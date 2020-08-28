VGP : reports results for first half 2020 - Press Release (including notes) - 24.08.2020
VGP REPORTS RESULTS FOR FIRST HALF 2020
24 August 2020, 7:00am, Antwerp (Berchem), Belgium: VGP NV ('VGP' or 'the Group'), theAntwerp-basedEuropean provider ofhigh-qualitylogistics andsemi-industrialreal estate, today announces the results forhalf-yearended 30 June 2020:
Operating performance resulting in a net profit of € 196.9 million
Result positively affected by the entering into a new 50:50 joint venture with Allianz Real Estate in respect of VGP Park München
€ 20.1 million worth of signed and renewed lease agreements during H1 2020, bringing total annualised rental income to € 165.2 million (+6.6% YTD)1
Delivered 12 projects for a total of 190,000 m2 of lettable area in first half of 2020
33 projects under construction for a total of 795,000 m2 of lettable area as of 30 June 2020 o Total portfolio value increased to €3.23 billion (+16.6%YTD)1
VGP invested in its future pipeline with 1.17 million m2 of new land bought and a further 1.97 million m2 committed subject to permits
Impact of Covid-19 remains limited so far
All our construction activities have resumed in full
The impact on rental payments is very limited: nearly all due payments were received on time with very limited rental payment reprofiling
Broadened partnership with Allianz through launch of third joint venture for VGP Park München
Balance sheet further strengthened through €200.0 million capital raising reducing gearing to 35.0% as of 30 June 2020
VGP's Chief Executive Officer,Jan Van Geet, said: "Despite the challenging market environment due to the various Covid-19 lockdowns, we have achieved many new milestones during the first half of 2020. Demand for our buildings remained strong resulting in a broad-based and mostly pre-let construction pipeline. Furthermore, our new joint venture with Allianz in our VGP Park München has taken our cooperation to a next level and made our balance sheet stronger than ever before."
Jan Van Geet added: "We have acquired a couple of big trophy land plots during the period, despite fierce competition on the market, thanks to the agility of our team and our reputation. I expect these land plots to be the main driver of value creation going forward as we already register a lot of appetite for these new locations."
Jan Van Geet concluded: "We permanently focus on opportunities to continue to expand our portfolio pipeline; besides, we are working hard to become a major supplier of renewable energy for our tenants."
1
Compared to 31 December 2019; inclusive of Joint Ventures at 100%
FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS
New leases signed
Signed and renewed rental income of € 20.1 million driven by 200,000 m² of new lease agreements signed, corresponding to € 11.4 million of new annualised rental income1
During the period for a total of 164,000 m² of lease agreements were renewed corresponding to € 8.8 million of annualised rental incomeof which 30,000 m² (€ 1.7 million) related to the own portfolio and 134,000 m² (€ 7.1 million) related to the joint ventures2. Renewed contracts within the joint ventures portfolio included various prolongations by 1-5 years.
Terminations represented a total of € 1.2 million or 25,000 m², all within the joint ventures'portfolio
The signed annualised committed leases represent € 165.2 million3 (equivalent to 2.84 million m² of lettable area), a 6.6% increase since December 2019.
Construction activity
A total of 12 projects completed delivering 190,000 m² of lettable area, representing €9.9 million of annualised committed leases (as of 24th of August 2020 this has increased to 311,000 m 2 of lettable area)
Additional 33 projects under construction which will create 795,000 m² of future lettable area, representing €49.5 million of annualised leases once built and fully let - the portfolio under construction is 73.4% pre-let
Implications of Covid-19
VGP's business is progressing well in 2020 despite the Covid -19 pandemic. The entire VGP team has been operational throughout the crisis with full access to central systems. None of the VGP workforce has been furloughed and the Group has not taken any government support.
The lockdown measures implemented by governments across Europe to combat the spread of the virus resulted in widespread disruption across many sectors of the economy. In some cases, this has impacted the operations and cash flows of VGP's customers, which has in some limited cases affected the level of rent we were able to collect from such customer. VGP has worked constructively to support customers facing genuine cash flow challenges by offering to reschedule rental payments or reprofiling. None of our customers so far has requested to return their rented space.
Land bank has continued to expand
Acquisition of 1.17 million m² of development land and a further 1.97 million m2 committed subject to permits which brings the remaining total owned and secured land bank for development to 6.89 million m², which supports 3.12 million m² of future lettable area.
A further 0.85 million m² of new land plots identified which are under negotiation and having a development potential of 0.41 million m² of future lettable area.
Of which 160,000 m² (€ 8.3 million) related to the own portfolio
Joint ventures refers to VGP European Logistics, VGP European Logistics 2 and VGP Park München, All three 50:50 joint ventures with Allianz Real Estate
For joint venture at 100%
Setup of new business line VGP Renewable Energy driving increase in photovoltaic investments
In July 2020, our first photovoltaic project was delivered in Nijmegen, Netherlands (1.5MWP) and further 16 photovoltaic projects are under construction for total 17.6 MWP. This is split between Germany (10.4MWP) and the Netherlands (7.2MWP). In addition, several pipeline projects are currently being identified in Germany and Spain. As of year-end 2019 we had 16.5MWP installed on VGP's roofs which are owned and operated by third parties.
Expansion of partnership with Allianz Real Estate through launch of third joint venture
In June 2020, VGP and Allianz Real Estate entered into a new 50:50 joint venture for the development of VGP Park München. This is the third joint venture with Allianz Real Estate.
The managerial and governance setup of the new partnership is similar to the first two joint ventures between the two partners with VGP serving the new joint venture as its sole asset, property and development manager. Contrary to the two existing joint ventures which concentrate on the acquisition of income-generating assets developed by VGP, this new joint venture will initially be focussed on the development of VGP Park München .
Once fully developed the park will consist of five logistic buildings, two stand -alone parking houses and one office building for a total gross lettable area of approx. 270,000 m2. The park is almost entirely pre-let to KraussMaffei Technologies and BMW. BMW has formally taken the decision to also move its competence centre for batteries to VGP Park München. This will result in the park being 100% pre-let. This new lease contract is currently being exchanged with BMW.
There are currently already 3 buildings and 2 parking houses under construction . The delivery of the first building to BMW occurred at the beginning of August 2020. The subsequent completions are scheduled to occur in November 2020 (1 parking house), 1 building (currently under negotiation) by mid-2021 with all but one of the remaining buildings being delivered by November 2022. The last building is expected to be delivered by the beginning of 2026.
Balance sheet further strengthened through capital raising whilst two additional joint venture closings are anticipated before the end of the year
On 21 April 2020 VGP successfully completed an offering of new shares for a total consideration of €200.0 million by means of a private placement via an accelerated bookbuild offering to international institutional investors.
In the offering a total of 2,000,000 new shares (approximately 10.8% of VGP's outstanding shares on completion of the offering) were placed at an issue price of €100.00 per share, representing a discount of 4.58% compared to the last traded price of the Group's share on 21 April 2020 of €104.8.
In line with their pre-commitments, Little Rock SA, controlled by Mr Jan Van Geet, and VM Invest NV, controlled by Mr Bart Van Malderen, have each subscribed for 33.81% and 20.16% of the new shares respectively, and received full allocations.
In terms of further expansion with the joint ventures we anticipate two additional closings before the end of 2020. The seventh closing with VGP European Logistics (first joint venture) is
anticipated with a transaction value1 of >€150 million as well as the second closing with VGP European Logistics 2 (second joint venture) with a transaction value of > € 200 million
These steps will ensure VGP can maintain its financial purchasing power and to be able to finance the investment pipeline and to benefit from additional investment opportunities.
KEY FINANCIAL METRICS
Operations and results
H1 2020
H1 2019
Change (%)
Committed annualised rental income (€mm)
165.2
129.3
27.8%
IFRS Operating profit (€mm)
217.9
96.1
126.7%
IFRS net profit (€mm)
196.9
75.0
162.5%
IFRS earnings per share (€ per share)
10.19
4.04
152.3%
Portfolio and balance sheet
30 Jun 20
31 Dec 19
Change (%)
Portfolio value, including joint venture at 100% (€mm)
3,231
2,771
16.6%
Portfolio value, including joint venture at share (€mm)
2,167
1,897
14.3%
Occupancy ratio of standing portfolio (%)
99.9
99.8
-
EPRA NAV per share (€ per share)
52.42
39.89
31.4%
IFRS NAV per share (€ per share)
50.28
37.66
33.5%
Net financial debt (€mm)
685.8
604.2
13.5%
Gearing2(%)
35.0
37.2
-
CONFERENCE CALL FOR INVESTORS AND ANALYSTS
VGP will host a conference call at 10:30 (CEST) on 24 August 2020
The transaction value corresponds to purchase price (at fair market value) for the completed income generating buildings which are transferred to the respective joint venture.
Calculated as Net debt / Total equity and liabilities
CONTACT DETAILS FOR INVESTORS AND MEDIA ENQUIRIES
Martijn Vlutters
Tel: +32
(0)3 289 1433
(VP - Business Development & Investor Relations)
Petra Vanclova
Tel: +42
0 602 262 107
(External Communications)
Anette Nachbar
Tel: +49
152 288 10363
Brunswick Group
ABOUT VGP
VGP is a leading pan-European developer, manager and owner of high -quality logistics and semi- industrial real estate. VGP operates a fully integrated business model with capabilities and longstanding expertise across the value chain. The company has a development land bank (owned or committed) of
6.89 million m² and the strategic focus is on the development of business parks. Founded in 1998 as a family-owned real estate developer in the Czech Republic, VGP with a staff of over 230 employees today owns and operates assets in 12 European countries directly and through three joint ventures with Allianz Real Estate (VGP European Logistics, VGP European Logistics 2 and VGP Park München). As of June 2020, the Gross Asset Value of VGP, including the joint ventures at 100%, amounted to €3.23 billion and the company had a Net Asset Value (EPRA NAV) of € 1,079 million. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels and on the Prague Stock Exchange (ISIN: BE0003878957).
Forward-lookingstatements: This press release may contain forward -looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management regarding future events, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. VGP is providing the information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release considering new information, future events or otherwise. The information in this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or an invitation to buy securities in VGP or an invitation or inducement to engage in any other investment activities. VGP disclaims any liability for statements made or published by third parties and does not undertake any obligation to correct inaccurate data, information, conclusions or opinions published by third parties in relation to this or any other press release issued by VGP.
BUSINESS REVIEW
During the first half of 2020 VGP's business has continued to grow despite the unprecedented disruption caused by Covid-19. Our primary focus is and will remain the health, safety and well-being of our employees and partners. Throughout the period the VGP team has remained operational, mostly working from home, with full access to systems. Where allowed, our construction sites remained operational and the timing impact particularly on pre -let projects has remained minimal. All construction activities have now been resumed in full.
The expansion of the strategic partnership with Allianz Real Estate through the formation of a third 50:50 joint venture was completed during these exceptional market circumstances. On 23 June 2020 VGP sold 50% of the shares of VGP Park München GmbH to Allianz Real Estate. As a result of the transaction VGP has deconsolidated all assets and liabilities of VGP Park München and has recognized a gain on the disposal in full (see note 3 for further information). VGP received initial sales proceeds in the amount of € 83.3 million and the remainder of the sales proceeds in the amount of € 88.2 million will be settled at the moment of completion of the respective buildings. Currently it is expected that €
22.2 million will be received within the next 6-12 months with the bulk of the remaining balance expected to be received at the end of 2022. Both joint venture partners will fund the remaining development costs proportionally to their respective shareholding.
The signed annualised committed leases amount to € 165.2 million1 at the end of June 2020 and represent a total of 3,128,000 m² of lettable area. Of this total space 851,000 m² belong to the own portfolio (958,000 m² as at 31 December 2019) and 2,277,000 m² to the three joint ventures (1,989,000 m² at 31 December 2019).
During the first half of 2020 VGP delivered a total of 12 projects representing 190,000 m² of lettable area (as of 24th of August 2020 this has increased to 311,000 m 2 of lettable area), with an additional 33 projects under construction representing 795,000 m² of future lettable area.
The net valuation of the property portfolio as at 30 June 2020 showed a net valuation gain of € 204.6 million (against a net valuation gain of € 65.3 million per 30 June 2019).
The own investment property portfolio consists of 11 completed buildings representing 196,000 m² of lettable area whereas the joint ventures property portfolio consists of 99 completed buildings representing 1,904,000 m² of lettable area.
Gearing level of the Group as at 30 June 2020 was 35.0%, versus 37.2% as at 31 December 2019, primarily due to the €200 million capital raising partially offset by investments into new construction works.
1 Including joint ventures. As at 30 June 2020 the annualised committed leases for the joint ventures stood at € 128.2 million (Dec 2019: € 102.3 million).
