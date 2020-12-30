VGrab Communications Inc. Changes Its Name to "Duesenberg Technologies Inc."

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2020) - Duesenberg Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: DUSYF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed an amendment to its articles, changing its name from "VGrab Communications Inc." to "Duesenberg Technologies Inc."

Effective December 30, 2020, the Company's ticker symbol has changed from VGRBF to DUSYF.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Lim, Hun Beng, President

