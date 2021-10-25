VGP welcomes ATDL as new tenant in
VGP Park Sevilla Dos Hermanas
The logistics operator ATDL has closed a lease agreement for 6,000 m2 in VGP Park Sevilla Dos Hermanas for a storage warehouse with adjacent offices.
VGP Park Sevilla Dos Hermanas has a total land area of approx. 100,000 m2, of which 55,000m2 is leasable space, offering a customized solution to the needs of each client.
Seville/ Madrid 25 October 2021. VGP, developer, manager and owner of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate, announces the signing of a rental agreement of 6,000 m2 in VGP Park Sevilla Dos Hermanaswith ATDL (Almacenaje y Total Distribución Logística) a Spanish logistics services company. The property will offer offices and storage warehouses with the aim of offering a product with high standards of quality and sustainability in the Seville market.
The construction of the park will be carried out in two phases and is scheduled for completion and delivery in the second quarter of 2022.
"This commissioning of the new warehouse in Dos Hermanas by VGP allows us to fulfill the strategic plans set by the company and obtain a positive response from our customers," says José Manuel Iglesias, Director of ATDL.
For its part, ATDL reinforces its activity in Seville with this new warehouse in one of the most strategic points of this area, which will allow them to give a faster and higher quality response to the needs of their customers in the retail, food, or pharmaceutical sectors, among others.
With this operation, VGP has already marketed 33% of the first of the two planned buildings of VGP Park Sevilla Dos Hermanas, which has a total land area of 100,000 m2 of which 55,000m2 will be leasable space, with great flexibility of both warehouse and office surfaces.
The park offers units from 3,000 m2 to customized solutions of 45,000 m2 suitable for logistics services, light industry and commercial activities. In addition to state-of-the-art technology, sustainability and energy efficiency are key parameters for the commercial properties developed by VGP. All the buildings in VGP Park Sevilla Dos Hermanas will have at least
BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method) "Very Good" certification.
"We are very pleased that ATDL decided to strategically consolidate its operations in VGP Park Sevilla Dos Hermanas, our state-of-the-art park will, in a few months, offer high standards of quality and sustainability at a prime location. This is the second leasing contract since construction began last June, we take another step in our growth in Spain, being Dos Hermanas the first VGP development in Andalusia", says Manuel Fernández San Martín, Commercial Manager of VGP Spain.
The real estate consultancy Inerzia has been in charge of advising on the transaction.
Key location
VGP Park Sevilla Dos Hermanas is located in "Polígono La Isla", the industrial and logistics zone of the city of Seville in Andalusia, an area where more than 250 companies are located since the 80s. The excellent location of the logistics park is one of the strengths when it comes to attracting new tenants in this what is the second VGP project in Seville, as it is very close to the junction between the A-4 motorway (Madrid-Seville) and the SE-40 ring road, which connects Dos Hermanas with the Seville-Malaga motorway (A92) and 29 km from Seville Airport.
About ATDL
Founded in 1998, ATDL (Almacenaje y Total Distribución Logística) offers logistics services, whose operations are based on the IFS, BRC, 14001, ISO 9001, ISO 45001, UNE-ISO14064-1 quality standards, among others; and also has the most appropriate technological resources at all times.
With a team of more than 200 people, the company has its operational bases in Alicante, Asturias, Guadalajara, Madrid, Seville, Valencia and Vizcaya, with a total of 40,000 m2 of warehouses, which cover the whole of Spain, and from where more than 80,000 shipments are made every year, using its 60 own vehicles, 50% of which are CNG and LNG, and its more than 30 exclusive partners.
For more information: www.atdl.es
About VGP
VGP is a pan-European developer, manager and owner of high-quality logistics and semi- industrial real estate. VGP operates a fully integrated business model with capabilities and longstanding expertise across the value chain. The company has a development land bank (owned or committed) of 8.56 million m² and the strategic focus is on the development of business parks. Founded in 1998 as a Belgian family-owned real estate developer in the Czech Republic, VGP with a staff of over 300 employees today owns and operates assets in 11 European countries directly and through several 50:50 joint ventures. As of June 2021, the Gross Asset Value of VGP, including the joint ventures at 100%, amounted to € 4.48 billion and the company had a Net Asset Value (EPRA NTA) of € 1.51 billion. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels (ISIN: BE0003878957).
For more information, please visit: http://www.vgpparks.eu/en/