OPERATING RESULT
(in thousands of €)
June
June
2020
2019
Revenue1
12,382
14,804
Gross rental income
4,650
7,354
Property operating expenses
(577)
(922)
Net rental income
4,073
6,432
Joint venture management fee income
6,134
4,943
Net valuation gains / (losses) on investment properties
204,619
65,296
Administration expenses
(15,517)
(9,853)
Share of net profits of joint ventures and associates
18,565
29,301
Operating profit / (loss)
217,874
96,119
Net financial results
(8,164)
(7,138)
Profit before taxes
209,710
88,981
Taxes
(12,770)
(13,949)
Profit for the period
196,940
75,032
Net rental income
The net rental income decreased to € 4.1 million for the first half of 2020 compared to € 6.4 million for the first half of 2019 primarily due to first closing with the second joint venture in July 2019 and the fifth and sixth closing with the first joint venture in April and November 2019 respectively, partially offset by the full impact of the income generating assets delivered during 2019.
Including VGP's share of the joint venture on a "look-through" basis net rental income increased by
2.7 million, or 11% compared to H1 2019 (from € 24.2 million for the period ending 30 June 2019 to
26.9 million for the period ending 30 June 2020)2.
Annualised committed rent income
During the first half of 2020 we saw continued leasing growth despite the exceptional market circumstances.
The demand for lettable area resulted in the signing of new lease contracts during the first half of 2020 of € 12.5 million in total of which € 11.4 million related to new or replacement leases (€ 3.0 million on behalf of the joint ventures) and € 8.8 million (€ 7.1 million on behalf of the joint ventures) were related to renewals of existing lease contracts. The renewals within the joint ventures portfolio includes various prolongations by 1-5 years.
During the period lease contracts for a total amount of € 1.2 million (all related to the joint ventures' portfolio) were terminated.
Revenue is composed of gross rental income, service charge income, property and facility management income and property development income.
See attached section 'Supplementary notes not part of the condensed financial information' for further details
Net, the annualised committed leases increased to € 165.2 million as at the end of June 20201 (compared to € 155.0 million as at 31 December 2019).
Germany and the Netherlands were the main drivers of growth in new or replacement leases with € 4.3 million of new leases signed during the year in Germany (€ 0.9 million on behalf of the joint ventures) and € 4.0 million in the Netherlands (own portfolio). Other contributing countries include the Czech Republic for € 1.0 million (all on behalf of the joint ventures), Spain for € 1.0 million (own portfolio), Romania for € 0.9 million (all on behalf of the joint ventures), Slovakia € 0.1 million (all on behalf of joint ventures) and finally Hungary for € 0.1 million (all on behalf of the joint ventures).
As at 30 June 2020, the weighted average term of the combined own and joint venture portfolio stood at 8.7 years2 (compared to 8.9 years as at 31 December 2019). The own portfolio stood at 10.3 years3 and the joint venture portfolio stood at 8.2 years4.
The Group's completed property portfolio, including the own and joint ventures' property portfolio, reached an occupancy rate of 99.9% at the end of June 2020 compared to 99.8% at the end of December 2019.
The signed annualised committed leases represent € 165.2 million5 at the end of June 2020 represent a total of 2,837,000 m² of lettable area. Of this total space 718,000 m² belong to the own portfolio (749,000 m² as at 31 December 2019) and 2,119,000 m² to the joint ventures (1,913,000 m² at 31 December 2019).
Net valuation gains on the property portfolio
As at 30 June 2020 the net valuation gains on the property portfolio reached € 204.6 million compared to a net valuation gain of € 65.3 million for the period ended 30 June 2019.
The net valuation gain was mainly driven by: (i) € 41.1 million unrealised valuation gain on the own portfolio, (ii) € 22.9 million unrealised gain on assets being developed on behalf of the VGP European Logistics and VGP European Logistics 2 joint ventures, and (iii) € 140.6 million realised valuation gain on the VGP Park München transaction.
The own property portfolio, excluding development land but including the buildings being constructed on behalf of the Joint Venture, is valued by the valuation expert at 30 June 2020 based on a weighted average yield of 5.81% (compared to 5.76% as at 31 December 2019) applied to the contractual rents increased by the estimated rental value on unlet space. The reported slight increase in yield is due to the change in the portfolio mix following the entering of the VGP Park München joint venture in June 2020.
The (re)valuation of the own portfolio was based on the appraisal report of the property expert Jones Lang LaSalle.
1 Including joint ventures. As at 30 June 2020 the annualised committed leases for the joint ventures stood at € 128.2 million
compared to € 102.3 million as at 31 Dec '19
2
Weighted
average term of the combined committed leases up to the first break stands at 8.2 years at 30 Jun '20
3
Weighted
average term of the own portfolio committed
leases up to the first break stands at 10.0 years at 30 Jun '20
4
Weighted
average term of the JVs portfolio committed
leases up to the first break stands at 7.7 years at 30 Jun '20
5 Including joint ventures. At 30 Jun '20 the annualised committed leases for the joint ventures stood at € 128.2 million (Dec 2019: € 103.1 million).
Income from joint ventures
The joint venture management fee income increased by € 1.2 million to € 6.1 million. The increase was mainly due to the growth of the joint ventures' portfolio.
Property and facility management fee income increased from € 3.7 million for the period ending 30 June 2019 to € 4.7 million for the period ending 30 June 2020. The development management fee income generated during the period was € 1.4 million compared to € 1.2 million for the period ending 30 June 2019.
Share in net profit of the joint ventures
VGP's share of the joint ventures' profit for the period decreased by € 10.7 million from € 29.3 million for the period ending 30 June 2019 to € 18.6 million for the period ending 30 June 2020, reflecting the decreased net valuation gain contribution of the joint ventures' portfolio due to the relative stabilisation of the yields on the investment properties.
Net rental income at share increased to € 22.8 million for the period ending 30 June 2020 compared to €17.8 million for the period ended 30 June 2019. The increase reflects the underlying growth of the joint ventures' portfolio resulting from the different closings made between the VGP European Logistics and VGP European Logistics 2 joint ventures since May 2016.
At the end of June 2020, the joint ventures (100% share) had € 128.2 million of annualised committed leases representing 2,119,000 m² of lettable area compared to € 102.3 million of annualised committed leases representing 1,913,000 m² at the end of December 2019.
The net valuation gains on investment properties at share decreased to € 7.1 million for the period ending 30 June 2020 (compared to € 28.9 million for the period ending 30 June 2019). The portfolio of the joint ventures, excluding development and the buildings being constructed by VGP on behalf of VGP European Logistics and VGP European Logistics 2, was valued at a weighted average yield of 4.85% as at 30 June 2020 (compared to 5.16% as at 31 December 2019). The (re)valuation of the VGP European Logistics and VGP European Logistics 2 joint ventures' portfolios was based on the appraisal report of the property expert Jones Lang LaSalle. For VGP Park München the transaction value with Allianz Real Estate is considered as fair value.
The net financial expenses of the joint ventures at share for the period ending 30 June 2020 were € 8.1 million compared to € 9.5 million for the period ending 30 June 2019. For the period ending 30 June 2020, the financial income at share was € 0.1 million (€ (0.0) million for the period ending 30 June 2019). The financial expenses at share decreased from € 9.4 million for the period ending 30 June 2019 to € 8.2 million for the period ending 30 June 2020 and included € 4.2 million interest on financial debt (€ 3.4 million as at 30 June 2019), € 0.8 million unrealised losses on interest rate derivatives (€ 2.3 million as at 30 June 2019) and € 1.1 million other financial expenses (€ 2.1 million as at 30 June 2019) mainly relating to the amortisation of capitalised finance costs on bank borrowings.
Administrative costs
The administrative costs for the period were € 15.5 million compared to € 9.9 million for the period ended 30 June 2019. The administrative costs were higher mainly due to the additional accrual accounted for in respect of the long-term incentive plan and reflecting the net asset growth value of the allocated units under this incentive plan. (For further details please refer to note 18 and the Remuneration Report in the Annual Report 2019).
As at 30 June 2020 the VGP team comprised more than 230 people active in 12 different countries.
Net financial costs
For the period ending 30 June 2020, the financial income was € 3.9 million (€ 2.5 million for the period ending 30 June 2019) driven by € 3.8 million interest income on loans granted to the joint ventures (€ 2.5 million for the period ending 30 June 2019).
The reported financial expenses as at 30 June 2020 of € 12.0 million (€ 9.7 million as at 30 June 2019) are mainly made up of € 12.3 million expenses related to financial debt (€ 10.2 million as at 30 June 2019) and other financial expenses of € 1.7 million (compared to € 0.8 million as at 30 June 2019), partially offset by € 3.0 million of capitalised interests (€ 1.9 million as at 30 June 2019).
As a result, the net financial costs reached € 8.2 million for the period ending 30 June 2020 compared to € 7.1 million at the end of June 2019.
Shareholder loans to the joint ventures amounted to € 292.6 million as at 30 June 2020 (compared to €
125.6 million as at 30 June 2019) of which € 149.8 million (€ 72.5 million as at 30 June 2019) was related to financing of the buildings under construction and development land held by the VGP European Logistics and VGP European Logistics 2 joint ventures. Other non-current receivable amounted to €76.7 million mainly relating to the balance due by Allianz Real Estate in respect of their acquisition of 50% of VGP Park München (see note 7.3).
EVOLUTION OF THE DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES
The development activities in the first half of 2020 can be summarised as follows:
Completed projects
During the first half of the year 12 projects were completed totalling 190,000 m² of lettable area and representing €9.9 million of annualised committed leases (€3.2 million for VGP's own account and €6.7 million for the VGP European Logistics and VGP European Logistics 2 joint venture).
For its own account VGP delivered 4 buildings totalling 50,000 m2 of lettable area:
Germany: 1 building in VGP Park Halle of 21,000 m2 and 1 building in VGP Park Einbeck of 9,000 m2;
Spain: 1 building in VGP Llica d'Amunt of 14,000 m²;
Italy: 1 building in VGP Valsamoggia of 7,000 m².
For the VGP European Logistics and VGP European Logistics 2 joint ventures 8 buildings were delivered totalling 139,000m2 of lettable area:
Czech Republic: 1 building in VGP Park Olomouc of 18,000 m2 and 1 building in VGP Park Usti nad Ladem of 4,000 m2
Slovakia: 1 building in VGP Park Malacky of 19,000 m2;
Romania: 1 building in VGP Park Timisoara of 22,000 m2;
Germany: 3 building in VGP Park Berlin of 25,000 m², 12,000 m² and 11,000 m² respectively, and
1 building in VGP Park Wustermark of 30,000 m².
Projects under construction
At the end of June 2020, VGP had 33 buildings under construction for a total future lettable area of 795,000 m². The new buildings under construction, which are pre-let for 73.4%1, represent €49.5 million of annualised leases when fully built and let.
For its own account VGP had 19 buildings under construction totalling 520,000 m² of lettable area representing €29.0 million of annualised leases:
Germany: 7 buildings for 223,000m2 (1 building in each VGP Park Göttingen, VGP Park Halle, VGP Park Giessen-Buseck, VGP Park Giessen-Lutzellinden, VGP Park Magdeburg, VGP Park Laatzen and VGP Park Erfurt);
Czech Republic: 1 building for 15,000 m2 (in VGP Park Prostejov);
Romania: 2 buildings for 47,000 m2 (1 building in each VGP Park Timisoara and VGP Park Sibiu);
Hungary: 1 building for 18,000 m2 (in VGP Park Kecskemet);
Spain: 5 buildings for 86,000 m2 (2 buildings in VGP Park Lliçà d'Amunt, 2 buildings in Valencia Cheste and 1 building in VGP Park Zaragoza);
Italy: 1 building for 23,000 m2 (in VGP Park Calcio);
Netherlands: 2 buildings for 109,000 m2 (1 building in each VGP Park Nijmegen and VGP Park Roosendaal).
On behalf of the VGP European Logistics and VGP European Logistics 2 joint venture, VGP is constructing 14 new buildings totalling 275,000 m² of lettable area representing €20.6 million of annualised leases:
Czech Republic: 5 buildings for 67,000 m2 (1 building in VGP Park Olomouc, 2 buildings in VGP Park Chomutov, 1 building in Hradek nad Nisou and 1 building in VGP Park Usti nad Labem);
Germany: 7 building for 195,000 m2 (1 building in VGP Park Wustermark and 6 buildings in VGP Park Munich);
Spain: 2 buildings for 13,000 m2 (both in VGP Park San Fernando de Henares).
Land bank
During the first half of the year, VGP continued to acquire new land plots to support the future development pipeline. During this period, VGP acquired 1,170,000 m² of land with a future development potential of 480,000 m².
