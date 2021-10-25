VGP welcomes ATDL as new tenant in

VGP Park Sevilla Dos Hermanas

The logistics operator ATDL has closed a lease agreement for 6,000 m 2 in VGP Park Sevilla Dos Hermanas for a storage warehouse with adjacent offices.

VGP Park Sevilla Dos Hermanas has a total land area of approx. 100,000 m 2 , of which 55,000m 2 is leasable space, offering a customized solution to the needs of each client.

Seville/ Madrid 25 October 2021. VGP, developer, manager and owner of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate, announces the signing of a rental agreement of 6,000 m2 in VGP Park Sevilla Dos Hermanaswith ATDL (Almacenaje y Total Distribución Logística) a Spanish logistics services company. The property will offer offices and storage warehouses with the aim of offering a product with high standards of quality and sustainability in the Seville market.

The construction of the park will be carried out in two phases and is scheduled for completion and delivery in the second quarter of 2022.

"This commissioning of the new warehouse in Dos Hermanas by VGP allows us to fulfill the strategic plans set by the company and obtain a positive response from our customers," says José Manuel Iglesias, Director of ATDL.

For its part, ATDL reinforces its activity in Seville with this new warehouse in one of the most strategic points of this area, which will allow them to give a faster and higher quality response to the needs of their customers in the retail, food, or pharmaceutical sectors, among others.

With this operation, VGP has already marketed 33% of the first of the two planned buildings of VGP Park Sevilla Dos Hermanas, which has a total land area of 100,000 m2 of which 55,000m2 will be leasable space, with great flexibility of both warehouse and office surfaces.

The park offers units from 3,000 m2 to customized solutions of 45,000 m2 suitable for logistics services, light industry and commercial activities. In addition to state-of-the-art technology, sustainability and energy efficiency are key parameters for the commercial properties developed by VGP. All the buildings in VGP Park Sevilla Dos Hermanas will have at least

