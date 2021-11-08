PRESS RELEASE

VGP officially inaugurates its first Portuguese business park

in Santa Maria da Feira

Porto, Portugal, 8 November 2021 - VGP, a pan-European provider of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate, officially opened its first business park in Portugal since it entered the Portuguese market in 2019. Last Thursday, together with Emídio Sousa, Mayor of Santa Maria da Feira, and several suppliers, VGP celebrated the inauguration of the new business park.

The construction of the new park started in March 2021. The park is located on a site of approximately 73,500 m2, offering almost 30,000 m2 of lettable space split between a warehouse and office space. VGP Park Santa Maria da Feira enjoys a privileged location next to the A1 - Portugal's main motorway - and the CREP A41, the Regional External Circular of Porto. Due to very easy connection to Porto and its metropolitan area with more than 1.7 million inhabitants, the prime location ensures the availability of a qualified workforce and easy access.

Using the latest technological advancements, the building meets the requirements for energy-efficient and sustainable construction and will aim to be the first BREEAM Very Good sustainable certified logistics park in Portugal.

The Park is already fully let by Radio Popular, one of the leading retail brands in consumer electronics in Portugal, who has chosen VGP Park Santa Maria da Feira as the location for their new logistics centre. Radio Popular will move in the new facility in early 2022.

Emídio Sousa, Mayor of Santa Maria da Feira, was the guest of honour at the event. For VGP, close collaboration with the local authorities and the local community is key from the onset of any project. Emídio Sousa commented: "We warmly welcome VGP to our municipality. For us the opening of this business park is much more than a mere formal or symbolic act. It is a decisive step towards the affirmation of our strategy of attracting added value projects in our region. VGP Park Santa Maria da Feira stands out for its size and reach, but above all for its commitment to sustainability, social responsibility, the community and the region."

Jan Van Geet, CEO of VGP, said: "Portugal is a strategic country for VGP. The fundamentals of the economy are strong - boasting a skilled and English-speaking workforce set amidst well-anchored and stable political and social systems. Furthermore, the economy is on track for a strong recovery post - pandemic as can be seen in data for industrial production turnover and retail sales reflecting pent-up demand from Portuguese consumers."

José Manuel Ferreira, Country Manager VGP Portugal, explains: "We entered the Portuguese market in 2019 and we currently have three live projects. In addition to our first park in Santa Maria, we have also acquired land in Sintra and Loures. Our ambition is to have these parks fully let in the coming months. In addition, we are analysing several new locations in the Lisbon area. VGP has a clear ambition to bring prime locations, high quality standards, and the most sustainable buildings to the Portuguese market. We do not strive to be the biggest, but much rather aim to be the best in class."