The acquisitions include 316,000 m² of land at VGP Park Gießen - Am Alten Flughafen, Germany, 304,000 m² at VGP Park České Budějovice, Czech Republic, 164,000 m² at VGP Park Arad, Romania, 129,000 m² at VGP Park Berlin Oberkrämer and 102,000 m² at VGP Park Zvolen, Slovakia.
Of these land plots, 494,000 m² (42%) is in Germany, 373,000 m² (32%) is in Czech Republic, 164,000 m² (14%) in Romania, 102,000 m² (9%) in Slovakia, 27,000 m² (2%) in Italy and 8,000 m² (1%) is in The Netherlands.
1 Calculated based on the contracted rent and estimated market rent for the vacant space.
As at 30 June 2020, VGP had another 1.97 million m² of secured land plots which are expected to be purchased during the next6-18months, subject to obtaining the necessary permits. This brings the remaining total owned and secured land bank for development to 6.89 million m² which represents a remaining development potential of 3.12 million m² of which 884,000 m² in Germany, 575,000 m² in the Czech Republic, 538,000 m² in Romania, 320,000 m² in Slovakia, 227,000 m² in Spain, 167,000 m² in The Netherlands, 142,000 m² in Italy, 131,000 m² in Hungary, 57,000 m² in Latvia , 42,000 m² in Austria and 42,000 m² in Portugal. Included in the above is the remaining 510,000 m² development land bank held by the VGP European Logistics and VGP European Logistics 2 joint ventures with a development potential of circa 222,000 m² of new lettable area.
Besides the owned and secured land bank, VGP has signed non -binding agreements and is currently performing due diligence investigations, on an exclusive basis, on the potential acquisitions of in total circa 0.86 million m² of new land plots located in Italy, Germany, Austria, Spain, Portugal and Czech Republic. This land represents a development potential of circa 1 million m 2 and it is expected that a significant number of these land plots will be contractually locked in during the next 12 months.
DISPOSAL GROUP HELD FOR SALE
The balance of the Disposal group held for sale increased from € 170.0 million as at 31 December 2019 to € 457 million as at 30 June 2020 and is composed of € 247.5 million of assets held for sale in respect of the anticipated seventh closing with VGP European Logistics and the second closing in respect of VGP European Logistics 2 due to occur during the second half of 2020. The remaining b alance in the amount of € 209.5 million relates to the assets under construction and development land (at fair value) which are being / will be developed by VGP on behalf of VGP European Logistics and VGP European Logistics 2 joint ventures (compared to € 169.7 million as at 31 December 2019).
Under the respective joint venture agreements, VGP European Logistics has an exclusive right of first refusal in relation to acquiring the income generating assets developed by VGP that are in Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary and VGP European Logistics 2 has a similar right for Austria, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania and Spain . The development pipeline which is transferred to either of the two joint ventures as part of the different closings between the joint ventures and VGP is being developed at VGP's own risk and subsequently acquired and paid for by the respective joint venture subject to pre-agreed completion and lease parameters.
CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
On 21 April 2020 VGP successfully completed an offering of new shares for a total consideration of €200.0 million by means of a private placement via an accelerated bookbuild offering to international institutional investors. In the offering a total of 2,000,000 new shares (approximately 10.8% of the Company's outstanding shares on completion of the offering) were placed at an issue price of €100.00 per share, representing a discount of 4.58% compared to the last traded price of the Company's share on 21 April 2020 of €104.8. In line with their pre-commitments, Little Rock SA, controlled by Mr Jan Van Geet, and VM Invest NV, controlled by Mr Bart Van Malderen, have each subscribed for 33.81% and 20.16% of the new shares respectively, and received full allocations. VGP will use the net proceeds from the capital increase to further increase its financial purchasing power and strengthen its
12/53
shareholders' equity in order to finance the investment pipeline and to be able to benefit from additional investment opportunities.
The financial debt increased from € 780.3 million as at 31 December 2019 to € 782.1 million as at 30 June 2020 of which € 20.8 million bank debt (2019:€ 21.5 million), € 33.4 million schuldschein loans (2019: € 33.4 million), €714.8 million of issued bonds (2019: € 714.1 million) and € 13.1 million accrued interest on bonds (2019: € 11.3 million).
The group has access to €150 million revolving credit facilities which as of 30 June 2020 remain entirely undrawn.
The gearing ratio1 of the Group decreased from 37.2% at 31 December 2019 to 35.0% as at 30 June 2020. The gearing remains well within the Group's target maximum consolidated gearing of 65% in which it wants to operate in.
DIVIDEND
At the Annual General Meeting held on 8 May 2020 a distribution of a gross dividend of € 60.31 million equal to €2.93 per share for year 2019 was approved and this has since been distributed to shareholders on 28 May 2020.
OUTLOOK SECOND HALF 2020
Whilst due to uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic it remains difficult to predict how demand for lettable space will evolve in the second half of 2020, one of the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic is accelerating adoption of e-commerce across society and an increasing emphasis by our tenants on the resiliency of their logistics supply chains. These developments play to the prime locations and quality of our portfolio and should over time drive increased demand for our prime warehouses across Europe.
In terms of further expansion with the joint ventures we anticipate two additional closings before the end of 2020. The seventh closing with VGP European Logistics (first joint venture) is anticipated with
transaction value2 of >€150 million as well as the second closing with VGP European Logistics 2
(second joint venture) with a transaction value of > € 200 million.
In addition, in respect of first joint venture, we expect in the course of the second half of 2020 to be able to announce the details of an expansion beyond the €1.7 billion original target.
We will continue to be vigilant and aim to ensure we stay strongly capitalized so that we always remain able to invest in the best opportunities as we work on the expansion of our portfolio pipeline.
Calculated as Net debt / Total equity and liabilities
The transaction value corresponds to purchase price (at fair market value) for the completed income generating buildings which are transferred to the respective joint venture.
6
204,619
65,296
Administrationexpenses
(15,517)
(9,853)
Share of net profits of joint ventures and associates
7
18,565
29,301
Operating profit / (loss)
217,874
96,119
Finance income
8
3,856
2,538
Finance costs
8
(12,020)
(9,676)
Financecosts - net
(8,164)
(7,138)
Profit before taxes
209,710
88,981
Taxes
(12,770)
(13,949)
Profit for the period
196,940
75,032
Attributable to:
Shareholders of VGP NV
196,940
75,032
Non-controllinginterests
-
RESULT PER SHARE
30.06.2020
30.06.2019
Basic earnings per share(in €)
9
10.19
4.04
Diluted earnings per share(in €)
9
10.19
4.04
The condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as adopted by the European Union.
Revenue is composed gross rental income, service charge income and joint venture management fee income.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the period ended 30 June
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (in thousands of €)
30.06.2020
30.06.2019
Profit for the period
196,940
75,032
Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit orloss in
subsequent periods
-
-
Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to profit orloss in
subsequent periods
-
-
Other comprehensive incomefor the period
-
-
Total comprehensive income/ (loss) of the period
196,940
75,032
Attributable to:
Shareholders of VGP NV
196,940
75,032
Non-controllinginterest
-
-
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
For the period ended
ASSETS (in thousands of €)
NOTE
30.06.2020
31.12.2019
Intangibleassets
295
46
Investmentproperties
10
595,920
792,945
Property, plant and equipment
5,304
5,287
Investments in joint ventures andassociates
7
534,156
387,246
Other non-current receivables
7
219,569
63,571
Deferred tax assets
1,883
695
Total non-current assets
1,357,127
1,249,790
Trade and other receivables
11
50,122
28,770
Cash and cash equivalents
92,541
176,148
Disposal group held for sale
14
457,032
169,655
Total current assets
599,695
374,573
TOTAL ASSETS
1,956,822
1,624,363
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITYAND LIABILITIES
NOTE
30.06.2020
31.12.2019
(in thousands of €)
Share capital
72,225
62,251
Retained earnings
774,092
637,461
Other reserves
188,498
69
Shareholders' equity
12
1,034,815
699,781
Non-currentfinancial debt
13
767,685
767,673
Other non-current financial liabilities
-
-
Other non-current liabilities
4,260
12,789
Deferred tax liabilities
19,021
31,647
Total non-current liabilities
790,966
812,109
Current financial debt
13
14,403
12,673
Trade debts and other current liabilities
69,659
89,325
Liabilities related todisposal groupheld for sale
14
46,979
10,475
Total current liabilities
131,041
112,473
Total liabilities
922,007
924,582
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITYAND LIABILITIES
1,956,822
1,624,363
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
For the period ended 30 June
Capital
Statutory
reserve
IFRS
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
share
(see note
share
Retained
Share
Other
Total
(in thousands of €)
capital
12)
capital
earnings
premium
equity
equity
Balance as at 1 January 2019
92,667
(30,416)
62,251
481,147
69
-
543,467
Other comprehensive income / (loss)
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
Result of the period
-
-
-
75,032
-
-
75,032
Effect of disposals
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
Total comprehensive income / (loss)
-
-
-
75,032
-
-
75,032
Dividends to shareholders
-
-
-
(40,883)
-
-
(40,883)
Remeasurement of VGP Misv management
incentive plan²
-
-
-
(8,416)
-
-
(8,416)
Balance as at 30 June 2019
92,667
(30,416)
62,251
506,880
69
-
569,200
Balance as at 1 January 2020
92,667
(30,416)
62,251
637,461
69
-
699,781
Other comprehensive income / (loss)
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
Result of the period
-
-
-
196,940
-
-
196,940
Effect of disposals
-
-
-
-
-
-
0
Total comprehensive income / (loss)
-
-
-
196,940
-
-
196,940
Contributions of equity, net of transaction costs
9,974
-
9,974
-
188,429
-
198,403
Dividends to shareholders
-
-
-
(60,308)
-
-
(60,308)
Balance as at 30 June 2020
102,641
(30,416)
72,225
774,092
188,498
-
1,034,815
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT
For the period ended 30 June
CASH FLOWSTATEMENT (in thousands of €)
30.06.2020
30.06.2019
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit before taxes
209,710
88,981
Adjustments for:
Depreciation
751
135
Unrealised (gains) /losses on investment properties
6
(64,026)
(60,906)
Realised (gains) / losses on disposal of subsidiaries and investment
properties
6
(140,593)
(4,390)
Unrealised (gains) / losses on financial instruments and foreign exchange
202
173
Interest (income)
(3,857)
(2,527)
Interest expense
11,819
9,492
Share of net (profit)/loss of joint ventures and associates
7
(18,565)
(29,301)
Operating profit before changes in working capital and provisions
(4,559)
1,657
Decrease/(Increase) in trade and other receivables
(12,620)
(2,876)
(Decrease)/Increase in trade and other payables
767
2,158
Cash generated from the operations
(16,413)
939
Interest received
26
26
Interest (paid)
(12,457)
(6,693)
Income taxes paid
(541)
(145)
Net cash from operating activities
(29,385)
(5,873)
Cash flows from investing activities
Proceeds from disposal of tangible assets and other
-
22
Proceeds from disposal of subsidiaries and investment properties
15
83,282
125,352
Investment property and investment property under construction
(207,784)
(159,134)
Distribution by / (investment in) joint venture and associates
-
-
Loans provided to joint venture and associates
(63,017)
(11,332)
Loans repaid by joint venture and associates
-
4,407
Net cash used in investing activities
(187,519)
(40,685)
Cash flows from financing activities
Dividends paid
(60,309)
(40,883)
Net Proceeds / (cash out) from the issue / (repayment) of share capital
198,403
-
Proceeds from loans
-
-
Loan repayments
(667)
(350)
Net cash used in financing activities
137,427
(41,233)
Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(79,477)
(87,791)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
176,148
161,446
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations
(406)
581
Reclassification to (-) / from held for sale
(3,724)
(1,509)
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
92,541
72,727
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the period ended 30 June
1 Basis of preparation
The condensed interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting", as adopted by the European Union. The consolidated financial information was approved for issue on 21 August 2020 by the Board of Directors.
2 Significant accounting policies
The condensed interim financial statements are prepared on a historic cost basis, with the exception of investment properties and investment property under construction as well as financial derivatives which are stated at fair value. All figures arein thousands of Euros (EUR '000).
The accounting policies adopted are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 except for following new standards, amendments to standards and interpretations and the accounting policy re share based payments, which became effectiveduring the first half yearof 2020:
Amendments toIAS 1 and IAS 8Definitionof Material
Amendments toIFRS3 Business Combinations: Definitionof a Business
Amendments toIFRS9, IAS 39 and IFRS 7Interest Rate Benchmark Reform
The initial recognition of the above new standards did not have a material impact on the financialposition and performance of the Group.
