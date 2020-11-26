VGP Park San Fernando de Henares enters the final phase of development VGP initiates development for PAACK, a leading Spanish company for scheduled last-mile deliveries in Europe, of a 11,500m 2 cross-dock warehouse equipped with BREEAM Very Good certification

last-mile deliveries in Europe, of a 11,500m cross-dock warehouse equipped with BREEAM Very Good certification The developments in VGP Park San Fernando de Henares will be completed in 2021, covering 120,000 m 2 of lettable space split over 8 state-of-the-art buildings

of lettable space split over 8 state-of-the-art buildings Like Rhenus and DSV, who already carry out last-mile operations from the park, PAACK will use the facility for last-mile logistics Madrid, 26 November 2020. VGP, a pan-European provider of high-quality logistics properties, takes a further step in the development of its logistics park VGP Park San Fernando de Henares, with the start of construction works of a new warehouse for PAACK, a leading company for last- mile deliveries across Europe. The new 11,500 m2 facility consists of 10,700 m2 of warehouse space and 800 m2 for offices. As Joan Lacosta, Country Manager of VGP in Spain, said - "This new project brings great benefits for both parties. For Paack, a first class, cross dock warehouse with a BREEAM Very Good rating will form the backbone of their last-mileactivities. And, for our part, we are pleased to welcome yet another leading company from a high-growthsector in our park, with tailor-madefacilities, adapted to the needs of Paack. All this while keeping energy efficiency and sustainability as a priority." Xavier Rosales, General Manager Iberia and Co-founder of Paack, highlights - "This project will guarantee high operational growth in the medium term, and we also expect to execute our sustainability plan with the implementation of dozens of EV charging points for sustainable distribution in Madrid, as well as the installation of solar panels for self-consumption." Paack also has among its projects the cross-dock and last-mile process robotization, being among the pioneers in the implementation of this technology in Europe.

With this new project, the logistics park enters its final phase of development, which represents an area of 225,000 m2 and will constitute the consolidation of a project with more than 120,000 m2 of lettable area occupied by Rhenus, DSV, Logwin, Noatum and ThyssenKrupp. Development activities started two years ago. The development of the work will be carried out by CBC, a construction company specialized in industrial, logistics and tertiary buildings, while AXIS Property, a consulting firm specialized in real estate markets, has advised on the transaction. A leading logistic center in Madrid VGP Park San Fernando de Henares is a first-rate logistics center. Its more than 120,000 m2 built, suitable for both industrial and logistics use, on an area of 225,000 m2 of land, at a strategic location. Located just 15 km northeast of Madrid, the park is just 5 km from Barajas airport and at the intersection between the A-2 motorway, which connects Madrid and Barcelona, and the M-50, one of the main roads in Madrid bypass. In addition, San Fernando de Henares is in the so-called Corredor del Henares, which is part of the first logistics ring in Madrid and which is currently experiencing considerable growth. ABOUT VGP VGP is a pan-European developer, manager and owner of high-quality logistics and semi- industrial real estate. VGP operates a fully integrated business model with capabilities and longstanding expertise across the value chain. The company has a development land bank (owned or committed) of 7.48 million m² and the strategic focus is on the development of business parks. Founded in 1998 as a family-owned real estate developer in the Czech Republic, VGP with a staff of over 230 employees today owns and operates assets in 12 European countries directly and through its joint ventures VGP European Logistics, VGP European Logistics 2 and VGP Park München. As of June 2020, the Gross Asset Value of VGP, including the joint ventures at 100%, amounted to €3.23 billion and the company had a Net Asset Value (EPRA NAV) of €1,079 million. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels and on the Prague Stock Exchange (ISIN: BE0003878957). For more information, please visit: http://www.vgpparks.eu

ABOUT PAACK Paack was founded on the belief that e-commerce deliveries should be simple and sustainable. Since its inception 5 years ago, Paack's ambition, driven by a deep passion for customer excellence, has been to provide its customers with the most convenient, fast and accurate delivery experience possible. Paack set out to provide a high value-added offering based on proprietary technology, and today enjoys the leading position in the European scheduled delivery market, supported by a team of over 240 employees. Paack provides its customers with a complete ecosystem of operations and end-to-end products, offering warehouse management, fulfillment and delivery applications, as well as specific systems for retailers and payment integrations. Paack is based in Spain, with regional operations available today in the UK, France and Portugal. For more information, please visit: https://paack.co/es/

