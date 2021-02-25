VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities : Victory Hill Selects Mercatus as its Investment Data Management Platform

Victory Hill Capital Advisors LLP (“Victory Hill”), a new sustainable energy infrastructure investor headquartered in London, has selected Mercatus to manage its complex and growing investment data. Victory Hill targets direct investments in global energy infrastructure that supports the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Victory Hill, which recently raised £242.6 million in an initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange, is committed to all aspects of ESG, and its decision to implement a data management platform at the launch of the fund is an example of its own strong focus on data governance.

“The Mercatus platform will provide us with the digital platform we need to efficiently scale our business and stay one step ahead of our peers when it comes to managing our data. We wanted to put the building blocks in place for us to scale, otherwise we'd soon hit a wall with Excel. In addition, Mercatus’s ability to manage complex valuation models is what set itself apart over its peers” said Anthony Catachanas, CEO of Victory Hill.

Victory Hill plans to implement Mercatus to create a single unified data architecture:

Valuation Management and Scenario Analysis: It will systematize its valuation process and output and have the ability to perform scenario and sensitivity analysis across the portfolio.

Portfolio Monitoring: Victory Hill aims to centralize data across its portfolio, and embed repeatable processes to collect, analyze, and support investor reporting.

Deal Management: The platform will create a workflow around the deal management process and the centralized data will help Victory Hill drive analysis on potential new deals.

ESG: Victory Hill can support and monitor its ESG impact through the platform in order to help attain the impact goals of the fund.

“Victory Hill is putting itself at an advantage to its competitors by investing in a data platform from the beginning, instead of waiting until legacy systems are already in place,” said Haresh Patel, CEO of Mercatus. “We’re excited to be a part of Victory Hill’s growth and success as it matures.”

About Victory Hill

Victory Hill is a specialist investment firm targeting direct investments in global energy infrastructure that support the UN Sustainable Development Goals, with the aim of facilitating an orderly energy transition to a Net Zero Carbon future.

About Mercatus

Mercatus is an investment data management platform for private market fund managers and asset owners that need to solve the complexity of their private investment data. It offers a single platform to manage the entire investment lifecycle: from deal to divestment, asset to fund, debt to equity. It's the only platform in private markets to manage valuation and scenario analysis at scale. With Mercatus, you will trust your data, scale your team, and make better investment decisions.

