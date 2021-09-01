VGP : Compliance Certificate 30 June 2021

COMPLIANCE CERTIFICATE

To: The Bondholders

From: VGP NV

Dated: 31 August 2021

Dear Sirs

VGP NV - EUR 600,000,000 1.50 per cent fixed rate bonds due 8 April 2029 (ISIN BE6327721237- Common Code 232974028) (the "Bonds")

We refer to the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the Conditions ). This is a Compliance Certificate ( Verklaring van Nakoming ) pursuant to Condition 11. Terms defined in the Conditions have the same meaning when used in this Compliance Certificate unless given a different meaning in this Compliance Certificate.

We do hereby certify that as at 30 June 2021 the financial covenants pursuant to Condition 10 have been fulfilled and are as follows:

The Aggregate Net Rental income (increased with the available Cash and Cash Equivalents) was EUR 477,712k and the Finance Charges were EUR 12,160k, therefore the Interest Cover Ratio was 39.29;

The Cash Available for Debt Service was EUR 662,457k and the Net Debt Service was EUR 12,827k, therefore, the Net Debt Service was 51.65;

Total Consolidated Net Debt was EUR 911,614k and total equity and liabilities was EUR 2,988,171k, therefore, the Consolidated Gearing was 30.5%;

We set out below the calculations establishing the figures in item (2) above in Schedule 1.