics 2 joint ventures since May 2016. At the end of June 2020, the joint ventures (100% share) had € 128.2 million of annualised committed leases representing 2,119,000 m² of lettable area compared to € 102.3 million of annualised committed leases representing 1,913,000 m² at the end of December 2019. The net valuation gains on investment properties at share decreased to € 7.1 million for the period ending 30 June 2020 (compared to € 28.9 million for the period ending 30 June 2019). The portfolio of the joint ventures, excluding development and the buildings being constructed by VGP on behalf of VGP European Logistics and VGP European Logistics 2, was valued at a weighted average yield of 4.85% as at 30 June 2020 (compared to 5.16% as at 31 December 2019). The (re)valuation of the VGP European Logistics and VGP European Logistics 2 joint ventures' portfolios was based on the appraisal report of the property expert Jones Lang LaSalle. For VGP Park München the transaction value with Allianz Real Estate is considered as fair value. The net financial expenses of the joint ventures at share for the period ending 30 June 2020 were € 8.1 million compared to € 9.5 million for the period ending 30 June 2019. For the period ending 30 June 2020, the financial income at share was € 0.1 million (€ (0.0) million for the period ending 30 June 2019). The financial expenses at share decreased from € 9.4 million for the period ending 30 June 2019 to € 8.2 million for the period ending 30 June 2020 and included € 4.2 million interest on financial debt (€ 3.4 million as at 30 June 2019), € 0.8 million unrealised losses on interest rate derivatives (€ 2.3 million as at 30 June 2019) and € 1.1 million other financial expenses (€ 2.1 million as at 30 June 2019) mainly relating to the amortisation of capitalised finance costs on bank borrowings. Administrative costs The administrative costs for the period were € 15.5 million compared to € 9.9 million for the period ended 30 June 2019. The administrative costs were higher mainly due to the additional accrual accounted for in respect of the long-term incentive plan and reflecting the net asset growth value of the allocated units under this incentive plan. (For further details please refer to note 18 and the Remuneration Report in the Annual Report 2019). 9/53 As at 30 June 2020 the VGP team comprised more than 230 people active in 12 different countries. Net financial costs For the period ending 30 June 2020, the financial income was € 3.9 million (€ 2.5 million for the period ending 30 June 2019) driven by € 3.8 million interest income on loans granted to the joint ventures (€ 2.5 million for the period ending 30 June 2019). The reported financial expenses as at 30 June 2020 of € 12.0 million (€ 9.7 million as at 30 June 2019) are mainly made up of € 12.3 million expenses related to financial debt (€ 10.2 million as at 30 June 2019) and other financial expenses of € 1.7 million (compared to € 0.8 million as at 30 June 2019), partially offset by € 3.0 million of capitalised interests (€ 1.9 million as at 30 June 2019). As a result, the net financial costs reached € 8.2 million for the period ending 30 June 2020 compared to € 7.1 million at the end of June 2019. Shareholder loans to the joint ventures amounted to € 292.6 million as at 30 June 2020 (compared to € 125.6 million as at 30 June 2019) of which € 149.8 million (€ 72.5 million as at 30 June 2019) was related to financing of the buildings under construction and development land held by the VGP European Logistics and VGP European Logistics 2 joint ventures. Other non-current receivable amounted to €76.7 million mainly relating to the balance due by Allianz Real Estate in respect of their acquisition of 50% of VGP Park München (see note 7.3). EVOLUTION OF THE DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES The development activities in the first half of 2020 can be summarised as follows: Completed projects During the first half of the year 12 projects were completed totalling 190,000 m² of lettable area and representing €9.9 million of annualised committed leases (€3.2 million for VGP's own account and €6.7 million for the VGP European Logistics and VGP European Logistics 2 joint venture). For its own account VGP delivered 4 buildings totalling 50,000 m2 of lettable area: Germany: 1 building in VGP Park Halle of 21,000 m 2 and 1 building in VGP Park Einbeck of 9,000 m 2 ;

and 1 building in VGP Park Einbeck of 9,000 m ; Spain: 1 building in VGP Llica d'Amunt of 14,000 m²;

Italy: 1 building in VGP Valsamoggia of 7,000 m². For the VGP European Logistics and VGP European Logistics 2 joint ventures 8 buildings were delivered totalling 139,000m2 of lettable area: Czech Republic: 1 building in VGP Park Olomouc of 18,000 m 2 and 1 building in VGP Park Usti nad Ladem of 4,000 m 2

and 1 building in VGP Park Usti nad Ladem of 4,000 m Slovakia: 1 building in VGP Park Malacky of 19,000 m 2 ;

; Romania: 1 building in VGP Park Timisoara of 22,000 m 2 ;

; Germany: 3 building in VGP Park Berlin of 25,000 m², 12,000 m² and 11,000 m² respectively, and

1 building in VGP Park Wustermark of 30,000 m². 10/53 Projects under construction At the end of June 2020, VGP had 33 buildings under construction for a total future lettable area of 795,000 m². The new buildings under construction, which are pre-let for 73.4%1, represent €49.5 million of annualised leases when fully built and let. For its own account VGP had 19 buildings under construction totalling 520,000 m² of lettable area representing €29.0 million of annualised leases: Germany: 7 buildings for 223,000m 2 (1 building in each VGP Park Göttingen, VGP Park Halle, VGP Park Giessen-Buseck, VGP Park Giessen-Lutzellinden, VGP Park Magdeburg, VGP Park Laatzen and VGP Park Erfurt);

(1 building in each VGP Park Göttingen, VGP Park Halle, VGP Park Giessen-Buseck, VGP Park Giessen-Lutzellinden, VGP Park Magdeburg, VGP Park Laatzen and VGP Park Erfurt); Czech Republic: 1 building for 15,000 m 2 (in VGP Park Prostejov);

(in VGP Park Prostejov); Romania: 2 buildings for 47,000 m 2 (1 building in each VGP Park Timisoara and VGP Park Sibiu);

(1 building in each VGP Park Timisoara and VGP Park Sibiu); Hungary: 1 building for 18,000 m 2 (in VGP Park Kecskemet);

(in VGP Park Kecskemet); Spain: 5 buildings for 86,000 m 2 (2 buildings in VGP Park Lliçà d'Amunt, 2 buildings in Valencia Cheste and 1 building in VGP Park Zaragoza);

(2 buildings in VGP Park Lliçà d'Amunt, 2 buildings in Valencia Cheste and 1 building in VGP Park Zaragoza); Italy: 1 building for 23,000 m 2 (in VGP Park Calcio);

(in VGP Park Calcio); Netherlands: 2 buildings for 109,000 m 2 (1 building in each VGP Park Nijmegen and VGP Park Roosendaal). On behalf of the VGP European Logistics and VGP European Logistics 2 joint venture, VGP is constructing 14 new buildings totalling 275,000 m² of lettable area representing €20.6 million of annualised leases: Czech Republic: 5 buildings for 67,000 m 2 (1 building in VGP Park Olomouc, 2 buildings in VGP Park Chomutov, 1 building in Hradek nad Nisou and 1 building in VGP Park Usti nad Labem);

(1 building in VGP Park Olomouc, 2 buildings in VGP Park Chomutov, 1 building in Hradek nad Nisou and 1 building in VGP Park Usti nad Labem); Germany: 7 building for 195,000 m 2 (1 building in VGP Park Wustermark and 6 buildings in VGP Park Munich);

(1 building in VGP Park Wustermark and 6 buildings in VGP Park Munich); Spain: 2 buildings for 13,000 m 2 (both in VGP Park San Fernando de Henares) . Land bank During the first half of the year, VGP continued to acquire new land plots to support the future development pipeline. During this period, VGP acquired 1,170,000 m² of land with a future development potential of 480,000 m². The acquisitions include 316,000 m² of land at VGP Park Gießen - Am Alten Flughafen, Germany, 304,000 m² at VGP Park České Budějovice, Czech Republic, 164,000 m² at VGP Park Arad, Romania, 129,000 m² at VGP Park Berlin Oberkrämer and 102,000 m² at VGP Park Zvolen, Slovakia. Of these land plots, 494,000 m² (42%) is in Germany, 373,000 m² (32%) is in Czech Republic, 164,000 m² (14%) in Romania, 102,000 m² (9%) in Slovakia, 27,000 m² (2%) in Italy and 8,000 m² (1%) is in The Netherlands. 1 Calculated based on the contracted rent and estimated market rent for the vacant space. 11/53 As at 30 June 2020, VGP had another 1.97 million m² of secured land plots which are expected to be purchased during the next 6-18months, subject to obtaining the necessary permits. This brings the remaining total owned and secured land bank for development to 6.89 million m² which represents a remaining development potential of 3.12 million m² of which 884,000 m² in Germany, 575,000 m² in the Czech Republic, 538,000 m² in Romania, 320,000 m² in Slovakia, 227,000 m² in Spain, 167,000 m² in The Netherlands, 142,000 m² in Italy, 131,000 m² in Hungary, 57,000 m² in Latvia , 42,000 m² in Austria and 42,000 m² in Portugal. Included in the above is the remaining 510,000 m² development land bank held by the VGP European Logistics and VGP European Logistics 2 joint ventures with a development potential of circa 222,000 m² of new lettable area. Besides the owned and secured land bank, VGP has signed non -binding agreements and is currently performing due diligence investigations, on an exclusive basis, on the potential acquisitions of in total circa 0.86 million m² of new land plots located in Italy, Germany, Austria, Spain, Portugal and Czech Republic. This land represents a development potential of circa 1 million m 2 and it is expected that a significant number of these land plots will be contractually locked in during the next 12 months. DISPOSAL GROUP HELD FOR SALE The balance of the Disposal group held for sale increased from € 170.0 million as at 31 December 2019 to € 457 million as at 30 June 2020 and is composed of € 247.5 million of assets held for sale in respect of the anticipated seventh closing with VGP European Logistics and the second closing in respect of VGP European Logistics 2 due to occur during the second half of 2020. The remaining b alance in the amount of € 209.5 million relates to the assets under construction and development land (at fair value) which are being / will be developed by VGP on behalf of VGP European Logistics and VGP European Logistics 2 joint ventures (compared to € 169.7 million as at 31 December 2019). Under the respective joint venture agreements, VGP European Logistics has an exclusive right of first refusal in relation to acquiring the income generating assets developed by VGP that are in Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary and VGP European Logistics 2 has a similar right for Austria, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania and Spain . The development pipeline which is transferred to either of the two joint ventures as part of the different closings between the joint ventures and VGP is being developed at VGP's own risk and subsequently acquired and paid for by the respective joint venture subject to pre-agreed completion and lease parameters. CAPITAL MANAGEMENT On 21 April 2020 VGP successfully completed an offering of new shares for a total consideration of €200.0 million by means of a private placement via an accelerated bookbuild offering to international institutional investors. In the offering a total of 2,000,000 new shares (approximately 10.8% of the Company's outstanding shares on completion of the offering) were placed at an issue price of €100.00 per share, representing a discount of 4.58% compared to the last traded price of the Company's share on 21 April 2020 of €104.8. In line with their pre-commitments, Little Rock SA, controlled by Mr Jan Van Geet, and VM Invest NV, controlled by Mr Bart Van Malderen, have each subscribed for 33.81% and 20.16% of the new shares respectively, and received full allocations. VGP will use the net proceeds from the capital increase to further increase its financial purchasing power and strengthen its 12/53 shareholders' equity in order to finance the investment pipeline and to be able to benefit from additional investment opportunities. The financial debt increased from € 780.3 million as at 31 December 2019 to € 782.1 million as at 30 June 2020 of which € 20.8 million bank debt (2019:€ 21.5 million), € 33.4 million schuldschein loans (2019: € 33.4 million), €714.8 million of issued bonds (2019: € 714.1 million) and € 13.1 million accrued interest on bonds (2019: € 11.3 million). The group has access to €150 million revolving credit facilities which as of 30 June 2020 remain entirely undrawn. The gearing ratio1 of the Group decreased from 37.2% at 31 December 2019 to 35.0% as at 30 June 2020. The gearing remains well within the Group's target maximum consolidated gearing of 65% in which it wants to operate in. DIVIDEND At the Annual General Meeting held on 8 May 2020 a distribution of a gross dividend of € 60.31 million equal to €2.93 per share for year 2019 was approved and this has since been distributed to shareholders on 28 May 2020. OUTLOOK SECOND HALF 2020 Whilst due to uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic it remains difficult to predict how demand for lettable space will evolve in the second half of 2020, one of the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic is accelerating adoption of e-commerce across society and an increasing emphasis by our tenants on the resiliency of their logistics supply chains. These developments play to the prime locations and quality of our portfolio and should over time drive increased demand for our prime warehouses across Europe. In terms of further expansion with the joint ventures we anticipate two additional closings before the end of 2020. The seventh closing with VGP European Logistics (first joint venture) is anticipated with transaction value 2 of >€150 million as well as the second closing with VGP European Logistics 2

