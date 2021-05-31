Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. VGP NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VGP   BE0003878957

VGP NV

(VGP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VGP : Italy announces the opening of a new office in the centre of Rome

05/31/2021 | 05:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

VGP ITALY ANNOUNCES THE OPENING OF A NEW OFFICE IN THE CENTRE

OF ROME

The pan-European company, one of the leading players in the Real Estate sector for logistics

and light industrial, expands from the North of Italy to the Centre-South of the country

Milan, 31 May - VGP, a pan-European company that owns, develops and manages quality logistics and light industrial parks, announces the addition of a second office in Italy with the opening of a location in the centre of Rome, evidence of its continuous growth throughout the country.

"This new opening marks an important step in our development in Italy - says Agostino Emanuele, Country Manager VGP Italy - The company has a portfolio of over 800,000 m² of land sites (owned or already assigned) throughout the country and we plan to develop the next properties between now and 2024. We currently count on four owned business parks: Valsamoggia (BO), Calcio (BG), Sordio (LO), Padova, and other future developments in central/northern Italy".

From 2018, the year in which VGP made its entry into the Italian market with offices in Segrate in the province of Milan to date, with the choice of an investment in the centre-south: the new office in Rome, as well as the company's second office, at Palazzo Marignoli, in Piazza San Silvestro, is part of the company's expansion through Italy.

"We are relying on partnerships with municipalities and tenants in order to create creative and sustainable solutions for their real estate needs. Therefore, it is very important to be in close proximity to both our tenants and the municipalities in which we operate, and we hope our new offices will further help us to achieve this. We are looking to the future without neglecting the values that have always distinguished our work, made up of people, professionalism and innovative projects," added Agostino Emanuele.

The Group's key focus also includes a policy strongly oriented towards respect for the environment, through the construction of buildings according to a high standard of sustainable construction.

Founded in 1998 as a Belgian family business in the Czech Republic, today VGP employs a staff of more than 300 and owns and manages 80 assets in 11 European countries directly and through its joint ventures. Just recently, the Group announced its results for the year ending 31 December 2020, with a record net profit of €370.9 million and an increase of 80.4% compared to 2019, as well as strong business growth for the entire portfolio.

1/3

ABOUT VGP

VGP is a pan-European developer, manager and owner of high-quality logistics and semi- industrial real estate. VGP operates a fully integrated business model with capabilities and longstanding expertise across the value chain. The company has a development land bank (owned or committed) of 8.54 million m² and the strategic focus is on the development of business parks. Founded in 1998 as a Belgian family-owned real estate developer in the Czech Republic, VGP with a staff of c. 300 employees today owns and operates assets in 11 European countries directly and through several 50:50 joint ventures. As of December 2020, the Gross Asset Value of VGP, including the joint ventures at 100%, amounted to € 3.84 billion and the company had a Net Asset Value (EPRA NAV) of € 1.35 billion. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels and on the Prague Stock Exchange (ISIN: BE0003878957).

VGP contacts and press requests

Agostino Emanuele

Tel: +39

02 84219396

VGP Country Manager Italy

Karen Huybrechts

Tel: +32

(0)3 289 1432

VGP Head of Marketing

Holtjona Leka, Margherita Rossi,

Tel: +39

348 5165032

Cristina Celli

Noesis

2/3

Disclaimer

VGP NV published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 09:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VGP NV
05:50aVGP  : Italy announces the opening of a new office in the centre of Rome
PU
05/27VGP  : announces appointment of Dana Bordei as Commercial Country Manager for VG..
PU
05/14VGP  : Shareholders' Meetings of 14 May 2021
PU
05/14VGP  : Results of ballots Special Shareholders' Meeting
PU
05/14VGP NV : Shareholders' Meetings of 14 May 2021
AQ
05/14VGP NV : Trading Update
AQ
05/14VGP NV  : 1st quarter results
CO
05/14VGP NV  : Dividends
CO
05/14VGP NV  : Proxy Statments
CO
05/12VGP  : Park Pilsen is expanding. New warehouse is erected for DHL Express and Ve..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 55,2 M 67,3 M 67,3 M
Net income 2021 338 M 412 M 412 M
Net Debt 2021 1 443 M 1 759 M 1 759 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,61x
Yield 2021 3,06%
Capitalization 3 248 M 3 959 M 3 957 M
EV / Sales 2021 84,9x
EV / Sales 2022 98,5x
Nbr of Employees 260
Free-Float 39,1%
Chart VGP NV
Duration : Period :
VGP NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VGP NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 160,67 €
Last Close Price 157,80 €
Spread / Highest target 7,73%
Spread / Average Target 1,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jan van Geet Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Dirk Stoop Chief Financial Officer
Bart van Malderen Chairman
Miquel-David Martinez Chief Technical Officer
Ann Gaeremynck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VGP NV28.71%3 959
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED21.20%45 252
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.11%35 515
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED14.53%33 674
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-7.74%27 814
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED32.66%27 394