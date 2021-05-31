PRESS RELEASE

VGP ITALY ANNOUNCES THE OPENING OF A NEW OFFICE IN THE CENTRE

OF ROME

The pan-European company, one of the leading players in the Real Estate sector for logistics

and light industrial, expands from the North of Italy to the Centre-South of the country

Milan, 31 May - VGP, a pan-European company that owns, develops and manages quality logistics and light industrial parks, announces the addition of a second office in Italy with the opening of a location in the centre of Rome, evidence of its continuous growth throughout the country.

"This new opening marks an important step in our development in Italy - says Agostino Emanuele, Country Manager VGP Italy - The company has a portfolio of over 800,000 m² of land sites (owned or already assigned) throughout the country and we plan to develop the next properties between now and 2024. We currently count on four owned business parks: Valsamoggia (BO), Calcio (BG), Sordio (LO), Padova, and other future developments in central/northern Italy".

From 2018, the year in which VGP made its entry into the Italian market with offices in Segrate in the province of Milan to date, with the choice of an investment in the centre-south: the new office in Rome, as well as the company's second office, at Palazzo Marignoli, in Piazza San Silvestro, is part of the company's expansion through Italy.

"We are relying on partnerships with municipalities and tenants in order to create creative and sustainable solutions for their real estate needs. Therefore, it is very important to be in close proximity to both our tenants and the municipalities in which we operate, and we hope our new offices will further help us to achieve this. We are looking to the future without neglecting the values that have always distinguished our work, made up of people, professionalism and innovative projects," added Agostino Emanuele.

The Group's key focus also includes a policy strongly oriented towards respect for the environment, through the construction of buildings according to a high standard of sustainable construction.

Founded in 1998 as a Belgian family business in the Czech Republic, today VGP employs a staff of more than 300 and owns and manages 80 assets in 11 European countries directly and through its joint ventures. Just recently, the Group announced its results for the year ending 31 December 2020, with a record net profit of €370.9 million and an increase of 80.4% compared to 2019, as well as strong business growth for the entire portfolio.

