    VGP   BE0003878957

VGP NV

(VGP)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35 2022-09-08 am EDT
133.80 EUR   +0.15%
VGP NV: Fitch Affirms VGP's Credit Rating; Inclusion of VGP Shares in GPR250

09/09/2022 | 01:01am EDT
9 September 2022, 07:00 CET, Antwerp, Belgium: The Rating Agency Fitch Ratings (‘Fitch’) has affirmed the credit rating for VGP NV (‘VGP’ or ‘the Group’), a European provider of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate, with its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BBB-'. The Outlook on the rating is Stable.

For further details please refer to the Fitch corresponding press release on the rating agency website: https://www.fitchratings.com/.

In addition, Global Property Research (‘GPR’) announced the inclusion of VGP shares in the GPR 250 Index Series following its latest quarterly review. The change will be effective start of trading Monday, 19 September 2022.

The GPR 250 Index Series is a free float weighted index that tracks the performance of the 250 most liquid property companies worldwide. Companies are selected on US dollar trade volume of the share in the past 12 months.

For further details please refer to www.globalpropertyresearch.com.


CONTACT DETAILS FOR INVESTORS AND MEDIA ENQUIRIES

Investor Relations

Tel: +32 (0)3 289 1433
investor.relations@vgpparks.eu
Karen Huybrechts
(Head of Marketing)		Tel: +32 (0)3 289 1432


ABOUT VGP

VGP is a pan-European developer, manager and owner of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate. VGP operates a fully integrated business model with capabilities and longstanding expertise across the value chain. The company has a development land bank (owned or committed) of 11.31 million m2 and the strategic focus is on the development of business parks. Founded in 1998 as a Belgian family-owned real estate developer in the Czech Republic, VGP with a staff of circa 380 FTEs today and operates in 19 European countries directly and through several 50:50 joint ventures. As of June 2022, the Gross Asset Value of VGP, including the joint ventures at 100%, amounted to € 6.53 billion and the company had a Net Asset Value (EPRA NTA) of € 2.34 billion. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels. (ISIN: BE0003878957).

For more information, please visit: http://www.vgpparks.eu  

 

Financials
Sales 2022 75,7 M 75,4 M 75,4 M
Net income 2022 629 M 627 M 627 M
Net Debt 2022 2 239 M 2 232 M 2 232 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,65x
Yield 2022 4,36%
Capitalization 2 921 M 2 912 M 2 912 M
EV / Sales 2022 68,2x
EV / Sales 2023 51,7x
Nbr of Employees 385
Free-Float 34,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 133,80 €
Average target price 207,80 €
Spread / Average Target 55,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jan van Geet Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Dirk Stoop Chief Financial Officer
Bart van Malderen Chairman
Miquel-David Martinez Chief Technical Officer
Ann Gaeremynck Independent Director
VGP NV-47.73%2 912
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-1.06%34 552
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.21.61%31 302
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.12.48%30 160
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-0.61%29 614
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED7.32%24 349