(second joint venture) with a transaction value of > € 200 million. In addition, in respect of first joint venture, we expect in the course of the second half of 2020 to be able to announce the details of an expansion beyond the €1.7 billion original target. We will continue to be vigilant and aim to ensure we stay strongly capitalized so that we always remain able to invest in the best opportunities as we work on the expansion of our portfolio pipeline. Calculated as Net debt / Total equity and liabilities The transaction value corresponds to purchase price (at fair market value) for the completed income generating buildings which are transferred to the respective joint venture. 13/53 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS1 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT For the six months ended 30 June INCOME STATEMENT (in thousands of €) NOTE 30.06.2020 30.06.2019 Revenue2 5 12,382 14,804 Gross rental income 5 4,650 7,354 Property operatingexpenses (577) (922) Net rental income 4,073 6,432 Joint venture management fee income 5 6,134 4,943 Net valuation gains / (losses)on investmentproperties 6 204,619 65,296 Administrationexpenses (15,517) (9,853) Share of net profits of joint ventures and associates 7 18,565 29,301 Operating profit / (loss) 217,874 96,119 Finance income 8 3,856 2,538 Finance costs 8 (12,020) (9,676) Financecosts - net (8,164) (7,138) Profit before taxes 209,710 88,981 Taxes (12,770) (13,949) Profit for the period 196,940 75,032 Attributable to: Shareholders of VGP NV 196,940 75,032 Non-controllinginterests - RESULT PER SHARE 30.06.2020 30.06.2019 Basic earnings per share(in €) 9 10.19 4.04 Diluted earnings per share(in €) 9 10.19 4.04 The condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the European Union. Revenue is composed gross rental income, service charge income and joint venture management fee income. 14/53 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the period ended 30 June STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (in thousands of €) 30.06.2020 30.06.2019 Profit for the period 196,940 75,032 Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit orloss in subsequent periods - - Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to profit orloss in subsequent periods - - Other comprehensive incomefor the period - - Total comprehensive income/ (loss) of the period 196,940 75,032 Attributable to: Shareholders of VGP NV 196,940 75,032 Non-controllinginterest - - 15/53 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET For the period ended ASSETS (in thousands of €) NOTE 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 Intangibleassets 295 46 Investmentproperties 10 595,920 792,945 Property, plant and equipment 5,304 5,287 Investments in joint ventures andassociates 7 534,156 387,246 Other non-current receivables 7 219,569 63,571 Deferred tax assets 1,883 695 Total non-current assets 1,357,127 1,249,790 Trade and other receivables 11 50,122 28,770 Cash and cash equivalents 92,541 176,148 Disposal group held for sale 14 457,032 169,655 Total current assets 599,695 374,573 TOTAL ASSETS 1,956,822 1,624,363 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITYAND LIABILITIES NOTE 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 (in thousands of €) Share capital 72,225 62,251 Retained earnings 774,092 637,461 Other reserves 188,498 69 Shareholders' equity 12 1,034,815 699,781 Non-currentfinancial debt 13 767,685 767,673 Other non-current financial liabilities - - Other non-current liabilities 4,260 12,789 Deferred tax liabilities 19,021 31,647 Total non-current liabilities 790,966 812,109 Current financial debt 13 14,403 12,673 Trade debts and other current liabilities 69,659 89,325 Liabilities related todisposal groupheld for sale 14 46,979 10,475 Total current liabilities 131,041 112,473 Total liabilities 922,007 924,582 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITYAND LIABILITIES 1,956,822 1,624,363 16/53 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY For the period ended 30 June Capital Statutory reserve IFRS STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY share (see note share Retained Share Other Total (in thousands of €) capital 12) capital earnings premium equity equity Balance as at 1 January 2019 92,667 (30,416) 62,251 481,147 69 - 543,467 Other comprehensive income / (loss) - - - - - - 0 Result of the period - - - 75,032 - - 75,032 Effect of disposals - - - - - - 0 Total comprehensive income / (loss) - - - 75,032 - - 75,032 Dividends to shareholders - - - (40,883) - - (40,883) Remeasurement of VGP Misv management incentive plan² - - - (8,416) - - (8,416) Balance as at 30 June 2019 92,667 (30,416) 62,251 506,880 69 - 569,200 Balance as at 1 January 2020 92,667 (30,416) 62,251 637,461 69 - 699,781 Other comprehensive income / (loss) - - - - - - 0 Result of the period - - - 196,940 - - 196,940 Effect of disposals - - - - - - 0 Total comprehensive income / (loss) - - - 196,940 - - 196,940 Contributions of equity, net of transaction costs 9,974 - 9,974 - 188,429 - 198,403 Dividends to shareholders - - - (60,308) - - (60,308) Balance as at 30 June 2020 102,641 (30,416) 72,225 774,092 188,498 - 1,034,815 17/53 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT For the period ended 30 June CASH FLOWSTATEMENT (in thousands of €) 30.06.2020 30.06.2019 Cash flows from operating activities Profit before taxes 209,710 88,981 Adjustments for: Depreciation 751 135 Unrealised (gains) /losses on investment properties 6 (64,026) (60,906) Realised (gains) / losses on disposal of subsidiaries and investment properties 6 (140,593) (4,390) Unrealised (gains) / losses on financial instruments and foreign exchange 202 173 Interest (income) (3,857) (2,527) Interest expense 11,819 9,492 Share of net (profit)/loss of joint ventures and associates 7 (18,565) (29,301) Operating profit before changes in working capital and provisions (4,559) 1,657 Decrease/(Increase) in trade and other receivables (12,620) (2,876) (Decrease)/Increase in trade and other payables 767 2,158 Cash generated from the operations (16,413) 939 Interest received 26 26 Interest (paid) (12,457) (6,693) Income taxes paid (541) (145) Net cash from operating activities (29,385) (5,873) Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from disposal of tangible assets and other - 22 Proceeds from disposal of subsidiaries and investment properties 15 83,282 125,352 Investment property and investment property under construction (207,784) (159,134) Distribution by / (investment in) joint venture and associates - - Loans provided to joint venture and associates (63,017) (11,332) Loans repaid by joint venture and associates - 4,407 Net cash used in investing activities (187,519) (40,685) Cash flows from financing activities Dividends paid (60,309) (40,883) Net Proceeds / (cash out) from the issue / (repayment) of share capital 198,403 - Proceeds from loans - - Loan repayments (667) (350) Net cash used in financing activities 137,427 (41,233) Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (79,477) (87,791) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 176,148 161,446 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations (406) 581 Reclassification to (-) / from held for sale (3,724) (1,509) Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 92,541 72,727 18/53 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the period ended 30 June 1 Basis of preparation The condensed interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting", as adopted by the European Union. The consolidated financial information was approved for issue on 21 August 2020 by the Board of Directors. 2 Significant accounting policies The condensed interim financial statements are prepared on a historic cost basis, with the exception of investment properties and investment property under construction as well as financial derivatives which are stated at fair value. All figures arein thousands of Euros (EUR '000). The accounting policies adopted are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 except for following new standards, amendments to standards and interpretations and the accounting policy re share based payments, which became effectiveduring the first half yearof 2020: Amendments toIAS 1 and IAS 8 Definitionof Material

Amendments toIFRS3 Business Combinations: Definitionof a Business

Business Combinations: Definitionof a Business Amendments toIFRS9, IAS 39 and IFRS 7 Interest Rate Benchmark Reform

Amendments toreferences tothe Conceptual Frameworkin IFRS standards The initial recognition of the above new standards did not have a material impact on the financialposition and performance of the Group. New standards, amendments tostandards and interpretations not yet effectiveduring the first half year of 2020: IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts (applicable for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2023, but not yet endorsed in the EU)

(applicable for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2023, but not yet endorsed in the EU) Amendments toIAS 1 Presentation of Financial Statements: Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current (applicable for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2023, but not yet endorsed in the EU)

