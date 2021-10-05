PRESS RELEASE

VGP announces appointment of Florin Stroe

as Operational Country Manager for VGP Romania

Bucharest, Romania, 5 October 2021 - VGP NV ('VGP' or 'the Group'), a pan-European developer, manager and owner of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate, announces the appointment of Florin Stroe as Operational Country Manager for VGP Romania as from 1 October 2021.

As an experienced civil engineer with extensive experience in construction management, Florin will oversee all ongoing and future construction activities for the VGP Group in the Romanian market and will ensure efficiency, quality, service and cost-effective management of resources.

Together with Dana Bordei, Commercial Country Manager for VGP Romania, Florin will assess and foster initiatives, investments and opportunities in line with the Group's strategy.

Florin Stroe comments: "I'm delighted to join the VGP Group. I believe my broad experience in the construction sector shall bring value to the company. I am passionate about developing complex industrial buildings and love working with people. Leading people and contractors is a practice where art & engineering make a good team to achieve great results."

Matthias Sander, Chief Operating Officer Eastern Europe, says: "We are happy to welcome Florin to the VGP team. With his broad experience in procurement and tender, business development, property management, value engineering, and last but not least in building teams, he will surely be of value to support our new developments in the Romanian market. We wish him all the luck in his new job!"

Prior to joining VGP, Florin was Executive Director for a general contractor and developer. He also worked as a Construction Director for a large industrial developer as well as as a Project Manager for various developments ranging from office buildings, hospital rehabilitation works, prefabrication of steel structures for oil & gas to grain handling and storage terminals.

CONTACT DETAILS FOR MEDIA ENQUIRIES