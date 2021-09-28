Log in
09/28/2021 | 04:02am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

VGP is looking forward to EXPO REAL 2021 in Munich

Antwerp/Belgium, 28 September 2021 - VGP NV ('VGP' or 'the Group'), a pan-European provider of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate, will again be present at the upcoming EXPO REAL in Munich, Germany.

The three-day International Trade Fair for Property and Investment will take place from October 11-13, 2021, hosting the entire property and investment industry from all over the world.

VGP's management will be available at the VGP booth number 123 in hall A2 during all days of the fair to showcase its fully integrated business model, comprehensive capabilities and expertise to customers, partners, investors and prospects.

VGP's Chief Executive Officer, Jan Van Geet, is looking forward to the trade fair: "We are excited about the Fair, looking forward to welcome visitors at our booth, and meet in person again. This event provides a great platform to introduce and explain our commercial real estate projects to business partners as well as prospects".

23 years ago, VGP was commercially registered for the first time. For this purpose, the company initiated a video project, to capture its core house principles of trying hard to deliver exceptional client service in partnership with local authorities and communities, whilst acting with integrity and responsibility. VGP recently announced the first half 2021 results, which represents another milestone in the history of the company.

In addition to state-of-the-art technology, sustainability and energy efficiency are key parameters for the commercial properties developed by VGP. The company is committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2025 and furthermore, is engaged in DGNB certifications and green power generation. As a result, 35% of the portfolio has already been certified and the green power generation capacity of VGP Renewable Energy has been increased to 62 MWp, with another 71 MWp in the pipeline. The VGP Foundation, established in 2019, identified the first 29 projects to be supported and was endowed so far with €7 million by VGP.

CONTACT DETAILS FOR POTENTIAL TENANTS AND MEDIA ENQUIRIES

Martijn Vlutters

Tel: +32

(0)3 289 14 33

VGP - Business Development. & Investor Relations

Karen Huybrechts

Tel: +32

(0)3 289 14 32

VGP - Head of Marketing

Petra Vanclova

Tel: +42

0 602 262 107

VGP - External Communications

1⎥ 2

ABOUT VGP

VGP is a pan-European developer, manager and owner of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate. VGP operates a fully integrated business model with capabilities and longstanding expertise across the value chain. The company has a development land bank (owned or committed) of 8.56 million m² and the strategic focus is on the development of business parks. Founded in 1998 as a Belgian family-owned real estate developer in the Czech Republic, VGP with a staff of c. 300 employees today owns and operates assets in 11 European countries directly and through several 50:50 joint ventures. As of June 2021, the Gross Asset Value of VGP, including the joint ventures at 100%, amounted to €

4.48 billion and the company had a Net Asset Value (EPRA NTA) of € 1.51 billion. VGP is listed on

Euronext Brussels (ISIN: BE0003878957).

For more information, please visit: http://www.vgpparks.eu

2⎥ 2

Disclaimer

VGP NV published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 08:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
