VGP : reports results for first half 2020 - Press Release (including notes) - 24.08.2020

08/28/2020 | 09:04am EDT

VGP REPORTS RESULTS FOR FIRST HALF 2020

24 August 2020, 7:00am, Antwerp (Berchem), Belgium: VGP NV ('VGP' or 'the Group'), the Antwerp-basedEuropean provider of high-qualitylogistics and semi-industrialreal estate, today announces the results for half-yearended 30 June 2020:

  • Operating performance resulting in a net profit of € 196.9 million
  1. Result positively affected by the entering into a new 50:50 joint venture with Allianz Real Estate in respect of VGP Park München
  1. € 20.1 million worth of signed and renewed lease agreements during H1 2020, bringing total annualised rental income to € 165.2 million (+6.6% YTD)1
  1. Delivered 12 projects for a total of 190,000 m2 of lettable area in first half of 2020
  1. 33 projects under construction for a total of 795,000 m2 of lettable area as of 30 June 2020 o Total portfolio value increased to €3.23 billion (+16.6%YTD)1
    1. VGP invested in its future pipeline with 1.17 million m2 of new land bought and a further 1.97 million m2 committed subject to permits
  • Impact of Covid-19 remains limited so far
    1. All our construction activities have resumed in full
    1. The impact on rental payments is very limited: nearly all due payments were received on time with very limited rental payment reprofiling
  • Broadened partnership with Allianz through launch of third joint venture for VGP Park München
  • Balance sheet further strengthened through €200.0 million capital raising reducing gearing to 35.0% as of 30 June 2020

VGP's Chief Executive Officer, Jan Van Geet, said: "Despite the challenging market environment due to the various Covid-19 lockdowns, we have achieved many new milestones during the first half of 2020. Demand for our buildings remained strong resulting in a broad-based and mostly pre-let construction pipeline. Furthermore, our new joint venture with Allianz in our VGP Park München has taken our cooperation to a next level and made our balance sheet stronger than ever before."

Jan Van Geet added: "We have acquired a couple of big trophy land plots during the period, despite fierce competition on the market, thanks to the agility of our team and our reputation. I expect these land plots to be the main driver of value creation going forward as we already register a lot of appetite for these new locations."

Jan Van Geet concluded: "We permanently focus on opportunities to continue to expand our portfolio pipeline; besides, we are working hard to become a major supplier of renewable energy for our tenants."

1

Compared to 31 December 2019; inclusive of Joint Ventures at 100%

1/53

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

New leases signed

  • Signed and renewed rental income of € 20.1 million driven by 200,000 m² of new lease agreements signed, corresponding to € 11.4 million of new annualised rental income1
  • During the period for a total of 164,000 m² of lease agreements were renewed corresponding to € 8.8 million of annualised rental income of which 30,000 m² (€ 1.7 million) related to the own portfolio and 134,000 m² (€ 7.1 million) related to the joint ventures2. Renewed contracts within the joint ventures portfolio included various prolongations by 1-5 years.
  • Terminations represented a total of € 1.2 million or 25,000 m², all within the joint ventures'portfolio
  • The signed annualised committed leases represent € 165.2 million3 (equivalent to 2.84 million m² of lettable area), a 6.6% increase since December 2019.

Construction activity

  • A total of 12 projects completed delivering 190,000 m² of lettable area, representing €9.9 million of annualised committed leases (as of 24th of August 2020 this has increased to 311,000 m 2 of lettable area)
  • Additional 33 projects under construction which will create 795,000 m² of future lettable area, representing €49.5 million of annualised leases once built and fully let - the portfolio under construction is 73.4% pre-let

Implications of Covid-19

  • VGP's business is progressing well in 2020 despite the Covid -19 pandemic. The entire VGP team has been operational throughout the crisis with full access to central systems. None of the VGP workforce has been furloughed and the Group has not taken any government support.
  • The lockdown measures implemented by governments across Europe to combat the spread of the virus resulted in widespread disruption across many sectors of the economy. In some cases, this has impacted the operations and cash flows of VGP's customers, which has in some limited cases affected the level of rent we were able to collect from such customer. VGP has worked constructively to support customers facing genuine cash flow challenges by offering to reschedule rental payments or reprofiling. None of our customers so far has requested to return their rented space.

Land bank has continued to expand

  • Acquisition of 1.17 million m² of development land and a further 1.97 million m2 committed subject to permits which brings the remaining total owned and secured land bank for development to 6.89 million m², which supports 3.12 million m² of future lettable area.
  • A further 0.85 million m² of new land plots identified which are under negotiation and having a development potential of 0.41 million m² of future lettable area.
  1. Of which 160,000 m² (€ 8.3 million) related to the own portfolio
  2. Joint ventures refers to VGP European Logistics, VGP European Logistics 2 and VGP Park München, All three 50:50 joint ventures with Allianz Real Estate
  3. For joint venture at 100%

2/53

Setup of new business line VGP Renewable Energy driving increase in photovoltaic investments

  • In July 2020, our first photovoltaic project was delivered in Nijmegen, Netherlands (1.5MWP) and further 16 photovoltaic projects are under construction for total 17.6 MWP. This is split between Germany (10.4MWP) and the Netherlands (7.2MWP). In addition, several pipeline projects are currently being identified in Germany and Spain. As of year-end 2019 we had 16.5MWP installed on VGP's roofs which are owned and operated by third parties.

Expansion of partnership with Allianz Real Estate through launch of third joint venture

  • In June 2020, VGP and Allianz Real Estate entered into a new 50:50 joint venture for the development of VGP Park München. This is the third joint venture with Allianz Real Estate.
  • The managerial and governance setup of the new partnership is similar to the first two joint ventures between the two partners with VGP serving the new joint venture as its sole asset, property and development manager. Contrary to the two existing joint ventures which concentrate on the acquisition of income-generating assets developed by VGP, this new joint venture will initially be focussed on the development of VGP Park München .
  • Once fully developed the park will consist of five logistic buildings, two stand -alone parking houses and one office building for a total gross lettable area of approx. 270,000 m2. The park is almost entirely pre-let to KraussMaffei Technologies and BMW. BMW has formally taken the decision to also move its competence centre for batteries to VGP Park München. This will result in the park being 100% pre-let. This new lease contract is currently being exchanged with BMW.
  • There are currently already 3 buildings and 2 parking houses under construction . The delivery of the first building to BMW occurred at the beginning of August 2020. The subsequent completions are scheduled to occur in November 2020 (1 parking house), 1 building (currently under negotiation) by mid-2021 with all but one of the remaining buildings being delivered by November 2022. The last building is expected to be delivered by the beginning of 2026.

Balance sheet further strengthened through capital raising whilst two additional joint venture closings are anticipated before the end of the year

  • On 21 April 2020 VGP successfully completed an offering of new shares for a total consideration of €200.0 million by means of a private placement via an accelerated bookbuild offering to international institutional investors.
  • In the offering a total of 2,000,000 new shares (approximately 10.8% of VGP's outstanding shares on completion of the offering) were placed at an issue price of €100.00 per share, representing a discount of 4.58% compared to the last traded price of the Group's share on 21 April 2020 of €104.8.
  • In line with their pre-commitments, Little Rock SA, controlled by Mr Jan Van Geet, and VM Invest NV, controlled by Mr Bart Van Malderen, have each subscribed for 33.81% and 20.16% of the new shares respectively, and received full allocations.
  • In terms of further expansion with the joint ventures we anticipate two additional closings before the end of 2020. The seventh closing with VGP European Logistics (first joint venture) is

3/53

anticipated with a transaction value1 of >€150 million as well as the second closing with VGP European Logistics 2 (second joint venture) with a transaction value of > € 200 million

  • These steps will ensure VGP can maintain its financial purchasing power and to be able to finance the investment pipeline and to benefit from additional investment opportunities.

KEY FINANCIAL METRICS

Operations and results

H1 2020

H1 2019

Change (%)

Committed annualised rental income (€mm)

165.2

129.3

27.8%

IFRS Operating profit (€mm)

217.9

96.1

126.7%

IFRS net profit (€mm)

196.9

75.0

162.5%

IFRS earnings per share (€ per share)

10.19

4.04

152.3%

Portfolio and balance sheet

30 Jun 20

31 Dec 19

Change (%)

Portfolio value, including joint venture at 100% (€mm)

3,231

2,771

16.6%

Portfolio value, including joint venture at share (€mm)

2,167

1,897

14.3%

Occupancy ratio of standing portfolio (%)

99.9

99.8

-

EPRA NAV per share (€ per share)

52.42

39.89

31.4%

IFRS NAV per share (€ per share)

50.28

37.66

33.5%

Net financial debt (€mm)

685.8

604.2

13.5%

Gearing2(%)

35.0

37.2

-

CONFERENCE CALL FOR INVESTORS AND ANALYSTS

VGP will host a conference call at 10:30 (CEST) on 24 August 2020

The conference call will be available on:

  • Belgium: 0800 58228 (toll free) / +32 (0)2 404 0659
  • UK: 0800 358 6377 (toll free) / +44 (0)330 336 9105
  • US: 866-548-4713 (toll free) / +1 323-794-2093
  • Confirmation Code: 3420218
  1. presentation is available on VGP website: https://www.vgpparks.eu/en/investors/publications/
  1. The transaction value corresponds to purchase price (at fair market value) for the completed income generating buildings which are transferred to the respective joint venture.
  2. Calculated as Net debt / Total equity and liabilities

4/53

CONTACT DETAILS FOR INVESTORS AND MEDIA ENQUIRIES

Martijn Vlutters

Tel: +32

(0)3 289 1433

(VP - Business Development & Investor Relations)

Petra Vanclova

Tel: +42

0 602 262 107

(External Communications)

Anette Nachbar

Tel: +49

152 288 10363

Brunswick Group

ABOUT VGP

VGP is a leading pan-European developer, manager and owner of high -quality logistics and semi- industrial real estate. VGP operates a fully integrated business model with capabilities and longstanding expertise across the value chain. The company has a development land bank (owned or committed) of

6.89 million m² and the strategic focus is on the development of business parks. Founded in 1998 as a family-owned real estate developer in the Czech Republic, VGP with a staff of over 230 employees today owns and operates assets in 12 European countries directly and through three joint ventures with Allianz Real Estate (VGP European Logistics, VGP European Logistics 2 and VGP Park München). As of June 2020, the Gross Asset Value of VGP, including the joint ventures at 100%, amounted to €3.23 billion and the company had a Net Asset Value (EPRA NAV) of € 1,079 million. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels and on the Prague Stock Exchange (ISIN: BE0003878957).

For more information, please visit: http://www.vgpparks.eu

Forward-lookingstatements: This press release may contain forward -looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management regarding future events, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. VGP is providing the information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release considering new information, future events or otherwise. The information in this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or an invitation to buy securities in VGP or an invitation or inducement to engage in any other investment activities. VGP disclaims any liability for statements made or published by third parties and does not undertake any obligation to correct inaccurate data, information, conclusions or opinions published by third parties in relation to this or any other press release issued by VGP.

5/53

BUSINESS REVIEW

During the first half of 2020 VGP's business has continued to grow despite the unprecedented disruption caused by Covid-19. Our primary focus is and will remain the health, safety and well-being of our employees and partners. Throughout the period the VGP team has remained operational, mostly working from home, with full access to systems. Where allowed, our construction sites remained operational and the timing impact particularly on pre -let projects has remained minimal. All construction activities have now been resumed in full.

The expansion of the strategic partnership with Allianz Real Estate through the formation of a third 50:50 joint venture was completed during these exceptional market circumstances. On 23 June 2020 VGP sold 50% of the shares of VGP Park München GmbH to Allianz Real Estate. As a result of the transaction VGP has deconsolidated all assets and liabilities of VGP Park München and has recognized a gain on the disposal in full (see note 3 for further information). VGP received initial sales proceeds in the amount of € 83.3 million and the remainder of the sales proceeds in the amount of € 88.2 million will be settled at the moment of completion of the respective buildings. Currently it is expected that €

22.2 million will be received within the next 6-12 months with the bulk of the remaining balance expected to be received at the end of 2022. Both joint venture partners will fund the remaining development costs proportionally to their respective shareholding.

The signed annualised committed leases amount to € 165.2 million1 at the end of June 2020 and represent a total of 3,128,000 m² of lettable area. Of this total space 851,000 m² belong to the own portfolio (958,000 m² as at 31 December 2019) and 2,277,000 m² to the three joint ventures (1,989,000 m² at 31 December 2019).

During the first half of 2020 VGP delivered a total of 12 projects representing 190,000 m² of lettable area (as of 24th of August 2020 this has increased to 311,000 m 2 of lettable area), with an additional 33 projects under construction representing 795,000 m² of future lettable area.

The net valuation of the property portfolio as at 30 June 2020 showed a net valuation gain of € 204.6 million (against a net valuation gain of € 65.3 million per 30 June 2019).

The own investment property portfolio consists of 11 completed buildings representing 196,000 m² of lettable area whereas the joint ventures property portfolio consists of 99 completed buildings representing 1,904,000 m² of lettable area.

