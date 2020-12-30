Log in
VGRAB COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(VGRBF)
VGrab Communications Inc. Changes Its Name to "Duesenberg Technologies Inc."

12/30/2020 | 01:55pm EST
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2020) - Duesenberg Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: DUSYF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed an amendment to its articles, changing its name from "VGrab Communications Inc." to "Duesenberg Technologies Inc."

Effective December 30, 2020, the Company's ticker symbol has changed from VGRBF to DUSYF.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Lim, Hun Beng, President

CONTACT INFORMATION

Duesenberg Technologies Inc.
604-648-0510

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to regulatory approval. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71172


© Newsfilecorp 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -0,84 M - -
Net Debt 2019 0,18 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -9,29x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 25,5 M 25,5 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 38,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hun Beng Lim President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VGRAB COMMUNICATIONS INC.544.44%25
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION19.49%23 887
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED43.09%8 248
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED31.84%6 536
CHIFENG JILONG GOLD MINING CO.,LTD.253.88%4 433
PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK130.36%3 308
