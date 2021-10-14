Log in
    VGP   BE0003878957

VGP NV

(VGP)
VGP : enters the Budapest market

10/14/2021
PRESS RELEASE

VGP enters the Budapest market

Budapest, Hungary, 14 October 2021 - VGP, a pan-European provider of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate, enters the Budapest market by purchasing a 38 HA development site at the strategic location of Üllő, adjacent to Budapest International Airport Liszt Ferenc. The development potential of VGP Park Budapest Aerozone is approx. 125,000 m2.

The park visibility is excellent from the Budapest ringroad, M0, and M4 motorway and from all the arriving and departing planes at airport. The location offers excellent transport connections across the country with all motorways M1 / M3 / M4 / M5 accessible within 30 minutes.

The park will consist of three buildings of ca. 30,000 m2 up to over 60,000 m2 area. Construction will start during 2021 for the first one. VGP provides solutions for cross-dock operations, also for standard warehousing and light industrial production facilities.

In addition to state-of-the-art technology, sustainability and energy efficiency are key parameters for the commercial properties developed by VGP. All the buildings in VGP Park Budapest Aerozone will have at least BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method) "Very Good" certification and with respect to its own operations the company is committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2025.

Karoly Palovics, Country Manager VGP Hungary said: "For VGP, as a pan-Europeanoperator of

business parks, we are very excited about our first park in Budapest, one of the largest cities in the European Union, with a population of around 3.3 million in the wider metropolitan area. The city is also an attractive location for our customers and new businesses due to its vast student population of

some 400,000 attending the capital's 18 universities and business schools. Today, Budapest is growing

rapidly thanks to the capital's thriving economy and we look forward to be able to contribute to this growth by supporting businesses in offering state-of-the-art buildings and logistics solutions at our new park. "

László Balogh, Business Development Director VGP Hungary said: "Due to its prime location

directly adjacent to the international airport and with direct connections into the city centre as well as into the various regions across the country we believe this new park will appeal to both ecommerce and logistics companies as well as to light industrial and manufacturing companies in need of a versatile and highly educated work force"

VGP has a portfolio of 120,000 m2 in Hungary strongly connected to the automotive industry in existing

VGP parks such as Győr and Kecskemét.

CONTACT DETAILS FOR POTENTIAL TENANTS AND MEDIA ENQUIRIES

Gergely Somogyi

Tel: +36

70 488 9221

Commercial Director VGP Hungary

Karen Huybrechts

Tel: +32

(0)3 289 1432

Head of Marketing VGP

ABOUT VGP

VGP is a pan-European developer, manager and owner of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate. VGP operates a fully integrated business model with capabilities and longstanding expertise across the value chain. The company has a development land bank (owned or committed) of 8.56 million m² and the strategic focus is on the development of business parks. Founded in 1998 as a Belgian family-owned real estate developer in the Czech Republic, VGP with a staff of over 300 employees today owns and operates assets in 11 European countries directly and through several 50:50 joint ventures. As of June 2021, the Gross Asset Value of VGP, including the joint ventures at 100%, amounted to € 4.48 billion and the company had a Net Asset Value (EPRA NTA) of € 1.51 billion. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels (ISIN: BE0003878957).

For more information, please visit: http://www.vgpparks.eu

Disclaimer

VGP NV published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 07:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