Gearing level of the Group as at 30 June 2020 was 35.0%, versus 37.2% as at 31 December 2019, primarily due to the €200 million capital raising partially offset by investments into new construction works.

1 Including joint ventures. As at 30 June 2020 the annualised committed leases for the joint ventures stood at € 128.2 million (Dec 2019: € 102.3 million).

6/53

OPERATING RESULT

(in thousands of €)

June

June

2020

2019

Revenue1

12,382

14,804

Gross rental income

4,650

7,354

Property operating expenses

(577)

(922)

Net rental income

4,073

6,432

Joint venture management fee income

6,134

4,943

Net valuation gains / (losses) on investment properties

204,619

65,296

Administration expenses

(15,517)

(9,853)

Share of net profits of joint ventures and associates

18,565

29,301

Operating profit / (loss)

217,874

96,119

Net financial results

(8,164)

(7,138)

Profit before taxes

209,710

88,981

Taxes

(12,770)

(13,949)

Profit for the period

196,940

75,032

Net rental income

The net rental income decreased to € 4.1 million for the first half of 2020 compared to € 6.4 million for the first half of 2019 primarily due to first closing with the second joint venture in July 2019 and the fifth and sixth closing with the first joint venture in April and November 2019 respectively, partially offset by the full impact of the income generating assets delivered during 2019.

Including VGP's share of the joint venture on a "look-through" basis net rental income increased by

  • 2.7 million, or 11% compared to H1 2019 (from € 24.2 million for the period ending 30 June 2019 to
  • 26.9 million for the period ending 30 June 2020)2.

Annualised committed rent income

During the first half of 2020 we saw continued leasing growth despite the exceptional market circumstances.

The demand for lettable area resulted in the signing of new lease contracts during the first half of 2020 of € 12.5 million in total of which € 11.4 million related to new or replacement leases (€ 3.0 million on behalf of the joint ventures) and € 8.8 million (€ 7.1 million on behalf of the joint ventures) were related to renewals of existing lease contracts. The renewals within the joint ventures portfolio includes various prolongations by 1-5 years.

During the period lease contracts for a total amount of € 1.2 million (all related to the joint ventures' portfolio) were terminated.

  1. Revenue is composed of gross rental income, service charge income, property and facility management income and property development income.
  2. See attached section 'Supplementary notes not part of the condensed financial information' for further details

7/53

Net, the annualised committed leases increased to € 165.2 million as at the end of June 20201 (compared to € 155.0 million as at 31 December 2019).

Germany and the Netherlands were the main drivers of growth in new or replacement leases with € 4.3 million of new leases signed during the year in Germany (€ 0.9 million on behalf of the joint ventures) and € 4.0 million in the Netherlands (own portfolio). Other contributing countries include the Czech Republic for € 1.0 million (all on behalf of the joint ventures), Spain for € 1.0 million (own portfolio), Romania for € 0.9 million (all on behalf of the joint ventures), Slovakia € 0.1 million (all on behalf of joint ventures) and finally Hungary for € 0.1 million (all on behalf of the joint ventures).

As at 30 June 2020, the weighted average term of the combined own and joint venture portfolio stood at 8.7 years2 (compared to 8.9 years as at 31 December 2019). The own portfolio stood at 10.3 years3 and the joint venture portfolio stood at 8.2 years4.

The Group's completed property portfolio, including the own and joint ventures' property portfolio, reached an occupancy rate of 99.9% at the end of June 2020 compared to 99.8% at the end of December 2019.

The signed annualised committed leases represent € 165.2 million5 at the end of June 2020 represent a total of 2,837,000 m² of lettable area. Of this total space 718,000 m² belong to the own portfolio (749,000 m² as at 31 December 2019) and 2,119,000 m² to the joint ventures (1,913,000 m² at 31 December 2019).

Net valuation gains on the property portfolio

As at 30 June 2020 the net valuation gains on the property portfolio reached € 204.6 million compared to a net valuation gain of € 65.3 million for the period ended 30 June 2019.

The net valuation gain was mainly driven by: (i) € 41.1 million unrealised valuation gain on the own portfolio, (ii) € 22.9 million unrealised gain on assets being developed on behalf of the VGP European Logistics and VGP European Logistics 2 joint ventures, and (iii) € 140.6 million realised valuation gain on the VGP Park München transaction.

The own property portfolio, excluding development land but including the buildings being constructed on behalf of the Joint Venture, is valued by the valuation expert at 30 June 2020 based on a weighted average yield of 5.81% (compared to 5.76% as at 31 December 2019) applied to the contractual rents increased by the estimated rental value on unlet space. The reported slight increase in yield is due to the change in the portfolio mix following the entering of the VGP Park München joint venture in June 2020.

The (re)valuation of the own portfolio was based on the appraisal report of the property expert Jones Lang LaSalle.

1 Including joint ventures. As at 30 June 2020 the annualised committed leases for the joint ventures stood at € 128.2 million

compared to € 102.3 million as at 31 Dec '19

2

Weighted

average term of the combined committed leases up to the first break stands at 8.2 years at 30 Jun '20

3

Weighted

average term of the own portfolio committed

leases up to the first break stands at 10.0 years at 30 Jun '20

4

Weighted

average term of the JVs portfolio committed

leases up to the first break stands at 7.7 years at 30 Jun '20

5 Including joint ventures. At 30 Jun '20 the annualised committed leases for the joint ventures stood at € 128.2 million (Dec 2019: € 103.1 million).

8/53

Income from joint ventures

The joint venture management fee income increased by € 1.2 million to € 6.1 million. The increase was mainly due to the growth of the joint ventures' portfolio.

Property and facility management fee income increased from € 3.7 million for the period ending 30 June 2019 to € 4.7 million for the period ending 30 June 2020. The development management fee income generated during the period was € 1.4 million compared to € 1.2 million for the period ending 30 June 2019.

Share in net profit of the joint ventures

VGP's share of the joint ventures' profit for the period decreased by € 10.7 million from € 29.3 million for the period ending 30 June 2019 to € 18.6 million for the period ending 30 June 2020, reflecting the decreased net valuation gain contribution of the joint ventures' portfolio due to the relative stabilisation of the yields on the investment properties.

Net rental income at share increased to € 22.8 million for the period ending 30 June 2020 compared to €17.8 million for the period ended 30 June 2019. The increase reflects the underlying growth of the joint ventures' portfolio resulting from the different closings made between the VGP European Logistics and VGP European Logistics 2 joint ventures since May 2016.

At the end of June 2020, the joint ventures (100% share) had € 128.2 million of annualised committed leases representing 2,119,000 m² of lettable area compared to € 102.3 million of annualised committed leases representing 1,913,000 m² at the end of December 2019.

The net valuation gains on investment properties at share decreased to € 7.1 million for the period ending 30 June 2020 (compared to € 28.9 million for the period ending 30 June 2019). The portfolio of the joint ventures, excluding development and the buildings being constructed by VGP on behalf of VGP European Logistics and VGP European Logistics 2, was valued at a weighted average yield of 4.85% as at 30 June 2020 (compared to 5.16% as at 31 December 2019). The (re)valuation of the VGP European Logistics and VGP European Logistics 2 joint ventures' portfolios was based on the appraisal report of the property expert Jones Lang LaSalle. For VGP Park München the transaction value with Allianz Real Estate is considered as fair value.

The net financial expenses of the joint ventures at share for the period ending 30 June 2020 were € 8.1 million compared to € 9.5 million for the period ending 30 June 2019. For the period ending 30 June 2020, the financial income at share was € 0.1 million (€ (0.0) million for the period ending 30 June 2019). The financial expenses at share decreased from € 9.4 million for the period ending 30 June 2019 to € 8.2 million for the period ending 30 June 2020 and included € 4.2 million interest on financial debt (€ 3.4 million as at 30 June 2019), € 0.8 million unrealised losses on interest rate derivatives (€ 2.3 million as at 30 June 2019) and € 1.1 million other financial expenses (€ 2.1 million as at 30 June 2019) mainly relating to the amortisation of capitalised finance costs on bank borrowings.

Administrative costs

The administrative costs for the period were € 15.5 million compared to € 9.9 million for the period ended 30 June 2019. The administrative costs were higher mainly due to the additional accrual accounted for in respect of the long-term incentive plan and reflecting the net asset growth value of the allocated units under this incentive plan. (For further details please refer to note 18 and the Remuneration Report in the Annual Report 2019).

9/53

As at 30 June 2020 the VGP team comprised more than 230 people active in 12 different countries.

Net financial costs

For the period ending 30 June 2020, the financial income was € 3.9 million (€ 2.5 million for the period ending 30 June 2019) driven by € 3.8 million interest income on loans granted to the joint ventures (€ 2.5 million for the period ending 30 June 2019).

The reported financial expenses as at 30 June 2020 of € 12.0 million (€ 9.7 million as at 30 June 2019) are mainly made up of € 12.3 million expenses related to financial debt (€ 10.2 million as at 30 June 2019) and other financial expenses of € 1.7 million (compared to € 0.8 million as at 30 June 2019), partially offset by € 3.0 million of capitalised interests (€ 1.9 million as at 30 June 2019).

As a result, the net financial costs reached € 8.2 million for the period ending 30 June 2020 compared to € 7.1 million at the end of June 2019.

Shareholder loans to the joint ventures amounted to € 292.6 million as at 30 June 2020 (compared to €

125.6 million as at 30 June 2019) of which € 149.8 million (€ 72.5 million as at 30 June 2019) was related to financing of the buildings under construction and development land held by the VGP European Logistics and VGP European Logistics 2 joint ventures. Other non-current receivable amounted to €76.7 million mainly relating to the balance due by Allianz Real Estate in respect of their acquisition of 50% of VGP Park München (see note 7.3).

EVOLUTION OF THE DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES

The development activities in the first half of 2020 can be summarised as follows:

Completed projects

During the first half of the year 12 projects were completed totalling 190,000 m² of lettable area and representing €9.9 million of annualised committed leases (€3.2 million for VGP's own account and €6.7 million for the VGP European Logistics and VGP European Logistics 2 joint venture).

For its own account VGP delivered 4 buildings totalling 50,000 m2 of lettable area:

  • Germany: 1 building in VGP Park Halle of 21,000 m2 and 1 building in VGP Park Einbeck of 9,000 m2;
  • Spain: 1 building in VGP Llica d'Amunt of 14,000 m²;
  • Italy: 1 building in VGP Valsamoggia of 7,000 m².

For the VGP European Logistics and VGP European Logistics 2 joint ventures 8 buildings were delivered totalling 139,000m2 of lettable area:

  • Czech Republic: 1 building in VGP Park Olomouc of 18,000 m2 and 1 building in VGP Park Usti nad Ladem of 4,000 m2
  • Slovakia: 1 building in VGP Park Malacky of 19,000 m2;
  • Romania: 1 building in VGP Park Timisoara of 22,000 m2;
  • Germany: 3 building in VGP Park Berlin of 25,000 m², 12,000 m² and 11,000 m² respectively, and
    1 building in VGP Park Wustermark of 30,000 m².

10/53

Projects under construction

At the end of June 2020, VGP had 33 buildings under construction for a total future lettable area of 795,000 m². The new buildings under construction, which are pre-let for 73.4%1, represent €49.5 million of annualised leases when fully built and let.

For its own account VGP had 19 buildings under construction totalling 520,000 m² of lettable area representing €29.0 million of annualised leases:

  • Germany: 7 buildings for 223,000m2 (1 building in each VGP Park Göttingen, VGP Park Halle, VGP Park Giessen-Buseck, VGP Park Giessen-Lutzellinden, VGP Park Magdeburg, VGP Park Laatzen and VGP Park Erfurt);
  • Czech Republic: 1 building for 15,000 m2 (in VGP Park Prostejov);
  • Romania: 2 buildings for 47,000 m2 (1 building in each VGP Park Timisoara and VGP Park Sibiu);
  • Hungary: 1 building for 18,000 m2 (in VGP Park Kecskemet);
  • Spain: 5 buildings for 86,000 m2 (2 buildings in VGP Park Lliçà d'Amunt, 2 buildings in Valencia Cheste and 1 building in VGP Park Zaragoza);
  • Italy: 1 building for 23,000 m2 (in VGP Park Calcio);
  • Netherlands: 2 buildings for 109,000 m2 (1 building in each VGP Park Nijmegen and VGP Park Roosendaal).

On behalf of the VGP European Logistics and VGP European Logistics 2 joint venture, VGP is constructing 14 new buildings totalling 275,000 m² of lettable area representing €20.6 million of annualised leases:

  • Czech Republic: 5 buildings for 67,000 m2 (1 building in VGP Park Olomouc, 2 buildings in VGP Park Chomutov, 1 building in Hradek nad Nisou and 1 building in VGP Park Usti nad Labem);
  • Germany: 7 building for 195,000 m2 (1 building in VGP Park Wustermark and 6 buildings in VGP Park Munich);
  • Spain: 2 buildings for 13,000 m2 (both in VGP Park San Fernando de Henares).

Land bank

During the first half of the year, VGP continued to acquire new land plots to support the future development pipeline. During this period, VGP acquired 1,170,000 m² of land with a future development potential of 480,000 m².

