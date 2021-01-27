VGP completes its development in Lliça d'Amunt with the

delivery of the last 40.000 m2 of available space

This last step represents the consolidation of the VGP Park Lliça d'Amunt, developed next to Mango's representative global distribution warehouse

The agreements with Moldstock, Buddy and Gotex-Coats complete the park alongside Picking Farma, Luis Simoes, DistriCenter, Vivace Logistica and Noatum

Gotex-Coats complete the park alongside Picking Farma, Luis Simoes, DistriCenter, Vivace Logistica and Noatum VGP Park Lliça d'Amunt has been built and marketed in less than 18 months

Barcelona, January 26th, 2021. VGP, a pan-European provider of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate, completes the development of its VGP Park Lliça d'Amunt with the delivery of two new warehouses for the logistics company Moldstock, the leading online pet care company Buddy, and the world leader company in the industrial yarn business, Gotex-Coats.

The three companies, together with Picking Farma, complete the second phase of the 40.000 m2 project.

As Manuel Fernandez, Commercial Manager of VGP Spain, ensures, "despite the additional difficulties caused by the Covid-19impact, the marketing goal, deadlines and deliveries have been achieved, even though the construction of both buildings started in early 2020. Thanks to the work of the entire VGP Spain team, it has been possible to respond to the needs of our tenants, who required space in a market with low availability of rental space with high standards of quality and sustainability. In addition, these warehouses are Breeam very Good certified".

The construction has been carried out by NORTON Industrial Buildings, an international benchmark company in industrial, logistics and commercial construction.