Presentation of Financial Statements: Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current Amendments toIAS 16 Property, Plant and Equipment: Proceeds before Intended Use (applicable for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2022, butnot yet endorsedin the EU)

Property, Plant and Equipment: Proceeds before Intended Use Amendments toIAS37 Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets: Onerous Contracts - Cost of Fulfilling a Contract (applicable for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2022, but not yet endorsed in the EU)

Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets: Onerous Contracts - Cost of Fulfilling a Contract Amendments to IFRS 3 Business Combinations: Reference to the Conceptual Framework (applicable for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2022, but not yet endorsed in the EU)

Business Combinations: Reference to the Conceptual Framework Amendment toIFRS 16 Leases: Covid-19-Related Rent Concessions (applicable for annual periods beginning on or after 1 June 2020, but not yet endorsedin the EU)

(applicable for annual periods beginning on or after 1 June 2020, but not yet endorsedin the EU) Annual Improvements to IFRS Standards 2018-2020 (applicable for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2022, but not yet endorsed in the EU) 19/53 3 Additional disclosure on critical accounting judgements and key sources of estimation uncertainty The critical accounting judgements and key sources of estimation uncertainty are consistent with those outlined in the preparation of the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019(See Annual Report 2019 - Note 3) except for following: On 23 June 2020 VGP sold 50% of the shares of VGP Park München GmbH to Allianz Real Estate, thereby losing control over VGP Park München in 2020 (the "Transaction"). The completion of the developmentof VGP ParkMünchenis expectedtotake several years. As a resultof the loss of control over VGP ParkMünchen, VGP has deconsolidatedall assets andliabilities of VGP ParkMünchen and has recognized a gain on the disposal which has been calculated as the difference between: (i) the carrying value (=equity value) of all assets and liabilities of VGP Park München at the Transaction Date, and (ii)the fair market value of 100%of the shares of VGP ParkMünchen (the "Fair Value").

The gain on the Transaction as describedabove has beenrecognized in full (100%), consistent with the accounting policies of VGP and IFRS 10 ( See note 2.3 - Principles of consolidation - Joint venture and associates - of the 2019 Annual Report or further information ).