New standards, amendments tostandards and interpretations not yet effectiveduring the first half year of 2020:
IFRS 17Insurance Contracts (applicable for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2023, but not yet endorsed in the EU)
Amendments toIAS 1 Presentation of Financial Statements: Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current(applicable for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2023, but not yet endorsed in the EU)
Amendments toIAS 16 Property, Plant and Equipment: Proceeds before Intended Use (applicable for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2022, butnot yet endorsedin the EU)
Amendments toIAS37 Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets: Onerous Contracts - Cost of Fulfilling a Contract (applicable for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2022, but not yet endorsed in the EU)
Amendments to IFRS 3 Business Combinations: Reference to the Conceptual Framework (applicable for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2022, but not yet endorsed in the EU)
Amendment toIFRS 16Leases:Covid-19-RelatedRent Concessions (applicable for annual periods beginning on or after 1 June 2020, but not yet endorsedin the EU)
Annual Improvements to IFRS Standards 2018-2020(applicable for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2022, but not yet endorsed in the EU)
3 Additional disclosure on critical accounting judgements and key sources of estimation uncertainty
The critical accounting judgements and key sources of estimation uncertainty are consistent with those outlined in the preparation of the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019(See Annual Report 2019 - Note 3) except for following:
On 23 June 2020 VGP sold 50% of the shares of VGP Park München GmbH to Allianz Real Estate, thereby losing control over VGP Park München in 2020 (the "Transaction"). The completion of the developmentof VGP ParkMünchenis expectedtotake several years. As a resultof the loss of control over VGP ParkMünchen, VGP has deconsolidatedall assets andliabilities of VGP ParkMünchen and has recognized a gain on the disposal which has been calculated as the difference between: (i) the carrying value (=equity value) of all assets and liabilities of VGP Park München at the Transaction Date, and (ii)the fair market value of 100%of the shares of VGP ParkMünchen (the "Fair Value").
The gain on the Transaction as describedabove has beenrecognizedin full(100%), consistent with the accounting policies of VGP and IFRS 10 (See note 2.3 - Principles of consolidation - Joint venture and associates - of the 2019 Annual Report or further information).
Until the completion of each building such building will be measured at its proportional agreed purchase price with AllianzReal Estate, as this is consideredtobe the bestreflection of its fair value. Following the completion of each buildingsuch building willbe carried at fair value andrevaluedby an external independent valuation expertat least annually in accordancewith theGroup's valuation rules. (See note 2.7 - Investment properties - of the 2019 Annual Report or further information).
20/53
4 Segment reporting
The chief operating decision makeris the person that allocates resources toand assesses the performance of the operating segments. The Group has determined that its chief operating decision-maker is the chief executive officer (CEO)of the Company.He allocates resources toandassesses the performanceat business line and country level.
The segmentation for segment reporting within VGP is primarily by business line and secondly by geographical region.
4.1 Business lines (operating segments)
Business decisions aretakenbased on various key performance indicators (suchas rentalincome, - activity, occupancy and development yields) and are monitored in this way as VGP primarily focuses on (i) development activities; (ii) letting logistical sites; and finally (iii) asset- and property management (including facility management)mainly provided tothe VGP EuropeanLogistics joint venture.
For management purpose, the Group also presents financial information according to management breakdowns, based on these functional allocations of revenues and costs. These amounts are based on a number of assumptions, and accordingly are not prepared in accordance with IFRS audited consolidated financial statements of VGP NVfor the periods ended30 June 2020 andthe year ended31 December2019.
In June 2020, the Group entered into a new 50/50 joint venture with Allianz Real Estate for the developmentof VGP ParkMünchen. The initial termof this new joint ventureis 10 years.
This third joint venture follows the twoother50:50 joint ventures entered intowithAllianzReal Estatei.e. VGP European Logistics (the first joint venture) VGP EuropeanLogistics 2 (the second joint venture).
The first joint venture -VGP European Logistics -, was launched in March 2016 and targets the acquisition of assets developed by VGP in Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary. The second joint venture -VGP European Logistics 2 -, was launched in July 2019 and targets the acquisition of assets developed by VGP in in Austria, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romaniaand Spain.
Investment business
The Group's investment or so-called rental business consists of operating profit generated by the completed and leased out projects of the Group's portfolio and the proportional share of the operating profit (excluding net valuation gains) of the completed and leased out projects of the joint ventures' portfolio. Revenues andexpenses allocatedtothe rental business unit include10%of the Group's property operating expenses; other income; other expenses, after deduction of expenses allocated to property development; and share in resultof the joint ventures,excludingany revaluationresult.
Property development
The Group's property development business consists of the net development result on the Group's development activities. Valuation gains (losses) on investment properties outside the VGP European Logistics , VGP European Logistics 2 andVGP ParkMünchenjointventureperimeter i.e.Latviaare excluded, as they are assumed tobe non-cashgenerating, on the basis that these assets are assumed tobe kept in the Group's own portfoliofor the foreseeablefuture. In addition, 90%of total property operating expenses are allocated tothe property development business, as are administration expenses after rental business and property managementexpenses.
Property and asset management
Property and asset management revenue includes asset management, property management and facility management income. Associated operating, administration and other expenses include directly allocated expenses from the respective asset management, property management and facility management service companies. The administrativeexpenses of the Czech and German property management companies have been allocated on a 50:50 basis between the rental business and the property and asset management business.
Breakdown summary of the business lines
In thousands of €
30.06.2020
30.06.2019
InvestmentEBITDA
25,272
23,488
Property developmentEBITDA
194,287
55,751
Property management andasset management EBITDA
2,891
3,622
Total operating EBITDA
222,450
82,860
In thousands of €
For the year ended 30 June 2020
Property
and asset
Investment
Development
management
Total
Gross rental income
4,650
4,650
Property operating expenses
(58)
(519)
0
(577)
Net rental income
4,592
(519)
0
4,073
Joint ventures' management fee income
6,134
6,134
Net valuation gains / (losses) on investment
properties destined to the joint ventures
0
204,648
0
204,648
Administration expenses
(1,681)
(9,842)
(3,243)
(14,766)
Share of joint ventures adjusted operating profit
after tax ¹
22,361
0
0
22,361
Operating EBITDA
25,272
194,287
2,891
222,450
Depreciation and amortisation
0
(710)
(41)
(751)
Earnings before interest and tax
25,272
193,577
2,850
221,699
Net finance costs - Own
(8,165)
Net finance costs - joint ventures and associates
0
0
0
(7,287)
Profit before tax
206,247
Current income taxes - Own
(541)
Current income taxes - joint ventures and associates
(823)
Recurrent net income
204,883
Net valuation gains / (losses) on investment
properties - other countries ²
(29)
Net valuation gains / (losses) on investment
properties - joint ventures and associates
7,079
Net fair value gain/(loss) on interest rate swaps and
other derivatives
-
Net fair value gain/(loss) on interest rate swaps and
other derivatives - joint ventures and associates
(783)
Deferred taxes -Own
(12,229)
Deferred taxes -joint ventures and associates
(1,982)
Reported profit for the period
196,940
The adjustments to the share of profit from the joint ventures (at share) are composed of €7.1 million of net valuation gains/(losses) on investment properties, € 0.1 million of net fair value loss on interest rate derivatives
and € 2.0 million of deferred taxes in respect of these adjustments.
Relates to developments in countries outside of the joint ventures' perimeter i.e. all countries except for Latvia.
In thousands of €
For the year ended 30 June 2019
Property
and asset
Investment
Development
management
Total
Gross rental income
7,354
-
-
7,354
Property operating expenses
(92)
(830)
-
(922)
Net rental income
7,262
(830)
-
6,432
Joint ventures' management fee income
-
-
4,943
4,943
Net valuation gains / (losses) on investment
properties destined to the joint ventures
-
63,916
-
63,916
Administration expenses
(1,062)
(7,335)
(1,322)
(9,718)
Share of joint ventures adjusted operating profit
after tax ¹
17,287
-
-
17,287
Operating EBITDA
23,488
55,751
3,622
82,860
0
Depreciation and amortisation
-
(95)
(40)
(135)
Earnings before interest and tax
23,488
55,656
3,582
82,725
Net finance costs - Own
(7,149)
Net finance costs - joint ventures and associates
(7,204)
Profit before tax
68,372
Current income taxes - Own
(145)
Current income taxes - joint ventures and associates
(698)
Recurrent net income
67,529
Net valuation gains / (losses) on investment
properties - other countries ²
1,379
Net valuation gains / (losses) on investment
properties - joint ventures and associates
28,879
Net fair value gain/(loss) on interest rate swaps and
other derivatives
11
Net fair value gain/(loss) on interest rate swaps and
other derivatives - joint ventures and associates
(2,260)
Deferred taxes -Own
(13,804)
Deferred taxes -joint ventures and associates
(6,702)
Reported profit for the period
75,032
The adjustments to the share of profit from the joint venture (at share) are composed of € 28.9 million of net valuation gains/(losses) on investment properties, € 2.3 million of net fair value gain/(loss) on interest rate derivatives and € 6.7 million of deferred taxes in respect of these adjustments.
² Relates to developments in countries outside of the joint venture's perimeter i,e, Latvia.
4.2 Geographical information
This basic segmentation reflects the geographical markets in Europe in which VGP operates, VGP's operations are split into theindividual countrieswhereit is active. This segmentation is importantfor VGP as the nature of the activities and the customers have similar economic characteristics within those segments.
30 June 2020
Share of
joint
Operating
Gross
Net
venture's
EBITDA
Investment
Investment
rental
rental
operating
(Incl, JV
properties
properties
Capital
In thousands of €
income¹
income¹
EBITDA
at share)
Own
JV at share
expenditure²
Western Europe
Germany
15,742
14,000
13,004
192,708
402,291
763,205
131,395
Spain
1,937
988
919
(2,544)
170,331
32,657
22,716
Austria
301
237
245
8
12,300
12,545
67
Netherlands
552
48
-
19,263
153,002
-
17,051
Italy
421
492
-
(518)
37,864
-
7,047
Portugal
-
(42)
-
(285)
3,993
-
642
18,953
15,722
14,167
208,632
779,781
808,407
178,919
Central and Eastern
Europe
Czech Republic
5,855
5,172
5,360
12,144
95,052
196,009
27,837
Slovakia
933
703
826
(244)
49,163
24,209
7,104
Hungary
1,078
964
1,002
1,844
31,619
28,513
6,313
Romania
1,308
799
1,148
1,167
49,228
27,093
8,883
9,173
7,637
8,336
14,911
225,062
275,823
50,138
Baltics
Latvia
1,430
1,356
-
1,304
39,071
-
176
Other³
-
2,170
(140)
(2,392)
-
-
-
Total
29,555
26,885
22,363
222,455
1,043,914
1,084,230
229,233
Includes joint venture at share.
Capital expenditures includes additions and acquisition of investment properties and development land but
does not include tenant incentives, letting fees, and capitalised interest. Capital expenditure directly incurred for the own portfolio amounts to € 216.9 million and amounts to € 12.3 million on development properties of the Joint Venture.
Other includes the Group central costs and costs relating to the operational business which are not specifically geographically allocated.
30 June 2019
Share of
joint
Operating
Gross
Net
venture's
EBITDA
Investment
Investment
rental
rental
operating
(Incl, JV
properties
properties
Capital
In thousands of €
income¹
income¹
EBITDA
at share)
Own
JV at share
expenditure²
Western Europe
Germany
14,008
11,586
11,117
35,004
295,071
514,254
89,792
Spain
1,611
892
-
2,750
170,225
-
22,644
Austria
572
513
-
2,438
21,918
-
18
Netherlands
-
(156)
-
17,794
71,070
-
18,708
Italy
-
122
-
5,539
19,791
-
10,178
Portugal
-
(30)
-
(119)
178
-
178
16,191
12,927
11,117
63,406
578,253
514,254
141,519
Central and Eastern
Europe
Czech Republic
5,380
6,031
4,435
9,380
73,242
172,585
13,052
Slovakia
990
914
905
1,189
41,424
23,209
28,418
Hungary
1,070
1,503
831
2,051
15,621
28,444
5,985
Romania
1,944
1,667
-
6,279
75,391
-
7,010
9,383
10,114
6,170
18,898
205,678
224,237
54,465
Baltics
Latvia
1,033
855
-
816
37,699
-
2,680
Other³
-
290
-
(260)
-
-
-
Total
26,607
24,186
17,287
82,860
821,630
738,491
198,665
Includes joint venture at share.
Capital expenditures includes additions and acquisition of investment properties and development land but does not include tenant incentives, letting fees, and capitalised interest. Capital expenditure directly incurred for the own portfolio amounts to € 192,3 million and amounts to € 6,4 million on development properties of
the Joint Venture.
Other includes the Group central costs and costs relating to the operational business which are not specifically geographically allocated.