The acquisitions include 316,000 m² of land at VGP Park Gießen - Am Alten Flughafen, Germany, 304,000 m² at VGP Park České Budějovice, Czech Republic, 164,000 m² at VGP Park Arad, Romania, 129,000 m² at VGP Park Berlin Oberkrämer and 102,000 m² at VGP Park Zvolen, Slovakia.

Of these land plots, 494,000 m² (42%) is in Germany, 373,000 m² (32%) is in Czech Republic, 164,000 m² (14%) in Romania, 102,000 m² (9%) in Slovakia, 27,000 m² (2%) in Italy and 8,000 m² (1%) is in The Netherlands.

1 Calculated based on the contracted rent and estimated market rent for the vacant space.

11/53

As at 30 June 2020, VGP had another 1.97 million m² of secured land plots which are expected to be purchased during the next 6-18months, subject to obtaining the necessary permits. This brings the remaining total owned and secured land bank for development to 6.89 million m² which represents a remaining development potential of 3.12 million m² of which 884,000 m² in Germany, 575,000 m² in the Czech Republic, 538,000 m² in Romania, 320,000 m² in Slovakia, 227,000 m² in Spain, 167,000 m² in The Netherlands, 142,000 m² in Italy, 131,000 m² in Hungary, 57,000 m² in Latvia , 42,000 m² in Austria and 42,000 m² in Portugal. Included in the above is the remaining 510,000 m² development land bank held by the VGP European Logistics and VGP European Logistics 2 joint ventures with a development potential of circa 222,000 m² of new lettable area.

Besides the owned and secured land bank, VGP has signed non -binding agreements and is currently performing due diligence investigations, on an exclusive basis, on the potential acquisitions of in total circa 0.86 million m² of new land plots located in Italy, Germany, Austria, Spain, Portugal and Czech Republic. This land represents a development potential of circa 1 million m 2 and it is expected that a significant number of these land plots will be contractually locked in during the next 12 months.

DISPOSAL GROUP HELD FOR SALE

The balance of the Disposal group held for sale increased from € 170.0 million as at 31 December 2019 to € 457 million as at 30 June 2020 and is composed of € 247.5 million of assets held for sale in respect of the anticipated seventh closing with VGP European Logistics and the second closing in respect of VGP European Logistics 2 due to occur during the second half of 2020. The remaining b alance in the amount of € 209.5 million relates to the assets under construction and development land (at fair value) which are being / will be developed by VGP on behalf of VGP European Logistics and VGP European Logistics 2 joint ventures (compared to € 169.7 million as at 31 December 2019).

Under the respective joint venture agreements, VGP European Logistics has an exclusive right of first refusal in relation to acquiring the income generating assets developed by VGP that are in Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary and VGP European Logistics 2 has a similar right for Austria, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania and Spain . The development pipeline which is transferred to either of the two joint ventures as part of the different closings between the joint ventures and VGP is being developed at VGP's own risk and subsequently acquired and paid for by the respective joint venture subject to pre-agreed completion and lease parameters.

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

On 21 April 2020 VGP successfully completed an offering of new shares for a total consideration of €200.0 million by means of a private placement via an accelerated bookbuild offering to international institutional investors. In the offering a total of 2,000,000 new shares (approximately 10.8% of the Company's outstanding shares on completion of the offering) were placed at an issue price of €100.00 per share, representing a discount of 4.58% compared to the last traded price of the Company's share on 21 April 2020 of €104.8. In line with their pre-commitments, Little Rock SA, controlled by Mr Jan Van Geet, and VM Invest NV, controlled by Mr Bart Van Malderen, have each subscribed for 33.81% and 20.16% of the new shares respectively, and received full allocations. VGP will use the net proceeds from the capital increase to further increase its financial purchasing power and strengthen its

12/53

shareholders' equity in order to finance the investment pipeline and to be able to benefit from additional investment opportunities.

The financial debt increased from € 780.3 million as at 31 December 2019 to € 782.1 million as at 30 June 2020 of which € 20.8 million bank debt (2019:€ 21.5 million), € 33.4 million schuldschein loans (2019: € 33.4 million), €714.8 million of issued bonds (2019: € 714.1 million) and € 13.1 million accrued interest on bonds (2019: € 11.3 million).

The group has access to €150 million revolving credit facilities which as of 30 June 2020 remain entirely undrawn.

The gearing ratio1 of the Group decreased from 37.2% at 31 December 2019 to 35.0% as at 30 June 2020. The gearing remains well within the Group's target maximum consolidated gearing of 65% in which it wants to operate in.

DIVIDEND

At the Annual General Meeting held on 8 May 2020 a distribution of a gross dividend of € 60.31 million equal to €2.93 per share for year 2019 was approved and this has since been distributed to shareholders on 28 May 2020.

OUTLOOK SECOND HALF 2020

Whilst due to uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic it remains difficult to predict how demand for lettable space will evolve in the second half of 2020, one of the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic is accelerating adoption of e-commerce across society and an increasing emphasis by our tenants on the resiliency of their logistics supply chains. These developments play to the prime locations and quality of our portfolio and should over time drive increased demand for our prime warehouses across Europe.

In terms of further expansion with the joint ventures we anticipate two additional closings before the end of 2020. The seventh closing with VGP European Logistics (first joint venture) is anticipated with

  1. transaction value2 of >€150 million as well as the second closing with VGP European Logistics 2
    (second joint venture) with a transaction value of > € 200 million.

In addition, in respect of first joint venture, we expect in the course of the second half of 2020 to be able to announce the details of an expansion beyond the €1.7 billion original target.

We will continue to be vigilant and aim to ensure we stay strongly capitalized so that we always remain able to invest in the best opportunities as we work on the expansion of our portfolio pipeline.

  1. Calculated as Net debt / Total equity and liabilities
  2. The transaction value corresponds to purchase price (at fair market value) for the completed income generating buildings which are transferred to the respective joint venture.

13/53

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS1

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

For the six months ended 30 June

INCOME STATEMENT (in thousands of €)

NOTE

30.06.2020

30.06.2019

Revenue2

5

12,382

14,804

Gross rental income

5

4,650

7,354

Property operatingexpenses

(577)

(922)

Net rental income

4,073

6,432

Joint venture management fee income

5

6,134

4,943

Net valuation gains / (losses)on investmentproperties

6

204,619

65,296

Administrationexpenses

(15,517)

(9,853)

Share of net profits of joint ventures and associates

7

18,565

29,301

Operating profit / (loss)

217,874

96,119

Finance income

8

3,856

2,538

Finance costs

8

(12,020)

(9,676)

Financecosts - net

(8,164)

(7,138)

Profit before taxes

209,710

88,981

Taxes

(12,770)

(13,949)

Profit for the period

196,940

75,032

Attributable to:

Shareholders of VGP NV

196,940

75,032

Non-controllinginterests

-

RESULT PER SHARE

30.06.2020

30.06.2019

Basic earnings per share(in €)

9

10.19

4.04

Diluted earnings per share(in €)

9

10.19

4.04

  1. The condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the European Union.
  2. Revenue is composed gross rental income, service charge income and joint venture management fee income.

14/53

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the period ended 30 June

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (in thousands of €)

30.06.2020

30.06.2019

Profit for the period

196,940

75,032

Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit orloss in

subsequent periods

-

-

Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to profit orloss in

subsequent periods

-

-

Other comprehensive incomefor the period

-

-

Total comprehensive income/ (loss) of the period

196,940

75,032

Attributable to:

Shareholders of VGP NV

196,940

75,032

Non-controllinginterest

-

-

15/53

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

For the period ended

ASSETS (in thousands of €)

NOTE

30.06.2020

31.12.2019

Intangibleassets

295

46

Investmentproperties

10

595,920

792,945

Property, plant and equipment

5,304

5,287

Investments in joint ventures andassociates

7

534,156

387,246

Other non-current receivables

7

219,569

63,571

Deferred tax assets

1,883

695

Total non-current assets

1,357,127

1,249,790

Trade and other receivables

11

50,122

28,770

Cash and cash equivalents

92,541

176,148

Disposal group held for sale

14

457,032

169,655

Total current assets

599,695

374,573

TOTAL ASSETS

1,956,822

1,624,363

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITYAND LIABILITIES

NOTE

30.06.2020

31.12.2019

(in thousands of €)

Share capital

72,225

62,251

Retained earnings

774,092

637,461

Other reserves

188,498

69

Shareholders' equity

12

1,034,815

699,781

Non-currentfinancial debt

13

767,685

767,673

Other non-current financial liabilities

-

-

Other non-current liabilities

4,260

12,789

Deferred tax liabilities

19,021

31,647

Total non-current liabilities

790,966

812,109

Current financial debt

13

14,403

12,673

Trade debts and other current liabilities

69,659

89,325

Liabilities related todisposal groupheld for sale

14

46,979

10,475

Total current liabilities

131,041

112,473

Total liabilities

922,007

924,582

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITYAND LIABILITIES

1,956,822

1,624,363

16/53

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the period ended 30 June

Capital

Statutory

reserve

IFRS

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

share

(see note

share

Retained

Share

Other

Total

(in thousands of €)

capital

12)

capital

earnings

premium

equity

equity

Balance as at 1 January 2019

92,667

(30,416)

62,251

481,147

69

-

543,467

Other comprehensive income / (loss)

-

-

-

-

-

-

0

Result of the period

-

-

-

75,032

-

-

75,032

Effect of disposals

-

-

-

-

-

-

0

Total comprehensive income / (loss)

-

-

-

75,032

-

-

75,032

Dividends to shareholders

-

-

-

(40,883)

-

-

(40,883)

Remeasurement of VGP Misv management

incentive plan²

-

-

-

(8,416)

-

-

(8,416)

Balance as at 30 June 2019

92,667

(30,416)

62,251

506,880

69

-

569,200

Balance as at 1 January 2020

92,667

(30,416)

62,251

637,461

69

-

699,781

Other comprehensive income / (loss)

-

-

-

-

-

-

0

Result of the period

-

-

-

196,940

-

-

196,940

Effect of disposals

-

-

-

-

-

-

0

Total comprehensive income / (loss)

-

-

-

196,940

-

-

196,940

Contributions of equity, net of transaction costs

9,974

-

9,974

-

188,429

-

198,403

Dividends to shareholders

-

-

-

(60,308)

-

-

(60,308)

Balance as at 30 June 2020

102,641

(30,416)

72,225

774,092

188,498

-

1,034,815

17/53

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

For the period ended 30 June

CASH FLOWSTATEMENT (in thousands of €)

30.06.2020

30.06.2019

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before taxes

209,710

88,981

Adjustments for:

Depreciation

751

135

Unrealised (gains) /losses on investment properties

6

(64,026)

(60,906)

Realised (gains) / losses on disposal of subsidiaries and investment

properties

6

(140,593)

(4,390)

Unrealised (gains) / losses on financial instruments and foreign exchange

202

173

Interest (income)

(3,857)

(2,527)

Interest expense

11,819

9,492

Share of net (profit)/loss of joint ventures and associates

7

(18,565)

(29,301)

Operating profit before changes in working capital and provisions

(4,559)

1,657

Decrease/(Increase) in trade and other receivables

(12,620)

(2,876)

(Decrease)/Increase in trade and other payables

767

2,158

Cash generated from the operations

(16,413)

939

Interest received

26

26

Interest (paid)

(12,457)

(6,693)

Income taxes paid

(541)

(145)

Net cash from operating activities

(29,385)

(5,873)

Cash flows from investing activities

Proceeds from disposal of tangible assets and other

-

22

Proceeds from disposal of subsidiaries and investment properties

15

83,282

125,352

Investment property and investment property under construction

(207,784)

(159,134)

Distribution by / (investment in) joint venture and associates

-

-

Loans provided to joint venture and associates

(63,017)

(11,332)

Loans repaid by joint venture and associates

-

4,407

Net cash used in investing activities

(187,519)

(40,685)

Cash flows from financing activities

Dividends paid

(60,309)

(40,883)

Net Proceeds / (cash out) from the issue / (repayment) of share capital

198,403

-

Proceeds from loans

-

-

Loan repayments

(667)

(350)

Net cash used in financing activities

137,427

(41,233)

Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(79,477)

(87,791)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

176,148

161,446

Effect of exchange rate fluctuations

(406)

581

Reclassification to (-) / from held for sale

(3,724)

(1,509)

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

92,541

72,727

18/53

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the period ended 30 June

1 Basis of preparation

The condensed interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting", as adopted by the European Union. The consolidated financial information was approved for issue on 21 August 2020 by the Board of Directors.

2 Significant accounting policies

The condensed interim financial statements are prepared on a historic cost basis, with the exception of investment properties and investment property under construction as well as financial derivatives which are stated at fair value. All figures arein thousands of Euros (EUR '000).

The accounting policies adopted are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 except for following new standards, amendments to standards and interpretations and the accounting policy re share based payments, which became effectiveduring the first half yearof 2020:

  • Amendments toIAS 1 and IAS 8 Definitionof Material
  • Amendments toIFRS3 Business Combinations: Definitionof a Business
  • Amendments toIFRS9, IAS 39 and IFRS 7 Interest Rate Benchmark Reform
  • Amendments toreferences tothe Conceptual Frameworkin IFRS standards

The initial recognition of the above new standards did not have a material impact on the financialposition and performance of the Group.

