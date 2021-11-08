Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. VGP NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VGP   BE0003878957

VGP NV

(VGP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VGP officially inaugurates its first Portuguese business park in Santa Maria da Feira

11/08/2021 | 03:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

VGP officially inaugurates its first Portuguese business park

in Santa Maria da Feira

Porto, Portugal, 8 November 2021 - VGP, a pan-European provider of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate, officially opened its first business park in Portugal since it entered the Portuguese market in 2019. Last Thursday, together with Emídio Sousa, Mayor of Santa Maria da Feira, and several suppliers, VGP celebrated the inauguration of the new business park.

The construction of the new park started in March 2021. The park is located on a site of approximately 73,500 m2, offering almost 30,000 m2 of lettable space split between a warehouse and office space. VGP Park Santa Maria da Feira enjoys a privileged location next to the A1 - Portugal's main motorway - and the CREP A41, the Regional External Circular of Porto. Due to very easy connection to Porto and its metropolitan area with more than 1.7 million inhabitants, the prime location ensures the availability of a qualified workforce and easy access.

Using the latest technological advancements, the building meets the requirements for energy-efficient and sustainable construction and will aim to be the first BREEAM Very Good sustainable certified logistics park in Portugal.

The Park is already fully let by Radio Popular, one of the leading retail brands in consumer electronics in Portugal, who has chosen VGP Park Santa Maria da Feira as the location for their new logistics centre. Radio Popular will move in the new facility in early 2022.

Emídio Sousa, Mayor of Santa Maria da Feira, was the guest of honour at the event. For VGP, close collaboration with the local authorities and the local community is key from the onset of any project. Emídio Sousa commented: "We warmly welcome VGP to our municipality. For us the opening of this business park is much more than a mere formal or symbolic act. It is a decisive step towards the affirmation of our strategy of attracting added value projects in our region. VGP Park Santa Maria da Feira stands out for its size and reach, but above all for its commitment to sustainability, social responsibility, the community and the region."

Jan Van Geet, CEO of VGP, said: "Portugal is a strategic country for VGP. The fundamentals of the economy are strong - boasting a skilled and English-speaking workforce set amidst well-anchored and stable political and social systems. Furthermore, the economy is on track for a strong recovery post - pandemic as can be seen in data for industrial production turnover and retail sales reflecting pent-up demand from Portuguese consumers."

José Manuel Ferreira, Country Manager VGP Portugal, explains: "We entered the Portuguese market in 2019 and we currently have three live projects. In addition to our first park in Santa Maria, we have also acquired land in Sintra and Loures. Our ambition is to have these parks fully let in the coming months. In addition, we are analysing several new locations in the Lisbon area. VGP has a clear ambition to bring prime locations, high quality standards, and the most sustainable buildings to the Portuguese market. We do not strive to be the biggest, but much rather aim to be the best in class."

1⎥ 2

The VGP Group, which currently operates in 13 European countries, intends to continue its expansion course. There are currently more than 85 parks across 11 countries in Europe. In addition to using state- of-the-art technology, sustainability and energy efficiency are important parameters for the commercial properties that VGP develops. The company aims to be carbon neutral by 2025 and is also working on BREEAM certifications and green power generation via its business unit VGP Renewable Energy. As a result, 35% of its portfolio is already certified and VGP Renewable Energy's green power generation capacity has been expanded to 62 MWp, with a further 71 MWp in the pipeline. The VGP Foundation, established in 2019 with the aim of increasing VGP's social impact, has identified the first 23 projects to be supported and has so far been endowed with €7 million by VGP.

CONTACT DETAILS FOR POTENTIAL TENANTS AND MEDIA ENQUIRIES

José Manuel Ferreira

Tel: +351 932 558 249

Country Manager VGP Portugal

Miguel Figueiredo

Tel: +351 935 682 168

Commercial Director VGP Portugal

Karen Huybrechts

Tel: +32 (0)3 289 1432

Head of Marketing VGP

ABOUT VGP

VGP is a pan-European developer, manager and owner of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate. VGP operates a fully integrated business model with capabilities and longstanding expertise across the value chain. The company has a development land bank (owned or committed) of 8.56 million m², and the strategic focus is on the development of business parks. Founded in 1998 as a Belgian family-owned real estate developer in the Czech Republic, VGP with a staff of over 300 employees today owns and operates assets in 11 European countries directly and through several 50:50 joint ventures. As of June 2021, the Gross Asset Value of VGP, including the joint ventures at 100%, amounted to € 4.48 billion and the company had a Net Asset Value (EPRA NTA) of € 1.51 billion. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels (ISIN: BE0003878957).

For more information, please visit: http://www.vgpparks.eu

2⎥ 2

Disclaimer

VGP NV published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 08:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VGP NV
03:08aVGP officially inaugurates its first Portuguese business park in Santa Maria da Feira
PU
10/25VGP : welcomes ATDL as new tenant in VGP Park Sevilla Dos Hermanas
PU
10/21VGP : DACHSER in České Budějovice will have new premises in VGP Park
PU
10/20VGP launches construction of a new warehouse in VGP Park Olomouc. First tenant will be ..
PU
10/14VGP : enters the Budapest market
PU
10/12VGP : strengthens its management team in Austria with Markus Gollob
PU
10/05VGP : announces appointment of Florin Stroe as Operational Country Manager for VGP Romania
PU
09/28VGP : Company Presentation Sept 2021
PU
09/28VGP : is looking forward to EXPO REAL 2021 in Munich
PU
09/23VGP : AG Logistics Services expands new distribution centre at VGP Park Nijmegen
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 37,0 M 42,8 M 42,8 M
Net income 2021 338 M 391 M 391 M
Net Debt 2021 1 443 M 1 669 M 1 669 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,3x
Yield 2021 2,04%
Capitalization 4 816 M 5 566 M 5 569 M
EV / Sales 2021 169x
EV / Sales 2022 129x
Nbr of Employees 300
Free-Float 46,0%
Chart VGP NV
Duration : Period :
VGP NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VGP NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 234,00 €
Average target price 214,25 €
Spread / Average Target -8,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jan van Geet Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Dirk Stoop Chief Financial Officer
Bart van Malderen Chairman
Miquel-David Martinez Chief Technical Officer
Ann Gaeremynck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VGP NV90.86%5 566
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED3.30%38 455
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-25.66%26 330
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-11.09%26 063
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-2.97%23 003
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-22.63%22 897