VGP : Compliance Certificate 31 December 2020

COMPLIANCE CERTIFICATE

To: The Bondholders

From: VGP NV

Dated: 22 March 2021

Dear Sirs

VGP NV - EUR 150,000,000 2.75 per cent fixed rate bonds due 2 April 2023

(ISIN Code: BE0002677582 - Common Code: 208152149) (the "Bonds")

1. We refer to the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the Conditions). This is a Compliance Certificate (Verklaring van Nakoming) pursuant to Condition 11. Terms defined in the Conditions have the same meaning when used in this Compliance Certificate unless given a different meaning in this Compliance Certificate.

2. We do hereby certify that as at 31 December 2020 the financial covenants pursuant to Condition 10 have been fulfilled and are as follows: • The Aggregate Net Rental income (increased with the available Cash and Cash Equivalents) was EUR 230,580k and the Finance Charges were EUR 20,473k, therefore the Interest Cover Ratio was 11.26;

• The Cash Available for Debt Service was EUR 574,560k and the Net Debt Service was EUR 21,806k, therefore, the Net Debt Service was 26,35;

• Total Consolidated Net Debt was EUR 562,369k and total equity and liabilities was EUR 2,229,135k, therefore, the Consolidated Gearing was 25.2%;

3. We set out below the calculations establishing the figures in item (2) above in Schedule 1.