New standards, amendments tostandards and interpretations not yet effectiveduring the first half year of 2020:

  • IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts (applicable for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2023, but not yet endorsed in the EU)
  • Amendments toIAS 1 Presentation of Financial Statements: Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current(applicable for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2023, but not yet endorsed in the EU)
  • Amendments toIAS 16 Property, Plant and Equipment: Proceeds before Intended Use (applicable for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2022, butnot yet endorsedin the EU)
  • Amendments toIAS37 Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets: Onerous Contracts - Cost of Fulfilling a Contract (applicable for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2022, but not yet endorsed in the EU)
  • Amendments to IFRS 3 Business Combinations: Reference to the Conceptual Framework (applicable for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2022, but not yet endorsed in the EU)
  • Amendment toIFRS 16 Leases: Covid-19-RelatedRent Concessions (applicable for annual periods beginning on or after 1 June 2020, but not yet endorsedin the EU)
  • Annual Improvements to IFRS Standards 2018-2020(applicable for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2022, but not yet endorsed in the EU)

19/53

3 Additional disclosure on critical accounting judgements and key sources of estimation uncertainty

The critical accounting judgements and key sources of estimation uncertainty are consistent with those outlined in the preparation of the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019(See Annual Report 2019 - Note 3) except for following:

  • On 23 June 2020 VGP sold 50% of the shares of VGP Park München GmbH to Allianz Real Estate, thereby losing control over VGP Park München in 2020 (the "Transaction"). The completion of the developmentof VGP ParkMünchenis expectedtotake several years. As a resultof the loss of control over VGP ParkMünchen, VGP has deconsolidatedall assets andliabilities of VGP ParkMünchen and has recognized a gain on the disposal which has been calculated as the difference between: (i) the carrying value (=equity value) of all assets and liabilities of VGP Park München at the Transaction Date, and (ii)the fair market value of 100%of the shares of VGP ParkMünchen (the "Fair Value").
  • The gain on the Transaction as describedabove has beenrecognized in full(100%), consistent with the accounting policies of VGP and IFRS 10 (See note 2.3 - Principles of consolidation - Joint venture and associates - of the 2019 Annual Report or further information).
  • Until the completion of each building such building will be measured at its proportional agreed purchase price with AllianzReal Estate, as this is consideredtobe the bestreflection of its fair value. Following the completion of each buildingsuch building willbe carried at fair value andrevaluedby an external independent valuation expertat least annually in accordancewith theGroup's valuation rules. (See note 2.7 - Investment properties - of the 2019 Annual Report or further information).

20/53

4 Segment reporting

The chief operating decision makeris the person that allocates resources toand assesses the performance of the operating segments. The Group has determined that its chief operating decision-maker is the chief executive officer (CEO)of the Company.He allocates resources toandassesses the performanceat business line and country level.

The segmentation for segment reporting within VGP is primarily by business line and secondly by geographical region.

4.1 Business lines (operating segments)

Business decisions aretakenbased on various key performance indicators (suchas rentalincome, - activity, occupancy and development yields) and are monitored in this way as VGP primarily focuses on (i) development activities; (ii) letting logistical sites; and finally (iii) asset- and property management (including facility management)mainly provided tothe VGP EuropeanLogistics joint venture.

For management purpose, the Group also presents financial information according to management breakdowns, based on these functional allocations of revenues and costs. These amounts are based on a number of assumptions, and accordingly are not prepared in accordance with IFRS audited consolidated financial statements of VGP NVfor the periods ended30 June 2020 andthe year ended31 December2019.

In June 2020, the Group entered into a new 50/50 joint venture with Allianz Real Estate for the developmentof VGP ParkMünchen. The initial termof this new joint ventureis 10 years.

This third joint venture follows the twoother50:50 joint ventures entered intowithAllianzReal Estatei.e. VGP European Logistics (the first joint venture) VGP EuropeanLogistics 2 (the second joint venture).

The first joint venture -VGP European Logistics -, was launched in March 2016 and targets the acquisition of assets developed by VGP in Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary. The second joint venture -VGP European Logistics 2 -, was launched in July 2019 and targets the acquisition of assets developed by VGP in in Austria, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romaniaand Spain.

Investment business

The Group's investment or so-called rental business consists of operating profit generated by the completed and leased out projects of the Group's portfolio and the proportional share of the operating profit (excluding net valuation gains) of the completed and leased out projects of the joint ventures' portfolio. Revenues andexpenses allocatedtothe rental business unit include10%of the Group's property operating expenses; other income; other expenses, after deduction of expenses allocated to property development; and share in resultof the joint ventures,excludingany revaluationresult.

Property development

The Group's property development business consists of the net development result on the Group's development activities. Valuation gains (losses) on investment properties outside the VGP European Logistics , VGP European Logistics 2 andVGP ParkMünchenjointventureperimeter i.e.Latviaare excluded, as they are assumed tobe non-cashgenerating, on the basis that these assets are assumed tobe kept in the Group's own portfoliofor the foreseeablefuture. In addition, 90%of total property operating expenses are allocated tothe property development business, as are administration expenses after rental business and property managementexpenses.

Property and asset management

Property and asset management revenue includes asset management, property management and facility management income. Associated operating, administration and other expenses include directly allocated expenses from the respective asset management, property management and facility management service companies. The administrativeexpenses of the Czech and German property management companies have been allocated on a 50:50 basis between the rental business and the property and asset management business.

21/53

Breakdown summary of the business lines

In thousands of €

30.06.2020

30.06.2019

InvestmentEBITDA

25,272

23,488

Property developmentEBITDA

194,287

55,751

Property management andasset management EBITDA

2,891

3,622

Total operating EBITDA

222,450

82,860

In thousands of €

For the year ended 30 June 2020

Property

and asset

Investment

Development

management

Total

Gross rental income

4,650

4,650

Property operating expenses

(58)

(519)

0

(577)

Net rental income

4,592

(519)

0

4,073

Joint ventures' management fee income

6,134

6,134

Net valuation gains / (losses) on investment

properties destined to the joint ventures

0

204,648

0

204,648

Administration expenses

(1,681)

(9,842)

(3,243)

(14,766)

Share of joint ventures adjusted operating profit

after tax ¹

22,361

0

0

22,361

Operating EBITDA

25,272

194,287

2,891

222,450

Depreciation and amortisation

0

(710)

(41)

(751)

Earnings before interest and tax

25,272

193,577

2,850

221,699

Net finance costs - Own

(8,165)

Net finance costs - joint ventures and associates

0

0

0

(7,287)

Profit before tax

206,247

Current income taxes - Own

(541)

Current income taxes - joint ventures and associates

(823)

Recurrent net income

204,883

Net valuation gains / (losses) on investment

properties - other countries ²

(29)

Net valuation gains / (losses) on investment

properties - joint ventures and associates

7,079

Net fair value gain/(loss) on interest rate swaps and

other derivatives

-

Net fair value gain/(loss) on interest rate swaps and

other derivatives - joint ventures and associates

(783)

Deferred taxes -Own

(12,229)

Deferred taxes -joint ventures and associates

(1,982)

Reported profit for the period

196,940

  • The adjustments to the share of profit from the joint ventures (at share) are composed of €7.1 million of net valuation gains/(losses) on investment properties, € 0.1 million of net fair value loss on interest rate derivatives

and € 2.0 million of deferred taxes in respect of these adjustments.

  • Relates to developments in countries outside of the joint ventures' perimeter i.e. all countries except for Latvia.

22/53

In thousands of €

For the year ended 30 June 2019

Property

and asset

Investment

Development

management

Total

Gross rental income

7,354

-

-

7,354

Property operating expenses

(92)

(830)

-

(922)

Net rental income

7,262

(830)

-

6,432

Joint ventures' management fee income

-

-

4,943

4,943

Net valuation gains / (losses) on investment

properties destined to the joint ventures

-

63,916

-

63,916

Administration expenses

(1,062)

(7,335)

(1,322)

(9,718)

Share of joint ventures adjusted operating profit

after tax ¹

17,287

-

-

17,287

Operating EBITDA

23,488

55,751

3,622

82,860

0

Depreciation and amortisation

-

(95)

(40)

(135)

Earnings before interest and tax

23,488

55,656

3,582

82,725

Net finance costs - Own

(7,149)

Net finance costs - joint ventures and associates

(7,204)

Profit before tax

68,372

Current income taxes - Own

(145)

Current income taxes - joint ventures and associates

(698)

Recurrent net income

67,529

Net valuation gains / (losses) on investment

properties - other countries ²

1,379

Net valuation gains / (losses) on investment

properties - joint ventures and associates

28,879

Net fair value gain/(loss) on interest rate swaps and

other derivatives

11

Net fair value gain/(loss) on interest rate swaps and

other derivatives - joint ventures and associates

(2,260)

Deferred taxes -Own

(13,804)

Deferred taxes -joint ventures and associates

(6,702)

Reported profit for the period

75,032

  • The adjustments to the share of profit from the joint venture (at share) are composed of € 28.9 million of net valuation gains/(losses) on investment properties, € 2.3 million of net fair value gain/(loss) on interest rate derivatives and € 6.7 million of deferred taxes in respect of these adjustments.

² Relates to developments in countries outside of the joint venture's perimeter i,e, Latvia.

23/53

4.2 Geographical information

This basic segmentation reflects the geographical markets in Europe in which VGP operates, VGP's operations are split into theindividual countrieswhereit is active. This segmentation is importantfor VGP as the nature of the activities and the customers have similar economic characteristics within those segments.

30 June 2020

Share of

joint

Operating

Gross

Net

venture's

EBITDA

Investment

Investment

rental

rental

operating

(Incl, JV

properties

properties

Capital

In thousands of €

income¹

income¹

EBITDA

at share)

Own

JV at share

expenditure²

Western Europe

Germany

15,742

14,000

13,004

192,708

402,291

763,205

131,395

Spain

1,937

988

919

(2,544)

170,331

32,657

22,716

Austria

301

237

245

8

12,300

12,545

67

Netherlands

552

48

-

19,263

153,002

-

17,051

Italy

421

492

-

(518)

37,864

-

7,047

Portugal

-

(42)

-

(285)

3,993

-

642

18,953

15,722

14,167

208,632

779,781

808,407

178,919

Central and Eastern

Europe

Czech Republic

5,855

5,172

5,360

12,144

95,052

196,009

27,837

Slovakia

933

703

826

(244)

49,163

24,209

7,104

Hungary

1,078

964

1,002

1,844

31,619

28,513

6,313

Romania

1,308

799

1,148

1,167

49,228

27,093

8,883

9,173

7,637

8,336

14,911

225,062

275,823

50,138

Baltics

Latvia

1,430

1,356

-

1,304

39,071

-

176

Other³

-

2,170

(140)

(2,392)

-

-

-

Total

29,555

26,885

22,363

222,455

1,043,914

1,084,230

229,233

  • Includes joint venture at share.
  • Capital expenditures includes additions and acquisition of investment properties and development land but

does not include tenant incentives, letting fees, and capitalised interest. Capital expenditure directly incurred for the own portfolio amounts to € 216.9 million and amounts to € 12.3 million on development properties of the Joint Venture.

  • Other includes the Group central costs and costs relating to the operational business which are not specifically geographically allocated.

24/53

30 June 2019

Share of

joint

Operating

Gross

Net

venture's

EBITDA

Investment

Investment

rental

rental

operating

(Incl, JV

properties

properties

Capital

In thousands of €

income¹

income¹

EBITDA

at share)

Own

JV at share

expenditure²

Western Europe

Germany

14,008

11,586

11,117

35,004

295,071

514,254

89,792

Spain

1,611

892

-

2,750

170,225

-

22,644

Austria

572

513

-

2,438

21,918

-

18

Netherlands

-

(156)

-

17,794

71,070

-

18,708

Italy

-

122

-

5,539

19,791

-

10,178

Portugal

-

(30)

-

(119)

178

-

178

16,191

12,927

11,117

63,406

578,253

514,254

141,519

Central and Eastern

Europe

Czech Republic

5,380

6,031

4,435

9,380

73,242

172,585

13,052

Slovakia

990

914

905

1,189

41,424

23,209

28,418

Hungary

1,070

1,503

831

2,051

15,621

28,444

5,985

Romania

1,944

1,667

-

6,279

75,391

-

7,010

9,383

10,114

6,170

18,898

205,678

224,237

54,465

Baltics

Latvia

1,033

855

-

816

37,699

-

2,680

Other³

-

290

-

(260)

-

-

-

Total

26,607

24,186

17,287

82,860

821,630

738,491

198,665

  • Includes joint venture at share.
  • Capital expenditures includes additions and acquisition of investment properties and development land but does not include tenant incentives, letting fees, and capitalised interest. Capital expenditure directly incurred for the own portfolio amounts to € 192,3 million and amounts to € 6,4 million on development properties of

the Joint Venture.

  • Other includes the Group central costs and costs relating to the operational business which are not specifically geographically allocated.