5
Revenue
In thousands of €
30.06.2020
30.06.2019
Rental income from investment properties
3,788
5,559
Rent incentives
862
1,795
Total gross rental income
4,650
7,354
Property and facility management income
4,727
3,727
Development management income
1,406
1,216
Joint venture management feeincome
6,133
4,943
Service charge income
1,599
2,507
Total revenue
12,382
14,804
The Group leases out its investment property under operating leases. The operating leases are generally for terms of more than 5 years. The gross rental income reflects the full impact of the income generating assets deliveredin the firsthalf of 2020. There were noclosings with thejoint ventures during the firsthalf year of 2020. During the first half of 2019 rental income included € 0.8 million of rent for the period 1 January 2019 to 1 April 2019 related to the property portfolio sold during the fifth closing with VGP European Logistics joint venture on 1 April 2019.
At the end of June 2020, the Group (including the joint ventures) had annualised committed leases of
165.2 million1 comparedto€ 155.0 million2 as at 31 December 2019.
The breakdown of future lease income on an annualised basis for the own portfoliowas as follows:
In thousands of €
30.06.2020
31.12.2019
Less than one year
36,998
52,665
Between one and five years
138,712
205,603
More than five years
207,202
399,922
Total
382,912
658,190
6 Net valuation gains / (losses) on investment properties
Unrealised valuationgains / (losses)on disposal group held for sale
22,941
15,687
Realised valuation gains/ (losses)on disposal of subsidiaries and
investment properties
140,593
4,390
Total
204,619
65,296
The own property portfolio, excluding development land but including the assets being developed on behalf of the joint ventures, is valuedby the valuationexpert at 30 June 2020basedon a weightedaverage yield of 5.81%(compared to5.76%as at 31 December2019)applied tothe contractualrents increased by the estimatedrentalvalue on unlet space. The slight increase in yieldsis due tothe change in the portfolio
mix following the entering of the VGP ParkMünchen joint venture in June 2020. A 0.10%variation of this market rate would give rise toa variation of the total portfoliovalue of € 15.3 million.
€ 128.2 million related to the joint ventures' property portfolio and € 37.0 million related to the own property portfolio.
€ 102.3 million related to the joint ventures' property portfolio and € 52.7 million related to the own property portfolio.
7 Investments in joint ventures and associates
7.1 Share of net profits of joint ventures and associates
The table below presents a summary Income Statement of the Group's joint ventures with Allianz Real Estate (VGP European Logistics, VGP European Logistics 2 and VGP Park München)and the associates, all of which are accounted for using the equity method. VGP European Logistics and VGP European Logistics
2 are incorporated in Luxembourg. VGP European logistics owns logistics property assets in Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary. VGP European Logistics 2 owns logistics property assets in Spain, Austria and Romania. VGP NV holds 50% directly in both joint ventures and holds another 5.1% in the subsidiaries of VGP European Logistics holding assets in Germany.
VGP
European
Logistcs
VGP European
VGP
VGP Park
German
Logistcs (excl.
European
Munchen
Joint
Asset
INCOME STATEMENT
minorities)
Logistcs 2
GmbH
ventures
Companies
(in thousands of €)
at 100%
at 100%
at 100%
at 50%
at 5.1%
30.06.2020
Gross rental income
41,602
5,427
-
23,515
1,391
24,905
Property Operating expenses
- underlying property operating expenses
59
(147)
21
(33)
5
(28)
- property management fees
(3,335)
(561)
-
(1,948)
(119)
(2,067)
Net rental income
38,327
4,720
21
21,534
1,277
22,811
Net valuation gains / (losses) on
investment properties
11,829
914
-
6,371
707
7,079
Administration expenses
(737)
(129)
(1)
(433)
(16)
(450)
Operating profit / (loss)
49,419
5,505
20
27,472
1,968
29,440
Net financial result
(12,446)
(2,715)
(135)
(7,648)
(421)
(8,069)
Taxes
(4,239)
(910)
-
(2,574)
(231)
(2,806)
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
32,734
1,880
(115)
17,249
1,316
18,565
VGP
European
Logistcs
VGP European
VGP
VGP Park
German
Logistcs (excl.
European
Munchen
Joint
Asset
INCOME STATEMENT
minorities)
Logistcs 2
GmbH
ventures
Companies
(in thousands of €)
at 100%
at 100%
at 100%
at 50%
at 5.1%
30.06.2019
Gross rental income
36,100
-
-
18,050
1,203
19,253
Property Operating expenses
-
- underlying property operating expenses
(35)
-
-
(17)
(8)
(26)
- property management fees
(2,752)
-
-
(1,376)
(97)
(1,473)
Net rental income
33,313
-
-
16,657
1,098
17,754
Net valuation gains / (losses) on
-
-
investment properties
53,664
26,832
2,047
28,879
Administration expenses
(896)
-
-
(448)
(20)
(468)
Operating profit / (loss)
86,081
-
-
43,041
3,125
46,165
Net financial result
(18,156)
-
-
(9,078)
(386)
(9,464)
Taxes
(13,956)
-
-
(6,978)
(422)
(7,400)
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
53,969
-
-
26,985
2,317
29,301
7.2 Summarised balance sheet information in respect of joint ventures and associates
VGP
European
Logistcs
VGP European
VGP
VGP Park
German
Logistcs (excl.
European
Munchen
Joint
Asset
BALANCE SHEET
minorities)
Logistcs 2
GmbH
ventures
Companies
(in thousands of €)
at 100%
at 100%
at 100%
at 50%
at 5.1%
30.06.2020
Investment properties
1,607,021
144,590
375,362
1,063,487
59,629
1,123,115
Other assets
(1,504)
(357)
0
(930)
(27)
(958)
Total non-current assets
1,605,518
144,233
375,362
1,062,556
59,601
1,122,158
Trade and other receivables
16,215
2,715
6,574
12,752
702
13,454
Cash and cash equivalents
67,751
5,579
52,752
63,041
2,224
65,265
Total current assets
83,966
8,294
59,326
75,793
2,926
78,719
Total assets
1,689,484
152,527
434,688
1,138,349
62,527
1,200,877
Non-current financial debt
814,721
86,687
155,833
528,620
31,317
559,938
Other non-current financial liabilities
6,858
79
-
3,469
-
3,469
Other non-current liabilities
6,836
1,640
1,150
4,813
164
4,977
Deferred tax liabilities
116,492
3,639
-
60,065
3,960
64,026
Total non-current liabilities
944,907
92,045
156,983
596,967
35,441
632,409
Current financial debt
20,261
1,038
-
10,650
631
11,280
Trade debts and other current liabilities
21,202
2,673
21,130
22,503
529
23,031
Total current liabilities
41,463
3,711
21,130
33,152
1,160
34,312
Total liabilities
986,370
95,756
178,113
630,120
36,601
666,720
Net assets
703,114
56,771
256,575
508,230
25,926
534,156
VGP European
Logistcs (excl.
BALANCE SHEET
minorities)
(in thousands of €)
at 100%
Investment properties
1,603,926
Other assets
838
Total non-current assets
1,604,763
VGP
European
Logistcs
VGP
VGP Park
German
European
Munchen
Joint
Asset
Logistcs 2
GmbH
ventures
Companies
at 100%
at 100%
at 50%
at 5.1%
31.12.2019
145,281
-
874,603
59,404
934,008
24
-
431
43
474
145,305
-
875,034
59,448
934,482
Trade and other receivables
12,201
Cash and cash equivalents
51,134
Total current assets
63,335
3,351
-
7,776
446
8,222
3,198
-
27,166
1,636
28,802
6,549
-
34,942
2,082
37,024
Total assets
1,668,098
151,854
-
909,976
61,530
971,506
Non-current financial debt
823,105
88,068
-
455,587
31,512
487,099
Other non-current financial liabilities
5,337
40
-
2,689
-
2,689
Other non-current liabilities
7,208
1,508
-
4,358
190
4,548
Deferred tax liabilities
116,130
3,121
-
59,626
3,845
63,470
Total non-current liabilities
951,781
92,737
-
522,259
35,547
557,806
Current financial debt
20,022
784
-
10,403
631
11,034
Trade debts and other current liabilities
25,914
3,443
-
14,678
742
15,421
Total current liabilities
45,936
4,227
-
25,081
1,373
26,455
Total liabilities
997,717
96,964
-
547,341
36,920
584,260
Net assets
670,382
54,890
-
362,635
24,610
387,246
During the month of June 2020, VGP and Allianz expanded their strategic partnership by entering into a new 50:50 joint venture for the development of VGP Park München. Contrary to the two existing joint ventures whichconcentrate on the acquisitionof income-generating assets developed by VGP, this new joint venture willinitiallybe focused on the developmentof VGP ParkMünchen. The development willconsist of five logistic buildings, two stand-alone parking houses and one stand-alone office building. Development activities are underway and the completion of the development of VGP Park München is expected to take several years.
The property portfolio of VGP European Logistics and VGP European Logistics 2, excluding development land but includingthe buildings being constructed byVGP on behalf of the VGP EuropeanLogistics andVGP European Logistics 2, is valued by the valuation expert at 30 June 2020 based on a weighted averageyield of 4.85%(compared to5.16%as at 31 December 2019)applied tothe contractual rents increased by the estimated rental value on unlet space. A 0.10%variation of this market rate would give rise toa variation of the VGP European joint ventureportfoliovalue (100%)of € 51.5 million.
The (re)valuation of the joint ventures' portfolios was basedon the appraisal reportof the propertyexpert Jones Lang LaSalleexceptfor VGP ParkMünchen (see note 3.1 - Critical judgements in applying accounting policies - for further information).
VGP provides certain services, including asset-, property- and development advisory and management, for the joint ventures and receives fees from the joint ventures for doing so. Those services are carried out on an arms-length basis and donot give VGP any control over the relevant joint ventures (nor any unilateral material decision-making rights). Significant transactions and decisions within the joint ventures require
full board and/or shareholderapproval, in accordancewith the terms of the joint venture agreements.
7.3 Other non-current receivables
in thousands of €
30.6.2020
31.12.2019
Shareholder loans to VGP European Logistics S.à r.l.
53,424
52,449
Shareholder loans to associates (subsidiaries of VGP European Logistics S.à r.l.)
5,564
5,454
Shareholder loans to VGP European Logistics 2 S.à r.l.
5,779
5,668
Shareholder loans to VGP Park München GmbH
293
0
Construction and development loans to subsidiaries of VGP European Logistics S.à r.l.
108,813
81,084
Construction and development loans to subsidiaries of VGP European Logistics 2 S.à r.l.
40,955
33,806
Construction and development loans to subsidiaries of VGP Park München GmbH
77,770
0
Construction and development loans reclassified as assets held for sale
(149,768)
(114,890)
Other non-current receivables
76,739
-
Total
219,569
63,571
Other non-current receivables relate to: (i)the remaining balance due by AllianzReal Estate in respect of the acquisition of VGP Park München (€ 66.0 million) and which shall become payable by Allianz Real Estate in different instalments based on the completion dates of the respective buildings, and: (ii) a receivable from VGP Misv Comm. VA (€ 10.7 million).
7.4 Investments in joint ventures and associates
in thousands of €
30.06.2020
31.12.2019
As at 1 January
387,246
241,427
Fair value at initial recognition VGP ParkMünchen
128,345
-
Additions
-
80,116
Result of the year
18,565
65,703
Repaymentof equity
-
-
Adjustments from sale of participations
-
-
As at the end of the period
534,156
387,246
8
Net financial result
in thousands of €
30.06.2020
30.06.2019
Bankand other interestincome
-
26
Interest income - loans tojoint ventures and associates
3,831
2,501
Fair value gain on interest ratederivatives
-
11
Other financial income
25
-
Financeincome
3,856
2,538
Bond interest expense
(12,276)
(10,180)
Bankinterest expense - variable debt
(901)
(416)
Interest capitalised intoinvestmentproperties
3,044
1,939
Net foreign exchange losses
(202)
(184)
Other financial expenses
(1,685)
(835)
Financecosts
(12,020)
(9,676)
Financecosts - net
(8,164)
(7,138)
30/53
9
Earnings per share
9.1 Earnings per ordinary share (EPS)
In number
30.06.2020
30.06.2019
Weighted average number of ordinary shares (basic)
19,330,303
18,583,050
Dilution
-
-
Weighted average number of ordinary shares (diluted)
19,330,303
18,583,050
Correction for reciprocal interestthrough associates
(772,075)
(742,478)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares (diluted and after
18,558,228
17,840,572
correction for reciprocal interestthroughassociates
In thousands of €
30.06.2020
30.06.2019
Result for the period attributabletothe Group and toordinary
shareholders
196,970
75,032
Earnings per share (in €) - basic
10.19
4.04
Earnings per share (in €) - diluted
10.19
4.04
Earnings per share (in €) - after dilution and correctionfor reciprocal
interest throughassociates
10.61
4.21
Correction for reciprocal interest relates to the elimination of the proportional equity component of the respective VGP NV shares held by VGP Misv Comm, VA. VGP NV acquired 161,674 shares of VGP Misv Comm. VA. during the first half of 2020 as part of the termination of the VGP Misv incentive plan. (see
Annual Report 2019 - Remuneration Report - Changes in 2020- for further information).
