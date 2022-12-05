VGP NV: Disclosure in accordance with the Law of 2 May 2007 - Transparency law - Transparency notification by Mr Jan Van Geet

Press Release

Regulated Information

Antwerp, 5 December 2022 – 07:00 p.m. CET

VGP NV has received a transparency notification dated 1 December 2022 that by virtue of the new shares issued by VGP NV following the capital increase which occurred on 29 November 2022, that (i) Little Rock SA now holds 23.08% of the voting rights of VGP NV, (ii) Alsgard SA now holds 13.69% of the voting rights of VGP NV, and (iii) Tomanvi SCA now holds 2.81% of the voting rights of VGP NV and that therefore together, Jan Van Geet Little Rock SA, Alsgard SA and Tomanvi SCA now hold 39.58% of the voting rights of VGP NV.

The notification dated 1 December 2022 contains the following information:

Reason for notification:

Passive threshold crossing

An acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by:

A parent undertaking or a controlling person.

Persons subject to the notification requirement:

Jan Van Geet

Little Rock SA, 25 Boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg, Luxemburg

Alsgard SA, 25 Boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg, Luxemburg

Tomanvi SCA, 25 Boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg, Luxemburg

Date on which the threshold is crossed:

30 November 2022

Threshold that is crossed:

40%

Denominator:

39,611,782

Notified details:

Previous notification After the transaction Number of voting rights Number of voting rights % of voting rights Jan Van Geet 0 0 0.00% Little Rock SA 7,936,102 9,143,997 23.08% Alsgard SA 4,819,828 5,422,306 13.69% Tomanvi SCA 484,205 1,113,919 2.81% Total 13,240,135 15,680,222 39.58%

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:

Little Rock SA (previously JVG Invest SA), Alsgard SA and Tomanvi SCA are exclusively controlled by Mr Jan Van Geet.

ABOUT VGP

VGP is a pan-European owner, manager and developer of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate. VGP operates a fully integrated business model with capabilities and longstanding expertise across the value chain. Founded in 1998 as a Belgian family-owned real estate developer in the Czech Republic, VGP has a staff of circa 380 FTEs today and operates in 19 European countries directly and through several 50:50 joint ventures. As of June 2022, the Gross Asset Value of VGP, including the joint ventures at 100%, amounted to € 6.53 billion and the company had a Net Asset Value (EPRA NTA) of € 2.34 billion. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels. (ISIN: BE0003878957).

For more information, please visit: http://www.vgpparks.eu

Attachment