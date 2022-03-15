VGP : New Facility Opens in Germany at VGP Park Gießen - Am Alten Flughafen

New Facility Opens in Germany at

VGP Park Gießen - Am Alten Flughafen

The company has leased almost 25,000 m² of commercial space for warehousing and distribution purposes

UPS Healthcare plans occupation

Düsseldorf - Giessen, 15 March 2022 - VGP, a European provider of high-quality logistics and commercial real estate, has secured UPS Healthcare as a new tenant at VGP Park Giessen - Am Alten Flughafen.

The site in Giessen, which will comprise a floor area of almost 25,000 m² with more than 30,000 pallet spaces, is the first UPS Healthcare facility in Germany. The leased space can store a wide range of healthcare products at temperatures ranging from 2°C to 8°C, 15°C to 25°C and down to -20°C. The logistics branch, which is specifically geared to healthcare products, is intended to expand UPS Healthcare's global presence.

The VGP Park Gießen - Am Alten Flughafen is one of three VGP Parks in the Gießen area (Hesse) in the eastern part of the "Alter Flughafen" industrial estate and is located in the immediate vicinity of the A5 motorway and thus of the densely populated Frankfurt am Main conurbation. The business park is being built on the 32-hectare former US military airfield in Gießen and thus represents one of VGP's brownfield projects, which the company is increasingly developing. The Park offers rental space for commercial, production and logistics companies, and both tailor-made solutions for large businesses and small units from 1,000 m². Construction work has already begun.

Darius Scheible, Managing Director of the German subsidiary VGP Industriebau GmbH, based in Düsseldorf, says: "We are very pleased about the partnership with UPS Healthcare and are proud that we can provide the company with a suitable space for its first branch in Germany and thus support its market entry in Germany. With its excellent location and state-of-the-art building structure, the VGP Park Gießen - Am Alten Flughafen is an ideal starting point for UPS Healthcare to further expand its presence," said Scheible.

Wes Wheeler, president of UPS Healthcare, says: "The new location will serve some of the fastest growing healthcare markets in the world. Opening our first location in Germany is an investment in our customers. After all, their latest pharmaceutical, biotech and medical products require seamless, high-quality service for warehousing as well as goods handling."

The VGP Park Gießen - Am Alten Flughafen is one of 36 VGP locations in Germany.

The group is active in fourteen European countries. The family-owned company based in Antwerp, Belgium, operates a total of 100 parks.

In addition to state-of-the-art technology, sustainability and energy efficiency are central parameters for the commercial properties developed by VGP. The company is committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2025 and is also involved in DGNB certifications and green power generation. As a result, 54.3% of the portfolio has already been certified and the green power

