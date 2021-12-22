VGP welcomes Hörmann Logistic Solutions GmbH as new tenant

at VGP Park Magdeburg-Sülzetal

HLS has signed a rental agreement for approx. 5,300 m² of commercial space for storage and distribution purposes

The company moved to the new location in November 2021

Magdeburg/Sülzetal, 22 December 2021 - VGP, a European provider of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate, is pleased to welcome Hörmann Logistic Solutions GmbH as a new tenant at VGP Park Magdeburg-Sülzetal.

The park is located next to the A2 motorway, which connects the North of Germany with Western parts of the country as well as with neighboring European countries, and the A14 motorway. In addition, Magdeburg, the capital of Saxony-Anhalt, is only a few driving minutes away.

The site in Magdeburg-Sülzetal comprises a lettable area of almost 300,000 m2 and offers tailor-made solutions for large businesses as well as small units from 3,000 m2. The logistics company HLS, which focuses on packaging management, moved into a 5,300 m2 warehouse for storage and distribution purposes on November 1.

Darius Scheible, Managing Director of the Düsseldorf-based German subsidiary VGP Industriebau GmbH, says: "With HLS, a company with a long tradition and strong roots in the region has moved into our park in Magdeburg-Sülzetal. We are very pleased that its excellent location and transport connections as well as its high-quality building infrastructure have met HLS' selection criteria."

Thomas Arnold, owner and managing director of HLS GmbH is pleased about the partnership with VGP: "We are happy to have found a partner who was not only able to provide the urgently needed warehouse and logistics space at very short notice, but who also offers the possibility of successive expansion. Thereby, we are flexible and do not have to make commitments at an early stage. The building concept also fits very well with the operational processes at HLS."

VGP Park Magdeburg-Sülzetal is one of 35 VGP business parks in Germany. Overall, the Group operates in fifteen European countries and remains on track for success. In Europe, the company based in Antwerp, Belgium, now operates 94 parks.

In addition to state-of-the-art technology, sustainability and energy efficiency are key parameters for the commercial properties developed by VGP. The Group is committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2025 and driving sustainable building practices, including the aim for all new projects in the Group's German portfolio to obtain a DGNB Gold certification (above the Group's own minimum requirement of Silver certification) and for its roofs to support green electricity generation. All new developments from 2020 onwards are certified and the green power generation capacity of the VGP Renewable Energy division has been

