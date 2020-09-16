VGP : Bohnenkamp moves into VGP Park Kecskemét, Hungary

PRESS RELEASE

Bohnenkamp moves into VGP Park Kecskemét, Hungary

Győr, Hungary, September 16, 2020 - VGP NV ('VGP' or 'the Group'), a leading pan-European developer, manager and owner of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate, is pleased to announce that it is developing a new warehouse for Bohnenkamp at VGP Park Kecskemét in Hungary.

VGP Park Kecskemét is located in the southern industrial area of Kecskemét, approximately 5 km from the M5 motorway linking Budapest and South-East Europe. Good infrastructure and public transport are available on site. Kecskemét and its nearby region is a home to more than 200,000 inhabitants.

VGP Park Kecskemét is being built on a total land plot of approx. 167,600 m2 which will represent a total rentable area of about 80,500 m2 once fully delivered.The first building of the park is under construction on a land plot of approx. 49,000 m2 and will have a total rentable space of approx. 23,000 m2.

Bohnenkamp, founded by Friedel Bohnenkamp in 1950 in Germany, is one of the leading wholesalers of tyres, wheels and vehicle components for professional use. Dealers and manufacturers in 28 countries benefit from Bohnenkamp's product variety and its professional and cooperative services.

To support their growth in South-Eastern Europe, Bohnenkamp will move into the new VGP Park Kecskemét as from December 2020 where it will rent a warehouse and adjacent offices with a total area of 3,500 m2.

Laszlo Balogh, Commercial Director of VGP Hungary, says: "We are glad to host Bohnenkamp in our new facility in Kecskemét. Their settlement shows the growing importance of the Kecskemét region."

The VGP group currently operates in twelve European countries with a total of 72 parks. In Hungary, VGP Park Kecskemét is VGP's fifth business park. Besides the construction of the first building in Kecskemét, VGP will start ground works for the new VGP Park Győr Béta after the summer with a total future lettable area of more than 47,000 m2, and VGP Park Alsonemedi will be extended by 12,000 m2.

Sustainability is important to the company; all buildings built by VGP meet the requirements for energy efficient and sustainable construction.

