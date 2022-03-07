Log in
VGP : contributes 3 million for Ukrainian refugee support in neighbouring countries

03/07/2022 | 10:10am EST
VGP CONTRIBUTES €3 MILLION FOR UKRAINIAN REFUGEE

SUPPORT IN NEIGHBOURING COUNTRIES

7 March 2022, 4:00 pm, Antwerp, Belgium: VGP NV ('VGP' or 'the Group'), a European provider of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate, announces a charitable contribution of €3 million to support refugees from Ukraine in Slovakia, Hungary and Romania.

VGP deplores the violation of international law and the aggression of the Russian regime against Ukraine. We stand with the Ukrainian people of whom many are working on our construction sites and have their families and houses shelled. Our thoughts are with the innocent civilians who are suffering, and those individuals and families in neighbouring countries and around the world who have been impacted. More than one million people have already fled the country according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and that number is expected to climb into the millions as the situation continues to unfold.

VGP has a long-standing presence in Slovakia, Hungary and Romania, all three neighbouring countries of Ukraine. In light of the emergency and paramount humanitarian needs of refugees from Ukraine, we have decided to make a €3 million contribution, made up of a €1 million local philanthropic contribution in each of these three countries. Given how rapidly events are unfolding on the ground, our Group will deploy the resources locally, in close cooperation with respective VGP country management, to select humanitarian relief organizations as recognized by UNHCR.

As a Group, VGP will continue to monitor the situation and support efforts to bring peace to the region.

CONTACT DETAILS FOR INVESTORS AND MEDIA ENQUIRIES

Investor Relations

Tel: +32 (0)3 289 1433

investor.relations@vgpparks.eu

Petra Vanclova

Tel: +42

0 602 262 107

(External Communications)|

Anette Nachbar

Tel: +49

152 288 10363

Brunswick Group

ABOUT VGP

VGP is a pan-European developer, manager and owner of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate. VGP operates a fully integrated business model with capabilities and longstanding expertise across the value chain. The company has a development land bank (owned or committed) of 10.94 million m² and the strategic focus is on the development of business parks. Founded in 1998 as a Belgian family-owned real estate developer in the Czech Republic, VGP with a staff of circa 350 employees today owns and operates assets in 14 European countries directly and through several 50:50 joint ventures. As of December 2021, the Gross Asset Value of VGP, including the joint ventures at 100%, amounted to € 5.75 billion and the company had a Net Asset Value (EPRA NTA) of € 2.33 billion. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels (ISIN: BE0003878957).

For more information, please visit: http://www.vgpparks.eu

Disclaimer

VGP NV published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 15:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