9.2 Net asset value per share (NAV)
EPRA NAV - In thousands of €
30.06.2020
31.12.2019
IFRS NAV
1,034,814
699,781
Effect of exercise of options, convertiblesand other equity interests
-
-
Diluted NAV
1,034,814
699,781
To exclude:
Fair value of financial instruments
-
-
Deferred tax
44,155
41,428
EPRA NAV
1,078,969
741,209
Number of shares
20,583,050
18,583,050
EPRA NAVper share (EUR/share)
52.42
39.89
EPRA NNNAV - In thousands of €
30.06.2020
31.12.2019
EPRA NAV
1,078,969
741,209
To include:
Fair value of financial instruments
-
-
Deferred tax
(44,155)
(41,428)
Fair value adjustment in respect of issued debt
(4,794)
(24,808)
EPRA triple net NAV (NNNAV)
1,030,020
674,973
Number of shares
20,583,050
18,583,050
EPRA NNNAVper share (EUR/share)
50.04
36.32
31/53
10 Investment properties
30.06.2020
In thousands of €
Under
Development
Completed
Construction
land
Total
As at 1 January
94,056
338,266
360,623
792,945
Capex
9,359
101,573
9,825
120,757
Acquisitions
-
-
96,178
96,178
Capitalisedinterest
393
2,531
121
3,045
Capitalisedrent free and agent's fee
2,583
250
127
2,960
Sales and disposal
-
(155,586)
(84,475)
(240,061)
Transfer on start-up of development
-
66,346
(66,346)
-
Transfer on completion of development
64,677
(64,677)
-
-
Net gain from value adjustments in
investment properties
1,647
55,187
1,754
58,588
Reclassification to(-)/ from held for sale
(97,460)
(138,570)
(2,462)
(238,492)
As at 30 June
75,255
205,320
315,345
595,920
31.12.2019
In thousands of €
Under
Development
Completed
Construction
land
Total
As at 1 January
121,454
134,286
212,773
468,513
Reclassification from heldfor sale1
107,630
-
-
107,630
Capex
74,369
133,667
27,717
235,753
Acquisitions
-
-
281,764
281,764
Capitalisedinterest
2,126
1,789
315
4,230
Capitalisedrent free and agent's fee
1,412
9,816
-
11,228
Sales and disposals
(306,308)
(91,134)
(33,119)
(430,561)
Transfer on start-up of development
-
147,698
(147,698)
-
Transfer on completion of development
86,631
(86,631)
-
-
Net gain from value adjustments in
investment properties
6,742
88,775
18,871
114,388
Reclassification toheld for sale
-
-
-
-
As at 31 December
94,056
338,266
360,623
792,945
10.1 Fair value hierarchy of the Group's investment properties
All of the Group's properties are level 3, as defined byIFRS 13,in the fairvaluehierarchy as at 30 June2020
and there were no transfers between levels during the year. Level 3 inputs used in valuing the properties are those which are unobservable,as opposedtolevel 1 (inputs fromquotedprices)and level2 (observable inputs either directly, i,e, as prices, or indirectly, i,e, derived from prices).
Relates toinvestment properties reclassified as held for sale as at 31 December 2018 and which were sold tothe joint ventures during 2019. The effects of these sales tothe jointventures havebeen included under the "Sales and disposals" line.
32/53
10.2 Property valuation techniques and related quantitative information
Valuationprocess
The Group's own investment properties and the joint venture's investment properties were valued at 30 June 2020 by Jones Lang LaSalle. The valuation process was unchangedcompared tothe valuationprocess described in the 2019Annual Report (page 217-218).
Quantitativeinformationabout fairvalue measurements using unobservable inputs
The quantitative information in the following tables is taken from the different reports produced by the independent real estate experts, The figures provide the range of values and the weighted average of the assumptions usedin the determination of the fair value of investment properties.
Fair value
30 Jun-20
Region
Segment
(€ '000)
Valuation technique
Level 3 - Unobservable inputs
Range
Czech Republic
IPUC
6,700
Discounted cash flow
ERV per m² (in €)
50
Discount rate
8.00%
Exit yield
6.00%
Weighted average yield
7.37%
Cost to completion (in '000 €)
3,400
Properties valued (aggregate m²)
14,882
DL
41,318
Sales comparison
Price per m² (in €)
Germany
IP
59,750
Discounted cash flow
ERV per m² (in €)
46-94
Discount rate
5.75%-6.25%
Exit yield
4.75%-5.00%
Weighted average yield
5.36%
Cost to completion (in '000 €)
400
Properties valued (aggregate m²)
48,586
WAULT (until maturity) (in years)
11.2
WAULT (until first break) (in years)
10.9
IPUC
127,445
Discounted cash flow
ERV per m² (in €)
46-95
Discount rate
5.25%-7.75%
Exit yield
3.75%-5.35%
Weighted average yield
5.26%
Cost to completion (in '000 €)
141,350
Properties valued (aggregate m²)
223,001
DL
124,115
Sales comparison
Price per m² (in €)
Spain
IP
42,450
Equivalent yield
ERV per m² (in €)
56-59
Equivalent yield
5.25%-5.72%
Reversionary yield (nominal)
5.60%-5.89%
Weighted average yield
6.02%
Cost to completion (in '000 €)
2,000
Properties valued (aggregate m²)
45,808
WAULT (until maturity) (in years)
5.6
WAULT (until first break) (in years)
5.1
IPUC
50,985
Equivalent yield
ERV per m² (in €)
44-60
Equivalent yield
5.85% -6.00%
33/53
Fair value
30 Jun-20
Region
Segment
(€ '000)
Valuation technique
Level 3 - Unobservable inputs
Range
Weighted average yield
6.09%
Cost to completion (in '000 €)
20,400
Properties valued (aggregate m²)
85,689
DL
35,696
Sales comparison
Price per m² (in €)
Romania
IPUC
12,200
Discounted cash flow
ERV per m² (in €)
44-46
Discount rate
10.00%-10.75%
Exit yield
7.75%-9.25%
Weighted average yield
10.56%
Cost to completion (in '000)
7,940
Properties valued (aggregate m²)
47,027
DL
23,818
Sales comparison
Price per m² (in €)
Netherlands
IPUC
120,550
Discounted cash flow
ERV per m² (in €)
49-60
Discount rate
4.95%-5.20%
Exit yield
5.40%-5.80%
Weighted average yield
4.76%
Cost to completion (in '000)
5,025
Properties valued (aggregate m²)
107,375
DL
32,452
Sales comparison
Price per m² (in €)
Italy
IP
19,850
Discounted cash flow
ERV per m² (in €)
64
Discount rate
6.75%
Exit yield
6.10%
Weighted average yield
6.13%
Cost to completion (in '000 €)
3,800
Properties valued (aggregate m²)
22,783
WAULT (until maturity) (in years)
11.5
WAULT (until first break) (in years)
11.5
IPUC
14,700
Discounted cash flow
ERV per m² (in €)
44
Discount rate
6.35%
Exit yield
6.00%
Weighted average yield
6.20%
Cost to completion (in '000)
1,300
Properties valued (aggregate m²)
22,695
DL
3,314
Sales comparison
Price per m² (in €)
Hungary
IP
12,040
Discounted cash flow
ERV per m² (in €)
58
Discount rate
7.65%
Exit yield
7.50%
Weighted average yield
8.02
Cost to completion (in '000 €)
0
Properties valued (aggregate m²)
16,597
WAULT (until maturity) (in years)
9.34
WAULT (until first break) (in years)
9.34
IPUC
11,310
Discounted cash flow
ERV per m² (in €)
54
Discount rate
7.65%
Exit yield
7.50%
34/53
Fair value
30 Jun-20
Region
Segment
(€ '000)
Valuation technique
Level 3 - Unobservable inputs
Range
Weighted average yield
7.84%
Cost to completion (in '000)
810
Properties valued (aggregate m²)
17,660
DL
4,330
Sales comparison
Price per m² (in €)
Latvia
IP
38,625
Discounted cash flow
ERV per m² (in €)
50-58
Discount rate
7.75-8.25%
Exit yield
7.75%
Weighted average yield
8.65%
Cost to completion (in '000)
975
Properties valued (aggregate m²)
62,545
WAULT (until maturity) (in years)
5.14
WAULT (until first break) (in years)
3.84
DL
446
Sales comparison
Price per m² (in €)
Austria
DL
12,300
Sales comparison
Price per m² (in €)
Slovakia
DL
36,027
Sales comparison
Price per m² (in €)
Portugal
DL
3,991
Sales comparison
Price per m² (in €)
Total
834,412
Fair value
31 Dec-19
Region
Segment
(€ '000)
Valuation technique
Level 3 - Unobservable inputs
Range
Czech Republic
IPUC
5,800
Discounted cash flow
ERV per m² (in €)
50
Discount rate
8.00%
Exit yield
6.00%
Weighted average yield
7.47%
Cost to completion (in '000 €)
4,160
Properties valued (aggregate m²)
14,882
DL
19,631
Sales comparison
Price per m² (in €)
Germany
IP
24,720
Discounted cash flow
ERV per m² (in €)
46-91
Discount rate
5.75%-6.25%
Exit yield
4.75%-5.00%
Weighted average yield
5.63%
Cost to completion (in '000 €)
646
Properties valued (aggregate m²)
62,887
WAULT (until maturity) (in years)
9.9
WAULT (until first break) (in years)
9.9
IPUC
147,470
Discounted cash flow
ERV per m² (in €)
41-94
Discount rate
5.00%-7.75%
Exit yield
3.90%-5.15%
Weighted average yield
5.10%
Cost to completion (in '000 €)
111,650
Properties valued (aggregate m²)
183,251
DL
204,885
Sales comparison
Price per m² (in €)
35/53
Fair value
31 Dec-19
Region
Segment
(€ '000)
Valuation technique
Level 3 - Unobservable inputs
Range
Spain
IP
30,400
Equivalent yield
ERV per m² (in €)
58
Equivalent yield
5.70%
Reversionary yield (nominal)
5.89%
Weighted average yield
6.06%
Cost to completion (in '000 €)
300
Properties valued (aggregate m²)
32,169
WAULT (until maturity) (in years)
3.2
WAULT (until first break) (in years)
3.2
IPUC
48,126
Equivalent yield
ERV per m² (in €)
44-58
Equivalent yield
n/a
Reversionary yield (nominal)
n/a
Weighted average yield
5.97%
Cost to completion (in '000 €)
38,440
Properties valued (aggregate m²)
100,352
DL
34,907
Sales comparison
Price per m² (in €)
Romania
IPUC
6,100
Discounted cash flow
ERV per m² (in €)
41
Discount rate
9.75%
Exit yield
9.25%
Weighted average yield
9.74%
Cost to completion (in '000)
790
Properties valued (aggregate m²)
16,527
DL
19,813
Sales comparison
Price per m² (in €)
Netherlands
IPUC
84,400
Discounted cash flow
ERV per m² (in €)
51
Discount rate
5.90%-6.10%
Exit yield
5.30%-5.50%
Weighted average yield
5.13%
Cost to completion (in '000)
18,805
Properties valued (aggregate m²)
103,563
DL
31,212
Sales comparison
Price per m² (in €)
Italy
IPUC
30,500
Discounted cash flow
ERV per m² (in €)
45-64
Discount rate
6.62%-6.87%
Exit yield
6.00%-6.10%
Weighted average yield
6.28%
Cost to completion (in '000)
9,000
Properties valued (aggregate m²)
45,478
DL
264
Sales comparison
Price per m² (in €)
Hungary
IPUC
15,870
Discounted cash flow
ERV per m² (in €)
54-58
Discount rate
7.65%
Exit yield
7.50%
Weighted average yield
7.87%
Cost to completion (in '000)
8,480
Properties valued (aggregate m²)
34,257
DL
4,630
Sales comparison
Price per m² (in €)
36/53
Fair value
31 Dec-19
Region
Segment
(€ '000)
Valuation technique
Level 3 - Unobservable inputs
Range
Latvia
IP
38,935
Discounted cash flow
ERV per m² (in €)
50-57
Discount rate
8.00%
Exit yield
7.75%
Weighted average yield
8.52%
Cost to completion (in '000)
765
Properties valued (aggregate m²)
62,545
WAULT (until maturity) (in years)
4.5
WAULT (until first break) (in years)
3.2
Austria
DL
12,236
Sales comparison
Price per m² (in €)
Slovakia
DL
29,791
Sales comparison
Price per m² (in €)
Portugal
DL
3,255
Sales comparison
Price per m² (in €)
Total
792,945
IP=
completed investment property
IPUC=
investment property under construction
DL=
development land
11 Trade and other receivables
(in thousands of €)
30.06.2020
31.12.2019
Trade receivables
6,598
6,169
Tax receivables - VAT
24,691
19,562
Accrued income and deferred charges
668
644
Other receivables
23,481
2,395
Reclassification to(-)/ from held for sale
(5,316)
-
Total
50,122
28,770
Other receivables mainly relate to the remaining current balance due by Allianz Real Estate in respect of the acquisition of VGP ParkMünchen (€ 22.2 million)(see also note 7.3 Othernon-currentreceivables).
