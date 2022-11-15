Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Belgium
  Euronext Bruxelles
  VGP NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
Vgp : Company Presentation November 2022
PU
05:31aVgp : Bedrijfspresentatie november 2022
PU
Vgp Trading Update : Solid Growth, Record Deliveries and Occupancy Rate Boost Recurring Rental Income
GL
VGP : Company Presentation November 2022

11/15/2022 | 06:01am EST
November 2022

Company Presentation

Introduction to VGP

Fully integrated pure-play logistics real estate company

Company at a glance

As of

As of

30-Jun-22

31-Oct-22

Pan-European operator, owner and developer of prime logistics and light

industrial parks

Fully integrated business model with expertise across value chain: c.385

employees in 19 countries

High quality standardised logistic and semi-industrial real estate

asset base

High quality diversified and blue-chip tenant base with a 8.3 weighted

€6.53bn1

Total GAV

4.57%4

Yield

178

Number of completed buildings

3.6 years

Average

building age

104

Parks

458

Tenants

99.6%2

8.3 years3

Occupancy WALT

€291.0m5

19

Committed

annualised

Countries

rental income

average lease term for the combined own and JV's portfolio

Financial KPI's as of 30-Jun-22

  • All new buildings delivered at least certified DGNB Gold or equivalent
  • Fully let standing portfolio and significantly pre-let development pipeline:
    Completed portfolio is 99.6%2 let and portfolio under construction is 93.7% pre-let
  • VGP well financed and strongly capitalized: shares listed on Euronext
    Brussels since 2007 and included in the BEL20 Index since 2022
  • Successful and long-term partnership with Allianz Real Estate since 2016:
    4 joint ventures since inception

Source: Company information

€200.8m6

35.2%7

€2.2bn

EBITDA

Gearing ratio

Shareholders' Equity

  • BBB- (re-confirmation in Oct-22)

€730m8

€300m

Cash

Undrawn RCF

1 Gross Asset Value of VGP, including Owned Portfolio and joint ventures at 100% (€4.66bn including joint ventures at share) as of 30 June 2022; 2 Including JV portfolio at 100%; 3 Refers to WALT of JV and Owned Portfolio combined; 4 Weighted average yield of owned standing property portfolio as of 30 June 2022; 5 Including Joint Ventures at 100%. As at 31 October 2022 the annualised committed leases of the Joint Ventures stood at €174.5m; 6 Operating EBITDA (incl. JV at share) and is calculated as investment EBITDA property development EBITDA and property management and asset management EBITDA; 7 Calculated as Net debt / Total equity and liabilities; 8 Pro-forma for €83m cash received as of 1-Jul

as part of two JV closings

2

Successful and long-standing track record of geographic expansion and continued delivery across markets

1998

2007 - 2009

2013

2016

2018

VGP founded in

Expansion through

Expansion to

Established partnership

Further expansion

Czech Republic

CEE and Baltics

Germany

with Allianz Real Estate

throughout Western and

Southern-Europe

2020

  • Launch of two development JVs
  • €309m new equity (2 ABBs: €109m in September and €200m in April)

H1 2022

  • Entry in the BEL20 index at Euronext Brussels
  • Aim for net 55% reduction of "in-use" scope 3 carbon emission by 2030

Expansion into Denmark and Sweden

  • Completion of VGP Park Munich with expected minimum cash proceeds of ca. €70m

(€m)

5.746

6.534

3.843

1.936

2.771

1.506

GAV

200

225

428

106

226

677

1.195

1998

2007

2009

2011

2013

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2007

2011

2015

2017

Listing on Euronext

Sale of Czech assets to

Expansion to Spain

Fully-marketed

Brussels

Tristan Capital Partners

secondary equity

offering of €285m

2019

  • Expansion to Portugal
  • Launch of 2nd (50/50) Joint Venture

2021

Expansion into Serbia, France and Greece

  • Expansion of team with Last Mile experts
  • Increasing focus on Brownfield developments
  • Announced target to be carbon neutral by 2025 under Scope 1 and 2
  • Achieved IG rating
  • €300m ABB in November
  • Launch of 4th JV with Allianz Real Estate

Source: Company information

Corporate activity

Capital market activity

Acquisition /divestment

JVs

3

Market update

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

VGP NV published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 11:00:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
