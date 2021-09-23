Log in
    VGP   BE0003878957

VGP NV

(VGP)
VGP : AG Logistics Services expands new distribution centre at VGP Park Nijmegen

09/23/2021 | 04:52am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

AG Logistics Services expands new distribution centre at

VGP Park Nijmegen

  • 42,000 m2 warehouse handed over to AG Logistics Services
  • Expansion with adjacent premises of 13,000 m2
  • First part of phase 2 VGP Park Nijmegen fully pre-let
  • Start works on second part of phase 2

's-Hertogenbosch, The Netherlands, 23 September 2021 - VGP, a pan-Europeanprovider of high- quality logistics and semi-industrialreal estate, announces the expansion of the leased area for its client AG Logistics Services at VGP Park Nijmegen, part of Park 15 in Oosterhout, Gelderland. AG Logistics Services will rent an additional 13,000 m2 of warehouse space, adjacent to the 42,000 m2 already leased. Last Friday, the delivery of this first 42,000 m2 warehouse took place.

On Friday 17 September VGP handed over the keys of the new sustainable logistics distribution centre with a surface area of 42,000 m2 to AG Logistics Services. Due to the strong growth of the company they will now also rent the adjacent 13,000 m2 of the park under construction. This expansion will be completed in early 2022 and will bring the total area of AG Logistics Services at VGP Park Nijmegen to 55,000 m2.

For AG Logistics Services, VGP Park Nijmegen is the fourth location of this logistics company in the Nijmegen-Arnhem region - also known as Logistics Valley. "We are a fast-growing, no-nonsensefamily business that provides warehousing, storage and logistical handling for a broad customer segment. From food to healthcare, from SME to multinational. To manage our growth and that of our customers, we needed extra space. Initially we considered building our own premises, as we did earlier this year in Ede (28,000 m2). The pleasant contact with VGP and what they have to offer is a perfect match for us. The location is great and we do not have to invest in the construction ourselves. Moreover, the mutual cooperation on the site appeals to us because we all rent from the same party. We are a very flexible company and believe in the power of now. Don't wait, but take action now. Doing things while thinking. From a respectful attitude and with the customer in mind. That's what we're going to do here on Park 15," says Arie Thomassen, founder of AG Logistics Services.

Geerd van Helden, Commercial Director VGP Benelux, says: "We are delighted with the confidence AG Logistics Services has placed in our company. VGP offers sustainable logistics halls at a top location which will further support the growing business activities of AG Logistics Services. The close

collaboration, right from the start of the construction phase, has enabled us to build a hall that is truly 'tailor-made' to meet their specific needs."

With this expansion, the first part of the second phase of the park - with a lettable area of 73,500 m2 - has been fully pre-let. In June 2021 VGP announced that bicycle retailer Mantel would move into the new distribution centre with a leasable area of 18,500 m2.

In the meantime, the groundwork for the second part of phase 2 was also started, consisting of over 60,000 m2 of rentable area, available in the first quarter of 2022. Negotiations with potential tenants are currently ongoing.

VGP Park Nijmegen, located on Park 15 in Oosterhout (Gld.) is a strategically very good location between Arnhem and Nijmegen, directly on the A15 motorway and close to the German border. Other major motorways, such as the A73 and A50, are nearby and transport by rail or the river Waal is also possible. VGP Park Nijmegen, named after the nearest large city for international recognition, is part of the development known as Bedrijvenpark Park 15 Logistics.

In addition to state-of-the-art technology, sustainability and energy efficiency are important parameters for the commercial properties that VGP develops. The company aims to be carbon neutral by 2025 and is also working on BREEAM certifications and green power generation. As a result, 35% of its portfolio is already certified and VGP Renewable Energy's green power generation capacity has been expanded to 62 MWp, with a further 71 MWp in the pipeline. The VGP Foundation, established in 2019, identified the first 23 projects to be supported and has so far been endowed with €7 million by VGP.

CONTACT DETAILS FOR POTENTIAL TENANTS AND MEDIA ENQUIRIES

Geerd van Helden

Tel: +32

(0)486 74 13 04

Commercial Director VGP Benelux

Karen Huybrechts

Tel: +32

(0)3 289 1432

Head of Marketing VGP

ABOUT VGP

VGP is a pan-European developer, manager and owner of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate. VGP operates a fully integrated business model with capabilities and longstanding expertise across the value chain. The company has a development land bank (owned or committed) of 8.56 million m² and the strategic focus is on the development of business parks. Founded in 1998 as a Belgian family-owned real estate developer in the Czech Republic, VGP with a staff of c. 300 employees today owns and operates assets in 11 European countries directly and through several 50:50 joint ventures. As of June 2021, the Gross Asset Value of VGP, including the joint ventures at 100%, amounted to €

4.48 billion and the company had a Net Asset Value (EPRA NTA) of € 1.51 billion. VGP is listed on

Euronext Brussels Stock Exchange (ISIN: BE0003878957).

For more information, please visit: http://www.vgpparks.eu

Watch our corporate video here

Disclaimer

VGP NV published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2021 08:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
