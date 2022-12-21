Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. VGP NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VGP   BE0003878957

VGP NV

(VGP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35 2022-12-21 am EST
74.70 EUR   +3.75%
12:01pVGP Announces Signing of Joint Venture Closing and Joint Venture Lifetime Extension by 10 Years
GL
12:00pVGP Announces Signing of Joint Venture Closing and Joint Venture Lifetime Extension by 10 Years
AQ
12/14VGP Completes Business Park JV Project with Allianz Real Estate in Germany
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VGP Announces Signing of Joint Venture Closing and Joint Venture Lifetime Extension by 10 Years

12/21/2022 | 12:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FOLLOWS COMPLETION OF MUNICH JOINT VENTURE EARLIER IN THE MONTH

PRESS RELEASE
REGULATED INFORMATION

21 December 2022, 6:00pm, Antwerp, Belgium: VGP, a European provider of high-quality logistics and commercial real estate, announces the signing of the 10th closing for the First Joint Venture.

The transaction will comprise of three new logistic buildings which are located in Germany (one) and in the Czech Republic (two). The transaction value exceeds € 110 million1. The closing of the transaction will be effectuated in the course of January.

VGP and Allianz Real Estate also agreed to extend the term of the First Joint Venture agreement by 10 years to 2036.

When the First Joint Venture was setup in 2016 it shaped the ambition for a long term-partnership which since expanded to three active joint ventures between VGP and Allianz Real Estate. With the extension announcement today the partners reinforce their cooperation.

With regards to the completion of the Munich Joint Venture which was announced on the 14th of December, the Group received the first cash payment of over €70 million earlier this week.


CONTACT DETAILS VGP FOR INVESTORS AND MEDIA ENQUIRIES

Martijn Vlutters
VP – Business Development & Investor Relations		Tel: +32 (0)3 289 1433 

 
Karen Huybrechts
Head of Marketing		Tel: +32 (0)3 289 1432

 


ABOUT VGP

VGP is a pan-European owner, manager and developer of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate. VGP operates a fully integrated business model with capabilities and longstanding expertise across the value chain. Founded in 1998 as a Belgian family-owned real estate developer in the Czech Republic, VGP has a staff of circa 380 FTEs today and operates in 19 European countries directly and through several 50:50 joint ventures. As of June 2022, the Gross Asset Value of VGP, including the joint ventures at 100%, amounted to € 6.53 billion and the company had a Net Asset Value (EPRA NTA) of € 2.34 billion. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels. (ISIN: BE0003878957).

For more information, please visit: www.vgpparks.eu



1 The transaction value is composed of the purchase price for the completed income generating buildings


Attachment


All news about VGP NV
12:01pVGP Announces Signing of Joint Venture Closing and Joint Venture Lifetime Extension by ..
GL
12:00pVGP Announces Signing of Joint Venture Closing and Joint Venture Lifetime Extension by ..
AQ
12/14VGP Completes Business Park JV Project with Allianz Real Estate in Germany
MT
12/14VGP Announces Closing of Third Joint Venture in Munich
GL
12/14VGP Announces Closing of Third Joint Venture in Munich
AQ
12/05Vgp Nv : Disclosure in accordance with the Law of 2 May 2007 - Transparency law - Transpar..
GL
12/05Vgp Nv : Disclosure in accordance with the Law of 2 May 2007 - Transparency law - Transpa..
GL
12/05Vgp Nv : Disclosure in accordance with the Law of 2 May 2007 - Transparency law - Transpa..
AQ
12/05Vgp Nv : Disclosure in accordance with the Law of 2 May 2007 - Transparency law - Transpar..
AQ
11/27Belgium's VGP Wraps Up $314 Million Rights Issue
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VGP NV
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 106 M 112 M 112 M
Net income 2022 192 M 204 M 204 M
Net Debt 2022 2 677 M 2 845 M 2 845 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,76x
Yield 2022 3,51%
Capitalization 1 965 M 2 088 M 2 088 M
EV / Sales 2022 43,9x
EV / Sales 2023 36,5x
Nbr of Employees 385
Free-Float 16,7%
Chart VGP NV
Duration : Period :
VGP NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VGP NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 72,00 €
Average target price 117,58 €
Spread / Average Target 63,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jan van Geet Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Piet Van Geet Chief Financial Officer
Bart van Malderen Chairman
Miquel-David Martinez Chief Technical Officer
Ann Gaeremynck Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VGP NV-70.06%2 088
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED9.62%38 588
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED3.51%31 088
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.9.70%28 461
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.2.50%26 467
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.07%21 757