(100%), consistent with the accounting policies of VGP and IFRS 10 ( ). Until the completion of each building such building will be measured at its proportional agreed purchase price with AllianzReal Estate, as this is consideredtobe the bestreflection of its fair value. Following the completion of each buildingsuch building willbe carried at fair value andrevaluedby an external independent valuation expertat least annually in accordancewith theGroup's valuation rules. ( See note 2.7 - Investment properties - of the 2019 Annual Report or further information ). 20/53 4 Segment reporting The chief operating decision makeris the person that allocates resources toand assesses the performance of the operating segments. The Group has determined that its chief operating decision-maker is the chief executive officer (CEO)of the Company.He allocates resources toandassesses the performanceat business line and country level. The segmentation for segment reporting within VGP is primarily by business line and secondly by geographical region. 4.1 Business lines (operating segments) Business decisions aretakenbased on various key performance indicators (suchas rentalincome, - activity, occupancy and development yields) and are monitored in this way as VGP primarily focuses on (i) development activities; (ii) letting logistical sites; and finally (iii) asset- and property management (including facility management)mainly provided tothe VGP EuropeanLogistics joint venture. For management purpose, the Group also presents financial information according to management breakdowns, based on these functional allocations of revenues and costs. These amounts are based on a number of assumptions, and accordingly are not prepared in accordance with IFRS audited consolidated financial statements of VGP NVfor the periods ended30 June 2020 andthe year ended31 December2019. In June 2020, the Group entered into a new 50/50 joint venture with Allianz Real Estate for the developmentof VGP ParkMünchen. The initial termof this new joint ventureis 10 years. This third joint venture follows the twoother50:50 joint ventures entered intowithAllianzReal Estatei.e. VGP European Logistics (the first joint venture) VGP EuropeanLogistics 2 (the second joint venture). The first joint venture -VGP European Logistics -, was launched in March 2016 and targets the acquisition of assets developed by VGP in Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary. The second joint venture -VGP European Logistics 2 -, was launched in July 2019 and targets the acquisition of assets developed by VGP in in Austria, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romaniaand Spain. Investment business The Group's investment or so-called rental business consists of operating profit generated by the completed and leased out projects of the Group's portfolio and the proportional share of the operating profit (excluding net valuation gains) of the completed and leased out projects of the joint ventures' portfolio. Revenues andexpenses allocatedtothe rental business unit include10%of the Group's property operating expenses; other income; other expenses, after deduction of expenses allocated to property development; and share in resultof the joint ventures,excludingany revaluationresult. Property development The Group's property development business consists of the net development result on the Group's development activities. Valuation gains (losses) on investment properties outside the VGP European Logistics , VGP European Logistics 2 andVGP ParkMünchenjointventureperimeter i.e.Latviaare excluded, as they are assumed tobe non-cashgenerating, on the basis that these assets are assumed tobe kept in the Group's own portfoliofor the foreseeablefuture. In addition, 90%of total property operating expenses are allocated tothe property development business, as are administration expenses after rental business and property managementexpenses. Property and asset management Property and asset management revenue includes asset management, property management and facility management income. Associated operating, administration and other expenses include directly allocated expenses from the respective asset management, property management and facility management service companies. The administrativeexpenses of the Czech and German property management companies have been allocated on a 50:50 basis between the rental business and the property and asset management business. 21/53 Breakdown summary of the business lines In thousands of € 30.06.2020 30.06.2019 InvestmentEBITDA 25,272 23,488 Property developmentEBITDA 194,287 55,751 Property management andasset management EBITDA 2,891 3,622 Total operating EBITDA 222,450 82,860 In thousands of € For the year ended 30 June 2020 Property and asset Investment Development management Total Gross rental income 4,650 4,650 Property operating expenses (58) (519) 0 (577) Net rental income 4,592 (519) 0 4,073 Joint ventures' management fee income 6,134 6,134 Net valuation gains / (losses) on investment properties destined to the joint ventures 0 204,648 0 204,648 Administration expenses (1,681) (9,842) (3,243) (14,766) Share of joint ventures adjusted operating profit after tax ¹ 22,361 0 0 22,361 Operating EBITDA 25,272 194,287 2,891 222,450 Depreciation and amortisation 0 (710) (41) (751) Earnings before interest and tax 25,272 193,577 2,850 221,699 Net finance costs - Own (8,165) Net finance costs - joint ventures and associates 0 0 0 (7,287) Profit before tax 206,247 Current income taxes - Own (541) Current income taxes - joint ventures and associates (823) Recurrent net income 204,883 Net valuation gains / (losses) on investment properties - other countries ² (29) Net valuation gains / (losses) on investment properties - joint ventures and associates 7,079 Net fair value gain/(loss) on interest rate swaps and other derivatives - Net fair value gain/(loss) on interest rate swaps and other derivatives - joint ventures and associates (783) Deferred taxes -Own (12,229) Deferred taxes -joint ventures and associates (1,982) Reported profit for the period 196,940 The adjustments to the share of profit from the joint ventures (at share) are composed of €7.1 million of net valuation gains/(losses) on investment properties, € 0.1 million of net fair value loss on interest rate derivatives and € 2.0 million of deferred taxes in respect of these adjustments. Relates to developments in countries outside of the joint ventures' perimeter i.e. all countries except for Latvia. 22/53 In thousands of € For the year ended 30 June 2019 Property and asset Investment Development management Total Gross rental income 7,354 - - 7,354 Property operating expenses (92) (830) - (922) Net rental income 7,262 (830) - 6,432 Joint ventures' management fee income - - 4,943 4,943 Net valuation gains / (losses) on investment properties destined to the joint ventures - 63,916 - 63,916 Administration expenses (1,062) (7,335) (1,322) (9,718) Share of joint ventures adjusted operating profit after tax ¹ 17,287 - - 17,287 Operating EBITDA 23,488 55,751 3,622 82,860 0 Depreciation and amortisation - (95) (40) (135) Earnings before interest and tax 23,488 55,656 3,582 82,725 Net finance costs - Own (7,149) Net finance costs - joint ventures and associates (7,204) Profit before tax 68,372 Current income taxes - Own (145) Current income taxes - joint ventures and associates (698) Recurrent net income 67,529 Net valuation gains / (losses) on investment properties - other countries ² 1,379 Net valuation gains / (losses) on investment properties - joint ventures and associates 28,879 Net fair value gain/(loss) on interest rate swaps and other derivatives 11 Net fair value gain/(loss) on interest rate swaps and other derivatives - joint ventures and associates (2,260) Deferred taxes -Own (13,804) Deferred taxes -joint ventures and associates (6,702) Reported profit for the period 75,032 The adjustments to the share of profit from the joint venture (at share) are composed of € 28.9 million of net valuation gains/(losses) on investment properties, € 2.3 million of net fair value gain/(loss) on interest rate derivatives and € 6.7 million of deferred taxes in respect of these adjustments. ² Relates to developments in countries outside of the joint venture's perimeter i,e, Latvia. 23/53 4.2 Geographical information This basic segmentation reflects the geographical markets in Europe in which VGP operates, VGP's operations are split into theindividual countrieswhereit is active. This segmentation is importantfor VGP as the nature of the activities and the customers have similar economic characteristics within those segments. 30 June 2020 Share of joint Operating Gross Net venture's EBITDA Investment Investment rental rental operating (Incl, JV properties properties Capital In thousands of € income¹ income¹ EBITDA at share) Own JV at share expenditure² Western Europe Germany 15,742 14,000 13,004 192,708 402,291 763,205 131,395 Spain 1,937 988 919 (2,544) 170,331 32,657 22,716 Austria 301 237 245 8 12,300 12,545 67 Netherlands 552 48 - 19,263 153,002 - 17,051 Italy 421 492 - (518) 37,864 - 7,047 Portugal - (42) - (285) 3,993 - 642 18,953 15,722 14,167 208,632 779,781 808,407 178,919 Central and Eastern Europe Czech Republic 5,855 5,172 5,360 12,144 95,052 196,009 27,837 Slovakia 933 703 826 (244) 49,163 24,209 7,104 Hungary 1,078 964 1,002 1,844 31,619 28,513 6,313 Romania 1,308 799 1,148 1,167 49,228 27,093 8,883 9,173 7,637 8,336 14,911 225,062 275,823 50,138 Baltics Latvia 1,430 1,356 - 1,304 39,071 - 176 Other³ - 2,170 (140) (2,392) - - - Total 29,555 26,885 22,363 222,455 1,043,914 1,084,230 229,233 Includes joint venture at share. Capital expenditures includes additions and acquisition of investment properties and development land but does not include tenant incentives, letting fees, and capitalised interest. Capital expenditure directly incurred for the own portfolio amounts to € 216.9 million and amounts to € 12.3 million on development properties of the Joint Venture. Other includes the Group central costs and costs relating to the operational business which are not specifically geographically allocated. 