VGP : AG Logistics Services expands new distribution centre at VGP Park Nijmegen

PRESS RELEASE

AG Logistics Services expands new distribution centre at

VGP Park Nijmegen

42,000 m 2 warehouse handed over to AG Logistics Services

warehouse handed over to AG Logistics Services Expansion with adjacent premises of 13,000 m 2

First part of phase 2 VGP Park Nijmegen fully pre-let

pre-let Start works on second part of phase 2

's-Hertogenbosch, The Netherlands, 23 September 2021 - VGP, a pan-Europeanprovider of high- quality logistics and semi-industrialreal estate, announces the expansion of the leased area for its client AG Logistics Services at VGP Park Nijmegen, part of Park 15 in Oosterhout, Gelderland. AG Logistics Services will rent an additional 13,000 m2 of warehouse space, adjacent to the 42,000 m2 already leased. Last Friday, the delivery of this first 42,000 m2 warehouse took place.

On Friday 17 September VGP handed over the keys of the new sustainable logistics distribution centre with a surface area of 42,000 m2 to AG Logistics Services. Due to the strong growth of the company they will now also rent the adjacent 13,000 m2 of the park under construction. This expansion will be completed in early 2022 and will bring the total area of AG Logistics Services at VGP Park Nijmegen to 55,000 m2.

For AG Logistics Services, VGP Park Nijmegen is the fourth location of this logistics company in the Nijmegen-Arnhem region - also known as Logistics Valley. "We are a fast-growing, no-nonsensefamily business that provides warehousing, storage and logistical handling for a broad customer segment. From food to healthcare, from SME to multinational. To manage our growth and that of our customers, we needed extra space. Initially we considered building our own premises, as we did earlier this year in Ede (28,000 m2). The pleasant contact with VGP and what they have to offer is a perfect match for us. The location is great and we do not have to invest in the construction ourselves. Moreover, the mutual cooperation on the site appeals to us because we all rent from the same party. We are a very flexible company and believe in the power of now. Don't wait, but take action now. Doing things while thinking. From a respectful attitude and with the customer in mind. That's what we're going to do here on Park 15," says Arie Thomassen, founder of AG Logistics Services.

Geerd van Helden, Commercial Director VGP Benelux, says: "We are delighted with the confidence AG Logistics Services has placed in our company. VGP offers sustainable logistics halls at a top location which will further support the growing business activities of AG Logistics Services. The close

1⎥ 2