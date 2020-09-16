VGP develops new industrial park in Rostock

First project of the group in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern

Düsseldorf/Rostock, 16.09.2020 - VGP, a leading European provider of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate, is to develop a park in the industrial zone Brinckmansdorf in Rostock.

The newly to be developed park is located on a plot of land of approximately 200,000 m2 and, subject to pending permits, will offer almost 100,000 m2 of rentable space after completion. The connection to the transport infrastructure is excellent. The property on Timmermanstraat in the Brinkmansdorf industrial estate is only a few minutes' drive from the centre of the hanseatic and university city of Rostock, which, with just under 210,000 inhabitants, is the economic centre of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. The park is located directly on the E55/A19 between exits 6 (Rostock-Ost) and 7 (Rostock-Süd).

Claus Ruhe Madsen, Mayor of the hanseatic and university city of Rostock, believes in the new project: "With VGP we have a reliable and professional partner at our side, with whom we can further strengthen the economic region of Rostock".

Besides tailor-made solutions for large logistics companies, the park will also offer small units of approximately 1,000m2 or more for rent, suitable for logistics, industrial and commercial activities.

Darius Scheible, Managing Director of the German subsidiary VGP Industriebau GmbH, based in Düsseldorf, underlines the importance of the project for the company and the good cooperation with the city: "VGP has been welcomed very professionally and positively by those responsible in Rostock and will do its utmost to be a good neighbour. We are delighted that we will be able to develop our first park in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern here, of obviously only after receiving all the necessary permits, and thus contribute to the economic development of the region".

The vendor of the space, the municipal housing company WIRO Wohnen in Rostock GmbH, is also "very pleased" with the planned project, says Ralf Zimlich, chairman of the WIRO management board. "Our endurance in providing and developing land is paying off and is now making this future-oriented development possible. The cooperation with the investor, municipal offices and Rostock Business in initiating the purchase of the land and the development planning went very well".

The newly created VGP Park Rostock is one of 30 parks of the group in Germany, which operates in twelve European countries and continues on its expansion course. In Europe, the family-owned company based in Antwerp, Belgium now operates 72 parks in twelve countries.

Sustainability and energy efficiency are central criteria for the properties developed by VGP. The company has launched and implemented numerous initiatives in 2019. These include the introduction of VGP Renewable Energy, a new separate business unit wholly owned by VGP N.V., to use the available roof space on VGP parks for photovoltaic systems and modern energy technologies.