24/53 30 June 2019 Share of joint Operating Gross Net venture's EBITDA Investment Investment rental rental operating (Incl, JV properties properties Capital In thousands of € income¹ income¹ EBITDA at share) Own JV at share expenditure² Western Europe Germany 14,008 11,586 11,117 35,004 295,071 514,254 89,792 Spain 1,611 892 - 2,750 170,225 - 22,644 Austria 572 513 - 2,438 21,918 - 18 Netherlands - (156) - 17,794 71,070 - 18,708 Italy - 122 - 5,539 19,791 - 10,178 Portugal - (30) - (119) 178 - 178 16,191 12,927 11,117 63,406 578,253 514,254 141,519 Central and Eastern Europe Czech Republic 5,380 6,031 4,435 9,380 73,242 172,585 13,052 Slovakia 990 914 905 1,189 41,424 23,209 28,418 Hungary 1,070 1,503 831 2,051 15,621 28,444 5,985 Romania 1,944 1,667 - 6,279 75,391 - 7,010 9,383 10,114 6,170 18,898 205,678 224,237 54,465 Baltics Latvia 1,033 855 - 816 37,699 - 2,680 Other³ - 290 - (260) - - - Total 26,607 24,186 17,287 82,860 821,630 738,491 198,665 Includes joint venture at share. Capital expenditures includes additions and acquisition of investment properties and development land but does not include tenant incentives, letting fees, and capitalised interest. Capital expenditure directly incurred for the own portfolio amounts to € 192,3 million and amounts to € 6,4 million on development properties of the Joint Venture. Other includes the Group central costs and costs relating to the operational business which are not specifically geographically allocated. 25/53 5 Revenue In thousands of € 30.06.2020 30.06.2019 Rental income from investment properties 3,788 5,559 Rent incentives 862 1,795 Total gross rental income 4,650 7,354 Property and facility management income 4,727 3,727 Development management income 1,406 1,216 Joint venture management feeincome 6,133 4,943 Service charge income 1,599 2,507 Total revenue 12,382 14,804 The Group leases out its investment property under operating leases. The operating leases are generally for terms of more than 5 years. The gross rental income reflects the full impact of the income generating assets deliveredin the firsthalf of 2020. There were noclosings with thejoint ventures during the firsthalf year of 2020. During the first half of 2019 rental income included € 0.8 million of rent for the period 1 January 2019 to 1 April 2019 related to the property portfolio sold during the fifth closing with VGP European Logistics joint venture on 1 April 2019. At the end of June 2020, the Group (including the joint ventures) had annualised committed leases of 165.2 million 1 comparedto€ 155.0 million 2 as at 31 December 2019. The breakdown of future lease income on an annualised basis for the own portfoliowas as follows: In thousands of € 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 Less than one year 36,998 52,665 Between one and five years 138,712 205,603 More than five years 207,202 399,922 Total 382,912 658,190 6 Net valuation gains / (losses) on investment properties In thousands of € 30.06.2020 30.06.2019 Unrealised valuationgains / (losses)on investment properties 41,085 45,219 Unrealised valuationgains / (losses)on disposal group held for sale 22,941 15,687 Realised valuation gains/ (losses)on disposal of subsidiaries and investment properties 140,593 4,390 Total 204,619 65,296 The own property portfolio, excluding development land but including the assets being developed on behalf of the joint ventures, is valuedby the valuationexpert at 30 June 2020basedon a weightedaverage yield of 5.81%(compared to5.76%as at 31 December2019)applied tothe contractualrents increased by the estimatedrentalvalue on unlet space. The slight increase in yieldsis due tothe change in the portfolio mix following the entering of the VGP ParkMünchen joint venture in June 2020. A 0.10%variation of this market rate would give rise toa variation of the total portfoliovalue of € 15.3 million. € 128.2 million related to the joint ventures' property portfolio and € 37.0 million related to the own property portfolio. € 102.3 million related to the joint ventures' property portfolio and € 52.7 million related to the own property portfolio. 26/53 7 Investments in joint ventures and associates 7.1 Share of net profits of joint ventures and associates The table below presents a summary Income Statement of the Group's joint ventures with Allianz Real Estate (VGP European Logistics, VGP European Logistics 2 and VGP Park München)and the associates, all of which are accounted for using the equity method. VGP European Logistics and VGP European Logistics 2 are incorporated in Luxembourg. VGP European logistics owns logistics property assets in Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary. VGP European Logistics 2 owns logistics property assets in Spain, Austria and Romania. VGP NV holds 50% directly in both joint ventures and holds another 5.1% in the subsidiaries of VGP European Logistics holding assets in Germany. VGP European Logistcs VGP European VGP VGP Park German Logistcs (excl. European Munchen Joint Asset INCOME STATEMENT minorities) Logistcs 2 GmbH ventures Companies (in thousands of €) at 100% at 100% at 100% at 50% at 5.1% 30.06.2020 Gross rental income 41,602 5,427 - 23,515 1,391 24,905 Property Operating expenses - underlying property operating expenses 59 (147) 21 (33) 5 (28) - property management fees (3,335) (561) - (1,948) (119) (2,067) Net rental income 38,327 4,720 21 21,534 1,277 22,811 Net valuation gains / (losses) on investment properties 11,829 914 - 6,371 707 7,079 Administration expenses (737) (129) (1) (433) (16) (450) Operating profit / (loss) 49,419 5,505 20 27,472 1,968 29,440 Net financial result (12,446) (2,715) (135) (7,648) (421) (8,069) Taxes (4,239) (910) - (2,574) (231) (2,806) PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 32,734 1,880 (115) 17,249 1,316 18,565 VGP European Logistcs VGP European VGP VGP Park German Logistcs (excl. European Munchen Joint Asset INCOME STATEMENT minorities) Logistcs 2 GmbH ventures Companies (in thousands of €) at 100% at 100% at 100% at 50% at 5.1% 30.06.2019 Gross rental income 36,100 - - 18,050 1,203 19,253 Property Operating expenses - - underlying property operating expenses (35) - - (17) (8) (26) - property management fees (2,752) - - (1,376) (97) (1,473) Net rental income 33,313 - - 16,657 1,098 17,754 Net valuation gains / (losses) on - - investment properties 53,664 26,832 2,047 28,879 Administration expenses (896) - - (448) (20) (468) Operating profit / (loss) 86,081 - - 43,041 3,125 46,165 Net financial result (18,156) - - (9,078) (386) (9,464) Taxes (13,956) - - (6,978) (422) (7,400) PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 53,969 - - 26,985 2,317 29,301 27/53 7.2 Summarised balance sheet information in respect of joint ventures and associates VGP European Logistcs VGP European VGP VGP Park German Logistcs (excl. European Munchen Joint Asset BALANCE SHEET minorities) Logistcs 2 GmbH ventures Companies (in thousands of €) at 100% at 100% at 100% at 50% at 5.1% 30.06.2020 Investment properties 1,607,021 144,590 375,362 1,063,487 59,629 1,123,115 Other assets (1,504) (357) 0 (930) (27) (958) Total non-current assets 1,605,518 144,233 375,362 1,062,556 59,601 1,122,158 Trade and other receivables 16,215 2,715 6,574 12,752 702 13,454 Cash and cash equivalents 67,751 5,579 52,752 63,041 2,224 65,265 Total current assets 83,966 8,294 59,326 75,793 2,926 78,719 Total assets 1,689,484 152,527 434,688 1,138,349 62,527 1,200,877 Non-current financial debt 814,721 86,687 155,833 528,620 31,317 559,938 Other non-current financial liabilities 6,858 79 - 3,469 - 3,469 Other non-current liabilities 6,836 1,640 1,150 4,813 164 4,977 Deferred tax liabilities 116,492 3,639 - 60,065 3,960 64,026 Total non-current liabilities 944,907 92,045 156,983 596,967 35,441 632,409 Current financial debt 20,261 1,038 - 10,650 631 11,280 Trade debts and other current liabilities 21,202 2,673 21,130 22,503 529 23,031 Total current liabilities 41,463 3,711 21,130 33,152 1,160 34,312 Total liabilities 986,370 95,756 178,113 630,120 36,601 666,720 Net assets 703,114 56,771 256,575 508,230 25,926 534,156 28/53 VGP European Logistcs (excl. BALANCE SHEET minorities) (in thousands of €) at 100% Investment properties 1,603,926 Other assets 838 Total non-current assets 1,604,763 VGP European Logistcs VGP VGP Park German European Munchen Joint Asset Logistcs 2 GmbH ventures Companies at 100% at 100% at 50% at 5.1% 31.12.2019 145,281 - 874,603 59,404 934,008 24 - 431 43 474 145,305 - 875,034 59,448 934,482 Trade and other receivables 12,201 Cash and cash equivalents 51,134 Total current assets 63,335 3,351 - 7,776 446 8,222 3,198 - 27,166 1,636 28,802 6,549 - 34,942 2,082 37,024 Total assets 1,668,098 151,854 - 909,976 61,530 971,506 Non-current financial debt 823,105 88,068 - 455,587 31,512 487,099 Other non-current financial liabilities 5,337 40 - 2,689 - 2,689 Other non-current liabilities 7,208 1,508 - 4,358 190 4,548 Deferred tax liabilities 116,130 3,121 - 59,626 3,845 63,470 Total non-current liabilities 951,781 92,737 - 522,259 35,547 557,806 Current financial debt 20,022 784 - 10,403 631 11,034 Trade debts and other current liabilities 25,914 3,443 - 14,678 742 15,421 Total current liabilities 45,936 4,227 - 25,081 1,373 26,455 Total liabilities 997,717 96,964 - 547,341 36,920 584,260 Net assets 670,382 54,890 - 362,635 24,610 387,246 During the month of June 2020, VGP and Allianz expanded their strategic partnership by entering into a new 50:50 joint venture for the development of VGP Park München. Contrary to the two existing joint ventures whichconcentrate on the acquisitionof income-generating assets developed by VGP, this new joint venture willinitiallybe focused on the developmentof VGP ParkMünchen. The development willconsist of five logistic buildings, two stand-alone parking houses and one stand-alone office building. Development activities are underway and the completion of the development of VGP Park München is expected to take several years. The property portfolio of VGP European Logistics and VGP European Logistics 2, excluding development land but includingthe buildings being constructed byVGP on behalf of the VGP EuropeanLogistics andVGP European Logistics 2, is valued by the valuation expert at 30 June 2020 based on a weighted averageyield of 4.85%(compared to5.16%as at 31 December 2019)applied tothe contractual rents increased by the estimated rental value on unlet space. A 0.10%variation of this market rate would give rise toa variation of the VGP European joint ventureportfoliovalue (100%)of € 51.5 million. The (re)valuation of the joint ventures' portfolios was basedon the appraisal reportof the propertyexpert Jones Lang LaSalleexceptfor VGP ParkMünchen (see note 3.1 - Critical judgements in applying accounting policies - for further information). VGP provides certain services, including asset-, property- and development advisory and management, for the joint ventures and receives fees from the joint ventures for doing so. Those services are carried out on an arms-length basis and donot give VGP any control over the relevant joint ventures (nor any unilateral material decision-making rights). Significant transactions and decisions within the joint ventures require 29/53 full board and/or shareholderapproval, in accordancewith the terms of the joint venture agreements. 