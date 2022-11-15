VGP : Company Presentation November 2022

Fully integrated pure-play logistics real estate company
Company at a glance
As of
As of
30-Jun-22
31-Oct-22
◼Pan-European operator, owner and developer of prime logistics and light
industrial parks
◼ Fully integrated business model with expertise across value chain: c.385
employees in 19 countries
◼ High quality standardised logistic and semi-industrial real estate
asset base
◼ High quality diversified and blue-chip tenant base with a 8.3 weighted
€6.53bn1
Total GAV
4.57%4
Yield
178
Number of completed buildings
3.6 years
Average
building age
104
Parks
458
Tenants
99.6%2
8.3 years3
Occupancy WALT
€291.0m5
19
Committed
annualised
Countries
rental income
average lease term for the combined own and JV's portfolio
Financial KPI's as of 30-Jun-22
All new buildings delivered at least certifiedDGNB Gold or equivalent
Fully let standing portfolio and significantly pre-let development pipeline:
Completed portfolio is 99.6%2 let and portfolio under construction is 93.7% pre-let
VGP well financed and strongly capitalized:shares listed on Euronext
Brussels since 2007 and included in the BEL20 Index since 2022
Successful and long-term partnership with Allianz Real Estate since 2016:
4 joint ventures since inception
€200.8m6
35.2%7
€2.2bn
EBITDA
Gearing ratio
Shareholders' Equity
BBB- (re-confirmation in Oct-22)
€730m8
€300m
Cash
Undrawn RCF
1 Gross Asset Value of VGP, including Owned Portfolio and joint ventures at 100% (€4.66bn including joint ventures at share) as of 30 June 2022; 2 Including JV portfolio at 100%; 3 Refers to WALT of JV and Owned Portfolio combined; 4 Weighted average yield of owned standing property portfolio as of 30 June 2022; 5 Including Joint Ventures at 100%. As at 31 October 2022 the annualised committed leases of the Joint Ventures stood at €174.5m; 6 Operating EBITDA (incl. JV at share) and is calculated as investment EBITDA property development EBITDA and property management and asset management EBITDA; 7 Calculated as Net debt / Total equity and liabilities; 8 Pro-forma for €83m cash received as of 1-Jul
as part of two JV closings
2
Successful and long-standing track record of geographic expansion and continued delivery across markets
1998
2007 - 2009
2013
2016
2018
◼ VGP founded in
◼ Expansion through
◼ Expansion to
◼ Established partnership
◼ Further expansion
Czech Republic
CEE and Baltics
Germany
with Allianz Real Estate
throughout Western and
Southern-Europe
2020
Launch of two development JVs
€309m new equity (2 ABBs: €109m in September and €200m in April)
H1 2022
Entry in the BEL20 index at Euronext Brussels
Aim for net 55% reduction of "in-use" scope 3 carbon emission by 2030
◼ Expansion into Denmark and Sweden
Completion of VGP Park Munich with expected minimum cash proceeds of ca. €70m
(€m)
5.746
6.534
3.843
1.936
2.771
1.506
GAV
200
225
428
106
226
677
1.195
1998
2007
2009
2011
2013
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2007
2011
2015
2017
◼ Listing on Euronext
◼ Sale of Czech assets to
◼ Expansion to Spain
◼ Fully-marketed
Brussels
Tristan Capital Partners
secondary equity
offering of €285m
2019
Expansion to Portugal
Launch of 2nd (50/50) Joint Venture
2021
◼ Expansion into Serbia, France and Greece
Expansion of team with Last Mile experts
Increasing focus on Brownfield developments
Announced target to be carbon neutral by 2025 under Scope 1 and 2
Achieved IG rating
€300m ABB in November
Launch of 4th JV with Allianz Real Estate
Corporate activity
Capital market activity
Acquisition /divestment
JVs
3
Market update