25/53

5

Revenue

In thousands of €

30.06.2020

30.06.2019

Rental income from investment properties

3,788

5,559

Rent incentives

862

1,795

Total gross rental income

4,650

7,354

Property and facility management income

4,727

3,727

Development management income

1,406

1,216

Joint venture management feeincome

6,133

4,943

Service charge income

1,599

2,507

Total revenue

12,382

14,804

The Group leases out its investment property under operating leases. The operating leases are generally for terms of more than 5 years. The gross rental income reflects the full impact of the income generating assets deliveredin the firsthalf of 2020. There were noclosings with thejoint ventures during the firsthalf year of 2020. During the first half of 2019 rental income included € 0.8 million of rent for the period 1 January 2019 to 1 April 2019 related to the property portfolio sold during the fifth closing with VGP European Logistics joint venture on 1 April 2019.

At the end of June 2020, the Group (including the joint ventures) had annualised committed leases of

  • 165.2 million1 comparedto€ 155.0 million2 as at 31 December 2019.

The breakdown of future lease income on an annualised basis for the own portfoliowas as follows:

In thousands of €

30.06.2020

31.12.2019

Less than one year

36,998

52,665

Between one and five years

138,712

205,603

More than five years

207,202

399,922

Total

382,912

658,190

6 Net valuation gains / (losses) on investment properties

In thousands of €

30.06.2020

30.06.2019

Unrealised valuationgains / (losses)on investment properties

41,085

45,219

Unrealised valuationgains / (losses)on disposal group held for sale

22,941

15,687

Realised valuation gains/ (losses)on disposal of subsidiaries and

investment properties

140,593

4,390

Total

204,619

65,296

The own property portfolio, excluding development land but including the assets being developed on behalf of the joint ventures, is valuedby the valuationexpert at 30 June 2020basedon a weightedaverage yield of 5.81%(compared to5.76%as at 31 December2019)applied tothe contractualrents increased by the estimatedrentalvalue on unlet space. The slight increase in yieldsis due tothe change in the portfolio

mix following the entering of the VGP ParkMünchen joint venture in June 2020. A 0.10%variation of this market rate would give rise toa variation of the total portfoliovalue of € 15.3 million.

  1. € 128.2 million related to the joint ventures' property portfolio and € 37.0 million related to the own property portfolio.
  2. € 102.3 million related to the joint ventures' property portfolio and € 52.7 million related to the own property portfolio.

26/53

7 Investments in joint ventures and associates

7.1 Share of net profits of joint ventures and associates

The table below presents a summary Income Statement of the Group's joint ventures with Allianz Real Estate (VGP European Logistics, VGP European Logistics 2 and VGP Park München)and the associates, all of which are accounted for using the equity method. VGP European Logistics and VGP European Logistics

2 are incorporated in Luxembourg. VGP European logistics owns logistics property assets in Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary. VGP European Logistics 2 owns logistics property assets in Spain, Austria and Romania. VGP NV holds 50% directly in both joint ventures and holds another 5.1% in the subsidiaries of VGP European Logistics holding assets in Germany.

VGP

European

Logistcs

VGP European

VGP

VGP Park

German

Logistcs (excl.

European

Munchen

Joint

Asset

INCOME STATEMENT

minorities)

Logistcs 2

GmbH

ventures

Companies

(in thousands of €)

at 100%

at 100%

at 100%

at 50%

at 5.1%

30.06.2020

Gross rental income

41,602

5,427

-

23,515

1,391

24,905

Property Operating expenses

- underlying property operating expenses

59

(147)

21

(33)

5

(28)

- property management fees

(3,335)

(561)

-

(1,948)

(119)

(2,067)

Net rental income

38,327

4,720

21

21,534

1,277

22,811

Net valuation gains / (losses) on

investment properties

11,829

914

-

6,371

707

7,079

Administration expenses

(737)

(129)

(1)

(433)

(16)

(450)

Operating profit / (loss)

49,419

5,505

20

27,472

1,968

29,440

Net financial result

(12,446)

(2,715)

(135)

(7,648)

(421)

(8,069)

Taxes

(4,239)

(910)

-

(2,574)

(231)

(2,806)

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

32,734

1,880

(115)

17,249

1,316

18,565

VGP

European

Logistcs

VGP European

VGP

VGP Park

German

Logistcs (excl.

European

Munchen

Joint

Asset

INCOME STATEMENT

minorities)

Logistcs 2

GmbH

ventures

Companies

(in thousands of €)

at 100%

at 100%

at 100%

at 50%

at 5.1%

30.06.2019

Gross rental income

36,100

-

-

18,050

1,203

19,253

Property Operating expenses

-

- underlying property operating expenses

(35)

-

-

(17)

(8)

(26)

- property management fees

(2,752)

-

-

(1,376)

(97)

(1,473)

Net rental income

33,313

-

-

16,657

1,098

17,754

Net valuation gains / (losses) on

-

-

investment properties

53,664

26,832

2,047

28,879

Administration expenses

(896)

-

-

(448)

(20)

(468)

Operating profit / (loss)

86,081

-

-

43,041

3,125

46,165

Net financial result

(18,156)

-

-

(9,078)

(386)

(9,464)

Taxes

(13,956)

-

-

(6,978)

(422)

(7,400)

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

53,969

-

-

26,985

2,317

29,301

27/53

7.2 Summarised balance sheet information in respect of joint ventures and associates

VGP

European

Logistcs

VGP European

VGP

VGP Park

German

Logistcs (excl.

European

Munchen

Joint

Asset

BALANCE SHEET

minorities)

Logistcs 2

GmbH

ventures

Companies

(in thousands of €)

at 100%

at 100%

at 100%

at 50%

at 5.1%

30.06.2020

Investment properties

1,607,021

144,590

375,362

1,063,487

59,629

1,123,115

Other assets

(1,504)

(357)

0

(930)

(27)

(958)

Total non-current assets

1,605,518

144,233

375,362

1,062,556

59,601

1,122,158

Trade and other receivables

16,215

2,715

6,574

12,752

702

13,454

Cash and cash equivalents

67,751

5,579

52,752

63,041

2,224

65,265

Total current assets

83,966

8,294

59,326

75,793

2,926

78,719

Total assets

1,689,484

152,527

434,688

1,138,349

62,527

1,200,877

Non-current financial debt

814,721

86,687

155,833

528,620

31,317

559,938

Other non-current financial liabilities

6,858

79

-

3,469

-

3,469

Other non-current liabilities

6,836

1,640

1,150

4,813

164

4,977

Deferred tax liabilities

116,492

3,639

-

60,065

3,960

64,026

Total non-current liabilities

944,907

92,045

156,983

596,967

35,441

632,409

Current financial debt

20,261

1,038

-

10,650

631

11,280

Trade debts and other current liabilities

21,202

2,673

21,130

22,503

529

23,031

Total current liabilities

41,463

3,711

21,130

33,152

1,160

34,312

Total liabilities

986,370

95,756

178,113

630,120

36,601

666,720

Net assets

703,114

56,771

256,575

508,230

25,926

534,156

28/53

VGP European

Logistcs (excl.

BALANCE SHEET

minorities)

(in thousands of €)

at 100%

Investment properties

1,603,926

Other assets

838

Total non-current assets

1,604,763

VGP

European

Logistcs

VGP

VGP Park

German

European

Munchen

Joint

Asset

Logistcs 2

GmbH

ventures

Companies

at 100%

at 100%

at 50%

at 5.1%

31.12.2019

145,281

-

874,603

59,404

934,008

24

-

431

43

474

145,305

-

875,034

59,448

934,482

Trade and other receivables

12,201

Cash and cash equivalents

51,134

Total current assets

63,335

3,351

-

7,776

446

8,222

3,198

-

27,166

1,636

28,802

6,549

-

34,942

2,082

37,024

Total assets

1,668,098

151,854

-

909,976

61,530

971,506

Non-current financial debt

823,105

88,068

-

455,587

31,512

487,099

Other non-current financial liabilities

5,337

40

-

2,689

-

2,689

Other non-current liabilities

7,208

1,508

-

4,358

190

4,548

Deferred tax liabilities

116,130

3,121

-

59,626

3,845

63,470

Total non-current liabilities

951,781

92,737

-

522,259

35,547

557,806

Current financial debt

20,022

784

-

10,403

631

11,034

Trade debts and other current liabilities

25,914

3,443

-

14,678

742

15,421

Total current liabilities

45,936

4,227

-

25,081

1,373

26,455

Total liabilities

997,717

96,964

-

547,341

36,920

584,260

Net assets

670,382

54,890

-

362,635

24,610

387,246

During the month of June 2020, VGP and Allianz expanded their strategic partnership by entering into a new 50:50 joint venture for the development of VGP Park München. Contrary to the two existing joint ventures whichconcentrate on the acquisitionof income-generating assets developed by VGP, this new joint venture willinitiallybe focused on the developmentof VGP ParkMünchen. The development willconsist of five logistic buildings, two stand-alone parking houses and one stand-alone office building. Development activities are underway and the completion of the development of VGP Park München is expected to take several years.

The property portfolio of VGP European Logistics and VGP European Logistics 2, excluding development land but includingthe buildings being constructed byVGP on behalf of the VGP EuropeanLogistics andVGP European Logistics 2, is valued by the valuation expert at 30 June 2020 based on a weighted averageyield of 4.85%(compared to5.16%as at 31 December 2019)applied tothe contractual rents increased by the estimated rental value on unlet space. A 0.10%variation of this market rate would give rise toa variation of the VGP European joint ventureportfoliovalue (100%)of € 51.5 million.

The (re)valuation of the joint ventures' portfolios was basedon the appraisal reportof the propertyexpert Jones Lang LaSalleexceptfor VGP ParkMünchen (see note 3.1 - Critical judgements in applying accounting policies - for further information).

VGP provides certain services, including asset-, property- and development advisory and management, for the joint ventures and receives fees from the joint ventures for doing so. Those services are carried out on an arms-length basis and donot give VGP any control over the relevant joint ventures (nor any unilateral material decision-making rights). Significant transactions and decisions within the joint ventures require

29/53

full board and/or shareholderapproval, in accordancewith the terms of the joint venture agreements.

7.3 Other non-current receivables

in thousands of €

30.6.2020

31.12.2019

Shareholder loans to VGP European Logistics S.à r.l.

53,424

52,449

Shareholder loans to associates (subsidiaries of VGP European Logistics S.à r.l.)

5,564

5,454

Shareholder loans to VGP European Logistics 2 S.à r.l.

5,779

5,668

Shareholder loans to VGP Park München GmbH

293

0

Construction and development loans to subsidiaries of VGP European Logistics S.à r.l.

108,813

81,084

Construction and development loans to subsidiaries of VGP European Logistics 2 S.à r.l.

40,955

33,806

Construction and development loans to subsidiaries of VGP Park München GmbH

77,770

0

Construction and development loans reclassified as assets held for sale

(149,768)

(114,890)

Other non-current receivables

76,739

-

Total

219,569

63,571

Other non-current receivables relate to: (i)the remaining balance due by AllianzReal Estate in respect of the acquisition of VGP Park München (€ 66.0 million) and which shall become payable by Allianz Real Estate in different instalments based on the completion dates of the respective buildings, and: (ii) a receivable from VGP Misv Comm. VA (€ 10.7 million).

7.4 Investments in joint ventures and associates

in thousands of €

30.06.2020

31.12.2019

As at 1 January

387,246

241,427

Fair value at initial recognition VGP ParkMünchen

128,345

-

Additions

-

80,116

Result of the year

18,565

65,703

Repaymentof equity

-

-

Adjustments from sale of participations

-

-

As at the end of the period

534,156

387,246

8

Net financial result

in thousands of €

30.06.2020

30.06.2019

Bankand other interestincome

-

26

Interest income - loans tojoint ventures and associates

3,831

2,501

Fair value gain on interest ratederivatives

-

11

Other financial income

25

-

Financeincome

3,856

2,538

Bond interest expense

(12,276)

(10,180)

Bankinterest expense - variable debt

(901)

(416)

Interest capitalised intoinvestmentproperties

3,044

1,939

Net foreign exchange losses

(202)

(184)

Other financial expenses

(1,685)

(835)

Financecosts

(12,020)

(9,676)

Financecosts - net

(8,164)

(7,138)

30/53

9

Earnings per share

9.1 Earnings per ordinary share (EPS)

In number

30.06.2020

30.06.2019

Weighted average number of ordinary shares (basic)

19,330,303

18,583,050

Dilution

-

-

Weighted average number of ordinary shares (diluted)

19,330,303

18,583,050

Correction for reciprocal interestthrough associates

(772,075)

(742,478)

Weighted average number of ordinary shares (diluted and after

18,558,228

17,840,572

correction for reciprocal interestthroughassociates

In thousands of €

30.06.2020

30.06.2019

Result for the period attributabletothe Group and toordinary

shareholders

196,970

75,032

Earnings per share (in €) - basic

10.19

4.04

Earnings per share (in €) - diluted

10.19

4.04

Earnings per share (in €) - after dilution and correctionfor reciprocal

interest throughassociates

10.61

4.21

Correction for reciprocal interest relates to the elimination of the proportional equity component of the respective VGP NV shares held by VGP Misv Comm, VA. VGP NV acquired 161,674 shares of VGP Misv Comm. VA. during the first half of 2020 as part of the termination of the VGP Misv incentive plan. (see

Annual Report 2019 - Remuneration Report - Changes in 2020- for further information).

