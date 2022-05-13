Log in
    VGP   BE0003878957

VGP NV

(VGP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  05/13 11:35:21 am EDT
180.40 EUR   -3.43%
Summary 
Summary

VGP NV: Shareholders' Meetings of May 13th 2022

05/13/2022 | 12:01pm EDT
Regulated Information

Antwerp, 13 May 2022, 18:00 CET

VGP NV (‘VGP’ or ‘the Group’) held today its Annual Shareholders’ Meeting and its Extraordinary and Special Shareholders’ Meeting (the ‘Shareholder Meetings’) in accordance with the organization method as described in its press release of 13 April 2022.

ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING

The shareholders approved all agenda items.

We make reference to the agenda as included in the convocation of the Annual Shareholder’ Meeting and more specifically the agenda items regarding dividend.

Dividend

The Annual Shareholders’ Meeting approved the payment of a gross dividend for a total amount of EUR 149,556,392.50 which corresponds to a gross dividend of EUR 6,85 per share (EUR 4.795 net dividend per share) in relation to the financial year ending 31 December 2021 and approved the delegation of the determination of the payment date as well as all other formalities relating to the payment of the dividend to the Board of Directors.

During a Board of Directors meeting held today, after the closing of the Shareholders’ Meetings, the Board of Directors approved the payment details as follows:

Ex-dividend date:                    23 May 2022
Registration date:                     24 May 2022
Dividend payment date:            25 May 2022

EXTRAORDINARY AND SPECIAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING

The Extraordinary and Special Shareholders’ Meeting also approved all agenda items

We make reference to the agenda as included in the convocation of the Extraordinary and Special Shareholders’ Meeting and more specifically the agenda items regarding the approval of the change of control clauses.

The Extraordinary and Special Shareholders’ Meeting formally approved a.o. (a) all change of control clauses included in and/or relating to the green bonds issued by the Company on 17 January 2022, including in particular condition 6.3 of the terms and conditions of (i) the EUR 500,000,000 1.625 per cent. fixed rate green bonds due 17 January 2027 and (ii) the EUR 500,000,000 2.250 per cent. fixed rate green bonds due 17 January 2030 as set out in part V.A and Part V.B of the information memorandum dated 13 January 2022 for the listing of the bonds on the Euro MTF Market operated by the Luxembourg Stock Exchange,  (b) the change of control clause as set out in the BNP Paribas Fortis loan agreement entered into on 21 December 2021 by the Company and BNP Paribas Fortis NV (as “Bank”), and (c) the change of control clause, as included in clause 19.1 of the Joint Venture Agreement entered into on 22 December 2021 by the Company and Allianz Finance IX Luxembourg S.A. and YAO NEWREP Investments S.A (collectively as “AZ”) and VGP DEU 44 S.à r.l. (to be renamed to VGP European Logistics 3 S.à r.l.).

For further information, please contact:

Piet Van Geet   Martijn Vlutters
Chief Financial OfficerVP – Business Development & Investor Relations
Tel: +32 (0)3 289 14 37Tel: +32 (0)3 289 14 33
E-mail: piet.van.geet@vgpparks.euE-mail: martijn.vlutters@vgpparks.eu

ABOUT VGP

VGP is a pan-European developer, manager and owner of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate. VGP operates a fully integrated business model with capabilities and longstanding expertise across the value chain. The company has a development land bank (owned or committed) of 11.28 million m² and the strategic focus is on the development of business parks. Founded in 1998 as a Belgian family-owned real estate developer in the Czech Republic, VGP with a staff of circa 360 FTE’s today owns and operates assets in 14 European countries directly and through several 50:50 joint ventures. As of December 2021, the Gross Asset Value of VGP, including the joint ventures at 100%, amounted to € 5.75 billion and the company had a Net Asset Value (EPRA NTA) of € 2.33 billion. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels (ISIN: BE0003878957).

For more information, please visit: http://www.vgpparks.eu

Attachment