37/53
12 Share capital
Share capital
Total outstanding
Number of
Total
movement
share capital
shares
number of
after the
issued
shares
transaction
(in thousands of
(in thousands of
(in units)
(in units)
€)
€)
01.01.2006
Cumulative share capital of
10,969
10,969
-
-
all Czech companies
06.02.2007
Incorporation of VGP NV
100
11,069
100
100
05.11.2007
Share split
-
11,069
7,090,400
7,090,500
11.12.2007
Contribution in kind of Czech
120,620
131,689
7,909,500
15,000,000
companies
11.12.2007
Capital increase IPO
50,000
181,689
3,278,688
18,278,688
28.12.2007
Exercise of over-allotment
4,642
186,331
304,362
18,583,050
option - IPO
31.12.2007
Elimination capital increase -
(120,620)
65,711
-
18,583,050
contribution in kind
31.12.2007
Issuing costs capital increase
(3,460)
62,251
-
18,583,050
23.04.2020
Capital increase
9,974
72,225
2,000,000
20,583,050
On 23 April 2020 VGP NV increased its equity by € 200 million through the issuance of 2,000,000 new shares. The statutory share capital of VGP NV therefore increased by € 9,973k to € 102,640k with the remaining balancein an amount of € 190,027kbeing accounted for as share premium.
The € 30.4 million capital reserveincludedin the Statement of Changes in Equity,relates tothe elimination of the contribution in kind of the shares of a number of Group companies and the deduction of all costs in relation tothe issuingof the newshares and the stockexchange listing of the existing shares from the equity of the company, at the time of the initial public offering ("IPO")(see also"Statement of changes in equity").
38/53
13 Current and non-current financial debts
The contractual maturities of interestbearing loans and borrowings(currentand non-current)are as follows:
MATURITY
30.06.2020
In thousands of €
Outstanding
< 1 year
> 1-5 year
> 5 year
balance
Non-current
Bankborrowings
19,456
19,456
-
SchuldscheinLoans
33,409
7,413
25,996
Bonds
2.75%bonds Apr-23
148,884
-
148,884
-
3.90%bonds Sep-23
222,922
-
222,922
-
3.25%bonds Jul-24
74,523
-
74,523
-
3.35%bonds Mar-25
79,744
-
79,744
-
3.50%bonds Mar-26
188,747
-
-
188,747
714,820
-
526,073
188,747
Total non-current financial debt
767,685
-
552,942
214,743
Current
Bankborrowings
1,312
1,312
Accrued interest
13,091
13,091
-
-
Total current financial debt
14,403
14,403
-
-
Total current and non-current
financial debt
782,088
14,403
552,942
214,743
39/53
MATURITY
31.12.2019
In thousands of €
Outstanding
< 1 year
> 1-5 year
> 5 year
balance
Non-current
Bankborrowings
20,169
-
20,169
-
SchuldscheinLoans
33,400
7,428
25,972
Bonds
2.75%bonds Apr-23
148,683
-
148,683
-
3.90%bonds Sep-23
222,602
-
222,602
-
3.25%bonds Jul-24
74,464
-
74,464
-
3.35%bonds Mar-25
79,717
-
-
79,717
3.50%bonds Mar-26
188,638
-
-
188,638
714,104
-
445,749
268,355
Total non-current financial debt
767,673
-
473,327
294,345
Current
Bank borrowings
1,309
1,309
-
Accrued interest
11,364
11,364
-
-
Total current financial debt
12,673
12,673
-
-
Total current and non-current
financial debt
780,346
12,673
473,327
294,345
The above 30 June 2020 balances include capitalised finance costs of(i) € 236k on bank borrowings (as compared to€ 188kas per 31 December2019), (ii) €91kon schuldschein loans (as compared to €100kas per 31 December 2019) and (iii) €5,180kon bonds (as compared to€ 5,896kas per 31 December 2019).
13.1 Overview
13.1.1 Bank loans
All bank loans granted to the VGP Group are secured and are denominated in €. The bank loans can be summarisedas follows:
30.06.2020
Facility
Facility expiry
Outstanding
< 1 year
> 1-5 years
> 5 years
In thousands of €
amount
date
balance
Swedbank AS - Latvia
22,000
31-Aug-21
21,000
1,333
19,667
-
KBC Bank NV
75,000
31-Dec-22
-
-
-
-
Belfius Bank NV
50,000
31-Dec-22
-
-
-
-
JP Morgan AG
25,000
8-Nov-22
-
-
-
-
Total bank debt
172,000
21,000
1,333
19,667
-
31.12.2019
Facility
Facility expiry
Outstanding
< 1 year
> 1-5 years
> 5 years
In thousands of €
amount
date
balance
Swedbank AS - Latvia
22,000
31-Aug-21
21,667
1,333
20,334
-
KBC Bank NV
75,000
31-Dec-22
-
-
-
-
Belfius Bank NV
50,000
31-Dec-22
-
-
-
-
JP Morgan AG
25,000
8-Nov-22
-
-
-
-
Total bank debt
172,000
21,667
1,333
20,334
-
40/53
13.1.2 Schuldschein loans
The Schuldschein loans represents a combination of fixed and floating notes whereby the variable rates representa nominal amountof €21.5 million whichis not hedged. The current averageinterestrateis 2.73 per cent per annum. The loans havea maturity of 3,5,7 and 8 years).
30.06.2020
Loan
Loan expiry dates
Outstanding
< 1 year
> 1-5 years
> 5 years
In thousands of €
amount
balance
Schuldschein loans
33,500
Oct-22toOct-27
33,500
-
7,500
26,000
31.12.2019
Loan
Loan expiry dates
Outstanding
< 1 year
> 1-5 years
> 5 years
In thousands of €
amount
balance
Schuldschein loans
33,500
Oct-22toOct-27
33,500
-
-
33,500
13.1.3 Bonds
As at 30 June 2020, VGP has following five bonds outstanding:
€ 150 million fixed rate bonds due 2 April 2023 which carry a coupon of 2.75% per annum (listed on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels with ISIN Code: BE0002677582 - Common Code: 208152149) ("Apr-23 Bond");
€ 225 million fixed rate bonds due 21 September 2023 which carry a coupon of 3.90%per annum. The bonds have been listed on the regulated market of NYSE Euronext Brussels (ISIN Code: BE0002258276 - CommonCode: 148397694). ("Sep-23 Bond");
€ 75 million fixed rate bonds due 6 July 2024 which carry a coupon of 3.25%per annum. The bonds have been listed on the regulated market of NYSE Euronext Brussels (ISIN Code: BE0002287564 -
Common Code: 163738783). ("Jul-24Bond");
€ 80 million fixed rate bonds due 30 March 2025 carry a coupon of 3.35% per annum. The bonds are not listed (ISIN Code: BE6294349194 - Common Code:159049558). ("Mar-25Bond");
€ 190 million fixed rate bonds due 19 March 2026 carry a coupon of 3.50%per annum. The bonds have been listed on the regulated market of NYSE Euronext Brussels (ISIN Code: BE0002611896 -
Common Code: 187793777). ("Mar-26Bond").
13.2 Key terms and covenants
Please refer to Annual Report 2019 - Note 17.2 Key terms and covenants for further information.
During the first half year of 2020, the Group operated well within its bank loans, schuldschein loans and bond covenants and therewerenoevents of default nor were thereany breaches of covenantswithrespect to loan agreements and bonds noted.
41/53
14 Assets classified as held for sale and liabilities associated with those assets
Under the joint venture agreements VGP European Logistics and VGP European Logistics 2 have an exclusive right of first refusal in relation to acquiring the income generating assets developed by VGP in Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Austria, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania and Spain. The development pipeline which will be transferred as part of any future acquisition transaction between these jointventures and VGP is being developed atVGP's own riskandsubsequently acquired and paid for by the joint ventures subjecttopre-agreedcompletion and leaseparameters.
As at 30 June 2020 the assets of the respective project companies which are earmarked tobe transferred to the joint ventures during the second half of 2020 were therefore reclassified as disposal group held for sale.
The investment properties correspond to the fair value of the asset under construction which are being developed by VGP on behalf of the VGP European Logistics and VGP European Logistics 2 joint ventures. This balance includes € 149.8 million of interest bearing development and construction loans (2019: €
114.9 million) granted by VGP to these joint ventures to finance the development pipeline of the VGP European Logistics and VGP EuropeanLogistics 2 joint ventures, (See alsonote 7.3).
42/53
15 Cash flow from disposal of subsidiaries and investment properties
In thousands of €
30.06.2020
31.12.2019
Investmentproperty
240,061
476,345
Trade and other receivables
6,027
6,011
Cash and cash equivalents
12,950
20,425
Non-currentfinancial debt
-
-
ShareholderDebt
(115,713)
(337,305)
Other non-current financial liabilities
(1,155)
(3,431)
Deferred tax liabilities
(9,501)
(23,452)
Trade debts and other current liabilities
(18,897)
(23,153)
Total net assets disposed
113,772
115,440
Realised valuation gain on sale
141,298
34,891
Total non-controlling interestretainedby VGP
-
(3,020)
Additional shareprice tobe paid at completion of buildings
(88,191)
-
Shareholderloans repaidat closing
57,710
285,777
Equity contribution1
(128,357)
(73,655)
Total consideration
96,232
359,433
Cash disposed
(12,950)
(20,425)
Net cashinflow from joint ventures
83,282
339,008
During the month of June 2020, VGP and Allianz expanded their strategic partnership by entering into a new 50:50 joint venture for the development of VGP Park München. Contrary to the two existing joint ventures whichconcentrate on the acquisitionof income-generating assets developed by VGP, this new joint venture willinitiallybe focused on the developmentof VGP ParkMünchen. The development willconsist of five logistic buildings, two stand-alone parking houses and one stand-alone office building. Development activities are underway and the completion of the development of VGP Park München is expected to take several years.
The initial net proceeds amounted to € 83.3 million and an additional balance in the amount of
88.2 million which shall become payable by Allianz Real Estate in different instalments based at the moment of completion of the respective projects. This balance shall be subject to further limited adjustments based on the effective realiseddevelopment gains of each respective project.
1As at 30 June 2020 the balance corresponds to the equity interest retained by VGP in respect of the VGP Park München transaction.
43/53
16 Capital management
VGP is continuously optimising itscapital structure targeting tomaximiseshareholdervaluewhilekeeping the desired flexibility to support its growth. The Group operates within and applies a maximum gearing ratioof net debt / total shareholders' equity and liabilities at 65%.
As at 30 June 2020 the Group's gearingwas as follows:
In thousands of €
30.06.2020
31.12.2019
30.06.2019
Non-current financial debt
767,685
767,673
564,899
Other non-current financial liabilities
-
-
50
Current financial debt
14,403
12,673
26,353
Financial debt classified under liabilities related to disposal group
-
-
-
held for sale
Total financial debt
782,088
780,341
591,302
Cash and cash equivalents
(92,541)
(176,148)
(84,088)
Cash and cash equivalents classified as disposal group held for sale
(3,723)
-
-
Total net debt (A)
685,824
604,198
507,214
Total shareholders 'equity and liabilities (B)
1,956,822
1,624,363
1,281,215
Gearing ratio (A)/(B)
35.0%
37.2%
39.6%
44/53
17 Fair value
The following tables list the different classes of financial assets and financial liabilities with their carrying amounts in the balance sheet and theirrespective fair value and analyzed by their measurement category under IFRS 9.