9.2 Net asset value per share (NAV)

EPRA NAV - In thousands of €

30.06.2020

31.12.2019

IFRS NAV

1,034,814

699,781

Effect of exercise of options, convertiblesand other equity interests

-

-

Diluted NAV

1,034,814

699,781

To exclude:

Fair value of financial instruments

-

-

Deferred tax

44,155

41,428

EPRA NAV

1,078,969

741,209

Number of shares

20,583,050

18,583,050

EPRA NAVper share (EUR/share)

52.42

39.89

EPRA NNNAV - In thousands of €

30.06.2020

31.12.2019

EPRA NAV

1,078,969

741,209

To include:

Fair value of financial instruments

-

-

Deferred tax

(44,155)

(41,428)

Fair value adjustment in respect of issued debt

(4,794)

(24,808)

EPRA triple net NAV (NNNAV)

1,030,020

674,973

Number of shares

20,583,050

18,583,050

EPRA NNNAVper share (EUR/share)

50.04

36.32

31/53

10 Investment properties

30.06.2020

In thousands of €

Under

Development

Completed

Construction

land

Total

As at 1 January

94,056

338,266

360,623

792,945

Capex

9,359

101,573

9,825

120,757

Acquisitions

-

-

96,178

96,178

Capitalisedinterest

393

2,531

121

3,045

Capitalisedrent free and agent's fee

2,583

250

127

2,960

Sales and disposal

-

(155,586)

(84,475)

(240,061)

Transfer on start-up of development

-

66,346

(66,346)

-

Transfer on completion of development

64,677

(64,677)

-

-

Net gain from value adjustments in

investment properties

1,647

55,187

1,754

58,588

Reclassification to(-)/ from held for sale

(97,460)

(138,570)

(2,462)

(238,492)

As at 30 June

75,255

205,320

315,345

595,920

31.12.2019

In thousands of €

Under

Development

Completed

Construction

land

Total

As at 1 January

121,454

134,286

212,773

468,513

Reclassification from heldfor sale1

107,630

-

-

107,630

Capex

74,369

133,667

27,717

235,753

Acquisitions

-

-

281,764

281,764

Capitalisedinterest

2,126

1,789

315

4,230

Capitalisedrent free and agent's fee

1,412

9,816

-

11,228

Sales and disposals

(306,308)

(91,134)

(33,119)

(430,561)

Transfer on start-up of development

-

147,698

(147,698)

-

Transfer on completion of development

86,631

(86,631)

-

-

Net gain from value adjustments in

investment properties

6,742

88,775

18,871

114,388

Reclassification toheld for sale

-

-

-

-

As at 31 December

94,056

338,266

360,623

792,945

10.1 Fair value hierarchy of the Group's investment properties

All of the Group's properties are level 3, as defined byIFRS 13,in the fairvaluehierarchy as at 30 June2020

and there were no transfers between levels during the year. Level 3 inputs used in valuing the properties are those which are unobservable,as opposedtolevel 1 (inputs fromquotedprices)and level2 (observable inputs either directly, i,e, as prices, or indirectly, i,e, derived from prices).

  • Relates toinvestment properties reclassified as held for sale as at 31 December 2018 and which were sold tothe joint ventures during 2019. The effects of these sales tothe jointventures havebeen included under the "Sales and disposals" line.

32/53

10.2 Property valuation techniques and related quantitative information

  1. Valuationprocess

The Group's own investment properties and the joint venture's investment properties were valued at 30 June 2020 by Jones Lang LaSalle. The valuation process was unchangedcompared tothe valuationprocess described in the 2019Annual Report (page 217-218).

  1. Quantitativeinformationabout fairvalue measurements using unobservable inputs

The quantitative information in the following tables is taken from the different reports produced by the independent real estate experts, The figures provide the range of values and the weighted average of the assumptions usedin the determination of the fair value of investment properties.

Fair value

30 Jun-20

Region

Segment

(€ '000)

Valuation technique

Level 3 - Unobservable inputs

Range

Czech Republic

IPUC

6,700

Discounted cash flow

ERV per m² (in €)

50

Discount rate

8.00%

Exit yield

6.00%

Weighted average yield

7.37%

Cost to completion (in '000 €)

3,400

Properties valued (aggregate m²)

14,882

DL

41,318

Sales comparison

Price per m² (in €)

Germany

IP

59,750

Discounted cash flow

ERV per m² (in €)

46-94

Discount rate

5.75%-6.25%

Exit yield

4.75%-5.00%

Weighted average yield

5.36%

Cost to completion (in '000 €)

400

Properties valued (aggregate m²)

48,586

WAULT (until maturity) (in years)

11.2

WAULT (until first break) (in years)

10.9

IPUC

127,445

Discounted cash flow

ERV per m² (in €)

46-95

Discount rate

5.25%-7.75%

Exit yield

3.75%-5.35%

Weighted average yield

5.26%

Cost to completion (in '000 €)

141,350

Properties valued (aggregate m²)

223,001

DL

124,115

Sales comparison

Price per m² (in €)

Spain

IP

42,450

Equivalent yield

ERV per m² (in €)

56-59

Equivalent yield

5.25%-5.72%

Reversionary yield (nominal)

5.60%-5.89%

Weighted average yield

6.02%

Cost to completion (in '000 €)

2,000

Properties valued (aggregate m²)

45,808

WAULT (until maturity) (in years)

5.6

WAULT (until first break) (in years)

5.1

IPUC

50,985

Equivalent yield

ERV per m² (in €)

44-60

Equivalent yield

5.85% -6.00%

33/53

Fair value

30 Jun-20

Region

Segment

(€ '000)

Valuation technique

Level 3 - Unobservable inputs

Range

Weighted average yield

6.09%

Cost to completion (in '000 €)

20,400

Properties valued (aggregate m²)

85,689

DL

35,696

Sales comparison

Price per m² (in €)

Romania

IPUC

12,200

Discounted cash flow

ERV per m² (in €)

44-46

Discount rate

10.00%-10.75%

Exit yield

7.75%-9.25%

Weighted average yield

10.56%

Cost to completion (in '000)

7,940

Properties valued (aggregate m²)

47,027

DL

23,818

Sales comparison

Price per m² (in €)

Netherlands

IPUC

120,550

Discounted cash flow

ERV per m² (in €)

49-60

Discount rate

4.95%-5.20%

Exit yield

5.40%-5.80%

Weighted average yield

4.76%

Cost to completion (in '000)

5,025

Properties valued (aggregate m²)

107,375

DL

32,452

Sales comparison

Price per m² (in €)

Italy

IP

19,850

Discounted cash flow

ERV per m² (in €)

64

Discount rate

6.75%

Exit yield

6.10%

Weighted average yield

6.13%

Cost to completion (in '000 €)

3,800

Properties valued (aggregate m²)

22,783

WAULT (until maturity) (in years)

11.5

WAULT (until first break) (in years)

11.5

IPUC

14,700

Discounted cash flow

ERV per m² (in €)

44

Discount rate

6.35%

Exit yield

6.00%

Weighted average yield

6.20%

Cost to completion (in '000)

1,300

Properties valued (aggregate m²)

22,695

DL

3,314

Sales comparison

Price per m² (in €)

Hungary

IP

12,040

Discounted cash flow

ERV per m² (in €)

58

Discount rate

7.65%

Exit yield

7.50%

Weighted average yield

8.02

Cost to completion (in '000 €)

0

Properties valued (aggregate m²)

16,597

WAULT (until maturity) (in years)

9.34

WAULT (until first break) (in years)

9.34

IPUC

11,310

Discounted cash flow

ERV per m² (in €)

54

Discount rate

7.65%

Exit yield

7.50%

34/53

Fair value

30 Jun-20

Region

Segment

(€ '000)

Valuation technique

Level 3 - Unobservable inputs

Range

Weighted average yield

7.84%

Cost to completion (in '000)

810

Properties valued (aggregate m²)

17,660

DL

4,330

Sales comparison

Price per m² (in €)

Latvia

IP

38,625

Discounted cash flow

ERV per m² (in €)

50-58

Discount rate

7.75-8.25%

Exit yield

7.75%

Weighted average yield

8.65%

Cost to completion (in '000)

975

Properties valued (aggregate m²)

62,545

WAULT (until maturity) (in years)

5.14

WAULT (until first break) (in years)

3.84

DL

446

Sales comparison

Price per m² (in €)

Austria

DL

12,300

Sales comparison

Price per m² (in €)

Slovakia

DL

36,027

Sales comparison

Price per m² (in €)

Portugal

DL

3,991

Sales comparison

Price per m² (in €)

Total

834,412

Fair value

31 Dec-19

Region

Segment

(€ '000)

Valuation technique

Level 3 - Unobservable inputs

Range

Czech Republic

IPUC

5,800

Discounted cash flow

ERV per m² (in €)

50

Discount rate

8.00%

Exit yield

6.00%

Weighted average yield

7.47%

Cost to completion (in '000 €)

4,160

Properties valued (aggregate m²)

14,882

DL

19,631

Sales comparison

Price per m² (in €)

Germany

IP

24,720

Discounted cash flow

ERV per m² (in €)

46-91

Discount rate

5.75%-6.25%

Exit yield

4.75%-5.00%

Weighted average yield

5.63%

Cost to completion (in '000 €)

646

Properties valued (aggregate m²)

62,887

WAULT (until maturity) (in years)

9.9

WAULT (until first break) (in years)

9.9

IPUC

147,470

Discounted cash flow

ERV per m² (in €)

41-94

Discount rate

5.00%-7.75%

Exit yield

3.90%-5.15%

Weighted average yield

5.10%

Cost to completion (in '000 €)

111,650

Properties valued (aggregate m²)

183,251

DL

204,885

Sales comparison

Price per m² (in €)

35/53

Fair value

31 Dec-19

Region

Segment

(€ '000)

Valuation technique

Level 3 - Unobservable inputs

Range

Spain

IP

30,400

Equivalent yield

ERV per m² (in €)

58

Equivalent yield

5.70%

Reversionary yield (nominal)

5.89%

Weighted average yield

6.06%

Cost to completion (in '000 €)

300

Properties valued (aggregate m²)

32,169

WAULT (until maturity) (in years)

3.2

WAULT (until first break) (in years)

3.2

IPUC

48,126

Equivalent yield

ERV per m² (in €)

44-58

Equivalent yield

n/a

Reversionary yield (nominal)

n/a

Weighted average yield

5.97%

Cost to completion (in '000 €)

38,440

Properties valued (aggregate m²)

100,352

DL

34,907

Sales comparison

Price per m² (in €)

Romania

IPUC

6,100

Discounted cash flow

ERV per m² (in €)

41

Discount rate

9.75%

Exit yield

9.25%

Weighted average yield

9.74%

Cost to completion (in '000)

790

Properties valued (aggregate m²)

16,527

DL

19,813

Sales comparison

Price per m² (in €)

Netherlands

IPUC

84,400

Discounted cash flow

ERV per m² (in €)

51

Discount rate

5.90%-6.10%

Exit yield

5.30%-5.50%

Weighted average yield

5.13%

Cost to completion (in '000)

18,805

Properties valued (aggregate m²)

103,563

DL

31,212

Sales comparison

Price per m² (in €)

Italy

IPUC

30,500

Discounted cash flow

ERV per m² (in €)

45-64

Discount rate

6.62%-6.87%

Exit yield

6.00%-6.10%

Weighted average yield

6.28%

Cost to completion (in '000)

9,000

Properties valued (aggregate m²)

45,478

DL

264

Sales comparison

Price per m² (in €)

Hungary

IPUC

15,870

Discounted cash flow

ERV per m² (in €)

54-58

Discount rate

7.65%

Exit yield

7.50%

Weighted average yield

7.87%

Cost to completion (in '000)

8,480

Properties valued (aggregate m²)

34,257

DL

4,630

Sales comparison

Price per m² (in €)

36/53

Fair value

31 Dec-19

Region

Segment

(€ '000)

Valuation technique

Level 3 - Unobservable inputs

Range

Latvia

IP

38,935

Discounted cash flow

ERV per m² (in €)

50-57

Discount rate

8.00%

Exit yield

7.75%

Weighted average yield

8.52%

Cost to completion (in '000)

765

Properties valued (aggregate m²)

62,545

WAULT (until maturity) (in years)

4.5

WAULT (until first break) (in years)

3.2

Austria

DL

12,236

Sales comparison

Price per m² (in €)

Slovakia

DL

29,791

Sales comparison

Price per m² (in €)

Portugal

DL

3,255

Sales comparison

Price per m² (in €)

Total

792,945

IP=

completed investment property

IPUC=

investment property under construction

DL=

development land

11 Trade and other receivables

(in thousands of €)

30.06.2020

31.12.2019

Trade receivables

6,598

6,169

Tax receivables - VAT

24,691

19,562

Accrued income and deferred charges

668

644

Other receivables

23,481

2,395

Reclassification to(-)/ from held for sale

(5,316)

-

Total

50,122

28,770

Other receivables mainly relate to the remaining current balance due by Allianz Real Estate in respect of the acquisition of VGP ParkMünchen (€ 22.2 million)(see also note 7.3 Other non-currentreceivables).