7.3 Other non-current receivables in thousands of € 30.6.2020 31.12.2019 Shareholder loans to VGP European Logistics S.à r.l. 53,424 52,449 Shareholder loans to associates (subsidiaries of VGP European Logistics S.à r.l.) 5,564 5,454 Shareholder loans to VGP European Logistics 2 S.à r.l. 5,779 5,668 Shareholder loans to VGP Park München GmbH 293 0 Construction and development loans to subsidiaries of VGP European Logistics S.à r.l. 108,813 81,084 Construction and development loans to subsidiaries of VGP European Logistics 2 S.à r.l. 40,955 33,806 Construction and development loans to subsidiaries of VGP Park München GmbH 77,770 0 Construction and development loans reclassified as assets held for sale (149,768) (114,890) Other non-current receivables 76,739 - Total 219,569 63,571 Other non-current receivables relate to: (i)the remaining balance due by AllianzReal Estate in respect of the acquisition of VGP Park München (€ 66.0 million) and which shall become payable by Allianz Real Estate in different instalments based on the completion dates of the respective buildings, and: (ii) a receivable from VGP Misv Comm. VA (€ 10.7 million). 7.4 Investments in joint ventures and associates in thousands of € 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 As at 1 January 387,246 241,427 Fair value at initial recognition VGP ParkMünchen 128,345 - Additions - 80,116 Result of the year 18,565 65,703 Repaymentof equity - - Adjustments from sale of participations - - As at the end of the period 534,156 387,246 8 Net financial result in thousands of € 30.06.2020 30.06.2019 Bankand other interestincome - 26 Interest income - loans tojoint ventures and associates 3,831 2,501 Fair value gain on interest ratederivatives - 11 Other financial income 25 - Financeincome 3,856 2,538 Bond interest expense (12,276) (10,180) Bankinterest expense - variable debt (901) (416) Interest capitalised intoinvestmentproperties 3,044 1,939 Net foreign exchange losses (202) (184) Other financial expenses (1,685) (835) Financecosts (12,020) (9,676) Financecosts - net (8,164) (7,138) 30/53 9 Earnings per share 9.1 Earnings per ordinary share (EPS) In number 30.06.2020 30.06.2019 Weighted average number of ordinary shares (basic) 19,330,303 18,583,050 Dilution - - Weighted average number of ordinary shares (diluted) 19,330,303 18,583,050 Correction for reciprocal interestthrough associates (772,075) (742,478) Weighted average number of ordinary shares (diluted and after 18,558,228 17,840,572 correction for reciprocal interestthroughassociates In thousands of € 30.06.2020 30.06.2019 Result for the period attributabletothe Group and toordinary shareholders 196,970 75,032 Earnings per share (in €) - basic 10.19 4.04 Earnings per share (in €) - diluted 10.19 4.04 Earnings per share (in €) - after dilution and correctionfor reciprocal interest throughassociates 10.61 4.21 Correction for reciprocal interest relates to the elimination of the proportional equity component of the respective VGP NV shares held by VGP Misv Comm, VA. VGP NV acquired 161,674 shares of VGP Misv Comm. VA. during the first half of 2020 as part of the termination of the VGP Misv incentive plan. (see Annual Report 2019 - Remuneration Report - Changes in 2020- for further information). 9.2 Net asset value per share (NAV) EPRA NAV - In thousands of € 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 IFRS NAV 1,034,814 699,781 Effect of exercise of options, convertiblesand other equity interests - - Diluted NAV 1,034,814 699,781 To exclude: Fair value of financial instruments - - Deferred tax 44,155 41,428 EPRA NAV 1,078,969 741,209 Number of shares 20,583,050 18,583,050 EPRA NAVper share (EUR/share) 52.42 39.89 EPRA NNNAV - In thousands of € 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 EPRA NAV 1,078,969 741,209 To include: Fair value of financial instruments - - Deferred tax (44,155) (41,428) Fair value adjustment in respect of issued debt (4,794) (24,808) EPRA triple net NAV (NNNAV) 1,030,020 674,973 Number of shares 20,583,050 18,583,050 EPRA NNNAVper share (EUR/share) 50.04 36.32 31/53 10 Investment properties 30.06.2020 In thousands of € Under Development Completed Construction land Total As at 1 January 94,056 338,266 360,623 792,945 Capex 9,359 101,573 9,825 120,757 Acquisitions - - 96,178 96,178 Capitalisedinterest 393 2,531 121 3,045 Capitalisedrent free and agent's fee 2,583 250 127 2,960 Sales and disposal - (155,586) (84,475) (240,061) Transfer on start-up of development - 66,346 (66,346) - Transfer on completion of development 64,677 (64,677) - - Net gain from value adjustments in investment properties 1,647 55,187 1,754 58,588 Reclassification to(-)/ from held for sale (97,460) (138,570) (2,462) (238,492) As at 30 June 75,255 205,320 315,345 595,920 31.12.2019 In thousands of € Under Development Completed Construction land Total As at 1 January 121,454 134,286 212,773 468,513 Reclassification from heldfor sale1 107,630 - - 107,630 Capex 74,369 133,667 27,717 235,753 Acquisitions - - 281,764 281,764 Capitalisedinterest 2,126 1,789 315 4,230 Capitalisedrent free and agent's fee 1,412 9,816 - 11,228 Sales and disposals (306,308) (91,134) (33,119) (430,561) Transfer on start-up of development - 147,698 (147,698) - Transfer on completion of development 86,631 (86,631) - - Net gain from value adjustments in investment properties 6,742 88,775 18,871 114,388 Reclassification toheld for sale - - - - As at 31 December 94,056 338,266 360,623 792,945 10.1 Fair value hierarchy of the Group's investment properties All of the Group's properties are level 3, as defined byIFRS 13,in the fairvaluehierarchy as at 30 June2020 and there were no transfers between levels during the year. Level 3 inputs used in valuing the properties are those which are unobservable,as opposedtolevel 1 (inputs fromquotedprices)and level2 (observable inputs either directly, i,e, as prices, or indirectly, i,e, derived from prices). Relates toinvestment properties reclassified as held for sale as at 31 December 2018 and which were sold tothe joint ventures during 2019. The effects of these sales tothe jointventures havebeen included under the "Sales and disposals" line. 32/53 10.2 Property valuation techniques and related quantitative information Valuationprocess The Group's own investment properties and the joint venture's investment properties were valued at 30 June 2020 by Jones Lang LaSalle. The valuation process was unchangedcompared tothe valuationprocess described in the 2019Annual Report (page 217-218). Quantitativeinformationabout fairvalue measurements using unobservable inputs The quantitative information in the following tables is taken from the different reports produced by the independent real estate experts, The figures provide the range of values and the weighted average of the assumptions usedin the determination of the fair value of investment properties. Fair value 30 Jun-20 Region Segment (€ '000) Valuation technique Level 3 - Unobservable inputs Range Czech Republic IPUC 6,700 Discounted cash flow ERV per m² (in €) 50 Discount rate 8.00% Exit yield 6.00% Weighted average yield 7.37% Cost to completion (in '000 €) 3,400 Properties valued (aggregate m²) 14,882 DL 41,318 Sales comparison Price per m² (in €) Germany IP 59,750 Discounted cash flow ERV per m² (in €) 46-94 Discount rate 5.75%-6.25% Exit yield 4.75%-5.00% Weighted average yield 5.36% Cost to completion (in '000 €) 400 Properties valued (aggregate m²) 48,586 WAULT (until maturity) (in years) 11.2 WAULT (until first break) (in years) 10.9 IPUC 127,445 Discounted cash flow ERV per m² (in €) 46-95 Discount rate 5.25%-7.75% Exit yield 3.75%-5.35% Weighted average yield 5.26% Cost to completion (in '000 €) 141,350 Properties valued (aggregate m²) 223,001 DL 124,115 Sales comparison Price per m² (in €) Spain IP 42,450 Equivalent yield ERV per m² (in €) 56-59 Equivalent yield 5.25%-5.72% Reversionary yield (nominal) 5.60%-5.89% Weighted average yield 6.02% Cost to completion (in '000 €) 2,000 Properties valued (aggregate m²) 45,808 WAULT (until maturity) (in years) 5.6 WAULT (until first break) (in years) 5.1 IPUC 50,985 Equivalent yield ERV per m² (in €) 44-60 Equivalent yield 5.85% -6.00% 33/53 Fair value 30 Jun-20 Region Segment (€ '000) Valuation technique Level 3 - Unobservable inputs Range Weighted average yield 6.09% Cost to completion (in '000 €) 20,400 Properties valued (aggregate m²) 85,689 DL 35,696 Sales comparison Price per m² (in €) Romania IPUC 12,200 Discounted cash flow ERV per m² (in €) 44-46 Discount rate 10.00%-10.75% Exit yield 7.75%-9.25% Weighted average yield 10.56% Cost to completion (in '000) 7,940 Properties valued (aggregate m²) 47,027 DL 23,818 Sales comparison Price per m² (in €) Netherlands IPUC 120,550 Discounted cash flow ERV per m² (in €) 49-60 Discount rate 4.95%-5.20% Exit yield 5.40%-5.80% Weighted average yield 4.76% Cost to completion (in '000) 5,025 Properties valued (aggregate m²) 107,375 DL 32,452 Sales comparison Price per m² (in €) Italy IP 19,850 Discounted cash flow ERV per m² (in €) 64 Discount rate 6.75% Exit yield 6.10% Weighted average yield 6.13% Cost to completion (in '000 €) 3,800 Properties valued (aggregate m²) 22,783 WAULT (until maturity) (in years) 11.5 WAULT (until