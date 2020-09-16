Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  VGP NV    VGP   BE0003878957

VGP NV

(VGP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VGP : Bohnenkamp moves into VGP Park Kecskemét, Hungary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 09:45am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Bohnenkamp moves into VGP Park Kecskemét, Hungary

Győr, Hungary, September 16, 2020 - VGP NV ('VGP' or 'the Group'), a leading pan-European developer, manager and owner of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate, is pleased to announce that it is developing a new warehouse for Bohnenkamp at VGP Park Kecskemét in Hungary.

VGP Park Kecskemét is located in the southern industrial area of Kecskemét, approximately 5 km from the M5 motorway linking Budapest and South-East Europe. Good infrastructure and public transport are available on site. Kecskemét and its nearby region is a home to more than 200,000 inhabitants.

VGP Park Kecskemét is being built on a total land plot of approx. 167,600 m2 which will represent a total rentable area of about 80,500 m2 once fully delivered.The first building of the park is under construction on a land plot of approx. 49,000 m2 and will have a total rentable space of approx. 23,000 m2.

Bohnenkamp, founded by Friedel Bohnenkamp in 1950 in Germany, is one of the leading wholesalers of tyres, wheels and vehicle components for professional use. Dealers and manufacturers in 28 countries benefit from Bohnenkamp's product variety and its professional and cooperative services.

To support their growth in South-Eastern Europe, Bohnenkamp will move into the new VGP Park Kecskemét as from December 2020 where it will rent a warehouse and adjacent offices with a total area of 3,500 m2.

Laszlo Balogh, Commercial Director of VGP Hungary, says: "We are glad to host Bohnenkamp in our new facility in Kecskemét. Their settlement shows the growing importance of the Kecskemét region."

The VGP group currently operates in twelve European countries with a total of 72 parks. In Hungary, VGP Park Kecskemét is VGP's fifth business park. Besides the construction of the first building in Kecskemét, VGP will start ground works for the new VGP Park Győr Béta after the summer with a total future lettable area of more than 47,000 m2, and VGP Park Alsonemedi will be extended by 12,000 m2.

Sustainability is important to the company; all buildings built by VGP meet the requirements for energy efficient and sustainable construction.

1⎥ 2

CONTACT DETAILS FOR POTENTIAL TENANTS AND MEDIA ENQUIRIES

Laszlo Balogh

Tel: +36

30. 543 9966

VGP Commercial Manager Hungary

Karen Huybrechts

Tel: +32

(0)3 289 1432

Head of Marketing VGP

ABOUT VGP

VGP is a leading pan-European developer, manager and owner of high-quality logistics and semi- industrial real estate. VGP operates a fully integrated business model with capabilities and longstanding expertise across the value chain. The company has a development land bank (owned or committed) of

6.89 million m² and the strategic focus is on the development of business parks. Founded in 1998 as a family-owned real estate developer in the Czech Republic, VGP with a staff of over 230 employees today owns and operates assets in 12 European countries directly and through three joint ventures with Allianz Real Estate (VGP European Logistics, VGP European Logistics 2 and VGP Park München). As of June 2020, the Gross Asset Value of VGP, including the joint ventures at 100%, amounted to €3.23 billion and the company had a Net Asset Value (EPRA NAV) of €1,079 million. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels and on the Prague Stock Exchange (ISIN: BE0003878957).

For more information, please visit: http://www.vgpparks.eu

2⎥ 2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

VGP NV published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 13:44:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about VGP NV
09:45aVGP : Bohnenkamp moves into VGP Park Kecskemét, Hungary
PU
06:30aVGP : develops new industrial park in Rostock - First project of the group in Me..
PU
09/07VGP : Transparency notification by VGP NV
PU
09/07VGP NV : Disclosure in Accordance with the Law of 2 May 2007 - Transparency Law
AQ
09/03VGP : succesfully placed 929,153 existing shares through an accelerated bookbuil..
PU
09/03VGP NV : Successfully Placed 929,153 Existing Shares Through an Accelerated Book..
AQ
09/02VGP : to launch private placement of 929,153 existing shares via an accelerated ..
PU
09/02VGP NV : to Launch Private Placement of 929,153 Existing Shares Via an Accelerat..
AQ
08/31VGP : H1 2020 Financial Results
PU
08/28VGP : reports results for first half 2020 - Press Release - 24.08.2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 22,5 M 26,7 M 26,7 M
Net income 2020 286 M 340 M 340 M
Net Debt 2020 1 812 M 2 151 M 2 151 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,25x
Yield 2020 3,77%
Capitalization 2 421 M 2 868 M 2 873 M
EV / Sales 2020 188x
EV / Sales 2021 138x
Nbr of Employees 230
Free-Float 31,9%
Chart VGP NV
Duration : Period :
VGP NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VGP NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 114,67 €
Last Close Price 117,60 €
Spread / Highest target 10,5%
Spread / Average Target -2,49%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jan van Geet Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bart van Malderen Chairman
Jan Procházka Chief Operating Officer
Dirk Stoop Chief Financial Officer
Miquel-David Martinez Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VGP NV33.94%2 868
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-15.84%37 540
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED18.49%33 491
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-8.25%32 756
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-29.65%30 181
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.2.97%29 318
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group