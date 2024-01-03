Official VGP NV press release

Antwerp, 3 January 2024 – 07:00 p.m. CET

Transparency notification by Mr Jan Van Geet

VGP NV has received a transparency notification dated 2 January 2024 that by virtue of the merger of Alsgard SA with Little Rock S.à.r.l. (formerly Little Rock SA) which occurred on 31 December 2023, that (i) Little Rock S.à r.l. now holds 36.71% of the voting rights of VGP NV, and (ii) Tomanvi SCA now holds 2.81% of the voting rights of VGP NV and that therefore together, Jan Van Geet, Little Rock S.à.r.l. and Tomanvi SCA now hold 39.52% of the voting rights of VGP NV. Therefore, their voting rights have crossed the threshold of 35%.

The notification dated 2 January 2024 contains the following information:

Reason for notification:





Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights.

Acquisition or disposal of the control of an undertaking that holds a participating interest in an issuer.

Notification by:





A parent undertaking or a controlling person.

Persons subject to the notification requirement:





Jan Van Geet

Little Rock S.à.r.l., 25 Boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg, Luxemburg

Alsgard SA, 25 Boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg, Luxemburg

Tomanvi SCA, 25 Boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg, Luxemburg

Date on which the threshold is crossed:





31 December 2023.

Threshold that is crossed:





35%.

Denominator:





39,677,019

Notified details:





Previous notification After the transaction Number of voting rights Number of voting rights % of voting rights Jan Van Geet 0 0 0.00% Little Rock S.à r.l. 9,143,997 14,566,303 36.71% Alsgard SA 5,422,306 0 0.00% Tomanvi SCA 1,113,919 1,113,919 2.81% Total 15,680,222 15,680,222 39.52%

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:





Little Rock S.à.r.l. (formerly Little Rock SA and before that JVG Invest SA) and Tomanvi SCA are exclusively controlled by Mr Jan Van Geet.