37/53

12 Share capital

Share capital

Total outstanding

Number of

Total

movement

share capital

shares

number of

after the

issued

shares

transaction

(in thousands of

(in thousands of

(in units)

(in units)

€)

€)

01.01.2006

Cumulative share capital of

10,969

10,969

-

-

all Czech companies

06.02.2007

Incorporation of VGP NV

100

11,069

100

100

05.11.2007

Share split

-

11,069

7,090,400

7,090,500

11.12.2007

Contribution in kind of Czech

120,620

131,689

7,909,500

15,000,000

companies

11.12.2007

Capital increase IPO

50,000

181,689

3,278,688

18,278,688

28.12.2007

Exercise of over-allotment

4,642

186,331

304,362

18,583,050

option - IPO

31.12.2007

Elimination capital increase -

(120,620)

65,711

-

18,583,050

contribution in kind

31.12.2007

Issuing costs capital increase

(3,460)

62,251

-

18,583,050

23.04.2020

Capital increase

9,974

72,225

2,000,000

20,583,050

On 23 April 2020 VGP NV increased its equity by € 200 million through the issuance of 2,000,000 new shares. The statutory share capital of VGP NV therefore increased by € 9,973k to € 102,640k with the remaining balancein an amount of € 190,027kbeing accounted for as share premium.

The € 30.4 million capital reserveincludedin the Statement of Changes in Equity,relates tothe elimination of the contribution in kind of the shares of a number of Group companies and the deduction of all costs in relation tothe issuingof the newshares and the stockexchange listing of the existing shares from the equity of the company, at the time of the initial public offering ("IPO")(see also"Statement of changes in equity").

38/53

13 Current and non-current financial debts

The contractual maturities of interestbearing loans and borrowings(currentand non-current)are as follows:

MATURITY

30.06.2020

In thousands of €

Outstanding

< 1 year

> 1-5 year

> 5 year

balance

Non-current

Bankborrowings

19,456

19,456

-

SchuldscheinLoans

33,409

7,413

25,996

Bonds

2.75%bonds Apr-23

148,884

-

148,884

-

3.90%bonds Sep-23

222,922

-

222,922

-

3.25%bonds Jul-24

74,523

-

74,523

-

3.35%bonds Mar-25

79,744

-

79,744

-

3.50%bonds Mar-26

188,747

-

-

188,747

714,820

-

526,073

188,747

Total non-current financial debt

767,685

-

552,942

214,743

Current

Bankborrowings

1,312

1,312

Accrued interest

13,091

13,091

-

-

Total current financial debt

14,403

14,403

-

-

Total current and non-current

financial debt

782,088

14,403

552,942

214,743

39/53

MATURITY

31.12.2019

In thousands of €

Outstanding

< 1 year

> 1-5 year

> 5 year

balance

Non-current

Bankborrowings

20,169

-

20,169

-

SchuldscheinLoans

33,400

7,428

25,972

Bonds

2.75%bonds Apr-23

148,683

-

148,683

-

3.90%bonds Sep-23

222,602

-

222,602

-

3.25%bonds Jul-24

74,464

-

74,464

-

3.35%bonds Mar-25

79,717

-

-

79,717

3.50%bonds Mar-26

188,638

-

-

188,638

714,104

-

445,749

268,355

Total non-current financial debt

767,673

-

473,327

294,345

Current

Bank borrowings

1,309

1,309

-

Accrued interest

11,364

11,364

-

-

Total current financial debt

12,673

12,673

-

-

Total current and non-current

financial debt

780,346

12,673

473,327

294,345

The above 30 June 2020 balances include capitalised finance costs of(i) € 236k on bank borrowings (as compared to€ 188kas per 31 December2019), (ii) €91kon schuldschein loans (as compared to €100kas per 31 December 2019) and (iii) €5,180kon bonds (as compared to€ 5,896kas per 31 December 2019).

13.1 Overview

13.1.1 Bank loans

All bank loans granted to the VGP Group are secured and are denominated in €. The bank loans can be summarisedas follows:

30.06.2020

Facility

Facility expiry

Outstanding

< 1 year

> 1-5 years

> 5 years

In thousands of €

amount

date

balance

Swedbank AS - Latvia

22,000

31-Aug-21

21,000

1,333

19,667

-

KBC Bank NV

75,000

31-Dec-22

-

-

-

-

Belfius Bank NV

50,000

31-Dec-22

-

-

-

-

JP Morgan AG

25,000

8-Nov-22

-

-

-

-

Total bank debt

172,000

21,000

1,333

19,667

-

31.12.2019

Facility

Facility expiry

Outstanding

< 1 year

> 1-5 years

> 5 years

In thousands of €

amount

date

balance

Swedbank AS - Latvia

22,000

31-Aug-21

21,667

1,333

20,334

-

KBC Bank NV

75,000

31-Dec-22

-

-

-

-

Belfius Bank NV

50,000

31-Dec-22

-

-

-

-

JP Morgan AG

25,000

8-Nov-22

-

-

-

-

Total bank debt

172,000

21,667

1,333

20,334

-

40/53

13.1.2 Schuldschein loans

The Schuldschein loans represents a combination of fixed and floating notes whereby the variable rates representa nominal amountof €21.5 million whichis not hedged. The current averageinterestrateis 2.73 per cent per annum. The loans havea maturity of 3,5,7 and 8 years).

30.06.2020

Loan

Loan expiry dates

Outstanding

< 1 year

> 1-5 years

> 5 years

In thousands of €

amount

balance

Schuldschein loans

33,500

Oct-22toOct-27

33,500

-

7,500

26,000

31.12.2019

Loan

Loan expiry dates

Outstanding

< 1 year

> 1-5 years

> 5 years

In thousands of €

amount

balance

Schuldschein loans

33,500

Oct-22toOct-27

33,500

-

-

33,500

13.1.3 Bonds

As at 30 June 2020, VGP has following five bonds outstanding:

  • € 150 million fixed rate bonds due 2 April 2023 which carry a coupon of 2.75% per annum (listed on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels with ISIN Code: BE0002677582 - Common Code: 208152149) ("Apr-23 Bond");
  • € 225 million fixed rate bonds due 21 September 2023 which carry a coupon of 3.90%per annum. The bonds have been listed on the regulated market of NYSE Euronext Brussels (ISIN Code: BE0002258276 - CommonCode: 148397694). ("Sep-23 Bond");
  • € 75 million fixed rate bonds due 6 July 2024 which carry a coupon of 3.25%per annum. The bonds have been listed on the regulated market of NYSE Euronext Brussels (ISIN Code: BE0002287564 -
    Common Code: 163738783). ("Jul-24Bond");
  • € 80 million fixed rate bonds due 30 March 2025 carry a coupon of 3.35% per annum. The bonds are not listed (ISIN Code: BE6294349194 - Common Code:159049558). ("Mar-25Bond");
  • € 190 million fixed rate bonds due 19 March 2026 carry a coupon of 3.50%per annum. The bonds have been listed on the regulated market of NYSE Euronext Brussels (ISIN Code: BE0002611896 -
    Common Code: 187793777). ("Mar-26Bond").

13.2 Key terms and covenants

Please refer to Annual Report 2019 - Note 17.2 Key terms and covenants for further information.

During the first half year of 2020, the Group operated well within its bank loans, schuldschein loans and bond covenants and therewerenoevents of default nor were thereany breaches of covenantswithrespect to loan agreements and bonds noted.

41/53

14 Assets classified as held for sale and liabilities associated with those assets

(in thousands of €)

30.06.2020

31.12.2019

Intangibleassets

-

-

Investmentproperties

447,991

169,655

Property, plant and equipment

-

-

Deferred tax assets

2

-

Trade and other receivables

5,316

-

Cash and cash equivalents

3,723

-

Disposal group held forsale

457,032

169,655

Non-currentfinancial debt

-

-

Other non-current financial liabilities

-

-

Other non-current liabilities

(704)

-

Deferred tax liabilities

(27,019)

(10,475)

Current financial debt

-

-

Trade debts and other current liabilities

(19,256)

-

Liabilities associatedwith assets classified asheld forsale

(46,979)

(10,475)

Total net assets

410,053

159,180

Under the joint venture agreements VGP European Logistics and VGP European Logistics 2 have an exclusive right of first refusal in relation to acquiring the income generating assets developed by VGP in Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Austria, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania and Spain. The development pipeline which will be transferred as part of any future acquisition transaction between these jointventures and VGP is being developed atVGP's own riskandsubsequently acquired and paid for by the joint ventures subjecttopre-agreedcompletion and leaseparameters.

As at 30 June 2020 the assets of the respective project companies which are earmarked tobe transferred to the joint ventures during the second half of 2020 were therefore reclassified as disposal group held for sale.

The investment properties correspond to the fair value of the asset under construction which are being developed by VGP on behalf of the VGP European Logistics and VGP European Logistics 2 joint ventures. This balance includes € 149.8 million of interest bearing development and construction loans (2019: €

114.9 million) granted by VGP to these joint ventures to finance the development pipeline of the VGP European Logistics and VGP EuropeanLogistics 2 joint ventures, (See alsonote 7.3).

42/53

15 Cash flow from disposal of subsidiaries and investment properties

In thousands of €

30.06.2020

31.12.2019

Investmentproperty

240,061

476,345

Trade and other receivables

6,027

6,011

Cash and cash equivalents

12,950

20,425

Non-currentfinancial debt

-

-

ShareholderDebt

(115,713)

(337,305)

Other non-current financial liabilities

(1,155)

(3,431)

Deferred tax liabilities

(9,501)

(23,452)

Trade debts and other current liabilities

(18,897)

(23,153)

Total net assets disposed

113,772

115,440

Realised valuation gain on sale

141,298

34,891

Total non-controlling interestretainedby VGP

-

(3,020)

Additional shareprice tobe paid at completion of buildings

(88,191)

-

Shareholderloans repaidat closing

57,710

285,777

Equity contribution1

(128,357)

(73,655)

Total consideration

96,232

359,433

Cash disposed

(12,950)

(20,425)

Net cashinflow from joint ventures

83,282

339,008

During the month of June 2020, VGP and Allianz expanded their strategic partnership by entering into a new 50:50 joint venture for the development of VGP Park München. Contrary to the two existing joint ventures whichconcentrate on the acquisitionof income-generating assets developed by VGP, this new joint venture willinitiallybe focused on the developmentof VGP ParkMünchen. The development willconsist of five logistic buildings, two stand-alone parking houses and one stand-alone office building. Development activities are underway and the completion of the development of VGP Park München is expected to take several years.

The initial net proceeds amounted to € 83.3 million and an additional balance in the amount of

  • 88.2 million which shall become payable by Allianz Real Estate in different instalments based at the moment of completion of the respective projects. This balance shall be subject to further limited adjustments based on the effective realiseddevelopment gains of each respective project.

1As at 30 June 2020 the balance corresponds to the equity interest retained by VGP in respect of the VGP Park München transaction.

43/53

16 Capital management

VGP is continuously optimising itscapital structure targeting tomaximiseshareholdervaluewhilekeeping the desired flexibility to support its growth. The Group operates within and applies a maximum gearing ratioof net debt / total shareholders' equity and liabilities at 65%.

As at 30 June 2020 the Group's gearingwas as follows:

In thousands of €

30.06.2020

31.12.2019

30.06.2019

Non-current financial debt

767,685

767,673

564,899

Other non-current financial liabilities

-

-

50

Current financial debt

14,403

12,673

26,353

Financial debt classified under liabilities related to disposal group

-

-

-

held for sale

Total financial debt

782,088

780,341

591,302

Cash and cash equivalents

(92,541)

(176,148)

(84,088)

Cash and cash equivalents classified as disposal group held for sale

(3,723)

-

-

Total net debt (A)

685,824

604,198

507,214

Total shareholders 'equity and liabilities (B)

1,956,822

1,624,363

1,281,215

Gearing ratio (A)/(B)

35.0%

37.2%

39.6%

44/53

17 Fair value

The following tables list the different classes of financial assets and financial liabilities with their carrying amounts in the balance sheet and theirrespective fair value and analyzed by their measurement category under IFRS 9.