first break) (in years) 11.5 IPUC 14,700 Discounted cash flow ERV per m² (in €) 44 Discount rate 6.35% Exit yield 6.00% Weighted average yield 6.20% Cost to completion (in '000) 1,300 Properties valued (aggregate m²) 22,695 DL 3,314 Sales comparison Price per m² (in €) Hungary IP 12,040 Discounted cash flow ERV per m² (in €) 58 Discount rate 7.65% Exit yield 7.50% Weighted average yield 8.02 Cost to completion (in '000 €) 0 Properties valued (aggregate m²) 16,597 WAULT (until maturity) (in years) 9.34 WAULT (until first break) (in years) 9.34 IPUC 11,310 Discounted cash flow ERV per m² (in €) 54 Discount rate 7.65% Exit yield 7.50% 34/53 Fair value 30 Jun-20 Region Segment (€ '000) Valuation technique Level 3 - Unobservable inputs Range Weighted average yield 7.84% Cost to completion (in '000) 810 Properties valued (aggregate m²) 17,660 DL 4,330 Sales comparison Price per m² (in €) Latvia IP 38,625 Discounted cash flow ERV per m² (in €) 50-58 Discount rate 7.75-8.25% Exit yield 7.75% Weighted average yield 8.65% Cost to completion (in '000) 975 Properties valued (aggregate m²) 62,545 WAULT (until maturity) (in years) 5.14 WAULT (until first break) (in years) 3.84 DL 446 Sales comparison Price per m² (in €) Austria DL 12,300 Sales comparison Price per m² (in €) Slovakia DL 36,027 Sales comparison Price per m² (in €) Portugal DL 3,991 Sales comparison Price per m² (in €) Total 834,412 Fair value 31 Dec-19 Region Segment (€ '000) Valuation technique Level 3 - Unobservable inputs Range Czech Republic IPUC 5,800 Discounted cash flow ERV per m² (in €) 50 Discount rate 8.00% Exit yield 6.00% Weighted average yield 7.47% Cost to completion (in '000 €) 4,160 Properties valued (aggregate m²) 14,882 DL 19,631 Sales comparison Price per m² (in €) Germany IP 24,720 Discounted cash flow ERV per m² (in €) 46-91 Discount rate 5.75%-6.25% Exit yield 4.75%-5.00% Weighted average yield 5.63% Cost to completion (in '000 €) 646 Properties valued (aggregate m²) 62,887 WAULT (until maturity) (in years) 9.9 WAULT (until first break) (in years) 9.9 IPUC 147,470 Discounted cash flow ERV per m² (in €) 41-94 Discount rate 5.00%-7.75% Exit yield 3.90%-5.15% Weighted average yield 5.10% Cost to completion (in '000 €) 111,650 Properties valued (aggregate m²) 183,251 DL 204,885 Sales comparison Price per m² (in €) 35/53 Fair value 31 Dec-19 Region Segment (€ '000) Valuation technique Level 3 - Unobservable inputs Range Spain IP 30,400 Equivalent yield ERV per m² (in €) 58 Equivalent yield 5.70% Reversionary yield (nominal) 5.89% Weighted average yield 6.06% Cost to completion (in '000 €) 300 Properties valued (aggregate m²) 32,169 WAULT (until maturity) (in years) 3.2 WAULT (until first break) (in years) 3.2 IPUC 48,126 Equivalent yield ERV per m² (in €) 44-58 Equivalent yield n/a Reversionary yield (nominal) n/a Weighted average yield 5.97% Cost to completion (in '000 €) 38,440 Properties valued (aggregate m²) 100,352 DL 34,907 Sales comparison Price per m² (in €) Romania IPUC 6,100 Discounted cash flow ERV per m² (in €) 41 Discount rate 9.75% Exit yield 9.25% Weighted average yield 9.74% Cost to completion (in '000) 790 Properties valued (aggregate m²) 16,527 DL 19,813 Sales comparison Price per m² (in €) Netherlands IPUC 84,400 Discounted cash flow ERV per m² (in €) 51 Discount rate 5.90%-6.10% Exit yield 5.30%-5.50% Weighted average yield 5.13% Cost to completion (in '000) 18,805 Properties valued (aggregate m²) 103,563 DL 31,212 Sales comparison Price per m² (in €) Italy IPUC 30,500 Discounted cash flow ERV per m² (in €) 45-64 Discount rate 6.62%-6.87% Exit yield 6.00%-6.10% Weighted average yield 6.28% Cost to completion (in '000) 9,000 Properties valued (aggregate m²) 45,478 DL 264 Sales comparison Price per m² (in €) Hungary IPUC 15,870 Discounted cash flow ERV per m² (in €) 54-58 Discount rate 7.65% Exit yield 7.50% Weighted average yield 7.87% Cost to completion (in '000) 8,480 Properties valued (aggregate m²) 34,257 DL 4,630 Sales comparison Price per m² (in €) 36/53 Fair value 31 Dec-19 Region Segment (€ '000) Valuation technique Level 3 - Unobservable inputs Range Latvia IP 38,935 Discounted cash flow ERV per m² (in €) 50-57 Discount rate 8.00% Exit yield 7.75% Weighted average yield 8.52% Cost to completion (in '000) 765 Properties valued (aggregate m²) 62,545 WAULT (until maturity) (in years) 4.5 WAULT (until first break) (in years) 3.2 Austria DL 12,236 Sales comparison Price per m² (in €) Slovakia DL 29,791 Sales comparison Price per m² (in €) Portugal DL 3,255 Sales comparison Price per m² (in €) Total 792,945 IP= completed investment property IPUC= investment property under construction DL= development land 11 Trade and other receivables (in thousands of €) 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 Trade receivables 6,598 6,169 Tax receivables - VAT 24,691 19,562 Accrued income and deferred charges 668 644 Other receivables 23,481 2,395 Reclassification to(-)/ from held for sale (5,316) - Total 50,122 28,770 Other receivables mainly relate to the remaining current balance due by Allianz Real Estate in respect of the acquisition of VGP ParkMünchen (€ 22.2 million)(see also note 7.3 Other non-currentreceivables). 37/53 12 Share capital Share capital Total outstanding Number of Total movement share capital shares number of after the issued shares transaction (in thousands of (in thousands of (in units) (in units) €) €) 01.01.2006 Cumulative share capital of 10,969 10,969 - - all Czech companies 06.02.2007 Incorporation of VGP NV 100 11,069 100 100 05.11.2007 Share split - 11,069 7,090,400 7,090,500 11.12.2007 Contribution in kind of Czech 120,620 131,689 7,909,500 15,000,000 companies 11.12.2007 Capital increase IPO 50,000 181,689 3,278,688 18,278,688 28.12.2007 Exercise of over-allotment 4,642 186,331 304,362 18,583,050 option - IPO 31.12.2007 Elimination capital increase - (120,620) 65,711 - 18,583,050 contribution in kind 31.12.2007 Issuing costs capital increase (3,460) 62,251 - 18,583,050 23.04.2020 Capital increase 9,974 72,225 2,000,000 20,583,050 On 23 April 2020 VGP NV increased its equity by € 200 million through the issuance of 2,000,000 new shares. The statutory share capital of VGP NV therefore increased by € 9,973k to € 102,640k with the remaining balancein an amount of € 190,027kbeing accounted for as share premium. The € 30.4 million capital reserveincludedin the Statement of Changes in Equity,relates tothe elimination of the contribution in kind of the shares of a number of Group companies and the deduction of all costs in relation tothe issuingof the newshares and the stockexchange listing of the existing shares from the equity of the company, at the time of the initial public offering ("IPO")(see also"Statement of changes in equity"). 38/53 13 Current and non-current financial debts The contractual maturities of interestbearing loans and borrowings(currentand non-current)are as follows: MATURITY 30.06.2020 In thousands of € Outstanding < 1 year > 1-5 year > 5 year balance Non-current Bankborrowings 19,456 19,456 - SchuldscheinLoans 33,409 7,413 25,996 Bonds 2.75%bonds Apr-23 148,884 - 148,884 - 3.90%bonds Sep-23 222,922 - 222,922 - 3.25%bonds Jul-24 74,523 - 74,523 - 3.35%bonds Mar-25 79,744 - 79,744 - 3.50%bonds Mar-26 188,747 - - 188,747 714,820 - 526,073 188,747 Total non-current financial debt 767,685 - 552,942 214,743 Current Bankborrowings 1,312 1,312 Accrued interest 13,091 13,091 - - Total current financial debt 14,403 14,403 - - Total current and non-current financial debt 782,088 14,403 552,942 214,743 39/53 MATURITY 31.12.2019 In thousands of € Outstanding < 1 year > 1-5 year > 5 year balance Non-current Bankborrowings 20,169 - 20,169 - SchuldscheinLoans 33,400 7,428 25,972 Bonds 2.75%bonds Apr-23 148,683 - 148,683 - 3.90%bonds Sep-23 222,602 - 222,602 - 3.25%bonds Jul-24 74,464 - 74,464 - 3.35%bonds Mar-25 79,717 - - 79,717 3.50%bonds Mar-26 188,638 - - 188,638 714,104 - 445,749 268,355 Total non-current financial debt 767,673 - 473,327 294,345 Current Bank borrowings 1,309 1,309 - Accrued interest 11,364 11,364 - - Total current financial debt 12,673 12,673 - - Total current and non-current financial debt 780,346 12,673 473,327 294,345 The above 30 June 2020 balances include capitalised finance costs of(i) € 236k on bank borrowings (as compared to€ 188kas per 31 December2019), (ii) €91kon schuldschein loans (as compared to €100kas per 31 December 2019) and (iii) €5,180kon bonds (as compared to€ 5,896kas per 31 December 2019). 13.1 Overview 13.1.1 Bank loans All bank loans granted to the VGP Group are secured and are denominated in €. The bank loans can be summarisedas follows: 30.06.2020 Facility Facility expiry Outstanding < 1 year > 1-5 years > 5 years In thousands of € amount date balance Swedbank AS - Latvia 22,000 31-Aug-21 21,000 1,333 19,667 - KBC Bank NV 75,000 31-Dec-22 - - - - Belfius Bank NV 50,000 31-Dec-22 - - - - JP Morgan AG 25,000 8-Nov-22 - - - - Total bank debt 172,000 21,000 1,333 19,667 - 31.12.2019 Facility Facility expiry Outstanding < 1 year > 1-5 years > 5 years In thousands of € amount date balance Swedbank AS - Latvia 22,000 31-Aug-21 21,667 1,333 20,334 - KBC Bank NV 75,000 31-Dec-22 - - - - Belfius Bank NV 50,000 31-Dec-22 - - - - JP Morgan AG 25,000 8-Nov-22 - - - - Total bank debt 172,000 21,667 1,333 20,334 - 40/53 13.1.2 Schuldschein loans The Schuldschein loans represents a combination of fixed and floating notes whereby the variable rates representa nominal amountof €21.5 million whichis not hedged. The current averageinterestrateis 2.73 per cent per annum. The loans havea maturity of 3,5,7 and 8 years). 30.06.2020 Loan Loan expiry dates Outstanding < 1 year > 1-5 years > 5 years In thousands of € amount balance Schuldschein loans 33,500 Oct-22toOct-27 33,500 - 7,500 26,000 31.12.2019 Loan Loan expiry dates Outstanding < 1 year > 1-5 years > 5 years In thousands of € amount balance Schuldschein loans 33,500 Oct-22toOct-27 33,500 - - 33,500 13.1.3 Bonds As at 30 June 2020, VGP has following five bonds outstanding: € 150 million fixed rate bonds due 2 April 2023 which carry a coupon of 2.75% per annum (listed on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels with ISIN Code: BE0002677582 - Common Code: 208152149) ("Apr-23 Bond");