Abbreviations used in accordance withIFRS 9 are:
AC
Financial assets or financial liabilities measured at amortised cost
FVTPL
Financial assets or liabilities measured at fair value through profit or
loss
30 June 2020
Category in
Carrying
Fair value
accordance with
Fair value
amount
hierarchy
In thousands of €
IFRS 9
Assets
Other non-current receivables
AC
219,569
219,569
Level 2
Trade receivables
AC
6,598
6,598
Level 2
Other receivables
AC
23,481
23,481
Level 2
Derivative financial assets
FVTPL
-
-
Level 2
Cash and cash equivalents
AC
96,258
96,258
Level 2
Reclassification to (-) from held for
sale
(9,017)
(9,017)
Total
336,889
336,889
Liabilities
Financial debt
Bank debt
AC
54,177
54,177
Level 2
Bonds
AC
714,820
727,229
Level 1
Trade payables
AC
45,778
45,778
Level 2
Other liabilities
AC
37,481
37,481
Level 2
Derivative financial liabilities
FVTPL
(19,365)
(19,365)
Level 2
Reclassification to liabilities related
to disposal group held for sale
-
-
Total
832,891
845,300
45/53
31 December 2019
Category in
Carrying
Fair value
accordance with
Fair value
In thousands of €
amount
hierarchy
IFRS 9
Assets
Other non-current receivables
AC
63,570
63,570
Level 2
Trade receivables
AC
6,169
6,169
Level 2
Other receivables
AC
2,395
2,395
Level 2
Derivative financial assets
FVTPL
-
-
Level 2
Cash and cash equivalents
AC
174,435
174,435
Level 2
Reclassification to (-) from held for
sale
-
-
Total
246,569
246,569
Liabilities
Financial debt
Bank debt
AC
54,878
54,878
Level 2
Bonds
AC
714,104
744,301
Level 1
Trade payables
AC
56,335
56,335
Level 2
Other liabilities
AC
42,951
42,951
Level 2
Derivative financial liabilities
FVTPL
-
-
Level 2
Reclassification to liabilities related
to disposal group held for sale
-
-
Total
868,268
898,465
18 Personnel
Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") for VGP team
For the first half year 2020 there were 474,836 Units allocated to the VGP team. Consequently, the total aggregate Units allocatedas at 30 June 2020 amount to549,168Units. TheseUnits represent an aggregate proportional net asset growth value of € 6.0 million which was fully provided for in the 30 June 2020 financials.
VGP Misv incentive plan
During the first half of 2020 the VGP Misv incentive plan was terminated resulting in an outstanding payable balance tothe managers in an amountof € 4.6 million.This amount will be paid puttothe mangers upon expiry of their respective lock-up period of which the bulk (€4.3 million) will be paid out over the next 12 months. (see AnnualReport 2019 - Remuneration Report for further details)
46/53
19 Contingencies and commitments
(in thousands of €)
30.06.2020
31.12.2019
Contingent liabilities
4,654
55,537
Commitments topurchaseland
98,456
84,442
Commitments todevelop new projects
208,410
218,963
Contingent liabilities mainly relate tobankguarantees linkedtoland plots and builtout of infrastructure on developmentland.
The commitment topurchase land relates to contracts concerning the future purchase of 1,966,000m² of land for which deposits totaling € 4.3 million (2019: 1,797,000 m² with deposits amounting to € 3.7 million). The € 4.3 million down payment on land wasclassifiedunder investmentproperties as at 30 June 2020 given the immateriality of the amounts involved (same classification treatmentapplied for 2019).
The contractual construction obligations relatetobuildings under construction.
20 Related parties
Upon terminating the VGP Misv incentive plan an in anticipation to convert VGP Misv Comm. VA into a wholly owned subsidiary of VGP, a loan in the amount of € 10.7 million was provided toVGP Misv Comm. VA which was applied to settle allof the outstanding debts. During the secondhalf of 2020, VGP Misv Comm VA will be converted into a public limited liability company (naamloze vennootschap / société anonyme). VGP Misv Comm; VA owns 929153 VGP NVshares.
There were no other related parties transactions or changes that could materially affect the financial position or results of the Group.
21 Events after the balance sheet date
Although the impactof the coronaviruspandemic on our operational activities has remainedlimitedsofar, the evolving situation and thepotentialsecond wave riskof COVID-19pandemic continues tocreatea high level of uncertainty. See also the front section and business review of the results press releasefor further comments on how the business and results maybe affected by Covid-19 in the nearterm.
47/53
SUPPLEMENTARY NOTES NOT PART OF THE CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
For the period ended 30 June
1 INCOME STATEMENT, PROPORTIONALLY CONSOLIDATED
The table below includes the proportionalconsolidatedincome statementinterest of the Group in the VGP European Logistics, the VGP Logistics 2 andVGP ParkMünchen jointventures withAllianzRealEstate. The interest held directly by the Group (5,1%) in the German asset companies of the VGP European Logistics joint venture have beenincluded in the 50%joint ventures' figures(share of VGP).
30.06.2020
30.06.2019
Joint
Joint
In thousands of €
Group
ventures
Total
Group
ventures
Total
Gross rental income
4,650
24,905
29,555
7,354
19,253
26,607
Property operating expenses
(577)
(2,095)
(2,672)
(922)
(1,499)
(2,421)
Net rental and related income
4,073
22,811
26,884
6,432
17,754
24,186
Joint venture management fee
income
6,134
-
6,134
4,943
-
4,943
Net valuation gains / (losses) on
investment properties
204,619
7,079
211,698
65,296
28,879
94,175
Administration expenses
(15,516)
(450)
(15,966)
(9,853)
(468)
(10,321)
Operating profit / (loss)
199,310
29,440
228,750
66,818
46,165
112,983
Net financial result
(8,165)
(8,069)
(16,234)
(7,138)
(9,464)
(16,602)
Taxes
(12,770)
(2,806)
(15,576)
(13,949)
(7,400)
(21,349)
Profit for the period
178,375
18,565
196,940
45,731
29,301
75,032
48/53
2 BALANCE SHEET, PROPORTIONALLY CONSOLIDATED
The table below includes the proportional consolidated balance sheet interest of the Group in the VGP European Logistics, the VGP Logistics 2 andVGP Park München jointventures withAllianzRealEstate. The interest held directly by the Group (5,1%) in the German asset companies of the VGP European Logistics joint venture have beenincluded in the 50%joint ventures' figures(share of VGP).
30.06.2020
31.12.2019
Joint
Joint
In thousands of €
Group
ventures
Total
Group
ventures
Total
Investment properties
595,920
1,123,115
1,719,035
792,945
934,008
1,726,953
Investment properties included in
assets held for sale
447,991
-
447,991
169,655
-
169,655
Total investment properties
1,043,911
1,123,115
2,167,026
962,600
934,008
1,896,608
Other assets
227,049
(958)
226,091
69,599
474
70,073
Total non-current assets
1,270,960
1,122,158
2,393,118
1,032,199
934,482
1,966,681
Trade and other receivables
50,122
13,454
63,576
28,770
8,222
36,992
Cash and cash equivalents
92,541
65,265
157,806
176,148
28,802
204,950
Disposal group held for sale
9,041
-
9,041
-
-
-
Total current assets
151,704
78,719
230,423
204,918
37,024
241,942
Total assets
1,422,664
1,200,877
2,623,541
1,237,117
971,506
2,208,623
Non-current financial debt
767,685
559,938
1,327,623
767,673
487,099
1,254,772
Other non-current financial
liabilities
-
3,469
3,469
-
2,689
2,689
Other non-current liabilities
4,260
4,977
9,237
12,789
4,548
17,337
Deferred tax liabilities
19,021
64,026
83,047
31,647
63,470
95,117
Total non-current liabilities
790,966
632,409
1,423,375
812,109
557,806
1,369,915
0
0
Current financial debt
14,403
11,280
25,683
12,673
11,034
23,707
Trade debts and other current
liabilities
69,657
23,031
92,688
89,325
15,421
104,746
Liabilities related to disposal group
held for sale
46,979
-
46,979
10,475
-
10,475
Total current liabilities
131,039
34,312
165,351
112,473
26,455
138,928
Total liabilities
922,005
666,720
1,588,725
924,582
584,260
1,508,842
Net assets
500,659
534,156
1,034,815
312,535
387,246
699,781
49/53
AUDITOR'S REPORT
Report on the review of the consolidated interim financial information of VGP NV for the six-month period ended 30 June 2020
In the context of our appointment as the company's statutory auditor, we report to you on the
consolidated interim financial information. This consolidated interim financial information comprises the condensed consolidated balance sheet as at 30 June 2020, the condensed consolidated income statement, the condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income, the condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity and the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the period of six months then ended, as well as selective notes 1 to 21.
Report on the consolidated interim financial information
We have reviewed the consolidated interim financial information of VGP NV ("the company") and its subsidiaries (jointly "the group"), prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS)
34, "Interim Financial Reporting" as adopted by the European Union.
The condensed consolidated balance sheet shows total assets of 1 956 822 (000) EUR and the condensed consolidated income statement shows a consolidated profit (group share) for the period then ended of 196 940 (000) EUR.
The board of directors of the company is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the
consolidated interim financial information in accordance with IAS 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" as
adopted by the European Union. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this consolidated interim financial information based on our review.
Scope of review
We conducted our review of the consolidated interim financial information in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements (ISRE) 2410, "Review of interim financial information performed by the independent auditor of the entity". A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit performed in accordance with the International Standards on Auditing (ISA) and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion on the consolidated interim financial information.
Conclusion
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the consolidated interim financial information of VGP NV has not been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance
with IAS 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" as adopted by the European Union.
Annualised committedleasesor annualised rent income
The annualisedcommittedleases or the committed annualisedrentincome represents the annualised rent income generatedor tobe generated by executedlease - and futurelease agreements.
Break
First option toterminatea lease.
Contractual rent
The gross rent as contractually agreed in the lease on the date of signing.
Gearing ratio
Is a ratiocalculated as consolidated net financialdebt dividedby total equity and liabilities or total assets.
Derivatives
As a borrower, VGP wishes toprotect itself from any rise in interest rates. This interest rateriskcan be partially hedged by the use of derivatives (such as interest rateswap contracts).
Discounted cashflow
This is a valuation method basedon a detailed projectedrevenue flow that is discounted toa net current value at a given discount rate based on the riskof the assets tobe valued.
EPRA
The European Public Real Estate Association, a real estate industry body, which has issued Best Practices Recommendations Guidelines in order to provide consistency and transparency in real estate reporting across Europe.
Estimatedrental value
Estimated rental value (ERV)is the market rental valuedeterminedby independent property experts.
Exit yield
Is the capitalisation rate applied tothe net income at the end of the discounted cash flow model period to provide a capital value or exit value whichan entity expects toobtain for an asset after this period.
FacilityManagement
Day-to-day maintenance,alterationand improvementwork, VGP employs an internal team of facility managers whoworkfor the VGP Group and for third parties.
Fairvalue
The fair value is defined in IAS 40 as the amount for which an asset could be exchanged between knowledgeable, willing parties in an arm's lengthtransaction.In addition, market valuemust reflect current rentalagreements, thereasonableassumptions in respectof potential rental income and expected costs.
IAS/IFRS
International Accounting Standards / accounting standards drawn up by preparation of financial statements.
International Financial Reporting Standards. The international the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), for the
Interest hedging
The use of derived financial instruments toprotect debtpositions against interestrate rises.
51/53
IRS (Interest Rate Swap)
A transaction in which the parties swap interest ratepaymentsfor a given duration.VGP uses interest rate swaps tohedge against interest rateincreases by convertingcurrent variableinterest payments intofixed interest payments.
VGP European Logisticsor VGP European Logistics joint venture
Means VGP European Logistics S.à.r.l., theestablished 50:50joint venture between theIssuerand Allianz.
VGP European Logistics2 or VGP European Logistics 2 joint venture
Means VGP European Logistics 2 S.à.r.l., the established50:50 jointventurebetweenthe Issuer andAllianz.
Joint ventures
Means VGP European Logistics and VGP European Logistics 2 and VGP Park München.
Leaseexpiry date
The date on which a lease can be cancelled.
Net asset value
The value of the total assets minus the value of the total liabilities.
Net financial debt
Total financial debt minuscash and cash equivalents.
OccupancyRate
The occupancy rate is calculatedby dividing thetotal leasedout lettable area(m²)by the total lettable area (m²)including any vacant area (m²).
Property expert
Independentproperty expert responsible for appraising theproperty portfolio.
Property portfolio
The property investments, including property for lease, property investments in development for lease, assets held for sale and development land.
Weighted average term of the leases
The weighted average term of leases is the sum of the (current rent and committed rent for each lease multipliedby the term remaining up tothe final maturity of these leases)divided by the total currentrent and committed rentof the portfolio.
Weighted average yield
The sum of the contractual rent of a property portfoliotothe acquisition price of such property portfolio.
52/53
STATEMENT ON THE INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT
The undersigneddeclare that, tothe best of their knowledge:
the condensed interim financial statements of VGP NV and its subsidiaries as of 30 June 2020 have been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards, and give a true and fair view of the consolidated assets and liabilities, financial position and consolidated results of the company and of its subsidiaries included in the consolidation for the six month period.
the interim financial management report, in all material respect, gives a true and fair view of all important events and significant transactions with related parties thathave occurred in the first six month period andtheir effectson the interim financial statements, as well asan overview of the most significant risks and uncertainties we are confronted with for the remaining six months of the financial year.