VGP : AG Logistics Services expands new distribution centre at VGP Park Nijmegen

collaboration, right from the start of the construction phase, has enabled us to build a hall that is truly 'tailor-made' to meet their specific needs."
With this expansion, the first part of the second phase of the park - with a lettable area of 73,500 m2 - has been fully pre-let. In June 2021 VGP announced that bicycle retailer Mantel would move into the new distribution centre with a leasable area of 18,500 m2.
In the meantime, the groundwork for the second part of phase 2 was also started, consisting of over 60,000 m2 of rentable area, available in the first quarter of 2022. Negotiations with potential tenants are currently ongoing.
VGP Park Nijmegen, located on Park 15 in Oosterhout (Gld.) is a strategically very good location between Arnhem and Nijmegen, directly on the A15 motorway and close to the German border. Other major motorways, such as the A73 and A50, are nearby and transport by rail or the river Waal is also possible. VGP Park Nijmegen, named after the nearest large city for international recognition, is part of the development known as Bedrijvenpark Park 15 Logistics.
In addition to state-of-the-art technology, sustainability and energy efficiency are important parameters for the commercial properties that VGP develops. The company aims to be carbon neutral by 2025 and is also working on BREEAM certifications and green power generation. As a result, 35% of its portfolio is already certified and VGP Renewable Energy's green power generation capacity has been expanded to 62 MWp, with a further 71 MWp in the pipeline. The VGP Foundation, established in 2019, identified the first 23 projects to be supported and has so far been endowed with €7 million by VGP.
ABOUT VGP
VGP is a pan-European developer, manager and owner of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate. VGP operates a fully integrated business model with capabilities and longstanding expertise across the value chain. The company has a development land bank (owned or committed) of 8.56 million m² and the strategic focus is on the development of business parks. Founded in 1998 as a Belgian family-owned real estate developer in the Czech Republic, VGP with a staff of c. 300 employees today owns and operates assets in 11 European countries directly and through several 50:50 joint ventures. As of June 2021, the Gross Asset Value of VGP, including the joint ventures at 100%, amounted to €
4.48 billion and the company had a Net Asset Value (EPRA NTA) of € 1.51 billion. VGP is listed on
Euronext Brussels Stock Exchange (ISIN: BE0003878957).
For more information, please visit: http://www.vgpparks.eu