("Apr-23 Bond"); € 225 million fixed rate bonds due 21 September 2023 which carry a coupon of 3.90%per annum. The bonds have been listed on the regulated market of NYSE Euronext Brussels (ISIN Code: BE0002258276 - CommonCode: 148397694). ("Sep-23 Bond");

("Sep-23 Bond"); € 75 million fixed rate bonds due 6 July 2024 which carry a coupon of 3.25%per annum. The bonds have been listed on the regulated market of NYSE Euronext Brussels (ISIN Code: BE0002287564 -

Common Code: 163738783). ("Jul-24Bond");

Common Code: 163738783). ("Jul-24Bond"); € 80 million fixed rate bonds due 30 March 2025 carry a coupon of 3.35% per annum. The bonds are not listed (ISIN Code: BE6294349194 - Common Code:159049558). ("Mar-25Bond");

("Mar-25Bond"); € 190 million fixed rate bonds due 19 March 2026 carry a coupon of 3.50%per annum. The bonds have been listed on the regulated market of NYSE Euronext Brussels (ISIN Code: BE0002611896 -

Common Code: 187793777). ("Mar-26Bond"). 13.2 Key terms and covenants Please refer to Annual Report 2019 - Note 17.2 Key terms and covenants for further information. During the first half year of 2020, the Group operated well within its bank loans, schuldschein loans and bond covenants and therewerenoevents of default nor were thereany breaches of covenantswithrespect to loan agreements and bonds noted. 41/53 14 Assets classified as held for sale and liabilities associated with those assets (in thousands of €) 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 Intangibleassets - - Investmentproperties 447,991 169,655 Property, plant and equipment - - Deferred tax assets 2 - Trade and other receivables 5,316 - Cash and cash equivalents 3,723 - Disposal group held forsale 457,032 169,655 Non-currentfinancial debt - - Other non-current financial liabilities - - Other non-current liabilities (704) - Deferred tax liabilities (27,019) (10,475) Current financial debt - - Trade debts and other current liabilities (19,256) - Liabilities associatedwith assets classified asheld forsale (46,979) (10,475) Total net assets 410,053 159,180 Under the joint venture agreements VGP European Logistics and VGP European Logistics 2 have an exclusive right of first refusal in relation to acquiring the income generating assets developed by VGP in Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Austria, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania and Spain. The development pipeline which will be transferred as part of any future acquisition transaction between these jointventures and VGP is being developed atVGP's own riskandsubsequently acquired and paid for by the joint ventures subjecttopre-agreedcompletion and leaseparameters. As at 30 June 2020 the assets of the respective project companies which are earmarked tobe transferred to the joint ventures during the second half of 2020 were therefore reclassified as disposal group held for sale. The investment properties correspond to the fair value of the asset under construction which are being developed by VGP on behalf of the VGP European Logistics and VGP European Logistics 2 joint ventures. This balance includes € 149.8 million of interest bearing development and construction loans (2019: € 114.9 million) granted by VGP to these joint ventures to finance the development pipeline of the VGP European Logistics and VGP EuropeanLogistics 2 joint ventures, (See alsonote 7.3). 42/53 15 Cash flow from disposal of subsidiaries and investment properties In thousands of € 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 Investmentproperty 240,061 476,345 Trade and other receivables 6,027 6,011 Cash and cash equivalents 12,950 20,425 Non-currentfinancial debt - - ShareholderDebt (115,713) (337,305) Other non-current financial liabilities (1,155) (3,431) Deferred tax liabilities (9,501) (23,452) Trade debts and other current liabilities (18,897) (23,153) Total net assets disposed 113,772 115,440 Realised valuation gain on sale 141,298 34,891 Total non-controlling interestretainedby VGP - (3,020) Additional shareprice tobe paid at completion of buildings (88,191) - Shareholderloans repaidat closing 57,710 285,777 Equity contribution1 (128,357) (73,655) Total consideration 96,232 359,433 Cash disposed (12,950) (20,425) Net cashinflow from joint ventures 83,282 339,008 During the month of June 2020, VGP and Allianz expanded their strategic partnership by entering into a new 50:50 joint venture for the development of VGP Park München. Contrary to the two existing joint ventures whichconcentrate on the acquisitionof income-generating assets developed by VGP, this new joint venture willinitiallybe focused on the developmentof VGP ParkMünchen. The development willconsist of five logistic buildings, two stand-alone parking houses and one stand-alone office building. Development activities are underway and the completion of the development of VGP Park München is expected to take several years. The initial net proceeds amounted to € 83.3 million and an additional balance in the amount of 88.2 million which shall become payable by Allianz Real Estate in different instalments based at the moment of completion of the respective projects. This balance shall be subject to further limited adjustments based on the effective realiseddevelopment gains of each respective project. 1As at 30 June 2020 the balance corresponds to the equity interest retained by VGP in respect of the VGP Park München transaction. 43/53 16 Capital management VGP is continuously optimising itscapital structure targeting tomaximiseshareholdervaluewhilekeeping the desired flexibility to support its growth. The Group operates within and applies a maximum gearing ratioof net debt / total shareholders' equity and liabilities at 65%. As at 30 June 2020 the Group's gearingwas as follows: In thousands of € 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 30.06.2019 Non-current financial debt 767,685 767,673 564,899 Other non-current financial liabilities - - 50 Current financial debt 14,403 12,673 26,353 Financial debt classified under liabilities related to disposal group - - - held for sale Total financial debt 782,088 780,341 591,302 Cash and cash equivalents (92,541) (176,148) (84,088) Cash and cash equivalents classified as disposal group held for sale (3,723) - - Total net debt (A) 685,824 604,198 507,214 Total shareholders 'equity and liabilities (B) 1,956,822 1,624,363 1,281,215 Gearing ratio (A)/(B) 35.0% 37.2% 39.6% 44/53 17 Fair value The following tables list the different classes of financial assets and financial liabilities with their carrying amounts in the balance sheet and theirrespective fair value and analyzed by their measurement category under IFRS 9. Abbreviations used in accordance withIFRS 9 are: AC Financial assets or financial liabilities measured at amortised cost FVTPL Financial assets or liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss 30 June 2020 Category in Carrying Fair value accordance with Fair value amount hierarchy In thousands of € IFRS 9 Assets Other non-current receivables AC 219,569 219,569 Level 2 Trade receivables AC 6,598 6,598 Level 2 Other receivables AC 23,481 23,481 Level 2 Derivative financial assets FVTPL - - Level 2 Cash and cash equivalents AC 96,258 96,258 Level 2 Reclassification to (-) from held for sale (9,017) (9,017) Total 336,889 336,889 Liabilities Financial debt Bank debt AC 54,177 54,177 Level 2 Bonds AC 714,820 727,229 Level 1 Trade payables AC 45,778 45,778 Level 2 Other liabilities AC 37,481 37,481 Level 2 Derivative financial liabilities FVTPL (19,365) (19,365) Level 2 Reclassification to liabilities related to disposal group held for sale - - Total 832,891 845,300 45/53 31 December 2019 Category in Carrying Fair value accordance with Fair value In thousands of € amount hierarchy IFRS 9 Assets Other non-current receivables AC 63,570 63,570 Level 2 Trade receivables AC 6,169 6,169 Level 2 Other receivables AC 2,395 2,395 Level 2 Derivative financial assets FVTPL - - Level 2 Cash and cash equivalents AC 174,435 174,435 Level 2 Reclassification to (-) from held for sale - - Total 246,569 246,569 Liabilities Financial debt Bank debt AC 54,878 54,878 Level 2 Bonds AC 714,104 744,301 Level 1 Trade payables AC 56,335 56,335 Level 2 Other liabilities AC 42,951 42,951 Level 2 Derivative financial liabilities FVTPL - - Level 2 Reclassification to liabilities related to disposal group held for sale - - Total 868,268 898,465 18 Personnel Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") for VGP team For the first half year 2020 there were 474,836 Units allocated to the VGP team. Consequently, the total aggregate Units allocatedas at 30 June 2020 amount to549,168Units. TheseUnits represent an aggregate proportional net asset growth value of € 6.0 million which was fully provided for in the 30 June 2020 financials. VGP Misv incentive plan During the first half of 2020 the VGP Misv incentive plan was terminated resulting in an outstanding payable balance tothe managers in an amountof € 4.6 million.This amount will be paid puttothe mangers upon expiry of their respective lock-up period of which the bulk (€4.3 million) will be paid out over the next 12 months. (see AnnualReport 2019 - Remuneration Report for further details) 46/53 19 Contingencies and commitments (in thousands of €) 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 Contingent liabilities 4,654 55,537 Commitments topurchaseland 98,456 84,442 Commitments todevelop new projects 208,410 218,963 Contingent liabilities mainly relate tobankguarantees linkedtoland plots and builtout of infrastructure on developmentland. The commitment topurchase land relates to contracts concerning the future purchase of 1,966,000m² of land for which deposits totaling € 4.3 million (2019: 1,797,000 m² with deposits amounting to € 3.7 million). The € 4.3 million down payment on land wasclassifiedunder investmentproperties as at 30 June 2020 given the immateriality of the amounts involved (same classification treatmentapplied for 2019). The contractual construction obligations relatetobuildings under construction. 20 Related parties Upon terminating the VGP Misv incentive plan an in anticipation to convert VGP Misv Comm. VA into a wholly owned subsidiary of VGP, a loan in the amount of € 10.7 million was provided toVGP Misv Comm. VA which was applied to settle allof the outstanding debts. During the secondhalf of 2020, VGP Misv Comm VA will be converted into a public limited liability company (naamloze vennootschap / société anonyme). VGP Misv Comm; VA owns 929153 VGP NVshares. There were no other related parties transactions or changes that could materially affect the financial position or results of the Group. 21 Events after the balance sheet date Although the impactof the coronaviruspandemic on our operational activities has remainedlimitedsofar, the evolving situation and thepotentialsecond wave riskof COVID-19pandemic continues tocreatea high level of uncertainty. See also the front section and business review of the results press releasefor further comments on how the business and results maybe affected by Covid-19 in the nearterm. 47/53 SUPPLEMENTARY NOTES NOT PART OF THE CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION For the period ended 30 June 1 INCOME STATEMENT, PROPORTIONALLY CONSOLIDATED The table below includes the proportionalconsolidatedincome statementinterest of the Group in the VGP European Logistics, the VGP Logistics 2 andVGP ParkMünchen jointventures withAllianzRealEstate. The interest held directly by the Group (5,1%) in the German asset companies of the VGP European Logistics joint venture have beenincluded in the 50%joint ventures' figures(share of VGP). 30.06.2020 30.06.2019 Joint Joint In thousands of € Group ventures Total Group ventures Total Gross rental income 4,650 24,905 29,555 7,354 19,253 26,607 Property operating expenses (577) (2,095) (2,672) (922) (1,499) (2,421) Net rental and related income 4,073 22,811 26,884 6,432 17,754 24,186 Joint venture management fee income 6,134 - 6,134 4,943 - 4,943 Net valuation gains / (losses) on investment properties 204,619 7,079 211,698 65,296 28,879 94,175 Administration expenses (15,516) (450) (15,966) (9,853) (468) (10,321) Operating profit / (loss) 199,310 29,440 228,750 66,818 46,165 112,983 Net financial result (8,165) (8,069) (16,234) (7,138) (9,464) (16,602) Taxes (12,770) (2,806) (15,576) (13,949) (7,400) (21,349) Profit for the period 178,375 18,565 196,940 45,731 29,301 75,032 48/53 2 BALANCE SHEET, PROPORTIONALLY CONSOLIDATED The table below includes the proportional consolidated balance sheet interest of the Group in the VGP European Logistics, the VGP Logistics 2 andVGP Park München jointventures withAllianzRealEstate. The interest held directly by the Group (5,1%) in the German asset companies of the VGP European Logistics joint venture have beenincluded in the 50%joint ventures' figures(share of VGP). 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 Joint Joint In thousands of € Group ventures Total Group ventures Total Investment properties 595,920 1,123,115 1,719,035 792,945 934,008 1,726,953 Investment properties included in assets held for sale 447,991 - 447,991 169,655 - 169,655 Total investment properties 1,043,911 1,123,115 2,167,026 962,600 934,008 1,896,608 Other assets 227,049 (958) 226,091 69,599 474 70,073 Total non-current assets 1,270,960 1,122,158 2,393,118 1,032,199 934,482 1,966,681 Trade and other receivables 50,122 13,454 63,576 28,770 8,222 36,992 Cash and cash equivalents 92,541 65,265 157,806 176,148 28,802 204,950 Disposal group held for sale 9,041 - 9,041 - - - Total current assets 151,704 78,719 230,423 204,918 37,024 241,942 Total assets 1,422,664 1,200,877 2,623,541 1,237,117 971,506 2,208,623 Non-current financial debt 767,685 559,938 1,327,623 767,673 487,099 1,254,772 Other non-current financial liabilities - 3,469 3,469 - 2,689 2,689 Other non-current liabilities 4,260 4,977 9,237 12,789 4,548 17,337 Deferred tax liabilities 19,021 64,026 83,047 31,647 63,470 95,117 Total non-current liabilities 790,966 632,409 1,423,375 812,109 557,806 1,369,915 0 0 Current financial debt 14,403 11,280 25,683 12,673 11,034 23,707 Trade debts and other current liabilities 69,657 23,031 92,688 89,325 15,421 104,746 Liabilities related to disposal group held for sale 46,979 - 46,979 10,475 - 10,475 Total current liabilities 131,039 34,312 165,351 112,473 26,455 138,928 Total liabilities 922,005 666,720 1,588,725 924,582 584,260 1,508,842 Net assets 500,659 534,156 1,034,815 312,535 387,246 699,781 49/53 AUDITOR'S REPORT Report on the review of the consolidated interim financial information of VGP NV for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020 In the context of our appointment as the company's statutory auditor, we report to you on the consolidated interim financial information. This consolidated interim financial information comprises the condensed consolidated balance sheet as at 30 June 2020, the condensed consolidated income statement, the condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income, the condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity and the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the period of six months then ended, as well as selective notes 1 to 21. Report on the consolidated interim financial information We have reviewed the consolidated interim financial information of VGP NV ("the company") and its subsidiaries (jointly "the group"), prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" as adopted by the European Union. The condensed consolidated balance sheet shows total assets of 1 956 822 (000) EUR and the condensed consolidated income statement shows a consolidated profit (group share) for the period then ended of 196 940 (000) EUR. The board of directors of the company is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated interim financial information in accordance with IAS 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" as adopted by the European Union. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this consolidated interim financial information based on our review. Scope of review We conducted our review of the consolidated interim financial information in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements (ISRE) 2410, "Review of interim financial information performed by the independent auditor of the entity". A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit performed in accordance with the International Standards on Auditing (ISA) and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion on the consolidated interim financial information. Conclusion Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the consolidated interim financial information of VGP NV has not been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" as adopted by the European Union. 21 August 2020 The statutory auditor Deloitte Bedrijfsrevisoren/Réviseurs d'Entreprises CVBA/SCRL Represented by Kathleen De Brabander 50/53 GLOSSARY Annualised committedleasesor annualised rent income The annualisedcommittedleases or the committed annualisedrentincome represents the annualised rent income generatedor tobe generated by executedlease - and futurelease agreements. Break First option toterminatea lease. Contractual rent The gross rent as contractually agreed in the lease on the date of signing. Gearing ratio Is a ratiocalculated as consolidated net financialdebt dividedby total equity and liabilities or total assets. Derivatives As a borrower, VGP wishes toprotect itself from any rise in interest rates. This interest rateriskcan be partially hedged by the use of derivatives (such as interest rateswap contracts). Discounted cashflow This is a valuation method basedon a detailed projectedrevenue flow that is discounted toa net current value at a given discount rate based on the riskof the assets tobe valued. EPRA The European Public Real Estate Association, a real estate industry body, which has issued Best Practices Recommendations Guidelines in order to provide consistency and transparency in real estate reporting across Europe. Estimatedrental value Estimated rental value (ERV)is the market rental valuedeterminedby independent property experts. Exit yield Is the capitalisation rate applied tothe net income at the end of the discounted cash flow model period to provide a capital value or exit value whichan entity expects toobtain for an asset after this period. FacilityManagement Day-to-day maintenance,alterationand improvementwork, VGP employs an internal team of facility managers whoworkfor the VGP Group and for third parties. Fairvalue The fair value is defined in IAS 40 as the amount for which an asset could be exchanged between knowledgeable, willing parties in an arm's lengthtransaction.In addition, market valuemust reflect current rentalagreements, thereasonableassumptions in respectof potential rental income and expected costs. IAS/IFRS International Accounting Standards / accounting standards drawn up by preparation of financial statements. International Financial Reporting Standards. The international the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), for the Interest hedging The use of derived financial instruments toprotect debtpositions against interestrate rises. 51/53 IRS (Interest Rate Swap) A transaction in which the parties swap interest ratepaymentsfor a given duration.VGP uses interest rate swaps tohedge against interest rateincreases by convertingcurrent variableinterest payments intofixed interest payments. VGP European Logisticsor VGP European Logistics joint venture Means VGP European Logistics S.à.r.l., theestablished 50:50joint venture between theIssuerand Allianz. VGP European Logistics2 or VGP European Logistics 2 joint venture Means VGP European Logistics 2 S.à.r.l., the established50:50 jointventurebetweenthe Issuer andAllianz. Joint ventures Means VGP European Logistics and VGP European Logistics 2 and VGP Park München. Leaseexpiry date The date on which a lease can be cancelled. Net asset value The value of the total assets minus the value of the total liabilities. Net financial debt Total financial debt minuscash and cash equivalents. OccupancyRate The occupancy rate is calculatedby dividing thetotal leasedout lettable area(m²)by the total lettable area (m²)including any vacant area (m²). Property expert Independentproperty expert responsible for appraising theproperty portfolio. Property portfolio The property investments, including property for lease, property investments in development for lease, assets held for sale and development land. Weighted average term of the leases The weighted average term of leases is the sum of the (current rent and committed rent for each lease multipliedby the term remaining up tothe final maturity of these leases)divided by the total currentrent and committed rentof the portfolio. Weighted average yield The sum of the contractual rent of a property portfoliotothe acquisition price of such property portfolio. 52/53 STATEMENT ON THE INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT The undersigneddeclare that, tothe best of their knowledge: the condensed interim financial statements of VGP NV and its subsidiaries as of 30 June 2020 have been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards, and give a true and fair view of the consolidated assets and liabilities, financial position and consolidated results of the company and of its subsidiaries included in the consolidation for the six month period. the interim financial management report, in all material respect, gives a true and fair view of all important events and significant transactions with related parties thathave occurred in the first six month period andtheir effectson the interim financial statements, as well asan overview of the most significant risks and uncertainties we are confronted with for the remaining six months of the financial year. Jan Van Geet Dirk Stoop as permanent representative of as permanent representative of Jan Van Geet s,r,o, Dirk Stoop BVBA CEO CFO 53/53 Attachments Original document