Abbreviations used in accordance withIFRS 9 are:

AC

Financial assets or financial liabilities measured at amortised cost

FVTPL

Financial assets or liabilities measured at fair value through profit or

loss

30 June 2020

Category in

Carrying

Fair value

accordance with

Fair value

amount

hierarchy

In thousands of €

IFRS 9

Assets

Other non-current receivables

AC

219,569

219,569

Level 2

Trade receivables

AC

6,598

6,598

Level 2

Other receivables

AC

23,481

23,481

Level 2

Derivative financial assets

FVTPL

-

-

Level 2

Cash and cash equivalents

AC

96,258

96,258

Level 2

Reclassification to (-) from held for

sale

(9,017)

(9,017)

Total

336,889

336,889

Liabilities

Financial debt

Bank debt

AC

54,177

54,177

Level 2

Bonds

AC

714,820

727,229

Level 1

Trade payables

AC

45,778

45,778

Level 2

Other liabilities

AC

37,481

37,481

Level 2

Derivative financial liabilities

FVTPL

(19,365)

(19,365)

Level 2

Reclassification to liabilities related

to disposal group held for sale

-

-

Total

832,891

845,300

45/53

31 December 2019

Category in

Carrying

Fair value

accordance with

Fair value

In thousands of €

amount

hierarchy

IFRS 9

Assets

Other non-current receivables

AC

63,570

63,570

Level 2

Trade receivables

AC

6,169

6,169

Level 2

Other receivables

AC

2,395

2,395

Level 2

Derivative financial assets

FVTPL

-

-

Level 2

Cash and cash equivalents

AC

174,435

174,435

Level 2

Reclassification to (-) from held for

sale

-

-

Total

246,569

246,569

Liabilities

Financial debt

Bank debt

AC

54,878

54,878

Level 2

Bonds

AC

714,104

744,301

Level 1

Trade payables

AC

56,335

56,335

Level 2

Other liabilities

AC

42,951

42,951

Level 2

Derivative financial liabilities

FVTPL

-

-

Level 2

Reclassification to liabilities related

to disposal group held for sale

-

-

Total

868,268

898,465

18 Personnel

Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") for VGP team

For the first half year 2020 there were 474,836 Units allocated to the VGP team. Consequently, the total aggregate Units allocatedas at 30 June 2020 amount to549,168Units. TheseUnits represent an aggregate proportional net asset growth value of € 6.0 million which was fully provided for in the 30 June 2020 financials.

VGP Misv incentive plan

During the first half of 2020 the VGP Misv incentive plan was terminated resulting in an outstanding payable balance tothe managers in an amountof € 4.6 million.This amount will be paid puttothe mangers upon expiry of their respective lock-up period of which the bulk (€4.3 million) will be paid out over the next 12 months. (see AnnualReport 2019 - Remuneration Report for further details)

46/53

19 Contingencies and commitments

(in thousands of €)

30.06.2020

31.12.2019

Contingent liabilities

4,654

55,537

Commitments topurchaseland

98,456

84,442

Commitments todevelop new projects

208,410

218,963

Contingent liabilities mainly relate tobankguarantees linkedtoland plots and builtout of infrastructure on developmentland.

The commitment topurchase land relates to contracts concerning the future purchase of 1,966,000m² of land for which deposits totaling € 4.3 million (2019: 1,797,000 m² with deposits amounting to € 3.7 million). The € 4.3 million down payment on land wasclassifiedunder investmentproperties as at 30 June 2020 given the immateriality of the amounts involved (same classification treatmentapplied for 2019).

The contractual construction obligations relatetobuildings under construction.

20 Related parties

Upon terminating the VGP Misv incentive plan an in anticipation to convert VGP Misv Comm. VA into a wholly owned subsidiary of VGP, a loan in the amount of € 10.7 million was provided toVGP Misv Comm. VA which was applied to settle allof the outstanding debts. During the secondhalf of 2020, VGP Misv Comm VA will be converted into a public limited liability company (naamloze vennootschap / société anonyme). VGP Misv Comm; VA owns 929153 VGP NVshares.

There were no other related parties transactions or changes that could materially affect the financial position or results of the Group.

21 Events after the balance sheet date

Although the impactof the coronaviruspandemic on our operational activities has remainedlimitedsofar, the evolving situation and thepotentialsecond wave riskof COVID-19pandemic continues tocreatea high level of uncertainty. See also the front section and business review of the results press releasefor further comments on how the business and results maybe affected by Covid-19 in the nearterm.

47/53

SUPPLEMENTARY NOTES NOT PART OF THE CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For the period ended 30 June

1 INCOME STATEMENT, PROPORTIONALLY CONSOLIDATED

The table below includes the proportionalconsolidatedincome statementinterest of the Group in the VGP European Logistics, the VGP Logistics 2 andVGP ParkMünchen jointventures withAllianzRealEstate. The interest held directly by the Group (5,1%) in the German asset companies of the VGP European Logistics joint venture have beenincluded in the 50%joint ventures' figures(share of VGP).

30.06.2020

30.06.2019

Joint

Joint

In thousands of €

Group

ventures

Total

Group

ventures

Total

Gross rental income

4,650

24,905

29,555

7,354

19,253

26,607

Property operating expenses

(577)

(2,095)

(2,672)

(922)

(1,499)

(2,421)

Net rental and related income

4,073

22,811

26,884

6,432

17,754

24,186

Joint venture management fee

income

6,134

-

6,134

4,943

-

4,943

Net valuation gains / (losses) on

investment properties

204,619

7,079

211,698

65,296

28,879

94,175

Administration expenses

(15,516)

(450)

(15,966)

(9,853)

(468)

(10,321)

Operating profit / (loss)

199,310

29,440

228,750

66,818

46,165

112,983

Net financial result

(8,165)

(8,069)

(16,234)

(7,138)

(9,464)

(16,602)

Taxes

(12,770)

(2,806)

(15,576)

(13,949)

(7,400)

(21,349)

Profit for the period

178,375

18,565

196,940

45,731

29,301

75,032

48/53

2 BALANCE SHEET, PROPORTIONALLY CONSOLIDATED

The table below includes the proportional consolidated balance sheet interest of the Group in the VGP European Logistics, the VGP Logistics 2 andVGP Park München jointventures withAllianzRealEstate. The interest held directly by the Group (5,1%) in the German asset companies of the VGP European Logistics joint venture have beenincluded in the 50%joint ventures' figures(share of VGP).

30.06.2020

31.12.2019

Joint

Joint

In thousands of €

Group

ventures

Total

Group

ventures

Total

Investment properties

595,920

1,123,115

1,719,035

792,945

934,008

1,726,953

Investment properties included in

assets held for sale

447,991

-

447,991

169,655

-

169,655

Total investment properties

1,043,911

1,123,115

2,167,026

962,600

934,008

1,896,608

Other assets

227,049

(958)

226,091

69,599

474

70,073

Total non-current assets

1,270,960

1,122,158

2,393,118

1,032,199

934,482

1,966,681

Trade and other receivables

50,122

13,454

63,576

28,770

8,222

36,992

Cash and cash equivalents

92,541

65,265

157,806

176,148

28,802

204,950

Disposal group held for sale

9,041

-

9,041

-

-

-

Total current assets

151,704

78,719

230,423

204,918

37,024

241,942

Total assets

1,422,664

1,200,877

2,623,541

1,237,117

971,506

2,208,623

Non-current financial debt

767,685

559,938

1,327,623

767,673

487,099

1,254,772

Other non-current financial

liabilities

-

3,469

3,469

-

2,689

2,689

Other non-current liabilities

4,260

4,977

9,237

12,789

4,548

17,337

Deferred tax liabilities

19,021

64,026

83,047

31,647

63,470

95,117

Total non-current liabilities

790,966

632,409

1,423,375

812,109

557,806

1,369,915

0

0

Current financial debt

14,403

11,280

25,683

12,673

11,034

23,707

Trade debts and other current

liabilities

69,657

23,031

92,688

89,325

15,421

104,746

Liabilities related to disposal group

held for sale

46,979

-

46,979

10,475

-

10,475

Total current liabilities

131,039

34,312

165,351

112,473

26,455

138,928

Total liabilities

922,005

666,720

1,588,725

924,582

584,260

1,508,842

Net assets

500,659

534,156

1,034,815

312,535

387,246

699,781

49/53

AUDITOR'S REPORT

Report on the review of the consolidated interim financial information of VGP NV for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020

In the context of our appointment as the company's statutory auditor, we report to you on the

consolidated interim financial information. This consolidated interim financial information comprises the condensed consolidated balance sheet as at 30 June 2020, the condensed consolidated income statement, the condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income, the condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity and the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the period of six months then ended, as well as selective notes 1 to 21.

Report on the consolidated interim financial information

We have reviewed the consolidated interim financial information of VGP NV ("the company") and its subsidiaries (jointly "the group"), prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS)

34, "Interim Financial Reporting" as adopted by the European Union.

The condensed consolidated balance sheet shows total assets of 1 956 822 (000) EUR and the condensed consolidated income statement shows a consolidated profit (group share) for the period then ended of 196 940 (000) EUR.

The board of directors of the company is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the

consolidated interim financial information in accordance with IAS 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" as

adopted by the European Union. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this consolidated interim financial information based on our review.

Scope of review

We conducted our review of the consolidated interim financial information in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements (ISRE) 2410, "Review of interim financial information performed by the independent auditor of the entity". A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit performed in accordance with the International Standards on Auditing (ISA) and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion on the consolidated interim financial information.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the consolidated interim financial information of VGP NV has not been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance

with IAS 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" as adopted by the European Union.

21 August 2020

The statutory auditor

Deloitte Bedrijfsrevisoren/Réviseurs d'Entreprises CVBA/SCRL

Represented by Kathleen De Brabander

50/53

GLOSSARY

Annualised committedleasesor annualised rent income

The annualisedcommittedleases or the committed annualisedrentincome represents the annualised rent income generatedor tobe generated by executedlease - and futurelease agreements.

Break

First option toterminatea lease.

Contractual rent

The gross rent as contractually agreed in the lease on the date of signing.

Gearing ratio

Is a ratiocalculated as consolidated net financialdebt dividedby total equity and liabilities or total assets.

Derivatives

As a borrower, VGP wishes toprotect itself from any rise in interest rates. This interest rateriskcan be partially hedged by the use of derivatives (such as interest rateswap contracts).

Discounted cashflow

This is a valuation method basedon a detailed projectedrevenue flow that is discounted toa net current value at a given discount rate based on the riskof the assets tobe valued.

EPRA

The European Public Real Estate Association, a real estate industry body, which has issued Best Practices Recommendations Guidelines in order to provide consistency and transparency in real estate reporting across Europe.

Estimatedrental value

Estimated rental value (ERV)is the market rental valuedeterminedby independent property experts.

Exit yield

Is the capitalisation rate applied tothe net income at the end of the discounted cash flow model period to provide a capital value or exit value whichan entity expects toobtain for an asset after this period.

FacilityManagement

Day-to-day maintenance,alterationand improvementwork, VGP employs an internal team of facility managers whoworkfor the VGP Group and for third parties.

Fairvalue

The fair value is defined in IAS 40 as the amount for which an asset could be exchanged between knowledgeable, willing parties in an arm's lengthtransaction.In addition, market valuemust reflect current rentalagreements, thereasonableassumptions in respectof potential rental income and expected costs.

IAS/IFRS

International Accounting Standards / accounting standards drawn up by preparation of financial statements.

International Financial Reporting Standards. The international the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), for the

Interest hedging

The use of derived financial instruments toprotect debtpositions against interestrate rises.

51/53

IRS (Interest Rate Swap)

A transaction in which the parties swap interest ratepaymentsfor a given duration.VGP uses interest rate swaps tohedge against interest rateincreases by convertingcurrent variableinterest payments intofixed interest payments.

VGP European Logisticsor VGP European Logistics joint venture

Means VGP European Logistics S.à.r.l., theestablished 50:50joint venture between theIssuerand Allianz.

VGP European Logistics2 or VGP European Logistics 2 joint venture

Means VGP European Logistics 2 S.à.r.l., the established50:50 jointventurebetweenthe Issuer andAllianz.

Joint ventures

Means VGP European Logistics and VGP European Logistics 2 and VGP Park München.

Leaseexpiry date

The date on which a lease can be cancelled.

Net asset value

The value of the total assets minus the value of the total liabilities.

Net financial debt

Total financial debt minuscash and cash equivalents.

OccupancyRate

The occupancy rate is calculatedby dividing thetotal leasedout lettable area(m²)by the total lettable area (m²)including any vacant area (m²).

Property expert

Independentproperty expert responsible for appraising theproperty portfolio.

Property portfolio

The property investments, including property for lease, property investments in development for lease, assets held for sale and development land.

Weighted average term of the leases

The weighted average term of leases is the sum of the (current rent and committed rent for each lease multipliedby the term remaining up tothe final maturity of these leases)divided by the total currentrent and committed rentof the portfolio.

Weighted average yield

The sum of the contractual rent of a property portfoliotothe acquisition price of such property portfolio.

52/53

STATEMENT ON THE INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

The undersigneddeclare that, tothe best of their knowledge:

  1. the condensed interim financial statements of VGP NV and its subsidiaries as of 30 June 2020 have been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards, and give a true and fair view of the consolidated assets and liabilities, financial position and consolidated results of the company and of its subsidiaries included in the consolidation for the six month period.
  2. the interim financial management report, in all material respect, gives a true and fair view of all important events and significant transactions with related parties thathave occurred in the first six month period andtheir effectson the interim financial statements, as well asan overview of the most significant risks and uncertainties we are confronted with for the remaining six months of the financial year.

Jan Van Geet

Dirk Stoop

as permanent representative of

as permanent representative of

Jan Van Geet s,r,o,

Dirk Stoop BVBA

CEO

CFO

53/53

