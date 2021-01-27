Log in
VGP NV

(VGP)
VGP : completes its development in Lliça d'Amunt with the delivery of the last 40.000 m2 of available space

01/27/2021 | 03:46am EST
VGP completes its development in Lliça d'Amunt with the

delivery of the last 40.000 m2 of available space

  • This last step represents the consolidation of the VGP Park Lliça d'Amunt, developed next to Mango's representative global distribution warehouse
  • The agreements with Moldstock, Buddy and Gotex-Coats complete the park alongside Picking Farma, Luis Simoes, DistriCenter, Vivace Logistica and Noatum
  • VGP Park Lliça d'Amunt has been built and marketed in less than 18 months

Barcelona, January 26th, 2021. VGP, a pan-European provider of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate, completes the development of its VGP Park Lliça d'Amunt with the delivery of two new warehouses for the logistics company Moldstock, the leading online pet care company Buddy, and the world leader company in the industrial yarn business, Gotex-Coats.

The three companies, together with Picking Farma, complete the second phase of the 40.000 m2 project.

As Manuel Fernandez, Commercial Manager of VGP Spain, ensures, "despite the additional difficulties caused by the Covid-19impact, the marketing goal, deadlines and deliveries have been achieved, even though the construction of both buildings started in early 2020. Thanks to the work of the entire VGP Spain team, it has been possible to respond to the needs of our tenants, who required space in a market with low availability of rental space with high standards of quality and sustainability. In addition, these warehouses are Breeam very Good certified".

The construction has been carried out by NORTON Industrial Buildings, an international benchmark company in industrial, logistics and commercial construction.

A logistics center of reference in Catalonia

VGP Park Lliça d'Amunt is located 25 km north of Barcelona with direct access to the C- 17 highway that connects to the AP-7 within the first logistics area of Catalonia, with direct access to a wide range of services, a consolidated environment close to production centers, skilled workforce, infrastructure, and transport. VGP Park Lliçca d'Amunt is located in a consolidated environment near Mango's global distribution center, Biokit and a shopping area where Leroy Merlin and Lidl are based.

ABOUT VGP

VGP is a pan-European developer, manager and owner of high-quality logistics and semiindustrial real estate. VGP operates a fully integrated business model with capabilities and longstanding expertise across the value chain. The company has a development land bank (owned or committed) of 7.48 million m² and the strategic focus is on the development of business parks. Founded in 1998 as a family-owned real estate developer in the Czech Republic, VGP with a staff of around 300 employees today owns and operates assets in 12 European countries directly and through its joint ventures VGP European Logistics, VGP European Logistics 2 and VGP Park München. As of June 2020, the Gross Asset Value of VGP, including the joint ventures at 100%, amounted to €3.23 billion and the company had a Net Asset Value (EPRA NAV) of €1,079 million. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels and on the Prague Stock Exchange (ISIN: BE0003878957).  

For more information, please visit: http://www.vgpparks.eu

CONTACT DETAILS FOR MEDIA ENQUIRIES

Susan Herrero

Tel: +34 91 577 45 54

Senior Account Director Asesores

Karen Huybrechts

Tel: +32 (0)3 289 1432

Head of Marketing VGP

Asesores de Relaciones Públicas y Comunicación

Susan Herrero / sherrero@comunicacionrrpp.es

Lore Treviño/ ltrevino@comunicacionrrpp.es

Disclaimer

VGP NV published this content on 26 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 08:45:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
